(I wrote this in May, 2021. The statistics were quoted from Stockzoa.com from around that time. At that time, my focus was on the collusion behind some of the largest corporate investment funds. I was not yet aware of organizations promoting global governance which overlap with organizations representing the major investment funds described here. For anyone new to the question “Who or What is to blame about the declared COVID-19 pandemic?” starting from a financial perspective might be easiest to grasp. This was meant as an introduction to Blackrock, State Street & Vanguard…. if these names are new to you, read on. Note what was already known FOUR years ago, and not widely reported on since! Some links are no longer active, but I left them in as they were at the time.)

IMAGINE….

Imagine, if you will, a few financial fund managers going to work every day, deciding which stocks and bonds to invest in on behalf of their clients. We will identify one fund management company as B, another as V and the third as S. These managers know which stocks are hot and trending and which are not, and buy and sell accordingly. Likewise, since these managers are known to be crackerjacks in their field, the hottest earning companies turn to them to invest their profits in the smartest ways. As a result, the list of major clients of B and S and V are pretty much identical, so much so that for the rest of this illustration, we will simply lump them in together as BSV, even though technically, they are set up as separate companies.

So, which are the hottest earning companies in this current time of pandemic? Given that society has moved online 24/7 for most of this past year, it is no secret that Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, and the like are making 27% profit each quarter, while countless Americans, now unemployed due to COVID without the benefit of financial supports as some of us in Canada can enjoy, are already beyond peak debt, now needing to charge their living expenses to their credit cards, with ZERO hope of ever being able to pay off the debt, maybe just the 37% interest charges. So Mastercard and Visa are good investment opportunities. Likewise, companies like Zoom and Nintendo are profiting from more eyeballs on screens, advertising revenue and the like. And so, other than investing in their fellow hot tech companies, where else do BSV managers continue investing their clients’ returns on investments?

It does not take long to note that BSV shows up as the majority shareholder of pretty much every sector in the US and international economy, be it in manufacturing, media, home improvement, etc.

Look up pretty much any global (US based) corporation and you will see BSV, or any 1 or 2 of them, listed as top tier shareholders, in the top 5 if not the top 3, just enough to have majority voting rights in each company in which they invest. It is the same for the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, the transportation and agricultural sectors too. Imagine now, the clients of these three fund management companies alone, having the rights to shape the direction of competing companies in the same sectors (i.e. both Pepsi AND Coke; both Home Depot AND Rona, etc.) and carry that forward to all sectors of the economy.1

Imagine BSV investing in and having voting rights on Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca AND Johnson&Johnson (albeit not the same degree in each). Given that one of the basic tenets of capitalism is competition, this begs the question, is this even legal? Apparently yes, since the deregulatory days of President Bill Clinton.

When 3 firms manage 3/4 of the economy

The three financial fund management companies, B, S and V jointly manage the assets of shareholders whose combined value is assessed at 75% of the GDP of the ENTIRE American economy. The value of B alone is about 2/3 of their combined value, so about half of the USA’s entire GDP or the value of the entire economy of Germany.

So, for all who imagine the US as the bastion of free markets and capitalism, we need to realize that for the longest time now, we have been living in a post-capitalist economy, because this tale is not just a figment of the imagination.

Not only do BSV hold controlling interests in the various sectors already mentioned, note their presence as top shareholders, even as sole shareholders of many of the major private for-profit American hospital chains. B & V have even created another company, H that holds 100% of the shares of 500 medical establishments including 65 hospitals under the banner name of Tenet Health and in the 88 hospitals of Lifepoint Hospitals. BSV are also at the top of the Hospital Corporation of America (186 hospitals and about 2000 sites of care, in 21 States and the UK.)

Chillingly BSV also dominate investment of United Health, a corporation invested in health insurance, health care patient database development, development of product databases, pharmacy benefit managing software that looks after medical benefits to people living in 130 countries. These segments of the medical market work hand in glove with the hospital segment each feeding the others...

So, having looked into just four private for profit hospital chains in the US (there are many more) we can already see a disturbing pattern if the biggest are all owned/dominated by the clients of B or S or V or all three. To increase profitability of the hospital and pharmaceutical sectors, one uses one’s control of the media and publishing sector to drive home the point that it’s a dangerous world out there and everyone had better stay home, which by the way drives up profits in the tech/social media/gaming sector of one’s portfolio, double bonus!!

Who cares and why does this all matter?

In every case, it is the same few investment fund managers, those folk at B and S and V that simply shift numbers around from day to day, but with devastating consequences for the rest of us.

Imagine you have figured out that a certain combination of older cheap medications, once used for other purposes, actually stops the course of COVID-19 in patients still in their homes. You know that 85% of the people you are treating in this simple, cheap manner are RECOVERING and not needing to go to hospital. You are trying to get the word out, you even got a treatment protocol published in a major medical journal. But the media is not picking up this explosive news (oddly, all major media are part of multinational conglomerations whose controlling interests are in the hands of BSV). As you and your local colleagues save lives and reduce the need for hospital care, the death tolls rise in other parts of the country and the world, where the narrative is that COVID is so new, there is no treatment, other than when you can no longer breathe on your own, come into hospital, so we can put you on a ventilator while we all wait for a vaccine. Other major medical journals are not publishing similar accounts of excellent results with these off-label medicines (that by the way do not make a profit for the major shareholders of BSV). The very people who stand to profit from having patients in private hospital beds, and from vaccinating the greatest a number of people are also the ones who control the public media (CNN, NY TIMES, etc.) and thus the narrative. They also associate with major news chains and even with some key figures in the medical press through their common allegiance to the World Economic Forum, an unelected body of the heads of major corporations. (Even representatives of the New England Journal of Medicine sit alongside major figures from B, S and V as fellow WEF members.)

The fact that 85% of the MILLION deaths from COVID-19 in America could have been prevented had the news of this cheap and early treatment been disseminated will NOT be announced anywhere in mainstream discourse – people who blocked the news actually have blood on their hands but unbeknownst to all, are getting off scot free. Instead, the (BSV dominated) mainstream media was busy ridiculing President Trump each time he tried to inform anyone who would listen that hydroxychloroquine works. No one reports that this and other simple cheap medications are being successfully used internationally where, as a result, the death counts are way less dramatic. To those readers who have heard that hydroxychloroquine is dangerous, useless, etc., think back to where you heard that, and ask who owns that media outlet, i.e., “follow the money.” Then, note in disgust as highly regarded ER physician and expert on bioterrorism Dr. Meryl Nass writes of a study in which elderly patients were purposely given 4x the lethal dose of HCQ (and all perished as a result) so that the medical community could be informed that HCQ is dangerous and that anyone who speaks of its use needs to be silenced.2

Why are so many internationally recognized scientists, medical, legal and economic experts dismissed in the mainstream (anti-vaxxers, CoVidots, etc. etc.) deplatformed from these BSV controlled platforms? Facebook’s top investors are BSV while YouTube is owned by Google, which is owned by Baxter Brothers who in turn are dominated by Microsoft of which the major investors are none other than... BSV.

Why have those who see the flaws of PCR testing as the major reason for the rise in case counts and thus lockdown and vaccination measures been ridiculed, and removed from public discourse as promoters of “fake news?” The same goes for those who desperately try to get the word out that there are SAFE ways to treat the symptoms of COVID-19, especially in the early stages. And those who advocate for non-vaccine means of preventing COVID-19 in the health care or other vulnerable populations.

Why the endless “fact-checking” or maligning, deplatforming, etc. etc.?

To what end?

To be able to continue driving home the narrative that there is no cure for this dangerous mystery disease other than vaccination, that with vaccination will come the need for repeated updates every x months, kind of like a “software update”. (This comes directly from the CEO of Moderna, not from some “conspiracy theorist”).3

Continuing to “follow the money” one notes that pretty much all of the health foundations and the mainstream media have been receiving major grants for COVID “education” from one of the main shareholders of B, S and V. Is it no surprise companies now being considered to roll out the new “digital passports” are also part of the same investment chains?4

And, nowhere in the (BSV dominated) mainstream media does anyone explain that already a year ago, B had also been given a no-bid contract to manage the distribution of 2.2 trillion dollars’ worth of printed money for the massive bail-outs to Wall Street, otherwise known as the CARES Act. Now if that isn’t a go-head to shovel money from one pot to another without oversight and accountability, if that is not corporate fascism, with PRIVATE firms having been given direct access to a country’s treasury, I don’t know what is.

OK, who are the major controlling shareholders of B, S and V? Not some evil external creep... but the following companies that we know and love and support and purchase from and defend and enjoy.

Companies that we rely on daily...

BlackRock – top shareholders State Street – top shareholders Vanguard – top shareholders

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, Tesla, Johnson&Johnson, Visa, United Health (Health Insurance), Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (8th largest public company in the world owning companies from Dairy Queen to utilities, clothing, to RVs and building materials, Benjamin Moore paints etc.); JP Morgan & Chase, MasterCard and NViDIA (interactive computing and AI); Arrowstreet Capital (made up of Amazon, Microsoft, NVDIA (AI), Micron (made up of Vanguard, BlackRock, State Street, Arrowstreet,) Price T Rowe (Made up of Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Alphabet, Visa, United Health, Netflix).

Also includes Bank of Montreal (top shareholders are Tesla, RBC, Apple, TD, Microsoft, Amazon) similar to pretty much any other entity

Apple, Microsoft Amazon, Facebook, Tesla, Alphabet, Johnson&Johnson, VISA, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Proctor&Gamble, United Health, Walt Disney, Master Card, NVIDIA, the list goes on andon... Target, Walmart, Nike, McDonalds, Lowes, Home Depot and on and on...

In essence to boycott them all would be the only way to cut into their flow of profits.

To NOT boycott them, to continue our customer relationship with them, will allow them to profit even more... so the profits of these what we typically think of as “do-gooder” companies will continue being reinvested by the fund managers at B, S and V despite what has essentially been a “take down” of the current international financial system.

What do astute watchers of this situation see as the next steps moving forward? A new financial reset is already underway, with Central Bank controlled digital currency (i.e. digital accounts) instead of actual money the eventual aim. Flash your phone’s digital vaccines passport to get on the bus, to work, to any place you wish to go. Decide for whatever reason not to get vaccinated, stay home, don’t have a job, don’t make your payments, don’t get groceries, have your money flow cut off, be silenced.

One way of life for the vaccinated, another for the unvaccinated. Sow suspicion and mistrust between sectors of humanity. Use the pandemic narrative that was already promulgated among these corporate circles years ago to hide the fact that the same players have their hands not only in the treasury but on the control switches of society, easily able to manipulate the stock exchange through massive stock dumps and purchases when it suits them. With controlling interests, they can also impact supply chains, artificially creating food, fuel, water shortages, learning from perhaps the impact of the Suez Canal blockage...

Instead of capitalism, we already have fascist corporatism where those who profit from lockdowns, the main land holding corporations are now able to pick up shuttered small and medium business buildings “on the cheap” from landlords now facing bankruptcy as their tenants needed to close up shop from endless lockdowns.

Instead of democracy we will have a technocracy, with all governance decisions made by billionaire technocrats (oligarchs who control technology companies as well as the people who work for them). Single Big Men with a megalomaniacal drive for control --control of all for endless profit above all...

So, as the founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab has so aptly stated:

Most people, fearful of the danger posed by COVID-19, will ask: Isn’t it foolish not to leverage the power of technology to come to our rescue when we are victims of an outbreak and facing a life- or-death kind of situation? They will then be willing to give up a lot of privacy and will agree that in such circumstances public power can rightfully override individual rights. Then, when the crisis is over, some may realize that their country has suddenly been transformed into a place where they no longer wish to live.5

If we wake up tomorrow and don’t like where this is going, what can we do?

We can inform ourselves about the growing international scientific consensus on this current state of affairs and see how the mainstream pandemic/vaccine narrative does not hold up against it.

We can join forces with people coming at these issues from across the political aisle, progressives, conservatives, libertarians, socialist minded, the previously non-engaged and disenfranchised alike, regardless of divides artificially driven by the main BSV dominated media firms that will have us break down into race based silos, those classic tactics of “entertain and distract” and “divide and conquer.”

We need to demand accountability of fund managers to us, the people of this planet, not just to the majority shareholders. Ethical funds shouldn’t just mean funds invested in “green” businesses, as we are seeing that these majority shareholders are even hiding behind the “green” label. “Ethical fund management” means a whole other way to define what profit even is... and to always look at who really benefits.

We can switch to locally owned cooperative banks (like credit unions) and demand place-based equity funds to invest in small scale LOCAL community development funds. We can become aware of how we have been feeding the pay per click online economy and consider exploring alternate online platforms.

For every media report that passes along the current narrative, we should demand that the speaker be prepared to dig for the evidence, pointing to the specific study that X Y and Z does really work, otherwise the reporters should be using “apparently” or “allegedly” as is common practice in other news settings. (For example, reporting should state “X vaccine allegedly has a 95% efficacy rate where efficacy rate is understood as xxx patients aged xxx when given the vaccine and asked to go about their daily business during a lockdown did not contract COVID-19 over a period of 2 weeks”).

Given that medical doctors are under oath to “do no harm”, we can be helping to get the word out to the medical community that some of their key sources of information are compromised. This to protect them from potential legal action down the line, as the list of folks running class action lawsuits against major proponents of the vaccine/pandemic narrative is growing.

We need to step out of our comfort zones, and signal to our closest friends, family and colleagues where current trends are leading us, letting them know that to engage on the quest for truth and justice is NOT to be “a conspiracy theorist.” And that when this quest leads us to find groups of conspiring folk, (people who use incorrect narratives to engage in social control) we are to call them out, to remind them of our common humanity.

We close with the words of Peter R. Breggin MD.6

“We really need an upsurge grass-roots moral rebellion against this and you will find that there are so many people who agree with you once you start feeling free to speak.”

Here is another unpublished article on the same topic (March/April, 2021)

A trio of fearless women who report on mega-financial crimes

What do Catherine Austin Fitts (investment banker and former Assistant Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Bush 1 administration), Ellen Brown (attorney & financial journalist with a special interest in public banking), and Whitney Webb (Chile based independent journalist and winner of the Serina Shim Award for Excellence in Investigative Journalism) have in common?

They all are tireless and brave pursuers of truth, and one of the targets of their curiosity is the role of arguably the world’s largest asset management behemoth at the centre of the ongoing mass transfer and consolidation of wealth from the 99% to the 1%. The entity in question is BlackRock, which currently manages and controls (as the largest shareholder of) the assets of the planet’s most influential and most successful (and often most corrupted) corporations, to the tune of 7 trillion dollars of shareholder value. It’s no surprise that BlackRock had also been given a no-bid contract to manage the distribution of 2.2 trillion dollars’ worth of printed money for the massive bail-outs to Wall Street (table scraps to main street), otherwise known as the CARES Act (not).

But perhaps more significant is BlackRock’s clout going forward as the world changes from one economic/financial paradigm (bad as it’s been) to a much more terrifying prospect—the convergence of a global (or with near global reach) digital currency with a biometric and surveillance component that places all-encompassing control over our individual lives and identities. China already has some of the infrastructure for just such a control system in place—euphemistically termed “social credit”—whereby individuals are accorded a certain score depending on their malleability and acquiescence to government (or corporate) diktat and conformity. In China’s defense, it has at least pulled 800 million of its citizens out of poverty, unlike the West, which has managed to inflict pain and destitution among a large and rapidly growing segment of its population. At any rate, in this scenario the acquisitions and transactions that take place in citizens’ everyday life are akin to being subject to the whims of “the company store.”

A question that many critics of public (most likely corporate directed) health policy over the last 15 months around much of the world has been this: is all this counterproductive lockdown nonsense and over the top reaction (driving world economies off a cliff) to a virus not much statistically or significantly worse than a moderate to bad flu, and all the subsequent talk (propaganda) about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and digital vaccine passports merely laying the groundwork for such a financial reset—the controlling reset we really need to be worried about?

Austin Fitts, Ellen Brown and other experts with a wealth of experience in the global financial industry have long argued that the current US dollar (world reserve) currency system has long outlived its usefulness to the global elite and it’s penchant for ponzi schemes, toxic derivatives, illegitimate asset seizures and other “creative” forms of economic pillaging. No longer can mammoth financial crimes (think crisis of 2008) be swept under the carpet or be kept secret. No longer can the rigged markets be effectively propped up by cheap money and pump and dump schemes. The next cataclysmic crash with global ramifications won’t so much be the evolutionary endpoint of a system gone irretrievably bad, but rather, will coincide with the deliberate takedown of such a system, and replacing it with another designed specifically to control the future of an emasculated humanity with an unhealthy dose of technocracy and AI—a new measure that brooks no opposition in order to lock in the gains facilitated by the old system and ensure long term stratification of society into the few haves.... and everybody else (the have nots). The “Covid crisis” has provided the perfect opportunity to get the ball rolling. Will the next few years and decades present humanity with a stark choice; acquiesce to the coming dystopia or fight it by withdrawing our dollars that pay for the implementation of this new, increasingly totalitarian system? The window of opportunity to prevent such a scenario is closing. Do we have the will and the sense to recognize the dangers of such a system and to fight that system, or be led like lambs to the slaughter, maybe not so metaphorically speaking?

Here https://earthheroestv.com/programs/catherine-austin-fitts-full-interview-planet- lockdownmp4-508b4a is an incredibly illuminating and much maligned/censored interview of Catherine Austin Fitts by the maker of “Planet Lockdown.” Here is another with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/truth-rfk-jr-catherine-austin-fitts/

Ellen Brown can be heard here, in conversation about BlackRock with Bonnie Faulkner of “Guns and Butter.”

