(NOTE THE COMMENT IN GREEN: We remain open to the possibility that the various news outlets have weak search engines and that the stories listed above are covered. If readers discover the same stories on the websites of the news platforms chosen, they are invited to share the URLs in the comments below or to email them to CanadianShareableNews@proton.me.)

Here we have 8 examples of INFORMATION CRUCIAL to Canadians’ understanding of the world in which they live NOT BEING REPORTED to those who NEED the INFORMATION…

policy makers at all levels whether in or outside of government

journalists, public intellectuals, analysts in all fields of inquiry

the general public

We at CSNews challenge readers to investigate whether in the 10 days that followed our analysis, any of the taxpayer supported mainstream outlets HAVE picked up on these stories.

We note the horrible consequences of CRUCIAL INFORMATION being withheld, for example, for health policy makers as shown here:

NOTICE that SEVEN or EIGHT MONTHS after information was released by the World Health Organization, the CDC, etc. Canadian health officials appeared COMPLETELY OBLIVIOUS TO REALITIES IN THEIR FIELD. This lack of access to REAL TIME PRONOUNCEMENTS, CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS, etc. has LIFE AND DEATH CONSEQUENCES.

And horrifically, many Canadians STILL APPEAR OBLIVIOUS TO THE REALITIES IN THE MEDICAL FIELD. This includes health policy makers and advisors who

are NOT GETTING INFORMATION.

are not ACCEPTING INFORMATION, i.e. are IGNORING IT.

wish to try incorporating currently updated information into their policy making and are PREVENTED FROM DOING SO.

For over 45 weeks, we at Canadian Shareable News have been sharing UN- and UNDER-REPORTED news on a weekly basis. MOST of the stories we linked to in our weekly 4-6 page publication were ONLY accessible to readers OUTSIDE of the “mainstream” (i.e. government funded and/or corporate backed) news publications. “Mainstream” publications were deciding NOT to cover the types of information we deem as crucial knowledge for the Canadian public. See one of our “typical” issues here:

How many of our stories were rigorously addressed in your favourite state-funded/corporate-backed media at the time?

Given all the extra funding provided to major Canadian media outlets these days, there is ZERO EXCUSE that stories of CRUCIAL IMPORTANCE to Canadians are being left out. Canadians should ask themselves why taxpayer funding is going to networks that APPEAR TO LACK THE COURAGE OR GOOD WILL to cover stories that REALLY matter to Canadians. Why is it that a small handful of unpaid Druthers volunteers across the country are able to put together a monthly newspaper that scores higher on transparency (i.e. lack of censorship) than the goverment/corporate-backed news conglomerates publishing daily?

1. Justice Lauwers rules ban on outdoor gathering unconstitutional

Is the Right to Freedom of Assembly worth Protecting?

QUESTIONS MORE JOURNALISTS COULD BE ASKING:

Are the Constitutional Rights of Canadians worth protecting?

At which point should a government be able to strip away constitutionally guaranteed rights?

Why did it take an appeals court judge to rule that such a right is to be protected while a ‘regular’ court judge ruled that Governments CAN take away citizen rights?

WHY DID MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA NOT CONSIDER THIS STORY WORTH MENTIONING?

WHICH INDEPENDENT SOURCES CAN CANADIANS TRUST ON THIS AND SIMILAR TOPICS WHEN THEIR MAINSTREAM PLATFORMS LET THEM DOWN?

In a landmark decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that the province’s strict COVID-19 gathering restrictions, imposed in the spring of 2021, unjustifiably violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The unanimous decision in Hillier v. Ontario overturned a lower court ruling and declared that the absolute ban on outdoor peaceful assemblies was unconstitutional, marking a significant victory for former MPP Randy Hillier and advocates of civil liberties. Hillier, then an independent Member of Provincial Parliament, defied these restrictions by attending and organizing outdoor protests across Ontario. Charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, Hillier faced several charges and thousands of dollars in fines. Hillier launched a constitutional challenge in the Ontario Superior Court, arguing that the gathering restrictions infringed his right to peaceful assembly under section 2(c) of the Charter and could not be justified under section 1, which allows reasonable limits on rights in a free and democratic society.

Continued here: Ontario’s top court rules ban on protests during COVID-19 was unconstitutional.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: www.jccf.ca/randy-hillier-wins-appeal-in-charter-challenge-to-covid-lockdowns/

Former MPP Randy Hillier’s own website: The bridge to Freedom is never too far. Hillier Wins-Government loses

Compare with:

CBC: Former MPP Randy Hillier wins bid to appeal dismissal of COVID-19 lockdown Charter challenge - Court of Appeal for Ontario finds ban on peaceful assembly and political protest was unjustified

DRUTHERS will likely cover this story next month. But the question of COVID-19 related lawsuits is not new to its writers/editors. Back in February 2021 they listed:

World-wide COVID-19 Lawsuits The Media Isn’t Telling You About

2. New York Times confirmed secret US partnership in Ukraine war

Why would a free and open press conceal information of this magnitude?

QUESTIONS MORE JOURNALISTS COULD BE ASKING:

Do journalists working at the major government-backed news agencies simply not try putting forward news that counters government policy?

Or do they try and are they faced with negative consequences for trying to live up to the requirements of the Canadian Broadcast Act?

Or does their background research never leave the mainstream bubble and are they simply unaware of outside sources?

What happens when the US confirms information long reported on by independent military analysts, but rejected by “mainstream” voices as “disinformation”?

Do journalists & policy-makers apologize for having misled Canadians?

Who apologizes to family members of wounded or deceased military personnel?

When PURPOSEFUL SILENCE leads to WAR, who wins? (If the Canadian military had not sent over such a large portion of its equipment, it would now not be looking at procurement contracts to replace that equipment. In Issue 28, we noted that it is the Atlantic Institute’s DFRLab which purported to identify the “Russian disinformation” which was cited by Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister as a motive for Canada’s continued spending on military hardware for Ukraine. We noted that the backers of the Atlantic Institute include key manufacturers of military hardware. Why was this crucial point not noted by the Foreign Affairs Department itself? Why were no major Canadian platforms even looking at this crucial question?

Which Canadian Cabinet Minister and MPs/Senators attended CANSEC, the largest Military Industrial trade fair held in Canada? Were they given authority to negotiate future purchases of miltary products? Where was the critical coverage of this ‘in-your-face’ lobby opportunity for the Military Industrial Complex direct access to key Canadian policy makers within government-funded corporate-backed “mainstream” media?

This article is currently behind a firewall, available for NYT subscribers only.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/03/29/world/europe/us-ukraine-military-war-wiesbaden.html

Among other developments, the New York Times revealed that:

“Side by side in Wiesbaden’s mission command center (In Germany), American and Ukrainian officers planned Kyiv’s counter offensives. A vast American intelligence-collection effort both guided big-picture battle strategy and funneled precise targeting information down to Ukrainian soldiers in the field.”

Various independent geopolitical analysts have been sharing key highlights from the text, such as this one: New York Times Admits Ukraine Was An American Run Proxy War.

This same author(s) cataloged the information countering many of the claims that have been repeatedly and erroneously made in mainstream repairing on the Ukraine/Russia situation. These include: The “Unprovoked Invasion”; No Nazis in Ukraine; Russia couldn’t be negotiated with; and more: see Documenting All The Lies We Were Told About Ukraine

In other words, this war was the proxy war the US had long been wanting to wage against Russia. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russian leadership welcomed in the large US based multinationals who so plundered Russian resources at fire-sale prices, causing massive spikes in job loss, suicides, etc. among the working class. Later, Vladimir Putin pushed back with a nationalist, “Made in Russia” policy, essentially returning the Russian economy to an unprecedented strength.

The Russian government was increasingly noting US/NATO and corporate involvement just across the border in Ukraine.

Every federal politician, all staff, advisors, and writers of foreign policy statements for each party has a lot of catching up to do, given years of official Disinformation on the background of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. The same must be said for every journalist focussing on international relations.

CSNews highly recommends reading this three part series by Larry C. Johnson, a former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, with a 24 year history of training the US Military Special Operations community.

Part 1 - https://sonar21.com/the-road-to-war-in-ukraine-the-history-of-nato-and-us-military-exercises-with-ukraine-part-1/

Part 2 - https://sonar21.com/the-road-to-war-in-ukraine-the-history-of-nato-and-us-military-exercises-with-ukraine-part-2/

Part 3 - https://sonar21.com/the-road-to-war-in-ukraine-the-history-of-nato-and-us-military-exercises-with-ukraine-part-3/

Journalists not afraid to “Follow the Money” would have reported on the extent of the takeover of Ukrainian land by Western multinational corporations, as seen for example here: War and Theft - The Takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land. Back in June 2024, we linked to this important information on page 3 in Vol. 1 Issue 13 of CanadianShareableNews.

See also:

Polite Suggestions to Journalists to Diversify their News Diets (providing links to reporting/analysis on the Ukraine conflict).

and

WAR & PEACE NEWS - COGNITIVE WAR INCLUDING “DISINFORMATION” (page 3). Here CSNews went to one of the roots of the “Russian Disinformation” claim (the military-industrial complex backed DFRLab). See Cognitive Warfare as per NATO, and DFRLab Tracking Kremlin Narratives here.

Compare all of this with the silence of the ‘mainstream’ outlets and with the claims still not updated on our Canadian government site. The -1 rating on our chart refers to the false information being promoted by the government as of April 15, 2025.

3. 2025 World Health Organization pandemic agreement negotiations currently underway

Why would a free and open press conceal information of this magnitude?

QUESTIONS MORE JOURNALISTS COULD BE ASKING:

What is IN the proposed Pandemic Agreement?

What were the barriers to consensus on this agreement a year ago?

What has been Canada’s position on the various contentious terms in the agreement?

Who is representing Canada at these negotations?

Given that various branches of Health Canada also function as satellites of the WHO within Canada, what is the likelihood of our Canadian representative(s) being biased in favour of the WHO’s goals and intentions INSTEAD of representing the concerns of informed and critical Canadians with regard to turning crucial decision making powers permanently over to the UN/WHO?

To what degree are the terms of the contentious Bill C-293 (the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill) overlapping with the provisions of the WHO Pandemic Treaty?

Is it true that most of the difficulties re: the negations are FINANCIAL in nature? That this deal is not about health as much as it is about financial benefits to nations and corporations around the patenting of modified pathogens of pandemic potential and the associated mRNA “vaccine” development?

What is the timeline of the Pandemic Agreement? How soon do nations have to ratify, sign on or pull out of this agreement? What about the timeline for the International Health Regulations agreed upon a year ago? By which date would Canada need to decide whether or not to ratify those?

How are Canada’s representatives to the WHO supported to ascertain the best interests of Canadians?

Which arguments FOR withdrawing from the WHO can best be countered by which arguments FOR abiding within the WHO umbrella?

What steps would need to be undertaken to allow Canada withdraw from the UN’s World Health Organization should Canadians decide this is the best course of action?

WHY are government funded-news outlets choosing NOT TO INCLUDE stories of such wide-ranging importance? WHY DID MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA NOT CONSIDER THIS STORY WORTH MENTIONING?

This is NOT a new topic. Independent, citizen funded media were already critiquing earlier drafts of the agreement THREE YEARS AGO.

https://druthers.ca/first-open-letter-on-the-whos-pandemic-treaty-by-world-council-for-health-march-8-2022/

Many legal and health professionals have been presenting crucial concerns about these documents on the uncensored Substack platform. For a very cheerful, uncritical “insider” perspective, see

Compare that to the analysis of those who have long been battling to expose the corruption re: the corporate capture of the World Health Organization. For example, writing from Costa Rica the folks at Interest of Justice, just reported on this:

MULTI COUNTRY PANDEMIC EXERCISE JUST ENDED To Test, For The First Time, A New Global Coordination Mechanism For Health Emergencies!!!! WAKE UP - We Are Under Attack! Did your country join the WHO 2-Day Pandemic Simulation Called 'Exercise Polaris? Ours did. … Over the past two days, WHO convened more than 15 countries and over 20 regional health agencies, health emergency networks and other partners to test, for the first time, a new global coordination mechanism for health emergencies. Is this latest pandemic simulation just another Event 201 preplanning scheme?

This is just another story that Canada’s “Trusted News Leader” the Canadian Press doesn’t think is relevant for Canadian consumption.

Meanwhile, Holistic Nutritionist and Functional Health Coach Brett Hawes (another citizen journalist) has turned to US based WHO analyst James Roguski for an in-depth review of the issues around the WHO Pandemic Treaty and related issues. See https://onwardpod.substack.com/cp/161589380 to find out what mainstream media has been missing.

The day after the current round of negotiations concluded, Roguski provided this update:

The Text of the WHO "Pandemic Agreement" Has Been Agreed Upon By the Negotiators. This does NOT mean that it has been adopted. The World Health Assembly will consider the Pandemic Agreement when it meets May 17-26, 2025. Each nation can decide whether or not to sign the agreement.

As well, the American citizen organization Door To Freedom has a full reference section ready for journalists to review on the WHO agreements and related topics. (LINK)

And closer to home, Niagara ON journalist Chris George has long been investigating those who are making no secret of their intentions to implement a global governance scheme centred around the UN. Global “treaties” like the WHO Pandemic Treaty are a major tool in the globalist toolkit.

Find posts like these and others here, like this post from A YEAR AGO:

See also CSNews coverage of the globalist governance agenda in our Issue 22. While mainstream media was oddly silent or uncritical, we were directing readers to the UN Summit of the Future, linking to plans for the UN 2.0, and to the online Roundtable on the Human Future humanfuture.org. We cited Augusto Lopez Claros

We referenced the United Nations’ completely undemocratic use of a “3 - day Silence Procedure “to “pass” the Declaration for Future Generations

This Declaration is to be annexed to the Pact for the Future to form one of the outcomes of the Summit of the Future to be held on 22 and 23 September 2024 in New York. Delegates received notice on August 13 when the 3rd revision was posted that the “succinct and action-oriented document” would be deemed accepted at 4:00 pm EDT on August 16 as per the “silence procedure”.

WHEN HAS THIS EVER BEEN DONE BEFORE? Which few countries objected to this procedure? What about the Canadian delegation, did they find the “three day silent procedure” a viable way of passing policies with global impacts for decades to come? HOW MANY GLOBALIST GOVERNANCE DOCUMENTS have Canadian delegates already signed WITHOUT the knowledge o Canada’s population, or possibly even our Members of Parliament being apprised? WHY DO MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA OUTLETS STILL NOT CONSIDER THIS STORY WORTH MENTIONING?

4. 400 Healthy Antibody Producing Ostriches face CFIA-ordered cull

There has been coverage on CTV and CBC of this story in the early days. Yet neither network appears to have understood the global relevance of this story. For some important dot-connecting, we must turn to citizen journalists. Connie Shields summarized the case and its importance as follows:

The case? A small family-run ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC, is taking the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to court after the agency ordered the destruction of their entire flock, hundreds of healthy, rare birds based on PCR results from just two carcasses, with no live virus confirmed, and no tissue samples taken. When the farm tried to do more testing? CFIA threatened them with huge fines and jail. This is not about bird flu anymore.

It’s about scientific due process, property rights, transparency, and who gets to control the future of food in this country. Why This Matters to Everyone …Not Just Farmers

This hearing is about how far unelected bureaucrats can go, even without clear legal authority. If CFIA wins, they’ll have the precedent to:

Destroy livestock based on suspicion , not scientific confirmation.

Deny farmers the right to independent testing

Refuse to recognize the legal right to treat or defend one’s animals .

Exert unaccountable power over all animal agriculture in Canada including food sovereignty, biosecurity, and pandemic controls.

This is about much more than ostriches.

It’s about whether we the people can stand up to bureaucratic overreach, or whether our silence gives them the power to rewrite law by enforcement.

(Source)

Working alone and pro bono, Connie Shields did what INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS SHOULD BE DOING — she examined the affidavit of Dr. Abed Harchaoui, the Executive Director for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and found that

“The expert tasked with eradicating a flock with global medical potential cites his backyard chicken hobby as part of his credentials.”

CFIA is enforcing a rigid, destructive policy, even while admitting that policy was created to fix past overreactions. The “stamping out” policy (i.e. the cull order for entire flocks after the PCR Test discovery of even a single case of Avian flu) is internal CFIA policy…NOT law . Shields writes: “Policies are subject to judicial scrutiny , especially when they result in disproportionate or irreversible harm.” Yet it appears no one is scrutinizing this senseless policy.

In developing its stamping out policy, CFIA consulted industry lobby groups like Chicken Farmers of Canada & Egg Farmers of Canada. They did not consult with “immunologists. Veterinarians specialized in ostriches. Human health experts. Anyone who might argue in favor of preserving natural immunity and antibody production.”

While Dr. Harchaoui stated that our largest trading parter, the USA, supports the stamping out policy, “as of early 2025, the U.S. is actively reviewing and moving away from mass culling policies.”

Given CFIA’s little used cull order exemption policy based on “rare genetics”, Shields looked into the one and only exemption that was granted and found that “the trail leads straight to corporate genetics, private equity, and the digital food agenda.”

See: https://unlockalberta.substack.com/i/159451693/exempt-but-anonymous-when-the-rules-only-apply-to-some to learn about Policy Horizon Canada’s vision for “Agricultural and Natural Manufacturing Technologies”. Clearly this includes operations involved in the creation of genetically modified and tracked organisms (turkey anyone?), and does NOT include the potential of treating disease via ostrich antibodies.

Another investigatively minded citizen, Christine Massie, has gone where no mainstream media reporter has dared to go. She sought documentation via Freedom of Information requests submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada of the existence of the alleged "avian influenza virus", whether it was found intact in the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of a "host", scientific evidence of its contagious properties, and evidence that tests pertaining to this virus have been effectively validated. This was the response received: “A thorough search was done through departmental files, and no documents exist concerning the requested information.”

https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/cp/160987239

Why would a free and open press NOT BREAK information of this magnitude?

We note that the CBC’s coverage of this story on April 15 does not dig into the deeper questions such as:

Why Ostriches? How can Ostriches produce Antibodies in the first place? Which diseases are included in ostrich antibody coverage? How is getting Ostrich produced antibodies different from getting them through a vaccine?

If the ostriches are not used for food, why is the Canadian Food Inspection Agency involved?

Why do citizen journalists see this case as the “most important court case in Canada”? What is all at stake?

Why is an AMERICAN regenerative farmer doing a more thorough job of reporting on this story and its corporate connections, than any of the most recognized Canadian media platforms? And where is the NDP on this? Don’t they claim to oppose big business and corporate interests overruling the interests of “ordinary working people”? Surely the BC farmers being harassed by the government on behalf of big business interests could use support of more people, possibly those in all parties wondering what to do once they end up on the losing side of the current election…

Instead of providing a full accounting of all the issues involved, it its most recent article, the CBC makes no effort to include the bigger context. Citing CFIA voices and unidentified “experts” the article states:

But a lawyer for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which ordered the cull, said that it is legislated to protect Canadians and other animals from avian flu and its order is part of a global response to a virus which has killed millions of birds in B.C. alone.

Journalists could be asking: Is it the VIRUS or the STAMPING OUT POLICY that is killing the chickens? Similar to the finding by Dr. Denis Rancourt that COVID-19 associated deaths were a factor of POLICY, varying from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, the CFIA graph showing wildly different poultry death counts from province to province hints that the “test” and cull process has been more active in BC than elsewhere. Given that Agriculture Canada is not in possession of documentation validating PCR testing as a viable means of identifying bird flu (as per Christine Massie’s FOIP request) and given the documented rate of false positive results with PCR testing after a certain cut off, shouldn’t CBC and other journalists pose more questions instead of recopying government statements point blank?

The two-day hearing, which began Tuesday, is the latest development in a case that has pitted public opinion in favour of the birds against officials who say that a cull would be in the best interests of public health….But the lawyer for the CFIA said that Universal Ostrich was taking a narrow view of a singular policy decision and that the ostriches were exposed to wild birds and other animals, who could further spread the virus and cause further mutations. "[These] decisions have to be made in light of the agency's broad mandate, which is to help protect all animals and all Canadians from both the health risks of avian flu and its impact on the national poultry industry and the Canadian economy," she told the court.

Is this journalism? It implies that the arguments “in favour of the birds” are nothing more than opinions and it certainly does not question HOW killing ostriches who have now been PROVEN to produce antibodies AGAINST Avian Flu, which could be commercialized for preventative use in poultry operations across the country, is supposed to protect the poultry industry. It also doesn’t resolve the basic conundrum of dealing with this problem: “ostriches were exposed to wild birds and other animals, who could further spread the virus and cause further mutations.” Journalists appear unaware that the owners of the Universal Ostrich farm have proposed an aerial dispersant technique to provide ostrich-generated antibodies to avian flu at feeding stations set up at popular sites at which wild ducks and geese are known to congregate. Government officials mandated to protect wildlife have long turned down this creative solution. Instead of dealing with the transmission of illness via migratory waterfowl, they propose killing off flightless recovered immune ostriches.

By ending the article as follows: “Researchers contacted by CBC News say there is limited information on whether ostriches can develop immunity to avian flu.” the CBC authors demonstrate that neither they nor the anonymous researchers they allegedly reached out to, have any inkling of the immunological processes involved.

Which is better? To totally ignore a pivotal story? Or to address it but to do so uncritically? Neither option reflects the terms of Canadian broadcasting law or the ethical standards of Canada’s journalism codes of conduct.

5. $700 Trillion Derivatives Bubble Spells End of Capitalism

On a near daily basis the host of CBC”s “About That”, Andrew Chang, finds a way to bring the US Trade war into his news coverage. See: https://gem.cbc.ca/about-that-with-andrew-chang. Yet, while mainstream news coverage (and Liberal party talking points) lay the blame of Canada’s financial position solely on “Trump tariffs” Canadian political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Canadian Patriot Review Matthew Ehret has been looking at the long view of history. With respect to financial history, this 5 minute episode of a series he is calling The Dystopic Mission of Mark Carney, Ehret explains Mark Carney’s role in promoting “Green Financial Instruments”. He also explains derivatives, or “junk bonds” and shows that Germany’s largest bank is currently sitting at 60 trillion dollars worth of these instruments that were formally declared illegal and that are now “the driving force of today’s economy.” “Derivatives today amount to 1.2 Quadrillion dollars in fictitious capital and represent the greatest threat to the world financial system. Derivatives include unpayable debts, mortgages and insurance on securities, commodities and other non-tangible assets. By 1992, derivatives accounted for approximately 3 trillion dollars of nominal value. When in 1999, the Glass Stiegal regulations were repealed, derivatives ballooned to $700 trillion across American and European banks representing 10x the world’s GDP.” Ehret explains that Mark Carney’s former employer, Goldman Sachs, had $54 trillion in derivative exposure.”As the head of the Bank of International Settlements Financial Stability Board, from 2012 to 2018, Mark Carney directly oversaw the growth of this international time bomb.” Ehret also explains how trillions of dollars are being taken from pension and other investment funds in transatlantic nations for investment in Green bonds. Thanks to Mark Carney’s involvement at the time, the derivative bubble now sits at two quadrillion dollars. This scheme involves “stealing the deposits of savings accounts” to bail out banks “too big to fail” and can be credited to Mark Carney as well.

Why are journalists like Andrew Chang only looking in ONE direction when it comes to his reporting of financial news? Does he NOT KNOW about the threat to the global economy of this derivatives bubble? Does he not think the topic is important enough to address? Or has he proposed addressing it and have higher level editorial decision makers quashed his attempts at revealing the type of information that independent journalists like Matthew Ehret can present on their own platforms?

What would prevent the CBC from ever running the series of investigate clips put together by Matthew Ehret, in which Mark Carney is profiled with a critical eye?

(Both screen captures were taken on April 27, 2025.)

How reliant is the CBC on the advertising revenue coming in from Mark Carney’s (former) Brookfield Asset Management? How out of touch is the CBC’s finance department that they did not make a point of REJECTING attempts by Brookfield Residential to buy advertising space with our national public broadcaster? We know that MPs must make a point of even APPEARING to have any conflicts of interest. Does this not also apply to our taxpayer-funded public broadcaster? When it comes to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), there are multiple references to the need to maintain “the freedom of expression and journalistic, creative and programming independence enjoyed by broadcasting undertakings and creators” within Canada’s Broadcasting Act. Where are the journalists who are investigating the possibility that by engaging in adverting contracts with Brookfield Residential, the CBC is allowing for limits on the creative and programming independence of its journalists with respect to reporting on Mark Carney and/or his former company? Could this be a reason why one might NEVER see information on the CBC like that which Matthew Ehret is presenting on his independent platforms?

6. New large COVID-19 myocarditis study Refutes Claims by Health Officials

INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF CARDIOVASCULAR RESEARCH & INNOVATION Jan-Mar 2025, VOL. 3, ISSUE 1, pp. 1-43 https://doi.org/10.61577/ijcri.2025.100001

Of the 6 media outlets we included alongside of the federal government’s news page in our April 15 analysis, only Druthers has a history of sharing information on critical peer reviewed and published studies demonstrating the lack of safety of COVID-19 injections.

https://druthers.ca/?s=COVID+myocarditis+study

Those “mainstream” platforms chosen for this cross platform analysis by CSNews either did NOT have any recent publications on the myocarditis study returned by websearches OR they continue running articles claiming that connections between mRNA injections and rising myocarditis rates have not been verified or are non-existent, or examples of “disinformation.” Yet, outside of the “mainstream media bubble” news of “Serious Adverse Events Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine” abound, starting with over 500 hits on the medical publication clearing house PubMed which is run by the US National Institutes of Health. There should be nothing preventing Canadian health journalists from regularly scanning this site to find and report on the evolving evidence-based science related to the impacts of the COVID-19 gene therapies, aka injections, or “COVID-19 vaccines”. Alberta oncologist Dr. William Makis presents multiple posts nearly every day sharing new findings. See, for example:

(To have full access to his posts, readers are invited to pledge $8/month. For medical professionals kept by provincial colleges from practising as such due to their commitment to truth telling, publishing on Substack remains one of the few ways of earning income to support their family’s living expenses. Dr. Makis is one of many committed medical & scientific professionals barred from his profession now functioning as citizen journalists while taxpayer funded “journalists” remain silent on topics of a life and death nature. See the list of “Homegrown Heroes” on pages 2-3 of our December 31, 2024 issue of Canadian Shareable News for a listing of many others Canadians facing reprisal for their commitment to information ethics.)

If one knows where to look, there is now a mounting pile of evidence disproving media hype re: the need to “roll up your sleeve” to “get immunized” with the “safe and effective” COVID-19 “vaccine”. Irrefutable evidence on a massive scale (along with certain admissions by certain top health officials) now demonstrate that early reporting was wrong. For just a taste of what is out there, readers here can visit this post:

It should now be considered normal practice for journalists and their editors and publishers to issue corrective statements as widely as possible. After all, here are statements from

See more here: Are our Canadian Media living up to their Ethical Standards?

WHAT is now keeping journalists and their supervisors from finally reporting on the sad truth of the global rollout of mRNA and other COVID-19 pandemic associated products and procedures?

Image source link

The weight of the combined observations, documentation, medical examination and published peer-reviewed studies all pointing at the UTTER LACK of Safety and Efficacy, must, at some point, prevent media production houses from continuing to dance around the topic. AT SOME POINT, no journalist, editor or publisher should be able to continue on with the status quo, pretending that all is well with COVID-19 injections and related protocols.

7. Iran policy causing split in Trump team

Wouldn’t this have been a good thing to know about during the recent election campaign? Trump was being flagged as such a horrible enemy, especially whenever Mark Carney was speaking. Wouldn’t it have been good to know that there are divisions within his team on the matter of Iran? That some of his entourage are war hawks, while others favour a different approach? Why, when European press were discussing this, were the “mainstream” not widely reporting on this divide?

Trump team splits on message as Iran considers talks

(The source for this article is listed as the French press agency, Alliance France Press.) How the US sees Iran is shaped greatly by how its administration sees Israel. It is no secret that, as the US has long been agitating for a proxy war against Russia via Ukraine, so too has Israel long been trying to steer the US to attack Iran on their behalf. Israel’s Prime Minister has shown a map of Israel stretching all the way to the Mediterranean, ignoring the inconvenient but valid claim that Palestinians have to the narrow strip of land that separates Israel from the vast off-shore oil and gas deposits (and gorgeous Mediterranean beach areas once enjoyed by Palestinians). Israel wishes to punish countries (like Lebanon and Iran) which they believe are arming Palestinian resistance to Israeli advances on Palestinian land. We see how successfully Israel has lobbied the US to punishing Yemen for being the only country to use military force in defence of the Palestinians.

But, to understand that context, here too, Canadians need to follow the work of citizen journalists. Nowhere on government-funded and corporate-backed news platforms does one find the depth of analysis on global matters as one finds on the YouTube platform “Dialogue Works” hosted by Professor of Civil Engineering Nima Alkorshid, another citizen stepping forward voluntarily to truly “become the media” in the void left by those paid to be the professional media but too unwilling (?) afraid (?) or unaware (?) to do their jobs. Here are links to over 25 conversations about Yemen held by Nima Alkorshid in the last month alone. Instead of long form engagements about the deeper geopolitical context, our Canadian Press news agency appears reliant on the US-based Associated Press. Without providing background context, the AP’s short (10-20 sentence long) reports of military strikes and counter strikes, brief snapshots of actions, leave readers puzzled as to how and why this conflict has suddenly emerged virtually “out of nowhere”. There should be NOTHING preventing The Canadian Press, CBC, CTV, Global News and the National Post, all with their designated Foreign Affairs Correspondents, from engaging with the wide range of geopolitical analysts to build a solid foundation with which to better understand and interpret unfolding developments in volatile parts of the world. Nothing should keep them from engaging with the people with whom informed citizen journalists like Nima Alkorshid regularly consult. These include:

former Swiss Army Col. Jacques Baud: with a Master's degree in econometrics and a postgraduate degree in international security from the Graduate Institute of International Relations in Geneva, he worked for the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service and was a security advisor (LINK)

Col. (ret) Richard Black : former combat helicopter pilot, Virgina state politician and Senator until 2020. (LINK)

Pepe Escobar : Brazilian journalist, oreign correspondant, independent geopolitical analyst focused on Eurasia and editor-at-large at Asia Times (LINK)

Graham E . Fuller is a former CIA officer and analyst who writes on various topics related to international relations, especially the Middle East and Eurasia (LINK)

Alex Krainer : Croatian-born former hedge fund manager, now geopolitical analyst, author and founder of an analytics firm. (LINK)

Larry Johnson: former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism (LINK)

Mohammad Marandi: Son of a former Health Minister in Iran, born in the US, became the head of the North American Studies program and is currently a Professor of Orientalism and English Literature at the University of Tehran (LINK)

Laith Marouf: geopolitical analyst, author and advocate for the rights of Palestinians, now based in Beirut, Lebanon; has experienced backlash for his attempts at highlighting anti-Palestinian racism in Canada (LINK)

Andrei Martyanov : expert on Russian military and naval issues; moved to the US In mid-1990s and worked as Laboratory Director in a commercial aerospace group; blogs at Reminiscence of the Future and is author of various books on military matters. (LINK)

Ray McGovern : started with the US military as an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years; co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to “justify” war on Iraq in 2003. (LINK)

Mark Sleboda : Former US Navy vet; Analyst & Senior Lecturer in International Relations & Security Studies (LINK)

Scott Ritter : Former Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, and former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements (LINK)

Paul Craig Roberts :former associate editor and columnist for The Wall Street Journal; had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. In the 1970s, he served as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy in the US, followed by service as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Commerce. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy. (LINK)

Col. (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson: former Director and Deputy Director of the U.S. Marine Corps War College; former Chief of Staff at the US State Department; is particularly well versed on topics related to Diplomacy / National security process particularly around U.S. Nuclear policy; U.S.-Iranian relations; China / Russia “new” Cold War & Defense budgetary processes

Readers surprised by the reference above to vast oil and and gas deposits off the coast of Palestine are invited to view information about the the U.S. Geological Survey’s estimation of a mean of 1.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil and a mean of 122 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas in the Levant Basin, information readily available since 1999 but generally NOT mentioned in all of the “mainstream” coverage of the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, Lebanon and Israel these past years. HOW CAN THIS CONTEXT be IGNORED by so-called professional journalists? If citizen journalists can easily find this information, why not trained information specialists? https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/i/143712273/underwater-riches

Could journalists be avoiding the topic so as not to have to take a stance on one side or the other? Or is it possible to cover a geopolitical dispute by profiling voices from both sides of the border with equal prominence?

What is preventing journalists from addressing any problem as follows:

Party/Country A claims that… Meanwhile. Party/Country B believes that…Party/Country A supports its claims with XYZ evidence, while Party/Country B backs its claim with ABC evidence. What is so hard about that?

8. Vaccinated children have a 170% higher chance of autism rates

Woah! Another headline that mainstream press has been conditioned to stay away from. And now, we have the “mainstream” press spewing out public health talking points on the need to get “caught up” on the measles shots. Apparently they are completely unaware of mounting evidence such as that published already in January 2025 drawing from data on 47,155 nine-year-old children as described here:

Background: Vaccinations required for school attendance have increased nearly threefold since the 1950s, now targeting 17 infectious diseases. However, the impact of the expanded schedule on children’s overall health remains uncertain. Preliminary studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children have reported that the vaccinated are significantly more likely than the unvaccinated to be diagnosed with bacterial infections, allergies, and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs). The objective of this study was to determine the association between vaccination and NDDs in 9-year-old children enrolled in the Medicaid program. The specific aims were to test the hypothesis that: 1) vaccination is associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other NDDs; 2) preterm birth coupled with vaccination increases the odds of NDDs compared to preterm birth without vaccination; and 3) increasing numbers of vaccinations are associated with increased risks of ASD.

While journalists such as this one working for Global News summarize published reports on rising autism rates, they leave out references to any research looking into possible causes. Shockingly, back in 2019, the same journalist opened an article as follows: “From the anti-vaccine movement to the belief that the earth is flat, there seems to a growing distrust of science and institutions, and experts say it’s difficult to come up with an antidote to the erosion.” Clearly devoid of any critical balance, this article equates a rigorous field of scientific inquiry with an outlandish fantasy. She cites a psychology professor on the topic of “cognitive bias” sharing quotes like:

“Cognitive biases were helpful in our ancestral past, but they are not useful today,” Rutjens said. “A consequence of this is that we too quickly think things are related, such as vaccines causing autism. This really resonates with people, as we do see an increase in vaccinations and an increase in autism diagnosis, and then we are quick to believe they must be correlated.” But he said this is not the case for vaccines as the autism theory has been debunked several times. This is the “correlation versus causation” effect. A famous example of this is that rates of violent crime and murder have been known to jump when ice cream sales do. Does this mean that eating cream causes us to commit violent crime? Probably not.

While the author heard from a pathologist who has also been trained to believe in the efficacy of vaccines, she neglected to seek out information coming from fields like immunology or vaccinology. This could include findings like:



While there is evidence that some vaccines have been effective in the suppression of disease symptoms, the total long-term impact of the artificial stimulation of the human immune system has not been adequately studied and is not well understood or established. The artificial immunization program was initiated more than two hundred years ago when virtually nothing was known about the impact of injecting complex biochemical substances, foreign DNA, and toxins on organs, the neurological and immune systems, and at the cellular level.

What is not commonly acknowledged is that a proportion of the population do not respond to vaccination, that the protection provided by this artificial immune stimulation is temporary and that vaccination can and does cause harm, including life-long disability and death. Vaccination has become so normalized that we seldom think about the natural process of recovering from an acute illness, and what is lost when we override the normal immune response. Acute illnesses such as measles, mumps and chicken pox provoke fever and a complex immune response to inactivate and expel the offending foreign organism from the body. This incredible response mechanism can’t be duplicated by the injection of viruses via vaccination. What is overlooked is the nonspecific positive effects of getting sick, which primes the immune system to respond acutely, vigorously, and collaboratively to whatever other infections we are exposed to in the future. Without the acute illness, there is not a full activation of the various levels of the immune response, and priming of the immune mechanism as a whole, hence no improvement in the general health, and no encrypted memory of the infection. When immune activation is induced via vaccination there is no means of ridding the body of the injected ingredients which include viruses, bacteria, toxins and bioengineered materials. (Source - PDF download of https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination?variant=43703542513849, page 7.)

WHY DO MOST MAINSTREAM MEDIA LIMIT THEMSELVES TO “GOVERNMENT” REPORTS, STATEMENTS, ETC. IN THEIR REPORTING? WHY ARE THEY NOT ACTIVELY SEEKING INFORMATION ALLOWING THEM TO POINT AT BOTH SIDES OF ANY CONTROVERSIAL ISSUE?

We at Canadian Shareable News believe that journalists should be more than glorified photocopying machines. In addition to creating summaries of the reports in question, journalist should also be seeking to provide both a greater context and a critical counter balance.

All too often, a number of these indicators are missing in a reporter’s work:

IF a topic is to be addressed, it should be done objectively. Decision makers at every media outlet, along with journalists too, will have a certain degree of cognitive bias, but they should not let that direct decision making as to what to cover, whom to interview, or which “narratives” to support.

A concerted effort to include ALL of the Critical Balance Indicators identified by us at CSNews can help journalists overcome their own biases and can give editors and publishers a renewed focus for the work of the information professionals they have on staff. See:

CSNews issues THREE CHALLENGES

We challenge all involved with mainstream (government-funded and corporate-backed) media to stand up to censorship pressures and recommit to truly living up to the laws and codes of ethics governing the information profession in Canada.

Hopefully in the months to come, CSNews will NOT be able to find “HIDDEN HEADLINES” and will able to grant much higher transparency scores to each of your platforms in future Headline searches. Consider subscribing to CSNews and reviewing past issues for links to important critical voices who can provide balance in your work.

We challenge all independent journalists (pro-bono or reader-funded) and alternatively-funded platforms (funded by readers along with think tanks, special interest groups, etc.) to also commit to the use of the proposed Critical Balance Indicators as far as their limited research/writing time allows. Engaging with each other to share research files and distribution networks can go a long way to ensuring that more topics are addressed more quickly. Consider subscribing to CSNews as well as to each other’s work.

We challenge all readers to contact media platforms to applaud journalists for moving away from one-sided biased reporting to a true critical balance in their work. And to critique any who persist in one-sided biased reporting. Contact information for major news platforms is included at the end of this post.

We are looking for more reporting along these lines:

Party/Country A claims that… Meanwhile. Party/Country B believes that…Party/Country A supports its claims with XYZ evidence, while Party/Country B backs its claim with ABC evidence.

WITHOUT any screening out of one side or the other and without any judgemental tone or language.

Together, let us commit to building a robust information ecosystem in this country.

Let us avoid further CENSORSHIP - the practice of eliminating crucial information from news platforms.

Let us recognize that to continue censoring is to directly violate these terms of Canada’s Broadcasting Act:

Canadians who agree that any restrictions to the free flow of information via the tax-payer funded media weakens the democratic process are invited to contact not only elected officials but also the news platforms themselves.

