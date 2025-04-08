This series will eventually be stored under the REFERENCE MATERIAL tab.

A Globalist is a person who is attached to the policies and objectives of an international organization and who adheres to the policies of these international organizations OVER AND ABOVE policies in the national interest.

Chris George - Journalist for Niagara Independent and By George Journal

Ontario journalist Chris George was recently interviewed by a member of the citizen’s action group called Stop C-293 Committee. (Link to the full interview)

Prior to the recent prorogation of Canada’s Parliament, Bill C-293 (the proposed Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill) had already made it through the House of Commons and was at the second reading stage in the Senate. Critical observers had noted the many similarities between the federal Bill C-293 and the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations Amendments. Both put a lot of emergency powers into the hands of unspecified and unelected individuals. Until March 28, 2025 British Columbia’s Bill 7 also included expanded powers with little oversight.

Many, including Chris George, point at the major globalist organizations as the source of much foreign corporate interference in Canada’s democratic processes.

What follows are three excerpts from the interview, each addressing a specific set of questions:

Why be concerned about Globalists?

Why has Journalist Chris George been writing about Globalists since 2018?

Why did he write an ebook on the topic?

Why should Canadians care?

What is a Globalist? & a Post National State?

How does Chris George define “globalists”? Where are their loyalties?

What did the PM really mean about Canada being a “post national state”?

Is it Conspiratorial to talk about Globalists?

How can “Global Governance” be a Conspiracy Theory if there there are so many public documents and so many people working on these ideas?

Readers of the ByGeorgeJournal receive regular commentary on current Canadian events. On a regular basis, Chris George curates selections of his content available

a) as a printable PDF called

b) in the form of a monthly “Globalist Monitor” pulling together current event reporting with associated news with a globalist focus.

Given the arrival of Mark Carney as leader of the Federal Liberal Party and thereby as accidental Prime Minister, there has been a lot of information for Chris George to examine. This is because Mark Carney has been very involved with a wide range of globalist organizations.

