CSN Week 4 - April 15 - Vol. 1 Issue 4
Keeping Watch over Elected Officials, Noting Differences of Tone as World Events are posted on different media platforms, Getting at Omitted Information…
Apr 14
2
Promoting CanadianShareableNews
More promo material will be added here as it is developed.
Apr 14
1
CSN Week 3 - April 8 - Vol. 1 Issue 3
Parliamentarians discuss the right to hold divergent opinions, veteran intelligence professionals issue warnings and Canadians are invited to…
Apr 8
2
1
Quick Announcement re: Additions to Letter & Reference Sections
Look UP, look WAY UP!
Apr 8
2
CSN Week 2 - April 1, 2024 - Vol. 1 Issue 2
Advocating for the strengthening of democracies via citizens pushing back against forces that harm them
Apr 1
2
March 2024
CSN Week 1 - March 25, 2024 - Vol. 1 Issue 1
Advocating for “strong, clear voices” in journalism that rely on evidence-based reporting and thoughtful investigation.
Mar 27
2
1
Introducing Canadian Shareable News
(Mostly) Canadian. (Mostly) News missing from mainstream platforms. Meant for easy Sharing!
Mar 27
1
2
Coming soon
This is CanadianShareableNews Substack.
Mar 27
