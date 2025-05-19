Press Release Authors Of Covid Dosier To Present Canadian Military Connections To Covid 19 Event 1.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews May 19, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

February 4, 2025 was the 5 year anniversary of the start of the declared COVID-19 pandemic. On that date former US pharmaceutical industry executive Sashya Latypova and fellow independent researcher, retired US science writer, Debbie Lerman made the COVID Dossier public. It has since been updated and reposted here. As described here, their research exposes “how all Covid countermeasures, including the biological warfare agents marketed as "Covid-19 vaccines" were created, produced and distributed in a covert military program, where the pharma manufacturers only worked as subcontractors.”

Both researchers have been invited to share information they have gathered with specific reference to the Canadian angle of that operation. sashalatypova.substack.com/i/159682206/covid-dossier-canada.

A major topic will be the CBRN Emergency Response Plan, or Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Resilience Action Plan for Canada last updated in August 2022 and posted here.

Latypova and Lerman will be interviewed by Matthew Pauly, host of a series of X-spaces organized by members of the StopC293 committee (@stopc293comtee) on Tuesday, May 20, at 11 am Eastern.

In a webinar hosted in December 2024, Debbie Lerman outlines two distinct pandemic responses: The public health stream focused on naturally occurring outbreaks of disease versus the national security stream centered on bioweapons and biodefense.

Debbie Lerman’s book The Deep State Goes Viral: Pandemic Planning and the Covid Coup was made available on May 8, 2025. She describes how the response to Covid was the exact opposite of the response to any previous pandemic. “The media and public health agencies whipped the population into levels of panic massively disproportionate to the threat actually posed by the virus. Everyone was convinced that the only way to “beat the virus” was to lock down the whole world and wait for a never-before-tested or manufactured vaccine.” (Source)

Before her retirement, Sasha Latypova supervised clinical drug trials that pharmaceutical companies outsource to contractors. As she explained in an interview a year ago, on February 4, 2020, the US Department of Defence (DOD) requested at least one pharmaceutical company switch its focus from making an influenza vaccine to making vaccine products for COVID-19 as COVID had been classified a national security threat. From that point on, the DOD took over the operation, with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) downgraded into an advisory role. (See all the notes from this interview here: "Lead me in your truth”- An interview with Sasha Latypova.)

Previous interviews hosted by the StopC293 committee can be found here: https://x.com/stopc293comtee. Bill C-239 entitled “Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill” passed through the House of Commons and entered Second Reading in the Senate prior to the prorogation of Parliament. Other citizen initiatives highlighting the potential of Bill C-293 to enable unaccountable and unelected officials to implement further lockdown and vaccine mandates include killbill293.com/ and preventgenocide2030.org/canada/.

At the heart of the opposition to Bill C-293 are references to the amorphous UN “One Health” initiative backed by those set to profit most from its implications. UN biowarfare critic, Dr. Meryl Nass outlines how the US 2023 National Defense Authorization Act has enshrined the World Health Organisation’s One Health initiative. It has the potential to impact the climate, resilience, food security and nutrition, economic development, biodiversity and conservation world wide from a global governance perspective. merylnass.substack.com/p/one-health-is-also-included-in-the

Canadian Shareable has also provided background information related to the content of Bill C-293 which has been largely un- and under-reported by Canadian media outlets, both “mainstream” and “independent”. See this Press Release and Briefing Note from September 23, 2024 followed by the Slide Show 'One Health' vs 'Gain of Function': Which pandemic cause has stronger evidence? which includes a long list of pathogens with pandemic potential shown previously to have had bioweapons and biodefence origins.

#####

Addendum:

The following screen captures are from sashalatypova.substack.com/i/159682206/covid-dossier-canada. This is some of the content planned for discussion during the May 20 interview.