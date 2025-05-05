So, our new Prime Minister felt the need to issue this statement over the weekend:

Notice how he does NOT commit to freeing Canadian journalists from the forces that have prevented them from reporting truthfully these past few years.

Notice that there are NO references to how Canada currently does NOT have a “strong, independent and free press” as long as the federal government becomes the “hand that feeds” Canadian media outlets. Back in 2021, the government provided $10 million as a “top up fund”, and that has simply continued to be the case each year.

Mark Carney also provides NO explanation as to how the government will choose what constitutes a “reliable public forum” nor what constitutes “disinformation”.

Meanwhile, every day we see, hear and read of new deaths and other tragedies that could have been avoided if Canada truly enjoyed Press Freedom, if social media algorithms were NOT turned on against the views of segments of the population, if expert voices were NOT censored, if a fulsome discussion on the pros and cons of every project proposal were allowed. If debate among citizens and their representatives would be once again normalized, instead of the “cancel culture” we see today—one that seeks to demonize dissenting views.

Let’s ask journalists themselves…

Do you think Canada currently enjoys Press Freedom?

Can you truly “follow the evidence”, highlight both sides of any argument, write non- judgmentally about the holders of alternate views on the issues of the day?

Are you incentivized in any way to look “beyond the bubble” or outside of the so-called “Trusted News” sources for your information or your story lines?

Do you understand who collates that “Trusted” information and why which aspects are left off the table?

Or do you REALLY THINK THAT…

To question a flawed medical product is to be an “anti-vaxxer”?

To question a government’s policy is to be a “misinformation provider”?

To insist on freedom of choice, opinion, speech and expression is to be a “right wing”, “radical” “homophobic”, “racist”, “sexist”, “misogynist”, “transphobic” (pick your slur)?

Please take this

Self-test for those who function as censors and mouthpieces on behalf of GlobalCorp INC.

WHY am I so quick to condemn another fellow citizen?

(Select all that apply)

Money talks.

The Bubble is Impermeable

Trusting the “Experts”

Fear of Missing Out (the power of “safe”)

Fear of Letting Go (the melancholic pain of loss of innocence)

Willful Inertia/Willful Ignorance

Weaponized Compassion

The Indoctrination is Complete

Other

Need some help interpreting the choices?

It does not have to be this way.

PS: to learn more about GlobalCorp Inc, and the lack of Press Freedom in Germany, as well as creeping corporate totalitarianism internationally, do follow the writings of C.J.Hopkins and/or listen to this interview between a journalist who was forced out of her censored mainstream platform and has now finally, been able to follow the stories where they lead her and someone who has been fighting the courts for the right to freely express a critical opinion.