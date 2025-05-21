On December 20, 2024, as existing Canada Post contracts were extended to May 22, 2025, Canadian Shareable News posted the press release recopied below.

A number of issues addressed at that time do not appear in most recent news coverage of current negotiations between the Canada Post Corporation and Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW):

the role played by Canada Post Corporation’s ownership of one of its own

”private sector competitors” in its negotiations

the unaddressed difference in coverage of vehicle maintenance and repair costs between Canada Post employed delivery drivers and Canada Post/Purolator employed delivery drivers

the role that payouts of executive bonuses and poor decision making (for example on capital spending) play into the Corporation’s financial position

It appears that Commissioner William Kaplan’s report of May 15, 2025 is not thoroughly addressing these matters either.

A CROWN CORPORATION OWNING A PRIVATE SECTOR COMPETITOR

On page 13 of the report, we note:

Private sector competitors have almost completely taken over the market, which is deregulated and has no real barriers to entry. In addition to the international courier companies – FedEx, UPS, DHL, to name three – there are major Canadian ones as well, including Purolator (owned by Canada Post) and Intelcom. There are literally thousands of local courier companies offering easy-to-access, quick, inexpensive, and reliable daily or overnight courier service. These nimble companies have certain advantages over Canada Post, which must operate within its obligations under the collective agreements and the USO, the statutory requirements set out in the Act, and the service standards required by the Postal Charter.

UNFAIR DIFFERENCE - VEHICLE COSTS

In December 2024, we noted the pay differential between Canada Post owned Purolator parcel delivery drivers and Canada Post employed parcel delivery drivers. We also noted how Canada Post employed parcel delivery drivers are required to use their own vehicles while Purolator parcel delivery drivers are provided with company vehicles. While Purolator drivers do not need to subsidize their own employment by paying for their own vehicle insurance, vehicle repairs, maintenance costs, and fuel costs over $50/day, Canada Post employees continue to be privately burdened with these costs as a condition of their employment. This incongruence appears not to be addressed in the Commissioners Report.

Journalists are encouraged to include news on matters related to the working conditions and vehicle upkeep of the 8000 Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMCs) in this country. (Of note, CUPW reports that most of these are women.)

See: https://www.cupw.ca/en/collective-agreements/rural-and-suburban-mail-carriers and https://www.cupw.ca/en/rsmcs-need-break-high-vehicle-costs as starting points for further investigation.

WEIGHING DOWN THE BUDGET WITH BONUSES & FAILED CAPITAL SPENDING

In the section of Commissioner Kaplan’s report dealing with the individual submissions he received, the topic of bonuses is addressed once.

These individual submissions identified and discussed a long list of concerns about the way the corporation was run and its (mis)treatment of employees (Canada Post was top heavy, management received unearned and undeserved bonuses, employee wages were unfair, there was a toxic work culture including management indifference to health and safety and workplace injuries along with an absence of work/life balance, etc.). (page 101)

Additionally, the topic reappears in a section on email submissions, this time alongside of worker concerns about unnecessary capital expenses.

Other emails to me …denounced Canada Post (especially concerns about executive bonuses characterized as unearned and excessive, claims about wasteful undisciplined capital spending, assertions about a burgeoning number of indifferent and abusive supervisors, and disability claims mismanagement among other matters)… (page 103)

Journalists currently reporting on the potential insolvency of Canada Post might wish to investigate the degree to which executive bonuses and wasteful capital spending (for example, on unusable electric vehicles) has played a part in their cost overruns. (See our December 2024 press release for more details.)

QUESTIONS FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION

A key consideration might be the lack of Parliamentary oversight into the operations of Canada Post. Questions worth asking could include:

WHEN was Canada Post hived off from the direct oversight by elected government representatives? WHAT prevents Canada Post executives from making decisions in their favour, putting the blame for their financial troubles on factors other than their own decision making? To whom are the decision makers in a Crown Corporation accountable?

WHY is there no reference in Commissioner Kaplan’s report to what appears to be yet another revenue stream for Canada Post - that of providing consultation services internationally? Or is there no truth to this information on the webpage of the World Economic Forum (WEF)? It reads: “ Canada Post Corporation Provides universal postal products and services to all Canadians in addition to a range of competitive distribution and communications services. Also operates CPSML (Canada Post Systems Management Limited) which consults internationally for postal administration. Future direction: electronic network postal services.” If, Canada Post does indeed offer such consultative services, how ethical would it be for Canada Post to potentially seek contracts via the platform of the corporate lobby group embracing drone and robot delivery services? Would it not be a conflict of interest for the employer of human postal delivery agents to be associating with those promoting the technology to “disrupt” human employment? See https://www.weforum.org/stories/2021/11/future-tech-delivery-logistics-drone-robots/. If the WEF referenced Canada Post’s consultative services without the consent of Canada Post, how soon can Canada Post request to have the entry taken down throughout the entirety of WEF online & print publications?

HOW possibly can a decision to cut rural delivery become a profit makig venture for addiitonal private coroprations, following the example, perhaps, of UPS starting private drone-based rural mail delivery services? See United Postal Service. UPS Tests Residential Delivery Via Drone. Video. YouTube. February 21, 2017. (See the link in the Reference section under: 7. Balancing Risks and Benefits in the Emerging Surveillance Society in the Policy Horizons Canada government document entitled The Next Generation of Emerging Global Challenges.

The Corporation seems to pride itself on its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. And yet, it has been a burden for those with restricted mobility to rely on neighbours to have to retrieve daily mail from the local community mailbox on their behalf. As well, it is burdonsome for the housebound to have to drive to pick up packages to the local post-office (all too often at the back of a drugstore with highly scented and asthma-inducing perfume counters at the entrance). HOW OPEN is Canada Post to adding DAILY mail delivery (not WEEKLY) for these households? (Often important financial mail can’t be held up for days and requires the recipeints’ prompt attention.)

Please review CSN Press Room documentation from last December for additional angles worth investing and reporting on.

Thank You

MEDIA NOT REPORTING on UNADDRESSED EMPLOYEE CONCERNS re: CANADA POST STRIKE

CSNews December 20, 2024

The sudden resignation of Canada’s Finance Minister/Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on December 16, 2024 and the subsequent fate of the Liberal Party completely overshadowed any media coverage of the fate of roughly 55,000 striking Canada Post workers and their families. Throughout the four and a half week long strike, circulating media reports focussed on the resulting inconvenience to small businesses, Christmas shoppers, remote communities. Few journalists relayed the concerns and grievances expressed by CUPW workers themselves. And it appears no one asked the Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon what he found so “imaginative” about this latest back to work order for Canada Post employees. His December 16 comments appear unreported.

On December 17, 2024, the President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), Jan Simpson, published the following response to the order issued for Canadian postal workers to return back to work:

“The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ordered postal workers to return to work December 17, 2024, in a clear violation of our Charter rights. We want to praise all postal workers across the country who made huge sacrifices, holding strong on picket lines for good jobs, fair wages, and a strong public post office.

We have waited far too long for our issues to be resolved, in collective bargaining but, once again, the government has stepped in, tipping the scales in the Employer’s favour. Their interference will make us wait longer and add other issues to the table. Even as we take part in the next steps of the process ordered by the Minister of Labour, we will not stand down. The Union has already made it clear that we consider the Minister’s section 107 directive an illegal breach of our Charter rights, and we will fight it at the CIRB and in the courts.”

On December 16, 2024, Postmedia journalist Stephanie Ip reported:

CUPW had been asking for wage increases in line with inflation, protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees, improved benefits, paid meal and rest period rights, among other items.

While Canada Post and CUPW have traded offers over the past month, talks broke down last week with CUPW saying the employer had “sat on (their) latest offer for five days with no response.”

Meanwhile, on December 16, Canada Post reported:

We look forward to welcoming our employees back to work and serving the millions of Canadians and businesses who rely on our services. While the terms of the existing collective agreements will be extended until May 22, 2025, we also put forward an offer to implement a wage increase of five per cent for employees, which was proposed in the company’s last global offer. With both parties in agreement, the wage increase will be retroactive to the day after each collective agreement expired. The increase will remain in effect going forward,

While this might be a temporary short term solution to wage concerns, it does nothing to address other concerns raised by Canada Post employees. With the exception of two New Democrat Members of Parliament (Lindsay Mathyssen London—Fanshawe, ON. Lisa Marie Barron Nanaimo—Ladysmith, BC) few people speaking in public seem to be aware of the perspective of Canada Post workers themselves.

While the strike was still underway, Canadian Shareable News spoke with a small group of striking workers themselves. Information shared below is written in the voice of these workers. It was their hope that informed Canadians could put pressure on the corporation and management of Canada Post to “negotiate in good faith and not misrepresent the situation.” These were the messages they shared:

Postal workers in Canada are represented by a number of unions. Only CUPW workers were on strike, but since the major mail sorting plants are in the hands of CUPW, there was no mail being sorted EXCEPT for government issued cheques. The workers were still allowed to be on the job site in order to get those cheques into people's hands as the union didn't want undue hardship pushed on Canadians. Workers at other locations who belong to other unions were coming to work but without sorted mail, they did not have not much to do!! Canada Post is a crown corporation that runs on its own funds. It does not get taxpayer money and makes enough money so that the CEO and all the top brass can get hefty bonuses. This does not trickle down to the regular postal worker. After an earlier CUPW contract ran out in January 2018, the workers were mandated by the government to return to work nine months later. They then worked without a contract for two years until, in 2021 when they were given two one-year collective agreements. The latest agreement for rural workers ended December 31 2023 with the agreement for urban workers ending January 30, 2024. Negotiations started in the fall of 2023. Since then, Canada Post has not negotiated any deal with the workers to ensure that they pay is commensurate with others in the courier/parcel/mail delivery business, which is what CUPW was asking for. Because Canada Post is a corporation (even though it is a Crown Corporation) it runs its own business practices but it has the legal obligation to serve Canadians all over the country, regardless of remoteness, which private delivery companies do not have. The claim by upper management that Canada Post is going broke is seen by workers as absolute bogus. Before the strike, the volume of mail was going up due to parcel delivery. A Rural Suburban Mail Carrier reported that in 2019 her predecessor in that role had 65 scanable items on a busy day. This had now risen to a daily volume in excess of 200 items per day from October to April. On an extreme day in a previous Christmas season, this carrier had to deal with 650 scanable items on a single day. Workers see lots of examples of mismanagement of funds as the REAL reason the corporation keeps claiming it is losing money. Examples: a whole fleet of electric trucks sitting on parking lots, not being allocated to anyone's route. If they sit idle much longer, they will all need their batteries replaced. - The top heavy upper management (and the bonuses it is getting) - Renovating postal outlet buildings and replacing banks of mailboxes with new ones when neither are not necessary - etc. As in the top echelon of the CBC giving itself bonuses despite declining viewership, Canada Post executives are also rewarding themselves despite an alleged decline in profitability (in the eye of the workers interview, this bonuses are a part of the alleged decline. Canada Post has majority shares in the Purolator courier company — where the delivery staff and sorting staff are paid significantly more than at Canada Post. Purolator staff drive company trucks. The majority of Canada Post parcel delivery drivers (Rural Suburban Mail Carriers, or RSMCs) need to a) provide their own vehicle b) carry their own insurance c) pay for their own vehicle upkeep, maintenance and repair costs d) get a vehicle allowance that does not even cover the cost of fuel. So in essence, in order to work as a delivery driver for Canada Post, employees SUBSIDIZE THEIR JOBS. This has not been addressed for years. Workers worry that the management of the Canada Post corporation will continue to mismanage funds (wasting them on bonuses and unneeded expenses) in order to make it a money losing enterprise with the end aim of privatizing delivery services. Given that the strike has caused business to migrate to the private courier services, such as the Canada Post owned Purolator courier, this worry is clearly not unfounded. Canada Post has not contributed the employer share to the company pension fund for a number of years. Canada Post wants to pay new employees lower rates than the industry norm with a much slower rate of progression to top wage status. Striking workers hear Canada Post is only hiring new people on part time schedules. As a result, people needing full time employment need to supplement with additional work, which has an impact on service because there is less consistency on the job. Canada Post also wants to start a new pension fund for new employees. This means that the new pension contributions will not go into the current fund. By not. putting new contributions into the existing fund, longtime workers fear that fund will become defunct in 10-15 years. They fear that by the time they retire, that fund will have been depleted, should the funds from new workers to continue to support it. Also increasingly, letter carriers need to sort mail as they walk. Their deliveries are no longer regularly coming arranged by street/address, which was the regular state of affairs before. This significantly lengthens the postal delivery people's exposure to the elements on extremely hot or cold days. The workers did not choose to have s strike just before Christmas. The dates are factors of "cooling off periods" etc. and are tied to when the original contract ran out. Workers interviewed by CSNews on the first days of the strike said that if the strike had happened at any other time, “the chances that public pressure would lead to a resolution are a lot lower and we would most likely be out indefinitely”.

Speaking of their local situation, the workers who spoke to CSNews said their local office has been understaffed for a long time. They observed that this is not fair to the customers who need to stand in long line-ups for service and to the workers who need to keep doing work both in the front and the back of the office, when there is full time work in both locations.

Postmedia journalist Devika Desai reached out to one CUPW member following the announcement of the return to work order and reported on December 17, 2024:

“There are mixed emotions,” Wycliffe Odour, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 710 which represents 2,500 Canada Post staffers, said. “(Workers) pointed to the fact that we’ve been out for four weeks, were on our fifth week without pay, sacrifices that we made and the fact that they were cut off from benefits and threatened by their employers with layoffs and now they have to go back to the same conditions, when we said we are not going back to the same conditions.”

Going down to $56/day for each day they spend four hours on the picket line meant that CUPW members forfeited the income they would have made over the past 4 1/2 weeks to get their messages out. The workers interviewed by CSNews found that coverage of their situation in the mainstream media was not balanced with far more reports around the inconvenience to businesses in the short term rather than the concerns listed above.

The employees interviewed indicated they would appreciate if concerned Canadians who believe, that Rural Suburban Mail Carriers should NOT be needing to subsidize their jobs just so Canadians can get their parcels, while Canada Post owned Purolator drivers drive company vehicles, can contact the office of Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement (the former health minister during the COVID-19 crisis) to put pressure on the CEO of Canada Post to ensure fair working conditions for Canada Post employees. https://www.ourcommons.ca/members/en/jean-yves-duclos(89408)#contact. See also https://www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/en/our-company/leadership-and-governance/corporate-governance/directors-biographies.page.

####