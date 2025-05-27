Note: Excerpts and Promotional Materials by the Author have now been added below the Press Release and above the Book Review.

NEW BOOK EXPLAINS HOW WORKPLACE SPEECH COMMITTEES ARE INSTRUMENTS OF TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS

Press Release Book Review World On Mute 173KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Luc Lelièvre Reviews “world On Mute” By Lisa Miron 97.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published CSNews May 26, 2025 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties: MIRON, LISA: 9798986253046: Books: Amazon

Seven months after Alberta premier Danielle Smith pledged to protect the right of professionals to express personal views, Ontario lawyer Lisa Miron announced the publication of a book that outlines how professional bodies “are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.”

On October 23, 2024, Lisa Johnson of the Canadian Press reported: “Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will review professional regulatory bodies and introduce legislation next year to limit how they can police their own members. In a social media video released Wednesday, Smith said it's not appropriate for the government or any professional association to compel Albertans to "some official version of truth.””

Lisa Miron explains: “My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It's not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.” In her book WORLD ON MUTE: How Workplace Speech Committees are Destroying our Nations, and Eliminating our Civil Liberties, Miron shows how “professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.”

Already in 2020 Canadian law offices were advising the public that “if your employer is concerned about opinions you have voiced, and doesn’t want to fight about just cause, it can fire you by paying you out and you would have no way to fight it. While there are some exceptions to this (for example if you were voicing concerns related to health and safety, human rights, or Employment Standards), you generally have no way of challenging this.”

Miron’s book pulls together the totality of these actions, illustrating how most of the problematic speech instances relate to the same pre-set transnational tropes or talking points. Miron then demonstrates that these essentially hide different transnational power structures, for example, the powerful pharmaceutical lobby or the lobby around ‘track and trace’ and other technologies set to benefit from the implementation of different parts of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

Miron’s book references dozens of free speech “titans”, individuals who experience retribution when choosing not to simply go along with the dictates related to the medical, legal, ideological and emergency management fields in which they find themselves.

Quebec social scientist Luc Lelièvre shares Miron’s concern about “criminalization of dissent and the quiet construction of new authoritarian structures”. Lelièvre points at how the book “validate[s] what I have spent the last years enduring and exposing. [Miron’s] work confirms that my exclusion was not personal failure but political reprisal—a symptom of a much larger pattern. The punishment I received was not because I lacked intellectual merit, but because I refused to conform.” (See Lelièvre’s full text attached.)

To hear the author introduce the book, rated among the top three Amazon bestsellers within days of being posted, readers can view this recording.

#####

A selection of organizations focussed on freedom of speech, expression & intellectual inquiry, with a variety of views and approaches toward the topic of censorship

Free Speech Union Canada https://fsucanada.ca/about/#board

Freedom to Read https://www.freedomtoread.ca/resources/

Canada’s Human Rights History https://historyofrights.ca/encyclopaedia/main-events/censorship/

The Canadian Citizens Care Alliance presents this related discussion on the gradual erosion of the rule of law and procedural fairness in Canada. One topic is the manner in which the judiciary has been established to protect members of the public when government infringes upon their rights and freedoms.

Promotional Materials

Here, in this 8 minute clip, Lisa Miron introduces her book:

Below are a few excerpts from some of her chapters as released on her substack, plus links to some promo shorts and notes from a recording Lisa Miron made in March 2024.

Speech regulation - an All Hands on Deck moment

10:04 - The silencing of medical professionals through speech regulation

14:19 - How centralized power is reshaping health and legal systems worldwide

18:57 - Lisa outlines the threat of AI-driven healthcare and loss of patient-doctor relationships

...

30:29 - The rise of euthanasia and healthcare gatekeeping

33:35 - The case for decentralized medicine and the creation of private medical clubs

38:07 - Legal mechanisms like Bill 36 and Bill 63 and how they enforce "lawful tyranny"

45:34 - Final reflections: Why speech is the battleground and this is an all-hands-on-deck moment”



Altering the role of the courts - with New Zealand Barristor Sue Grey

From Chapter 23 Regulatory bodies have the power to alter what ultimately gets filled at the courts. In so doing, they alter the very balance of the constitution. We are witnessing an outside quasi-judicial body system lay a frontal attack on the nation state. That is correct: The regulatory regime we have been examining has the potential to eliminate the state itself. This is not hyperbole but the design of the system itself.

Chapter 10: Menticide:

”The upshot of the Hartman decision is disturbing since it gives the Minister of Health the right to approve a vaccine and call it "safe and "effective" when, in fact, the clinical data suggests otherwise. In other words, the Minister is given the absolute right to lie to the public and, in that sense, willfully harm members of the public to advance a public health objective.”

“The consistent use of certain words is crucial in this propaganda. Examples include words such as “safe and effective” in the case of the pandemic, or “consensus” in the case of manmade climate change (despite the premise being false). When it comes to the state mutilating and sterilizing minors, words such as “love” and “affirmation” are applied. When it comes to cancelling elections in which globalist leaders might lose, it is to “save democracy.” ...

Professionals who see the harms rolling out but nevertheless stay on the sideline are assisting the set-up of a totalitarian state where the control of speech and the application of specific hypno-speech by state actors is key. Terror, chaos and fear create conditions that undermine our ability to resist.”

Since when is it "far right" to speak favorably about your own nation?

BOOK REVIEW

Social Scientist Luc Lelièvre reviews “World on Mute” by Lisa Miron

For additional reviews by Luc Lelièvre, see: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Luc-Lelievre. See also

.

Book Review: World on Mute by Lisa Miron

A Personal Reflection on Censorship, Conformity, and the Erosion of Academic Freedom

Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is not merely a book—it is a reckoning. Through her lucid, unflinching analysis, Miron lays bare the systemic suppression of speech across professional and academic spheres, exposing the erosion of civil liberties under the pretense of safety, consensus, and governance. As someone who has lived through academic censorship firsthand—having been expelled from a Canadian Ph.D. program for pursuing controversial but rigorously conceived research—I found in Miron’s work a mirror. Her thesis validates mine. Her insights echo my experience with unsettling precision.

Miron’s central argument—that professional and academic bodies have ceased to be stewards of standards and have instead become mechanisms of societal manipulation—is something I experienced directly. Her depiction of “speech committees” and transnational power structures dismantling national sovereignty resonates deeply with what I endured at Université Laval. There, under the guise of academic protocol and bureaucratic neutrality, I was blocked from pursuing a dissertation that critically examined Quebec’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 crisis. The subject, rooted in Hannah Arendt’s political philosophy, was declared "unacceptable" before it was ever fairly evaluated.

In World on Mute, Miron identifies this new form of governance—a fusion of professional oversight and ideological enforcement—as a global phenomenon. She names what I lived through: a coordinated epistemic shift, whereby dissent is not merely discouraged but pathologized. Her diagnosis is clear-eyed: under the pretense of upholding professional ethics, institutions are actively undermining the very freedoms they claim to protect. My experience—being unfairly graded, denied appeals, and abandoned by oversight bodies—was not an institutional oversight; it was the application of this very doctrine of managed speech.

While Miron builds her case across four sweeping sections—medical, legal, ideological, and emergency frameworks—I focused my academic essay on the structural mechanisms of censorship in social science, specifically within the university. Yet our findings converge. Miron argues that a transnational power structure is supplanting national democratic protections through professional licensing bodies. I, too, witnessed how the ethical committees and bureaucratic gatekeeping at Université Laval functioned not to protect scholarly freedom, but to exclude perspectives deemed ideologically inconvenient. In both cases, we observe a dangerous slippage: universities and professional associations acting less as arenas for debate and more as instruments of narrative enforcement.

What makes Miron’s book particularly powerful is how she exposes the architecture of this transformation. She identifies not just the symptoms but the operating system of suppression: vague policies, opaque procedures, shifting standards, and the chilling use of public virtue to justify intellectual conformity. Her critique of the ideological capture of professional codes speaks directly to my experience of being told, implicitly and explicitly, that critical inquiry into state power was off-limits—not because it lacked rigor, but because it threatened institutional comfort.

Our approaches differ in tone and genre. Miron writes as a lawyer and public intellectual, documenting systemic shifts in governance with persuasive clarity and strategic polemic. I wrote as a social scientist whose academic career was disrupted for the very act of asking politically sensitive questions. Where Miron provides the macro-level diagnosis, I offer the micro-level autopsy of a single case study. Together, our texts form a cohesive testimony: censorship in the academy is not a glitch but a feature.

Reading World on Mute, I did not feel alone. I felt heard. Miron’s observations about the criminalization of dissent and the quiet construction of new authoritarian structures validate what I have spent the last years enduring and exposing. Her work confirms that my exclusion was not personal failure but political reprisal—a symptom of a much larger pattern. The punishment I received was not because I lacked intellectual merit, but because I refused to conform.

In conclusion, Lisa Miron’s World on Mute is a timely, courageous, and necessary intervention. For those who have suffered in silence under the weight of academic and institutional orthodoxy—as I have—it offers not only analysis but vindication. Her words reaffirm the urgency of my own critique, and together our works call for nothing less than the reclamation of intellectual integrity and moral courage in the face of a creeping culture of suppression. In this moment of epistemic crisis, her voice joins mine in refusing to go mute.

Luc Lelièvre Social scientist Poulariès, Québec

I am a social scientist. I earned a Master's degree from Laval University in July 1999. After that, I pursued a Ph.D. in urban geography at the same institution until 2006. Although I was unable to complete the degree, I received a certificate of attendance. Since then, I have been writing essays and book reviews. Now, as a retiree, I spend most of my time reading and writing.