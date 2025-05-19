Hello,

I am writing you as one of many journalists who have previously referred to the critiques of expert scientists and well-informed medical professionals on topics related to COVID-19 treatment, prevention, mitigation measures (such as lockdowns, masking, etc.), adverse events following injection (AEFIs) or Long Covid as "misinformation", “disinformation” or "conspiracy theories". As busy journalists, it is sometimes easy to just take other people's word for something instead of following up on the issue oneself.

I assume when journalists are assigned topics, or when they write pieces on spec, they might not all have the time needed to delve into the publications cited by the various medical and scientific researchers whose work they are "covering". Or they might lack the necessary scientific background to comprehend the information found. It is easier to assume someone else has already done due diligence on the topic an simply repeat what they have already written.

Given that the statements made by some of the subjects of your articles countered messaging from official global, US and Canadian public health agencies, it is easy to consider them as holding "fringe" or "outlier" positions. Tragically, journalists who wrote the dissenters off as "promoting COVID-19 conspiracy theories" have engaged in what might be referred to as "lazy journalism". To take the word of uninformed, biased or compromised individuals or institutions rife with conflicts of interest instead of double-checking their claims, you have done your readers a disservice and signalled to readers that you might not always do due diligence with the facts.

For the most current run-down of scientific findings pointing at how mRNA-based COVID-19 injections are not "safe and effective" as reported, please see the References in this www.call2halt19.ca open letter. (Click on the red button. See also the attached Press Release.)

One of the clearest depictions of the vicious cycle we have been through has been prepared by the COVID Sense project.

One can easily see journalists also in the role of The Hostage with The Muscle being the threat of job loss to journalists and funding cuts to news outlets. (See https://x.com/sense_covid.)

Government politicians and health appointees protested the loudest about anyone bringing up evidence to counter public health orders. A careful look at their social media posts at the time revealed that they relied heavily on others who shared studies supposedly proving the safety and efficacy of mRNA injections targeting COVID-19. However, apart from serious conflicts of interests and science frozen in time, there were often other crucial problems with research design, etc. Everyone seemed to want to forget how the scientific process rests on ongoing observations, experimentation and continually disproving previous incorrect hypotheses.

Unfortunately, those who particularly pride themselves on their capacities for critical thinking are those who tend to hold on the most firmly to “official” narratives longer than others who are less put off by actual critical thinkers!

Surprisingly, even sometimes, information from official sources was also not reported on. In particular, some journalists and policy makers are still making claims that have long been disproven. For whatever reason, they end up ignorant of (or ignoring)reports from the World Health Organization and the CDC going back to 2021. To this day, many journalists and policy makers are unaware of what was already known and announced years past as shown here:

Read the full post here:

This next post lists many of the more recent news stories that government-funded, corporate-backed "mainstream" media are NOT reporting on, such that information is not getting to policy makers and the general public.

In fact, not only government officials with a decision-making history to defend, but many journalists as well, seem not to be aware that in order to claim that something is indeed Disinformation, one needs to be able to point at data that disproves that information. This according to the definition put out by Health Canada itself, which reads: "False information is incorrect and there is data that disproves it."

So the question arises, in the absence of actual data to disprove what is being reported as "false information", why were some journalists so quick to condemn fellow citizens with ad hominem attacks meant to dissuade readers from giving their messages any credence? Canadian Shareable News has written up a proposed "self quiz" for journalists, suggesting possible reasons for not digging into all matters being written about. See: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/letter-toself-quiz-for-journalists for more on these choices.

Money talks.

The Bubble is Impermeable

Trusting the “Experts”

Fear of Missing Out (the power of “safe”)

Fear of Letting Go (the melancholic pain of loss of innocence)

Willful Inertia/Willful Ignorance

Weaponized Compassion

The Indoctrination is Complete

Other

If none of the suggested reasons apply in your case, what might your "other" reason be? Possibly the lack of hours in a day played into your wording decision.

Here we are not trying to fault anyone who sincerely did their best work given the information at the time. We can't change what was written and published 5, 4, 3, 2 years ago. But we are reminding journalists and media platforms of the need to abide by the CAJ and other codes of ethics that compel you to ISSUE CORRECTIONS as soon as you become aware of your mistakes. This email is a call to all who once disparaged of those who were ahead of them on the learning curve to express regret for having been too gullible in the past. The sooner the big names in journalism come out and issue mea culpas along the lines of "I was wrong to trust what I thought was trusted information at the time and here is how we stop the harm moving forward", the sooner we can get the toxic weapon out of the arms of more unsuspecting children, parents, workers, elders who are still impacted by the messaging that by allowing these concoctions into the body is to "do the right thing". One way to move us all forward is to sign and report on the www.call2halt19.ca open letter. Another is to provide widespread coverage to both CanConnect19.ca and SickAndAbandoned sickandabandoned.com by sharing the information here for starters: https://forum.sickandabandoned.com/t/canadians-can-connect-19-has-launched/506

Yes, I realize once you REALLY dig into the evidence you yourself might go into shock. EVERYONE of us now aware of the recent research has gone through the highly emotional process outlined in step 1 of the "10-Step Lesson Plan for those now leaving the "Mainstream Media Bubble"

We cannot change the past. But we can commit to preventing more harm and trying to improve conditions for vax-victims like Carrie Sakomoto of Lethbridge Alberta. We can commit to learning more from those who now need to be suffering for LIFE because of decisions made by Public Health officials despite the warnings from internationally renowned independent scientists. We can learn from and promote documentaries on the topic like this Follow The Silenced Official Movie by Mikki Willis, which appears to have had 45K viewers on YouTube alone these past three days.

We invite you to expand your information diet to get a deeper understanding of the issues.

You may not have been aware of news reports involving a clamp-down on freedom of movement and association by governments in many countries. (See the 2022 stories at https://reclaimthenet.org/?s=mandatory+vaccine.) The federal government's heavy handed policies flew in the face of evolving science. The economy, health care and education were all negatively impacted by the COVID-19 vaccine mandates nation-wide.

And all this went even deeper, as outlined by US based pharmaceutical corporation researchers Sashya Latypova and Debbie Lerman in the COVID Dossier. This document points at A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. The authors have also traced Canadian military involvement. They have been asked to go into more detail on the Canadian connection. You are invited to listen in: Tuesday, May 20, 11 am Eastern https://x.com/stopc293comtee/status/1924335171114778775.

Meanwhile, please refresh your knowledge of the International Declaration on Information Integrity Online that was signed by Canada on October 29, 2024 with the URL link provided here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/commit-to-information-integrity-in.

The attached pdf (Info Integrity To Do for Journalists) provides a number of suggestions that can be used by journalists and other information providers as they begin to look more closely at the role they have been playing at actively or incidentally hiding life and death information these past five years.

Feel free to reply to this email address if you have any questions. My aim with writing is to lift up the quality of journalism in Canada, one or two folks at a time. When you have time, I would also love your take on the Critical Balance Reporting Indicators I proposed some months back.

Thank you,

Sincerely

Hannah Noerenberg,

Retired Alberta Teacher, B.Ed., M.Ed.

Press Release Authors Of Covid Dosier To Present Canadian Military Connections To Covid 19 Event 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download