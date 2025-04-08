Image Source: media.istockphoto.com/id/1640137484/vector/tough-business-competition-concept.jpg

NOTE as of April 8, a link to an animation about the players in today’s corporate agriculture industry has been added at the end of this post.

INTRODUCTION

“We are in a Global War but many of us don’t recognize that yet.”

Increasingly, people are coming to the realization that many of the crises being faced around this planet originate from a common source. They are not limited to one nation, or one sector of our daily lives.

Whether manufactured climate crises, military expansion, social division, increasing “scientific advancements” in medical fields, from toxins in breast implants and contaminated DNA injections, even aerosolized mRNA “vaccines”, addictive and toxic pharmaceuticals, not to mention the legalization and “safe supply” of toxic drugs, the fluoridation of municipal water supplies, the “culling” of animal agriculture, the progressive decline in nutrition and increases in poverty, the ever advancing human trafficking and organ trade and the connection to social service and abortion providers, not to mention expansion in “compassionate” euthanization programs and the full scale silencing of any who oppose all of this, along with the progressive development of AI and “transhumanist” technologies, humanity appears to be attacked on multiple fronts. This is accompanied with the growth of the administrative state, totalitarian government regulations, a captured judicial system and a progressive rolling back of constitutional rights and restrictions on those who make their voices heard. When citizens step back from a one-issue focus and “zoom out” to see the totality of attacks on all fronts, they begin to understand the Global nature of the War in which humanity finds itself.

We will start with examples from only one sector of the economy to illustrate the collusion between transnational corporations, the media and the policy makers.

Pushing back against the Chemical Industry

From the 1960s to the early 2000s, concerned citizens pushed back against the excesses of one corporation and one industry at a time. (Weapons firms, Monsanto, Adidas, Shell, Exxon-Mobil, etc.) Over time, coalitions within industries and cross-industry corporate lobby groups grew in significance, progressively amassing such power that they can now influence governments and shape policy from the inside. (See CSN Press Room - Global Public Private Partnerships shaping Media and Politics)

Simultaneously, large media, information tech, entertainment and publication groups have been consolidated into fewer and fewer ownership hands, becoming increasingly influential and partnering with manufacturing behemoths, carrying out psychological information operations on their behalf. (See how many of the NATO psychological operations techniques listed here are being applied by the news and entertainment media component of the corporate lobby class on behalf of their industrial partners. Some examples might be: Silence, Diversion, Minimization, Direct & Indirect Refutation.)

One industry that used to generate citizen pushback is the Chemical industry. Now, through interconnected networks between that industry, the media industrial complex and a strong alliance of ideologically minded oligarchs, citizen resistance has had to move “underground”, outside of the realm of government and corporate news media. Anyone pointing to the potential of common interests, coordinated policy rollouts and unreported harms is “cancelled”, shadow banned, name-called, demoted and otherwise denigrated widely.

It used to be different. In the early 1990s, Saskatchewan farmer Percy Schmeisser became a household name in Canada (and on the CBC) for his ‘David and Goliath’ fight against Monsanto. Likewise in 2003, in Alabama, father and son farmers Wayne and Michael White, along with countless others, were sued by Monsanto for similar reasons (allegedly interfering with the corporation’s right to profit from its patented genetically modified seeds). This documentary about the patent infringement charges against Percy Schmeisser contains some fictionalized elements but was intended as a way of building citizen awareness of the immense power of corporate firms when compared with the small voice of individual citizens. (See also a documentary about the White farmers here.) As an aside, the American chemical company Monsanto was founded in 1901 to develop an artificial sweetener (later known as NutriSweet). It developed aspirin in 1917, sold caffeine and vanillin to Coca Cola, a component for synthetic rubber in WW II, and also developed BST, a feed supplement for cows, and the weed killer RoundUp, which contained cancer causing glyphosate. After its sale in 2018 to German based Bayer, Monsanto ceased to exist as company name. (Source)

Today, we see influential coalitions of multinational chemical corporations working together to promote their causes. One example is the Global Impact Coalition which claims to be “co-creating breakthrough solutions that unite the entire chemical value chain”. They state they are trying to reduce their sector’s share of global greenhouse gas emissions down from its current 6%. Ironically, as the chemical industrial giants convene to consider ways to reduce their industry’s share of global greenhouse gasses, they are actively and uncritically spraying chemical substances into the air—allegedly to reduce global warming and protect the environment.

Among the plethora of documentation produced by the world’s largest corporate lobby and infiltration group, the World Economic Forum, we note this “Climate Action” document: Could solar geoengineering be the answer to slowing global warming? Written in a speculative tone, as if geoenginnering is purely a theoretical construct, the introduction to this 2022 publication states:

Imagine a future where, despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, parts of the world have become unbearably hot. Some governments might decide to “geoengineer” the planet by spraying substances into the upper atmosphere to form fine reflective aerosols – a process known as stratospheric aerosol injection. Theoretically, those tiny particles would reflect a little more sunlight back to space, dampening the effects of global warming. Solar geoengineering involves spraying substances into the atmosphere that form reflective aerosols and bounce sunlight back into space…. The wider consequences of solar geoengineering are still poorly understood, making it a potentially risky approach to tackling global warming.

The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has recommended funding additional research on the topic.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2022/09/solar-geoengineering-temperature-global-warming-climate-change/

There has been a full-scale weaponization of people’s natural concern for the environment, via a corporate constructed and maintained unscientific “scientific consensus” around the major cause of an ever-changing climate to justify a new market for chemical and other harmful products. And this illusion of a “scientific consensus” has been firmly maintained by the media industrial complex working in tandem with those individuals and organisations who see potential profit for themselves if false narratives are strictly maintained.

We also see a skillful sidestepping of the fact that under the guise of “rain-making”, cloud seeding and other operations have purposely been putting toxic chemicals into the atmosphere since the late 1800s. (Source)

Instead of reporting on the growing number of American state legislatures making moves to ban the practice of stratospheric aerosol injection (aka geo-engineering), “Canada’s trusted news leader”, the Canadian Press, stays silent. Or it follows the lead of the denialists at CNN who posit this topic is nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” with headlines like: “State lawmakers are looking to ban non-existent ‘chemtrails.’ It could have real-life side effects.” (Since 2022, the Ted Turner’s Cable News Network CNN has been owned by the entertainment giant WarnerBros.) Instead of addressing information long gathered by well informed and critical citizen journalists (for example US based Dane Wigington) the Canadian Press has limited its coverage of geo-engineering to reposting a 2022 hit piece coming from its US counterpart, the Associated Press, under the heading: NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week. (See: CNBC report on climate research didn’t confirm ‘chemtrails’ theory) Contrast that with information by citizen journalists and researchers like the person behind Chemtrails.substack.com. And with timely efforts by citizen organizers to connect with actual news makers on these matters. Global corporations whose profits would be threatened once citizens are informed about their operations appear to be working with global information organizations to keep information about their activities silent. While in the 1990s, Canadian government and corporate backed med DID highlight citizens pushing back on corporate excesses, today that is no longer happening. Otherwise, our corporate and government funded media could have covered the activities of these courageous individuals: Monty Fritts - Tennessee State Representative - House Bill 2063; Kathryn Saari (MellowKat) - Confronts pilots about the spraying;; James Lee - US researcher & analyst of ClimateViewer.com; Lloyd Manchester - Halted the BC 2025 Aerial BTK Spray Program. They were all featured at a recent citizen organized event.

MEDIA SILENCE, DEFLECTION AND DEFAMATION

Here is how Douglas Sayer Ji, a Steering Committee Member of the Global GMO Free Coalition (GGFC) describes the timing of CNN’s hit piece (Source)

“Here's What Happened:

I published a post on X spotlighting the growing public demand to end atmospheric manipulation, with support surging across party lines and state lines alike. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. directly responded to that post, affirming the urgency of this issue and pledging action. Just hours later, CNN released a piece ridiculing the movement, conveniently ignoring the bipartisan wave of legislation and portraying truth-tellers as conspiracy theorists.

This isn’t coincidence.

This is narrative management.”

Sayer Ji has repeatedly found himself slandered by “establishment” media such as NPR and Wikipedia as a promoter of “various pseudoscientific publications”.

Whether the media is playing the role of “agent of influence”, “propagandist”, or “useful idiot” remains to be determined. Media silence or deflection increases the possibilty that both profits and harms continue unopposed.

Until, for example, establishment media investigate the origins of the Silver Iodide, Potassium Iodide, Solid Carbon Dioxide, Aluminum, Barium, Cadmium, and Strontium, that were sprayed in central Alberta as per this analysis and ask the proverbial question “Who benefits from media silence, deflection or gaslighing?” they are doing all citizens, plants, animals, crops, waterways, etc. that are being harmed by these toxins a major disservice.

In the case of CNN, its assets are managed by the same top asset fund managers that openly state that there are positive returns for investors who are responsive to climate change initiatives. (See this document published by the Blackrock Investment Institute: Launching climate-aware return assumptions.) The connection between artificial chemical-induced climate crisis development, the unacknowledged failure of the “net-zero narrative” to reflect recent scientific data, and the potential for increased shareholder value across all the portfolios being managed—these are all not investigated in corporate/government backed media. It is much simpler to continue claiming “chemtrails are conspiracies” than it is to do the work of looking up data on products like silver iodide and the increases in its use, as well as its effects on humans.

When Corporate Lobbyists meld with Intergovernmental Organizations

In 2007, the organization that represents most of the Western world’s multinational corporations (The World Economic Forum) began its “Global Public Private Partnerships” which gave them access to the “drivers’ seat” at international gatherings of what most Canadians still deem to be harmless and only somewhat relevant social organizations like the United Nations.

Consider though, the potential for influence of corporations on binding decision making once they have the means to draft or otherwise encourage corporate-favourable policy in bodies such as these:

Media Silence. AGAIN. Who gains?

Reminiscent of the Percy Schmeisser story, we now see the news out of BC regarding the Universal Ostrich Farm .

This is the story of a small family-run operation now caught in the crosshairs of a global push to transform agriculture into something unrecognizable, a biodigital system where livestock are no longer bred, but programmed. A system where food is not raised, it is licensed.

What was once a gigantic fight: the Farmer vs Monsanto has now reached garangutan proportions: the Farmer vs the combined policy heft of these various organizations WEF/WHO/WOAH/UN/CPH/PHAC/AgCanada/ targetting 400 healthy, valuable, yet isolated, and flightless ostriches. It is very likely that major pharmaceutical firms and their organizational “partners” saw these animals as a competitor to their vaccine production plans. When it was noted that antibodies produced naturally in eggs laid by the ostriches have therapeutic and preventative properties not only for Avian Flu, but also for COVID-19 and a long list of other diseases, this family appeared on the radar. A bout of illness, suspected to be avian flu which by CFIA accounts was supposed to decimate the flock, passed through living behind even healthier ostriches, naturally equipped with the added immunity of having encountered and overcome. We at CSNews have shared information on CFIA’s current cull order for nearly 400 healthy ostriches in BC with a handful of journalists working for “mainstream outlets”. Yet it remains the diligent unpaid investigators among the citizenry who are coming out with the behind the scenes connections in stories of this nature.

Those following the money trail closely like AB citizen journalist Connie Shields, are observing that global organizations such as the World Organization on Animal Health, the World Health Organization, the UN and other organizations appear to have a direct effect on Canadian government policies. In other words, they are noting Canada’s progressive descent from democratic country to an administrative and surveillance state, soon, or already poster-child for early-stage totalitarian corporate fascism. These observations also shine a light on WEF aligned “foresight” division of the Canadian government, the Canadian Policy Horizons division and the role its department members envision, for example, for technologies of “bio-digital convergence” in Canada’s food production an issue that deserves coverage in this election season.

Citizen journalists now point the way forward… presenting multiple angles that “mainstream” or “establishment” media platforms are ignoring outright. How many Canadians are learning about Canadian Food Inspection Agency policies in the daily news reports coming out of establishment media? How many are told about the “stamping out” policy that is decimating poultry operations for illnesses such as Avian Flu while Avian Flu does not pose the extreme risk the media is making it out to be? When establishment media stay silent about a long history of biased application of policies by our courts and government agencies possibly culminating in the murder of several hundred living farm animals for no valid reason, a then those same media platforms are enabling Canada’s corporate fascism to take another large step forward. Follow Ostrich-related news here as new court dates are looming.

For more on BigAg from a US perspective, including information on Tracing Big Ag control from seed to supermarket please see https://blog.ucs.org/karen-perry-stillerman/what-is-big-ag-and-why-should-you-be-worried-about-them/

See also: The INDIGESTIBLES - a 15 minute animated movie about big-scale food production and its consequences, from monoculture to loss of biodiversity, environmental destruction, displacement, misleading marketing, food manipulation, and more.

https://www.theindigestibles.com

Our CSNews Reference series CSNews Guide to the Globalists will continue in a subsequent post.