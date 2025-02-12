Press Release Re: Cfia Seeking Clarity To Expedite Ostrich 1 Page 137KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

For widespread distribution

CFIA SEEKS CLARITY TO ALLOW THEM TO EXPEDITE THE PLANNED BC OSTRICH CULL

Press Release (full with references)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews February 12, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

The owners of the remote family-run Ostrich United farm east of Vernon BC will need to head back to federal court later this week, either on February 12 or 13. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has requested clarification of the court injunction granted by federal court Justice Micheal Battista on January 31 2025.

In December 2024, CFIA agents provided farm owner Karen Espersen with a quarantine order. This followed an anonymous tip, alleging possible cases of avian influenza among some of the 400 free-range ostriches on the farm. On December 31, 2024, the order was replaced by a notice requiring the owners to dispose of all the ostriches in their possession. The depopulation order was to have been carried out by the farm’s owners by February 1, 2025. The injunction was granted just 24 hours in advance of the cull order. The 30 day delay was to allow both the CFIA and the farm owners to return to court to lay out the case as to why the cull order should be carried out or not.

The CFIA claims the wording of the January 31 injunction only referred to a 30 day stay on the farm owners executing their ostriches, and believes the injunction did not forbid CFIA agents from entering the farm to carry out the depopulation order before the end of the 30 days. CFIA is also seeking to significantly shorten the 30 day injunction period.

To contact the Universal Ostrich farm: saveourostriches@gmail.com See: bcrising.ca/save-our-ostriches/

See also the attached Backgrounder, Reflection and Questions for Further Investigation

As well as previous related publications in by Canadian Shareable News: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-bc-ostrich-farm-story.

canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/one-sided-reporting-on-the-ostrich

Backgrounder/Reflection/ Questions for further Investigation

Continued from the Press Release on Page 1:

On January 31, 2025, Judge Batista sided with CFIA in not accepting the family’s desire to have the original Quarantine order amended. However, he ruled in favour of the family’s application for a 30 day extension. In Judge Batista’s view, this case met all three criteria for such an extension. The application for judicial review raises a “serious question to be tried”; the farm owners would “suffer irreparable harm if a stay were refused”; and the owners would suffer more harm if the stay were refused than CFAI would suffer if the stay were not refused.

Earlier in December, some of the younger ostriches had fallen ill, showing drainage from the eyes and nasal passages. The family suspected that they might have been infected by wild ducks which had settled in the pens among the ostriches. Having animals fall ill is seen by many farmers as part of a natural cycle. In the case of severe infections, possibly 10% of a herd might die, yet all others who recover from illness develop immunity against similar infection in the future. It was noted that none of the ostriches hatched in 2000 or earlier became ill since they had recovered from similar infection in a previous year.

When CFAI agents contacted the farm and offered to test the ostriches, the owners expected tissue samples to be taken. They were accustomed to tissue sample testing, which is essential for the identification of diseases in animals. (1) By the time the CFAI inspectors first arrived at the farm, only a few ostriches were still infected and two young ostriches had died. The inspectors did not collect tissue samples as expected, and only took nasal and rectal swabs of the two deceased ostriches. No live ostriches were sampled, whether ill or healthy. When asked for an explanation of why PCR testing was being used instead of tissue sampling, CFIA officials provided no concrete answer.

At Issue - PCR “case-demic”

The family was later notified that the two deceased birds had been positivity identified for avian influenza by means of a PCR test. CFIA declines to reveal the cycle count used in the process of determining test results. During the declared COVID-19 pandemic, the use of a lab research tool, PCR or polymerase chain reaction testing, was shown to significantly falsely exaggerate the number of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported. While a PCR test can point to single molecules known as nucleotides and other viral fragments, it cannot determine if these fragments are replication-competent, or able to become infectious. In fact, a PCR test may diagnose the presence of a previous infection, indicating a false positive result if at the time, the animal is not infectious.

WHO Guidance on PCR Testing

In its guidance on PCR testing, the World Health Organization required test providers to “Provide the Ct value in the report to the requesting health care provider.” (2) And yet, this was not done in Canada. Also not done in Canada was to consider both a patient’s history and clinical observations when providing a diagnosis alongside of the PCR test results as referenced in WHO guidance. A clear lack of investigative reporting within mainstream media led to a simple diagnosis by PCR test becoming normalized, with next to no explanations pointing at the misuse of PCR testing as a one-stop-shop means of quarantining people needlessly, etc. Information on PCR testing provided to Canadians in April 2022 by the (then) Canadian COVID Care Alliance, has still not made its way to mainstream reporting. (3)

Every lab doing this testing must verify at which cycle threshold its particular testing equipment can distinguish between samples that CAN demonstrate the presence of infectious viral particles (by culturing them in a virology assay) and samples that CANNOT do so. In testing for COVID-19, in Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory this cut-off was found to be at only 24 cycles. (4) Yet it was well known that in many labs, tests were set to 35 or 40 cycles. In the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci: “What is now sort of evolving into a bit of a standard, that if you get a cycle threshold of 35 or more that the chances of it being replication competent are miniscule.... You almost never can culture virus from a 37 threshold cycle. So if somebody comes in with 37, 38, even 36, you gotta say, you know, it’s just dead nucleotides, period.” (5)

The citizen awareness and action website, SaveOurOstriches.com, provides more details on the pitfalls of relying on PCR testing (when the corresponding cycle count is not included with a diagnosis) and on relying on PCR testing in the absence of other symptoms. (6)

Scientific Marvels

There are approximately 400 ostriches on the farm. Some of these flightless birds are already 35 years old. They are not being raised for food production. Instead, their eggs are shipped to laboratories where they are studied and used for their premium levels of antibody production. Researchers in Canada, the USA and Japan have noted how effectively ostriches can be used to produce antibodies against a wide range of pathogens. Already in 2012, Karen Espersen, a co-owner of the farm, reported “Working with a lab back east, we inoculated our hens with the dead COVID-19 virus. The hen produces antibodies in two weeks and two weeks after that she puts them into her eggs…“This is a very natural process and last year we were able to block 99.9 per cent of the coronavirus if it was infused in a face mask.” (7) In fact, face masks with a protective infusion of ostrich-generated COVID-19 antibodies are not the only products resulting from this research. Food supplements and treatments for gastroenteritis diseases appear to be a possible application. There is also a topical DHT blocker that neutralizes the hormone DHT, helping those with male or female pattern baldness counter hair loss. (8)

But the biggest potential for research with ostrich eggs relates to the creatures’ immune system. President of Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, explains: “Over its 23 million years as a species, the ostrich has developed the most powerful immune system on the planet. Ostriches react to a wider range of antigens and produce a meaningful level of antibodies (IgY) in their blood within two weeks of antigen immunization. Within 4 to 6 weeks of immunization, the IgY appears the yolk of their eggs. A hen ostrich will produce up to 4 grams of IgY per egg, so over her 55-year productive lifetime, she will produce an average of 22 kilograms of antibodies.” (9)

The Universal Ostrich farm has also partnered with Ostrich Pharma USA, which operates under the trade name “OstriGen,” As stated on their website, they are “exploiting the powerful immune system of the ostrich to develop a revolutionary class of treatments and prophylaxes that are highly effective and economical. The company is developing prophylaxes and treatments for gastrointestinal diseases such as Clostridium difficile, cholera, E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella, and norovirus. OstriGen has worked with partners on developing antibodies to Ebola, MERS, and Zika” (9)

Rebuffing opportunities to use Ostrich Research Results

Multiple times, when bouyed by the overseas success of the antibody research coming from her own birds, Karen Espersen attempted to inform Health Canada of the possibilities for the use of robust antibodies, most recently with respect to COVID-19 —in a range for formats in addition to mask infusions — nasal sprays, creams, lotions, etc. There was no interest.

Now, as the CFIA is looking to cull the stationary ostriches (instead of the wild ducks that fly from farm to farm, potentially spreading infection while ostriches pose no such risk) Espersen made creative suggestions for ways to immunize chickens against avian influenza by blowing specially developed ostrich antibodies into barns via fog machines. One could come up with an outdoor application for wild ducks. These suggestions too, are being turned down.

CFAI’s NEW Conditions for Universal Ostrich Farms

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency presented the farm’s owners with additional conditions beyond those of the original quarantine order. These conditions read as follows:

Confine all ostriches in such manner that there is no contact with any birds, animals, humans (other than humans involved in the care or disposal of birds), and other things exposed to birds including things related to the conveyance, care and maintenance of avians and the care and maintenance of the premises which may result in transmission of the disease. Confinement can include fencing, netting, and other means to prevent access from wild birds and other wildlife.

﻿﻿﻿No breeding or hatching of avians on the premises can occur. This means that if the ostriches begin to lay eggs, those eggs cannot leave the premises and must be stored either inside one of the buildings/shelters or under cover on the quarantined site.

﻿﻿﻿Birds on the premises must be housed in a method to prevent breeding, and segregated by age and sex

The owners and their supporters see these conditions as clear indicators that CFIA officials are unaccustomed not only with rural life but also with principles of disease transmission. The expectation to place “fencing, netting, and other means” around the sizeable fenced in areas in which the ostriches spend their days outdoors to keep them separate from “wild birds and other wildlife”, if taken to the extreme, would mean wrapping up entire paddocks with screen door netting, and yet, small mammals like mice and voles could still make their way into the paddocks.

The text of the new order implies that infectious disease passes from ‘things’ (like pitchforks used to spread straw, or shovels used to clear manure) to animals or people. In other words, the farmers cannot leave a pitchfork standing upright in such a way that a bird might land on it and become diseased from pathogens that could pass from an ill ostrich to the gloves of the farmer, to the top of the handle of the pitchfork to the feet of a locally flying bird who briefly settles upon it.

Summary of Disease Transmission

For transmission of an infectious disease to occur, a chain of independent events must be linked together in the proper order.

Here, in brief, a summary of disease transmission (10)

Link 1 - Sufficient Dose of an Infectious Pathogen.

This may vary from pathogen to pathogen. But what does not vary is the need to establish itself in or on the host tissue at a location with the appropriate pH level, oxygen tension levels, temperature and nutrients suitable for the survival and growth of the pathogen. As well, the pathogen must be able to overcome the defence mechanism of the potential hosts.

Link 2 - Existence of a Viable Infectious Pathogen - A potentially infectious mass of a pathogen relocated from its fertile soil to a hostile environment loses its viability and its infectivity. A virus often cannot remain alive on a door handle, for example. While laboratory techniques might be able to resuscitate it, that does not mean that in a real life situation it would meet the requirements of the first two links listed.

Link 3 - A Portal of Escape - Prior to infecting a new host, a pathogen must be able to escape from its primary host, for example through fecal materials, body fluids such as tears and nasal secretions or though the respiratory tract.

Link 4 - A Mode of Transmission - In humans, common routes of transmission are respiratory via inhalation, fecal - oral from ingestion of contaminated fecal material, sexual from direct contact with mucous membranes, body fluids from infected blood, semen, sweat and urine, and via vectors such as mosquitoes.

Link 5 - A Portal of Entry, - The potential for infection does not exist unless the transmitted critical mass of a viable pathogen accesses the fertile soil of host tissues. The usual portals of entry are the same as the portals of escape. They include the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and genitourinary tracts plus skin and mucous membrane surfaces that are broken or otherwise compromised.

Link 6 - A Susceptible Host - The ability of a sufficient dose of an invading viable pathogen to elicit disease depends on the susceptibility of the potential new host to that pathogen. Generally being weakened through poor nourishment, obesity, increasing age, stress, and the frequency of previous infectious diseases can make a new host more susceptible to incoming pathogens.

Simplistic pictograms and stylized flowcharts like the one on the next page, for example, leave a misleading impression that any and all backyard chickens are dangerous and must be avoided, or “depopulated” as soon as possible (11)

It is little wonder that the CFIA agents arrived at the United Ostrich farm in Hazmat suits geared up for encounters with toxic substances, whether chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear. Supporters of the farm note that whoever outfitted the CFIA agents on their arrival to the farm had likely not noted Health Canada’s guidance on H5N1: “Human infections with avian influenza A(H5N1) are rare” and that symptoms are generally mild. (12)

The current actions by the CFIA cannot be viewed in isolation. The United Ostrich quarantine and cull orders arise out of the same context as the COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates experienced in Canada from 2020 - 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, alongside of Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency all make up the Portfolio of the Ministry of Health. At least one of these, PHAC is considered by the United Nations as a “focal point” for the implementation of the WHO’s international Heath Regulations (13) As Canada’s National Focal Point for the World Heath Organization’s International Health Regulations, PHAC is expected to coordinate “the implementation of the IHR on behalf of the Government of Canada.” This includes providing guidance, training, monitoring and evaluation on the part of the World Health Organization. As such, PHAC “shall be accessible at all times for communications with WHO IHR Contact Points under these Regulations”.

Already in May 2024, a series of questions and answers were on the topic of transmission of avian influences to and among humans. Already at that time, athough the WHO indicated human cases of avian influenza were rare and vaccines were not. Recommended. However, one also notes that the WHO already had agreements with 15 manufacturers of human avian influenza vaccines in place. (14) While some of the manufacturers are not directly considered to be “non-state actors” and do not directly influence WHO policy making, there are a number of “middle men” who facilitate the connections between WHO officials and the manufacturers. These include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI and others. (15)

Government Propagated Misinformation

These aforementioned agencies that make up Canada’s Health Ministry define mis- and dis-information as follows: The term misinformation refers to inaccurate or misleading information. The concept of disinformation is similar, but the term is typically reserved for falsehoods and fabrications that are spread on purpose. (16)

Taking the lead from the World Heath Organization’s expressed concern regarding a different matter (childhood vaccine preventable diseases in remote areas of developing. countries) Canadian government agencies invested great efforts to portray “vaccine hesitancy” as a great public health threat that must be combated at all costs, even at the cost of truth in reporting. They went so far as to implement behaviour manipulation programs, developing “Winning Communication Strategies” to roll out in the population.(17) .These included catchy slogans and simplistic graphics, eliminating the need for the manufacturers to invest in their own advertising costs to present the mRNA products to the population. Inconvenient truths, research findings that contradicted the mRNA route and those experts who referred to evolving scientific findings pointing away from vaccine-based health solutions were roundly silenced. In many cases, they had their medical licences, their research funding and teaching contracts removed. Included in this group are Canadians Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Dr William Makis, Dr Mark Trozzi, Dr. Rochange Kilian and many others.

Healthy Ministry officials, in their strident pressure against ever evolving science, lead to the dehumanization of many Canadians. Those following the Ostrich Farm story can ask themselves if they can see parallels. Can in tomorrow’s Canada, a frightened urban majority begin demonizing a small enlightened rural minority for NOT accepting mRNA injections, chemical fertilizers, GMO genetics as “anti-science” and a “danger to humanity.” Precisely this attitude toward fellow Canadians as expressed in 2021-22, is recorded throughout a range of news articles collected in a project entitled The Dehumanization Awareness Project.

Meanwhile, Canadian health agencies have been ignoring basic public health definitions of data, information, evidence, and knowledge such as those in this public health informatics paper in 2019. (18) For example, evidence should be relevant, robust, repeatable and reproducible. These criteria were not met within Health Canada or PHAC when it came to the mRNA injections known as vaccines. Instead, the direction was to rely on the manufacturers’ word for their claims of “vaccine safety.” In the case of COVID-19, the public was not allowed to see how, within PHAC and Health Canada, knowledge was generated. There was no transparency demonstrating evidence of “[1] the causes of illness and the magnitude of risk factors, [2] the relative impact of specific interventions, and [3] how and under which contextual conditions interventions were implemented.”

Instead, during the declared COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian government invested a lot of money and political capital into the narrative that rapidly developed and insufficiently researched mRNA vaccines were “safe and effective”. In addition, they invested a lot of time, money and effort to deem as “anti-science” those whistleblowers, academics, medical professionals and others who kept a critical watch as data on infection, hospitalization and mortality rates started being publicly shared. And who tried to raise the alarm when governments shut down access to those data. These people identified flaws and shortcomings with these products and suggested alternate non-vaccine means of fighting off SARS-CoV-2 infections. Recently, in the USA, records are coming to light of the collusion between governments and media, communications and publishing companies to continue promoting unproven pharmaceutical products. And recently, the Alberta Pandemic Data Task Force Report has been referencing the lack of public access to records. (19)

People are becoming aware of outright lies issued by many of those such as Dr. Teresa Tam promoting the products as safe (for example in use by pregnant women) when in possession of documents from the manufacturers cautioning against their use in pregnancy. (20)

Suppression of Data occurred when content had the potential to be ‘politically sensitive’, i.e when it could inflame Canadians against the government that rolled out mRNA injections as “safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. (21)

As revealed and summarized by a concerned federal data scientist:

When the same data are published without politically driven manipulation… they show that in reality there were more COVID-19 deaths among the four-dose vaccinated than among the unvaccinated, even though the size of the unvaccinated population was larger than the size of the four-dose population during the considered time frame. This evidence was hidden from the public and still is, as much other evidence that went against the official political narratives. …Canadians were led to believe that this policy was based on evidence. However, the reality—as shown here and witnessed by many professionals who must remain anonymous due to fear of reprisal—was quite the opposite: "the evidence was driven by the policy."This misuse of our professionals' work and “science” to support specific political narratives is tragic for all Canadians. Many assume that government policies are grounded in scientific evidence, when, in fact, the opposite has often been true—particularly in recent years—where evidence has been shaped to justify existing government policies. (21)

CFIA - Transparency re: Avian Flu Treatment? Or a Tool for other Purposes?

The CDC reports that avian influenza has been known to exist under the name “fowl plague” since 1878. Not until 1955 was it shown to be due to a virus, and in 1971, the protein structure of this virus was first identified. (22) Since that time, various effective treatments have been identified, for example, as shown in these two studies: Anti-malaria drug chloroquine is highly effective in treating avian influenza A H5N1 virus infection in an animal model. Chloroquine Highly Effective Treatment for Acute H5N1 Infection in Preclinical Model

Given the known availability of avian influenza treatment, this question arises: Instead of implementing a “stamping out” policy for avian influenza, why does the CFIA not implement a policy obliging them to inform Canadian farmers of treatment opportunities for their flocks?

It appears that the money that CFIA is using for the cost of transportation and legal proceedings involving the United Ostrich farm, could, instead, be used to possibly even subsidize the cost of actual treatment for avian influenza in many of the chicken barns throughout the region. Why not offer treatments to chicken farmers instead of compensating them financially after their productive food-producing chickens have been grotesquely gassed and buried? What will future generations think of people who decide to end the lives of productive animals, leading to higher food prices, and corresponding malnutrition of those reliant on these sources of protein? Since 2022, it is reported that a record 147.25 million chickens have been culled in the US alone. (23)

If governments are supporting the technologies to diffuse mRNA “vaccines” via drones (24) and other means, should it not be possible to diffuse much more safe and effective treatments to keep egg laying hens or chickens raised for meat production alive and healthy?

Given the manner in which PHAC officials lied about the supposed safety and efficacy of COVID-19 injections and knowing about the many conflicts of interest in which various high level health consultants found themselves, (25) critical Canadians may wonder to what degree the actions of the CFIA are not related to cutting edge science, but rather to enabling cut-throat corporations to do business. The University of Toronto’s partnership with Moderna (26) and the US government’s funding of Moderna’s new $590 million dollar HUMAN avian flu vaccine production facility come to mind. (27)

It is clear that some public health officials in the USA are already either in a total panic or are whipping up a frenzy while other voices try to remain more logical and level headed.

US investigative journalist Jon Fleetwod reminds readers that large numbers of US avian flu related chicken deaths are NOT related to infection but rather to culling. He also points to a study that indicates that “every patient with bird flu was infected while participating in one of these cullings.” (28) Meanwhile, US public health consultant Jeffrey Kocher MD paints a dramatic picture of “healthy folks carted off to the morgue in droves” because of the government’s mishandling of what he has been describing since December 2024, as “the greatest zoo-pandemic ever seen”. For Kocher “mRNA vaccines appear to be our best defence. Anti-virals will have comparably minimal impact”. He makes the latter comment apparently without having looked into the results of the treatment protocols introduced above. (29)

Fear of Reprisal Highest among Health Unit Public Servants

Since 2019, Canadian public servants have been working behind the scenes within the departments in which key decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic were being made. All around them, they were witness to the great disconnect illustrated in the two quotes above by Dr. Jeffrey Kocher and Jon Fleetwood. The stress of observing the politicization of medical knowledge, and the willful blindness to ever evolving new scientific findings, soon began to take a toll on Canada’s public servants and their wellbeing. Results of a staff survey circulated in 2019 are very revealing. It appears that before Canada’s COVID-19 related polices were made public, they were already cause for much consternation internally.

Of the eight units of Canada’s public service to indicate the highest rates of ‘fear of reprisal’ at the workplace, six are situated within the Ministry of Health. These represent staff in three departments of Health Canada, in PHAC and within the Canadian Institute of Heath Research.They hail from units working with mandates in policy and vendor product evaluations. This statement occurs in the analysis of question 2: It is also noted that for the same agencies, the units not involved in policy and vendor product evaluations report much lower fear of reprisal. This further confirms that the primary source of fear in the affected units comes from the work they do, which—based on observations and firsthand accounts—is conducted under political and industry interference. (30) Some of the public servants also feared reprisals regarding their own health decisions. (31)

Editor’s Personal Closing Remarks

Closing reflection:

Scorched Earth & the Financial Bubble

Scientists have worked on gain of function research using avian influenza for at least a decade (32). This type of research is aimed at making naturally occurring pathogens MORE virulent, more likely to cross from species to species. Despite being prohibited under the terms of the 1972 UN Convention of Biological Weapons (33) there has been little commitment by nations to stop this work (34).

Since 2008, predatory transnational corporations working jointly within the largest global corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum, have reframed their activities as “stakeholder capitalism” and have hijacked NGOs and governments alike essentially talking over the “drivers’ seat when it comes to policy making. (35) Meanwhile, the very foundation upon which their corporate operations rely is turing out to be unsuitable.

Defeated and retreating armies have been known to use a scorched earth policy, destroying everything in the wake of their retreat. Similarly, the current accumulation of multiple concurrent crises appears to point to the sorry end of a larger conflict. In combination, we are experiencing the creation of multiple pathogens of pandemic potential via bioweapons research, at the same time as the toxification of the skies, earth and water via geo-engineering and climate manipulation, and the use of ‘self-amplifying’ vaccines (36), at the same time as the culling of so many sources of protein (entire chicken farms have been slated for destruction due to overzealous “stamping out”) leading to food shortages, at the same time as the migrant crisis, the drug overdose crisis, the health care crises, not to mention the recent ratcheting up towards nuclear conflagration.

The David and Goliath fight between the remote family ostrich farm and the CFIA/ BigPharma/BigMoney/BigCensorship juggernaut is emblematic of the last days of the current debt-based monetary system. Financial analysts have long said that by 2026, the social security program pay-out system implanted in the USA in the Dirty Thirties will of necessity be nearing its end. What we are witnessing now, what Catherine Austin Fitts, describes as a Great Financial Coup. As former US Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the late 1980s, she has a long view of economic history. (37) She often explains the every massive transnational corporation is speeding up its activities to squeeze as much profit out of humanity and the animal kingdom as it can before the final collapse of the Bretten Woods and Dollar System

Currently, unbeknownst to followers of most corporate or government backed news media, all throughout the Western world incredible precedent-setting legal court cases are underway.

Once it is decided…

that a single writer can be penalized for his choice of book cover;

that a woman encouraging others to ‘hold the line’ in the largest citizen movement this country has ever seen needs to be penalized;

and physicians can have their livelihoods ripped out from under them for their unflinching resolve to advocate for their patients;

And a disabled senior (a former volunteer firefighter) can be charged with starting a major wildfire that travels faster than he could possibly run, and can be stuck in jail since June 2023 without a bail hearing, without his needed pain relief, torn away from his beloved pet dog, while his lawyer remains unresponsive;

Once it is decided that from now on, police officers and detectives need permission from on high to open any investigation;

And that authorities can use any pretext to get a truth telling doctor medicated in a psych ward after he makes inconvenient public statements;

And once it is decided that attempts by Canadian military personnel to seek justice for the cruelty imposed on them by their superiors cannot go forward;

And once it is decided that a conscientious town councillor to took on a leadership role in a legal scuffle at a nearby border protest should face prison time, and that another six concerned Canadian men could be entrapped by their own words, could be convicted as terrorists in the court of urban public opinion, could spend years in remand without bail, could be acquitted by a jury AND STILL be sentenced to jail time;

And once it is determined OK for a government to target someone, to bribe his cohorts into complicity and to detain, debank, shackle and torture someone for months without bail, or even the ability to SPEAK during court proceedings, being forced to write every message, all this for the getting nearer to the evidence that some would want to keep uncovered;

And IF it is decided that those brave souls who venture on year long path of seeking legal redress on behalf of countless Canadians harmed and debanked via the unwarranted Canadian Emergencies Act and

IF it is decided to let the lives of medical marvels - the Edgewood Ostriches count for nothing, go to waste, decaying in 9 huge pits to put an end to nature’s medicines,

Then, there is no one and nothing left standing as one by one, more animals are culled out of misplaced fear, more farms are closed, to drive up food shortages, to increase prices, hunger, starvation and anarchy,

Then, there is no one and nothing left between humanity and the forces of evil —

…. except maybe the intrepid journalists who start digging for answers to questions no one is asking

… except more parents, more grandparents, more teens, more children, more workers, more artists, more judges, more janitors, more teachers and students and truckers

Who all dream of a better world

And who know that dream of better, more just world depends solely on them.

Once It Is Decided, Then 43.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

=========================================================

