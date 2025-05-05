Letter to/Self-Quiz for Journalists on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day
#STOPCDNCENSORSHIP
So, our new Prime Minister felt the need to issue this statement over the weekend:
Notice how he does NOT commit to freeing Canadian journalists from the forces that have prevented them from reporting truthfully these past few years.
Notice that there are NO references to how Canada currently does NOT have a “strong, independent and free press” as long as the federal government becomes the “hand that feeds” Canadian media outlets. Back in 2021, the government provided $10 million as a “top up fund”, and that has simply continued to be the case each year.
Mark Carney also provides NO explanation as to how the government will choose what constitutes a “reliable public forum” nor what constitutes “disinformation”.
Meanwhile, every day we see, hear and read of new deaths and other tragedies that could have been avoided if Canada truly enjoyed Press Freedom, if social media algorithms were NOT turned on against the views of segments of the population, if expert voices were NOT censored, if a fulsome discussion on the pros and cons of every project proposal were allowed. If debate among citizens and their representatives would be once again normalized, instead of the “cancel culture” we see today—one that seeks to demonize dissenting views.
Let’s ask journalists themselves…
Do you think Canada currently enjoys Press Freedom?
Can you truly “follow the evidence”, highlight both sides of any argument, write non- judgmentally about the holders of alternate views on the issues of the day?
Are you incentivized in any way to look “beyond the bubble” or outside of the so-called “Trusted News” sources for your information or your story lines?
Do you understand who collates that “Trusted” information and why which aspects are left off the table?
Or do you REALLY THINK THAT…
To question a flawed medical product is to be an “anti-vaxxer”?
To question a government’s policy is to be a “misinformation provider”?
To insist on freedom of choice, opinion, speech and expression is to be a “right wing”, “radical” “homophobic”, “racist”, “sexist”, “misogynist”, “transphobic” (pick your slur)?
Please take this
Self-test for those who function as censors and mouthpieces on behalf of GlobalCorp INC.
WHY am I so quick to condemn another fellow citizen?
(Select all that apply)
Money talks.
The Bubble is Impermeable
Trusting the “Experts”
Fear of Missing Out (the power of “safe”)
Fear of Letting Go (the melancholic pain of loss of innocence)
Willful Inertia/Willful Ignorance
Weaponized Compassion
The Indoctrination is Complete
Other
Need some help interpreting the choices?
Money Talks
Bribes for Silence are a reality. Dr. Paul Alexander is a Canadian epidemiologist and infectious disease researcher who had worked for the World Health Organization and the first Trump administration. In March 2022, he revealed that Pfizer had approached him with an offer of $1 million plus a $50,000 monthly wage on the condition that he stop his critique of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine product. Dr. Alexander chose to reject this outright and to make it public. One can only speculate if other people made different choices when faced with similar offers.
The Bubble is Impermeable
Do people who exclusively follow “establishment”, “legacy”, “mainstream” government-funded, corporate-backed media for their information sources honestly NOT KNOW that such sources carefully curate their story selection to avoid “inconvenient truths”? It is likely that some such people honestly do not recognize “trusted news” as official “disinformation”. To get a taste of news stories “outside of the bubble” start here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/whos-who-in-canadian-independent
Trusting the “Experts”
Sometimes, the “experts” simply get it wrong. In fact, David Robson wrote a book entitled: The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Make Dumb Mistakes. In fact, highly esteemed British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Scottish nursing instructor Dr. John Campbell both started out the COVID-19 years fully supporting the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products, until they realized they had been misinformed. They then changed their tune.
Sometimes, the “experts” place their trust in unreliable sources. Over the course of the declared COVID-19 pandemic, meany Canadians have assumed that the public health officers guiding the population are reliant on the best and leading scientific data. And yet, those providing them with numbers, data and analyses can have major conflicts of interest. This was demonstrated by the independent research based Canadian Citizen Care Alliance.
Sometimes, even the “experts” are not aware that they are only being provided with “curated” data or science that is simply “frozen in time”. See select excerpts of Following the Science - Documenting the Current State of Affairs of COVID-19 Vaccination in Canada as of October 21, 2021. (The full document can be downloaded from the third block showing here:
Sometimes, the “experts” think they have been provided with all of the latest data, when that is clearly not the case. See Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s 2021 affidavit here.
Sometimes, the “experts” work to have data hidden or manipulated. Alberta forensic Investigator David Dickson points at many instances of this unethical practice all throughout his old and his new website. See https://dksdata.com/COVID19. See information shared by Louise MacDonald here.
Sometimes the “experts” direct, publish in and trust the “esteemed” medical journals without knowing that nearly half of medical journal editors have financial conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies, while 59% of peer-reviewers for major medical journals received more than $1 billion from drug companies from 2020 to 2022. Those who “trust the experts might be surprised to learn that at least three major medical journals—the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), Obstetrics and Gynecology and official Publication of the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST)—have now received letters from the US Department of Justice questioning their editorial practices. The letters raised legitimate concerns about bias, lack of transparency, and whether these journals fairly presented competing scientific viewpoints—especially on topics like COVID-19 policies and treatments. (Compare this report re: the letters by an advocate for evidence-based medicine with this one by NBC news, which in turn is fully invested in by GlobalCorp Inc.)
Sometimes, the “experts” even joke about other people giving them their talking points. For example: “I just say whatever they write down for me” coming from Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.
Sometimes, the “experts” simply lie. See: COVID-19 mRNA Genetic Vaccines – Were Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women Told the Truth? And BC Centre for Disease Control Caught Lying and Withholding Important Public Health Data
Fear of Missing Out (the power of “safe”)
No one wants to “go out on a limb”, or leave the comfort of the crowd. We are afraid of being outliers and standing up for a cause that others deem to be questionable. It is Safer to Say nothing. But if everyone remains silent while NO ONE steps forward to call out injustice, what kind of a society are we building? What kind of role models do we become for future generations? Heroes have courage and conviction. Crowds don’t.
Fear of Letting Go (the melancholic pain of loss of innocence)
“But I always thought that…” “But I was told that…” “But in school we were taught that…” The harsh reality is that our teachers, trusted news agencies, legacy institutions etc. have either themselves not been probing into the narratives they are passing along, or that SINCE our “good old days” our trusted institutions have become compromised and sold out to some form or another of GlobalCorp Inc. The cold, hard truth hurts. Deal with it. Denial is deadlier.
Willful Inertia/Willful Ignorance
Get off the pot. Seek the truth. See the previous section.
Weaponized Compassion
In “fighting terrorism” we launched “forever wars” weakening entire cultures and padding the profit margins of the military industrial complex, a major force in GlobalCorp Inc.
In “keeping granny safe” by “rolling up our sleeves” we sold tons of product that ended up killing the young and producing more billionaires.
In “saving the planet” by moving to “net zero” we pushed for deindustrialization, increased poverty, food insecurity, suicide rates. And we increased the profit margin for surveillance, tracking, “green energy” and many other members of GlobalCorp INC.
In “protecting women’s right to choose” we suctioned out pre-born children, and advanced an already booming illicit organ trade.
In offering “gender-affirming care” and declaring honest counsel a danger to mental health, we filled parents with fear and medical misinformation by omission, preying on the young and vulnerable to drive the radical “solution” of irreversible surgery on underaged youth while guaranteeing BigPharma a countless supply of customers for life.
In each case, those who “connected the dots” and said something in opposition were subject to censorship via pre-programmed and unscientific social media algorithm and massive societal pressure from the well-intentioned but ill-informed public.
The Indoctrination is Complete
I believe as I am told.
I think as I am told.
I am an unwitting agent of whichever psychological operation is rolled out next. No questions asked.
It does not have to be this way.
PS: to learn more about GlobalCorp Inc, and the lack of Press Freedom in Germany, as well as creeping corporate totalitarianism internationally, do follow the writings of C.J.Hopkins and/or listen to this interview between a journalist who was forced out of her censored mainstream platform and has now finally, been able to follow the stories where they lead her and someone who has been fighting the courts for the right to freely express a critical opinion.
The Rise Of The New Nazis: Free Speech Is DEAD in Europe — And It’s Coming Here Next | CJ Hopkins
It's been 5 years in this same holding pattern. We must go further and expose that the Covid-19 military operation FAKE PANDEMIC enabled the implantation of billions with nanotechnology biosensors embedded in masks, tests and jabs for surveillance under the skin via the Internet of Bio-Nano Things and the WBAN contrary to Sections 184(1) and 430(5) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks
http://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html
https://www.activistpost.com/node-without-consent/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30157295/
https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/index.shtml
https://engineering.purdue.edu/ECE/News/2021/purdue-engineering-launches-worlds-first-center-for-internet-of-bodies
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2020/10/27/who-voted-in-davos-how-data-driven-government-and-the-internet-of-bodies-are-poised-to-transform-smart-sustainable-cities-into-social-impact-prisons/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/government-docs-from-2002-reveal-20-year-plan-to-alter-evolution-with-nanotechnology/
https://rumble.com/v6ishsj-394359571.html
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1369702122002280