VACCINE INDUSTRY PROFITS THREATENED BY BC OSTRICH FARM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews February 3, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Why is the Government Now Planning to Kill the Ostriches that can Stop Epidemics?

Back in 2019, 2020 and 2022 the science world was optimistic that the answer to pandemic immunity lay in Ostrich eggs. Now the Ostriches that lay these Eggs are on Death Row.

Owners of the 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood BC are breathing a sigh of relief, following the recent 30 day reprieve on the mass cull order declared earlier by officials at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. This CFIA ‘depopulation order’ was given while Health Canada’s webpage indicates that Avian Flu is not a risk to humans or to meat and egg production.

Following an earlier bout of avian flu on the farm, it was noted that only the youngest ostriches became ill, as the eldest have developed immunity to the disease causing pathogen.The eggs produced on this farm have long been the subjects of antibody research both in Japan and in the USA.

Many people question the CFIA’s order that every animal be euthanized. That order came after the CFIA only tested two deceased ostriches refusing to test any live healthy animals. During the COVID-19 era, it was found that when set to high test cycle counts, PCR testing has been deemed to have a 95% false positivity rate. CFIA officials declined to say at which rate their testing is being done.

Information provided by the CFIA indicated that the owners could be jailed or severely fined if they attempted to provide any medical treatment to any ill ostriches instead of ending their lives. And that the owners could be given financial compensation if they allowed outside contractors to ‘humanely’ ‘depopulate’ the animals — but not if they were to do it themselves. A 30 day injunction was sought and successfully obtained by a number of supporters of the farm (occasionally referred to as ‘Team Big Bird’).

There are two upcoming opportunities to hear from those are able to situate the evolving saga of the BC Ostrich Farm into the larger global context. Speakers plan to illuminate the threat to the entire vaccine development industry being posed by the success of internationally renowned research into antibodies derived from ostrich eggs supplied by this farm.

the Stop C-293 Committee will be holding an X-space on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 pm ET https://x.com/stopc293comtee/status/1886514386673549557?s=46

an International Round Table involving the scientists carrying out the antibody research is in the planning stages. The exact date and time have yet to be confirmed, although Saturday, February 8 is the preferred date. Specifics will be posted at this site:

Interested scientists or data analysts are invited to contact the organizers of both events here: takeyourpowerback@proton.me

For further information, please see:

