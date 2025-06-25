To read other posts in this series, please visit

(This provides an easy entry into the power of corporate firms over aspects of everyday life - enjoy the AWESOME animated mini-movie featuring four aspects of BigCorp!!)

(Journalists too timid to REALLY start reporting who pulls the strings over their newsrooms can contact Chris George in Niagara ON to see how he has managed to combine local journalism with international deep diving!)

(A four-year old post that is still relevant today, although we now know there is much more to the story than simply Big Money talking. This might be a good door-opener for some new readers.)

Putting a NAME to what is being done "on behalf of" Mother Earth: OMNIWAR -- the ultimate war against human life as we know it by those who lust after CONTROL

KEY QUESTIONS “Mainstream media” would do well to start asking:

WHO would want to see other people live a drab life of isolation and dependency? WHO would get a high out of controlling the lives of others? And of deciding whose freedom of movement should be restricted? Or deciding how much money others can have and what they should, or should not, be able to do with it?

Even deciding what they can and should eat and when, or deciding which entertainment possibilities should be permitted and which to ban, WHO is super eager to make those determinations?

While children making such decisions as they control the playing pieces in a toy village is all just fun and games…

we now have adults with a God complex giving themselves such powers over other human beings.

WHO would want to control purchase and consumption powers of the population and to what end?

We already see this with the C40 Cities movement of which Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are a part. How many residents in those cities know SOMEONE has declared themselves responsible for making these determinations for them over the next few years?

Here is a summary of consumptive interventions as per the c40 agenda: i. 20 % fewer new builds by 2030 ii. 0 kg meat, dairy, or dairy alternatives by 2030. See attached, the images from chapter 6 of the attached PDF and note how astonishing this requirement is. iii. 0 private vehicles (no EV no ICE) by 2030. Again this is in chapter 6 but see the astonishing image attached. iv. Leaving the city is decided: 1 short haul flight per person every 3 years by 2030. v. 3 new items of clothing per person by 2030.

From:

It is not that much different for any city that has joined the Global Covenant of Mayors - consumption restrictions, road diets, surveillance cameras, here we come!

WHY would some people believe themselves worthy of determining maximum consumption targets for people outside of their own families?

By whose authority do self-proclaimed consumption limiters believe they have power over other free-willed adults in society?

Once upon a time, people would be concerned about combatting pollution (i.e the distribution of unnatural synthetic particles or toxic chemicals into the soil, water and air via industrial smoke stacks, vehicle exhaust pipes, overhead military and chemical fallout, etc.). When did they lose that focus and start “saving Planet Earth” by extremely limiting human choices and mobility? Canadian Maurice Strong may well have a lot to do with today’s Climate Crisis narrative that has been carefully nurtured for decades with scientifically looking charts and graphs of data. Few know that this “data” has long been debunked, for example, by climate scientists at the independent Climate Intelligence (Clintel) Foundation. Why are disproving data not reported on in corporate and government backed ‘mainstream” media? Such news would have global consequences! (More on Maurice Strong follows later.)

MORE QUESTIONS — This time about Sacrifices to Mother Earth

Sacrificing our children’s future, our economic wellbeing, our entire way of life to “save the planet” does have quasi-religious overtones. We are not speaking here of the legitimate longstanding cultural and religious beliefs of Aboriginal peoples, who, like the Blackfoot Nations of North America, tell of Creator Sun and the role Mother Earth provided for the creation of the first humans. (Source) Instead, we are looking more at the callous corporate driven weaponization of the compassion circulating among trendy, New-Age style “earth loving” people in order to drive their own corporate control agendas. We are referring to the blatant use by top CEOs in corporations set to profit from the genuine concern for nature and the environment of young people everywhere by engaging in so-called “private-public partnerships” with civil society. Just as in the case of “colour revolutions” in which young citizen activists are being trained for roles as “useful idiots” by those behind “regime change operations”, young people are being used to carry home consumption control mechanisms under the sincere belief that they are somehow helping to “save the earth”.

It might be that our ‘thought leaders’, our ‘social media influencers’, or policy makers of all kinds have returned to a previous era of worship of the creative deity of the universe, aka goddess Mother Earth as described in 1983 on page 1554, in Man, myth & magic : the illustrated encyclopedia of mythology, religion, and the unknown by Richard Cavendish and Cottie Arthur Burland:

The creative deity of the universe was regarded in a number of religious systems from earliest times as a Mother Earth, a fertility goddess, … giving promise of the full measure of earth’s abundance. Through the ages, this mother goddess developed several subsidiary aspects besides the nourishing and maternal being who was the universal provider … The benign mother-protectress then emerges as a goddess of warfare, of the chase, of pestilence, of blood sacrifice and death, among other manifold terror-shapes which invest the primordial and mysterious Female in man’s mind. As such she stands for the cruel, unpitying, avenging side of the cosmic process. … in essence [she rules] over all the dark elements of Nature (as cited on pages 21-22 in Unholy Sacrifices of the New Age, by Paul de Parrie and Marty Pride, 1988, Crossway Books).

Instead of investigating human caused climate manipulation technologies (like those presented here) as the probable causes of what appear to be increasingly frequent occurrences of forest fires, earthquakes, typhoons, floods, droughts, etc. our media are reporting on these and other weather phenomena much like their news telling predecessors may have done in pre-literate eras before us…

“Mother Earth is in pain.

Her suffering must be atoned for by human sacrifices. We must sacrifice our freedom of mobility, or consumption choices, even our free will and freedom of thought and expression to this goddess of our own making.”

SAVE the PLANET!! Don’t eat meat! Don’t fly in jet planes! Don’t buy clothing! etc. etc. These are the messages we have now been sharing everywhere, even by means of advertising councils like the now defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). Likewise, via conditions put upon nations feeling the need to borrow funding through the World Bank. Likewise, local businesses had to start following “Sustainability Linked Loan Principles (SLLP)". These were used starting in 2019 to force those borrowing money for business purposes and their lenders to regularly report and “confirm the alignment of their SLL with the core components of the SLLP, to assess the meaningfulness, credibility and ambition on the selected SPT(s), and/or to put SPT(s) in the wider ESG picture to ensure that SPT achievement is not overshadowed by negative effects of other practices by the borrower.” (Source)

Instead, we could be providing a balance of climatological data and experts on the whole spectrum of climate science interpretation; we could ask how cutting down on clothing purchases or deindustrializing entire nations, or filing endless banking reports will REALLY make a difference to weather events and vegetative growth. Even if CO2 emissions were a problem, who is asking about the effects of carbon sinks found all throughout Canada’s landmass to mitigate what comes out of the tailpipe of passenger jets, transport trucks and the like? Who is even considering how selling wind turbines to multinational corporations like IKEA to “offset carbon credits” is really reducing carbon on this planet? And who at PM Mark Carney’s former places of work was behind this new business model and source of profit for financial brokers of offset credits?

There are much better ways to ensure health and biodiversity of the natural environment than sacrificing human lives to a “goddess” who cruelly demands appeasement that will lead to de-industrialisation and all the harm and havoc that will bring. Just a single example may suffice: the skies will be cleaner and flora, fauna, land, waterways and humans healthier, if we stop the practice of solar radiation management via toxic chemicals.

Increased amounts of CO2 have actually promoted vegetative growth, a welcome phenomenon in arid regions struggling to feed their populations. This was already attested to by NASA in 2016, and corroborated in July 2024 by the Yale School of the Environment. And yet, it remains unreported on Canadian government and corporate backed “mainstream” media outlets even to this day!

Searches for this news item on most ‘mainstream’ platforms result in zero findings - another case of information omission, a form of disinformation. The CBC’s search engine seems totally flawed. So when looking for this headline in association with the CBC on google.com, one finds a rash of articles promoting the use of geoengineering (emitting sulphur and other aerosols) into the atmosphere in order to “combat climate change”. Not a single mention of how rising CO2 is GOOD for deforestation and increased crop growth globally. Or of how increases in solar warming LEAD TO increased CO2 levels, and resulting greening of the planet.

The oft recycled human caused climate change narrative stands in solid contrast to a study reported on in the independent newspaper DRUTHERS in April 2025. The study used AI technology to synthesize all existing data around climate change. It reassessed man’s role in the climate change narrative while also revealing a general societal trend to exaggerate global warming.

DRUTHERS readers will learn what readers of government funded/corporate backed platforms will not:

On March 21, 2025, the Science of Climate Change journal published a ground-breaking study using Grok-3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) to debunk the man-made climate crisis narrative. The paper is titled “A Critical Reassessment of the Anthropogenic CO2-Global Warming Hypothesis”1 … It uses unadjusted records to argue human CO2—only 4% of the annual carbon cycle—vanishes into oceans and forests within 3 to 4 years, not centuries, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) claims. During the 2020 COVID lockdowns, a 7% emissions drop (2.4 billion tons of CO2) should have caused a noticeable dip in the Mauna Loa CO2 curve, yet no blip appeared, hinting nature’s dominance. Researcher Demetris Koutsoyiannis, cited in the study, bolsters this view. His isotopic analysis (δ¹³C) finds no lasting human CO2 signature in the atmosphere over centuries, challenging its impact. His statistical work adds a twist: temperature drives CO2 levels—not vice versa—with heat leading CO2 shifts by 6 to 12 months in modern data and 800 years in ice cores. “It’s like thunder before lightning,” says Willie Soon. “Warming pulls CO2 from oceans.”

Deeply Embedding Narratives that end up Inverting Society

To challenge the premise upon which the entire control agenda is built (that of using Mother Earth as a rationale for stripping away mobility, consumption, free speech and other rights) is to destroy a carefully crafted narrative that has been embedded in over 40 years of public education, popular culture, and the general societal values base.

Speaking in Kitchener ON, New Zealand parental rights advocate Penny Marie shared this graphic demonstrating how many levels an idea goes through to become so internalized that eventually society turns what it once believed completely on its head. The process originates with the network of globalist organizations made up of the very people who have for years been writing about the need for global governance.

This is how we got from fighting acid rain and other pollutants that were known to create toxicity in oceans and lands in the 1980s to aerially spraying them to “save the planet”. Likewise it is how we moved from teaching children to beware of illicit drugs and to “Just Say No” 40 years ago to now having vending machines with free drugs, pipes and instructions within easy reach of our young people ‘for the public good’ (or to reduce the psychological harm should addicted young people need to go begging for their hit’ or some such ‘compassionate’ justification.

To hear Penny Marie explain this process within the context of normalizing pedophila and other movements as part of her testimony to Canada’s National Citizen’s Inquiry, start at the 8 hour 25 minute mark here: https://rumble.com/v6v3psz-national-citizens-inquiry-kitchener-hearings-day-3-june-21-2025.html (until further notice notice on the NCI website when all testimonies are posted individually). Stay online to hear the testimony that follows. ON lawyer Lisa Miron reports on her chilling examination of workplace speech committees, the increasing influence held over our social conditioning by the pedophile emancipation movement, and other “inconvenient” topics. She has been a tireless educator on matters around government overreach resulting from the influence of those pushing for a global control grid over society. She now reports pushback from government workers in response to someone complaining of having received an informative doorknocker. Lisa Miron’s experience highlights the risks citizens now take when stepping up to fill the information gap left by a complainant and purposely uninformative news media.

As long as self-appointed consumption managers cut humanity off from evidence-based information that challenges their plans to weaponize the compassion of the uniformed for their own control agendas, our politicians and policy makers too will be among the last to understand the bigger picture, i.e. the control agenda using “Mother Earth” as a cover story.

What kind of a life is this?

Imagine living a life without choice or personal agency, continually surveilled and monitored to ensure you do NOT exceed your daily or weekly allotment of protein, fluid intake, entertainment…. all are to be rationed to appease the modern day climate gods.

Trigger warning: The maker of the following 24 minute video has done an excellent job of recapturing the tone of the traumatic surveillance state that some people experienced under some dictatorial governments in some un-free nations throughout history.

Here we see how today’s technological advances via “smart” technologies can turn our “15 minute city” into high tech gulags. This can be very chilling for some viewers.

SIX PERSONALITY TYPES - Which type of person are you?

It can be interesting to try to watch that video through the eyes of a personality type other than your own. Thanks to someone who lived and attended school in what was clearly a dictatorial regime at the time, we now have a paradigm with which we can contemplate today’s current events:

Are you a…

Naïve Truster of the Program;

Fearful Conformist;

Committed Dissenter;

Silent Professional;

Active Enforcer;

Member of the Indifferent Majority

How would each of these personality types react to news like the following?

Since 2017, Catherine Austin Fitts, American investment banker, economist and former United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, has been looking for the stunning $21 trillion in “unauthorized spending” that occurred in parts of the US government between 1998-2015. On May 5, 2025, an independent UK paper published that Austin Fitts finally has a theory as to where that money went.

The U.S. has built a secret underground “city” costing $21 trillion where the ultra-wealthy can hide out druing a “near-extinction event,” a former government official has claimed. Catherine Austin Fitts, who served as the assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development under president George H.W. Bush, made the shocking allegation on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s podcast, according to Realtor.com.

So special privileges and a right to remain alive only for some, should nuclear catastrophes hit, with nary a thought for those ‘less worthy’ of protection. If we REALLY wanted to guard against the effects of natural solar cycles that could cause real global warming or cooling, would we not ensure underground access for the most vulnerable, moving nursing homes, hospitals, families with young children and the chronically ill underground? Would we not aim to fill such spaces with massive hydroponic food growing operations to feed all of humanity, along with preparing vast stockpiles of non-perishable foods, as was advised to the Egyptian Pharaoh by the one of the Old Testament patriarchs to prepare for “seven lean years ahead”? Why the secrecy? Why not ensure that every city has underground shelters for the heat-sensitive? And then, why not regularly run “heat evacuation drills” to make sure that no bed-bound fragile elderly are left behind above ground in extreme heat or cold periods? Are we to find out that, in the eyes of the affluent only SOME LIVES MATTER?

The secret nature of an “elite only” network, leaving “lesser humans” to certain death, is reminiscent of words written in 1980 by Richard Baily, author of The Dying Patient.

Human life has economic value only as a function of its ability to produce goods and services that are demanded by others. … death that comes quickly is preferred over a lingering terminal illness because direct costs are reduced. (Cited on page 49 of Unholy Sacrifices of the New Age, by Paul de Parrie and Marty Pride, 1988, Crossway Books).

More money can remain in the golden pot so coveted by those with unholy amounts of money already, if we don’t “waste precious resources” on the “useless” vulnerable. This kind of societal ethic is what arises as the Christ-inspired focus on being “Good Samaritans” who love their neighbours as themselves is rapidly vanishing from mainstream society. We are looking at the very opposite legacy from that left by the generous community-minded local business, religious and societal leaders who built UP the hospitals, the public schools and libraries, and other institutions that have made up the fabric of civil society for the past 100-200 years.

Introducing the EVERYTHING WAR aka OMNIWar

UK based academic David Hughes describes himself as follows:

I am the author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Volume 1 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). Together, these two books seek to provide the “big picture” regarding the shocking transformations in the global political economy since 2020. https://dhughes.substack.com/about

In September 2024, he, alongside Catherine Austin Fitts and others presented a symposium simply entitled: OMNIWAR.

The five hour recording of the proceedings, as well as copies of the presenters’ slide shows can be accessed here: https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/

Below, I will limit myself to sharing only a few slides from David Hughes’ presentation. Please visit the site and download all 4 slide presentations to see and learn more. (The audio was cut off at the beginning of the recording for a few minutes.)

Here is a summary of the key components of the OmniWar as outlined by David Hughes back in September 2024:

Taken together, these measures can steadily break resistance, reduce populations and enable control of the many by a self-appointed, unelected elite few.

Recently, the team around Catherine Austin Fitts, David Hughes and others at Oracle Films collaborated to produce this film:

This film masterfully brings together the disparate and varied elements this war against everything. It also includes the pivotal role of Maurice Strong as a major corrupt shaper of the “green agenda”.

See also:

Q & A with Ivor Cummins and Dr. Jacob Nordangard

Both documentaries help viewers understand the mindset and actions of those trying to set up a control grid by gaining social acceptance via a knowingly falsified “climate agenda”.

Here is an interesting realization when discussing some of the self-appointed “consumption controllers”:

..They didn't perceive themselves as evil, they really did perceive themselves as the ones to join hands with other ultra-wealthy around the world and basically manage the world. Yes, they saw a mess better than ordinary people. They are the Smart Ones and why would they let the the dumb people rule the world? Yeah for the audience sadly that's all of us it's the 99.9 %. (at the 9:39 minute mark)

There is much to learn from on the Technocracy News website, including a four part audio series on Transhumanism.

The lead editor of Technocracy News is Patrick M Woods. He is also known as a leading and critical expert on Technocracy, Transhumanism, and globalization. He points out that to reveal strategies and goals of the combatants in this OMNIWar is the best way to combat them:

A novel type of war, Omniwar, is being waged against humanity to subdue all humans into a permanent, inescapable scientific dictatorship known as Technocracy. Technocracy’s “Science of Social Engineering” has replaced propaganda. Bullets are replaced by engineered biowarfare, which can kill or wound millions by stealth. Tanks and airplanes are replaced by autonomous Killer drones with advanced AI that can seek and destroy any enemy target without human intervention. The AI “Manhattan Project” is already underway to militarize AI into a superweapon. Externally, Technocrats are simultaneously waging Omniwar against food, energy, the atmosphere, reproduction, carbon, and finance. For the first time, we are forcing Technocracy and its Omniwar out of stealth mode by clearly revealing its combatants, weaponry, strategies, tactics, and goals. Effective resistance can be mounted in proportion to the number of people who understand this and take action.

https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/