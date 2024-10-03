Personal Note to Subscribers: Apologies for posting this 3 days late! Lots on the go! Thankfully, this delay allowed us to take part in a special Wednesday meeting of the International Peace Coalition. It was held one day in advance of the large peace rallies planned in Germany for today. October 3 is normally a day to celebrate German reunification following the end of the Cold War. Given the current German Chancellor’s acceptance of the US plan to place Storm Shadow missiles all over Germany, people in that country are fearful of once again being at the intersection of two global nuclear powers, this time WITHOUT the security of any arms reductions/limitation treaties. Please share any recent talks and articles you find by Dr. Ted Postol far and wide, including this one:

Note that there is no mention of MIT Professor Emeritus Dr. Ted Postol on the large news wire services Canadian Press or Reuters despite his long and distinguished career and his noted expertise in “nuclear weapon systems, including submarine warfare, applications of nuclear weapons, ballistic missile defense, and ballistic missiles”. The Associated Press refers to him as a “rocket expert” in two 2016 articles on North Korea. Here is is bio as it appears on the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. https://thebulletin.org/biography/theodore-a-postol/

Given the 8 hour time difference, there should be plenty of coverage of this major event in a major European country by now, but checking at 1 pm ET, we only see ONE write up on the German State Broadcaster’s English language page in which those demonstrating are referred to as “far left” and “activists.” Getty Images presents a few photos, and a global security firm listed the event on its site, warning fellow security personnel that with “several thousand people likely to participate” there is a chance of potential traffic disruptions. As far as the rest of the major media is concerned, this event did not happen.

Speaking on October 2, 2024, the host of the International Peace Coalition continued: “They don’t align with a nation state, they see themselves over top of nations in supranational organisations. Here they pursue global governance initiatives instead. That’s the problem with oligarchies. We need people to become State Citizens and to start feeling responsible again for the future of their country and of humanity.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h78RP0XRJI

Iran Strikes Israeli Military Targets in Response to Israel Assassination of Hezbollah Leader

This is a rapidly evolving situation. CSNews is following analysts here: The Electronic Intifada; thealtworld.com; Dialogue Works; Judge Napolitano’s Judging Freedom; Schiller Institute’s EIR.news.

Food Professor Not Pleased with Bill C-293

NS Professor Dr. Sylvain Charlebois spoke with Senator Pamela Wallin about his concerns: rumble.com/v5gt4b9-senator-pamela-wallin-on-bill-c-293.html & torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/charlebois-is-bill-c-293-canadas-vegan-act

If you only have time to read ONE article this week, make it this one by Paul Craig Roberts warning us that the popular catchphrase: DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS has now been hijacked. See ‘Is 2024 the last year for Free Speech & Democracy?’ on page 6. The Atlantic Council’s “work” on disinformation fits right in! (p.3)

#NONUCLEARWAR #DIALOGUE #DIPLOMACY

Pandemic Prep Bill C-293

See Breaking News 2. Also visit StopC-293.ca & www.canadaexitwho.org/bill-c-293.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

ON lawyer Barry W. Bussey describes himself as an Advocate for Freedom, Justice, and Constitutional Law. With multiple degrees, including one in theology, he often finds himself “influencing the societal interplay between law, religion, and politics.” For a taste of his gracious thoughtfulness and conviction, readers can view his January 2024 address to a church audience entitled ‘Being Calm during the Storm’. Bussey references the stance taken by German church reformer Martin Luther: “Bound by those scriptures and with my conscience captive to the word of God, I cannot, I will not recant anything, for to go against the conscience is neither safe nor right, here’s where I stand. I cannot do anything else, so help me God.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=pf-HhQx0iPE. Barry Bussey has long been writing on matters around moral conformity, democratic decline, the independence of judicial conscience and freedom of religion. Papers entitled ‘The Right of Religious Hospitals to Refuse Physician-Assisted Suicide’; ‘Government Fear of Religion during the COVID-19 Crises’ and ‘Responding to Limitations of the Public Square’ can be found on this database of specialized research networks: ssrn.com. In 2021 he started the non-profit First Freedoms Foundation with public advocacy videos, podcasts & blogs. https://firstfreedoms.ca/what_we_do/

Work of Canadian Virologist cited in Australia

ON Molecular Virologist Dr. David Speicher confirmed DNA contamination in COVID vaccines in Canada and Australia. His work is now being referenced by Australian Member of Parliament Russel Broadbent as he calls on his government to immediately suspend the use of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 products. russellbroadbent.com.au/wp-content/uploads/Australians-Demand-Answers-25.09.2024.pdf

Reports on Adverse Events seen as Disinformation

A vaccine manufacturer based in India launched defamation proceedings against researchers who published a study that reported adverse events in people following covid-19 vaccination. blog.maryannedemasi.com/p/breaking-journal-pressured-to-retract

Inaccurate EKOS Poll Questions Skew Results

In September 2023, Frank Graves, founder of the EKOS research polling firm, tried to see if there is an association between political party preferences, mistrust and false beliefs. He polled 1025 Canadians via landline and cell phones asking them to agree or disagree with contentious statements. Graves claimed a connection between belief in false statements and the choice to vote for the Conservative Party. Yet a closer look at the results indicates that supporters of the other 5 parties are far less aware than Conservative supporters of the government’s mishandling of the COVID file. People who found this statement to be TRUE “Vaccine-related deaths are being concealed from the public” were coded as believing in a conspiracy theory. Yet, ON resident Louise MacDonald demonstrated in May 2023, how and where data irregularities were appearing on Canadian government data. nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/louise-macdonald Additionally, AB data sleuth David Dickson pointed out governments HAVE been shuffling data around. On Sept 22 Dickson stated: “The 2023/24 total increased by 14 but is not shown on the main dashboard… The 2019/2020 season has been removed which eliminates 26 weeks of critical data.” As for what he IS seeing on the public facing reports: “Alberta has the highest rate of infant COVID shots at 47% in Canada and also has the largest number of reported COVID deaths under 10 in Canada (half the national total in 2024).” x.com/dksdata/status/1837226636951052714 As for the EKOS poll? Respondents aware of the “frozen” nature of the IPCC’s climate data, would also be rated as being “misinformed”. Caution is advised when pollsters not aware of changes in a field might devise questions that invalidate their results. clintel.org/clintel-assessment-of-latest-ipcc-report/ & cultmtl.com/2023/10/study-finds-that-84-of-canadians-with-strongest-belief-in-disinformation-vote-conservative/

DFRLab Tracking Kremlin Narratives

Digital Forensic Research Lab claims it collected “more than ten thousand examples of false and misleading narratives published by 14 pro-Kremlin outlets in the 10 weeks leading up to the invasion.” These were reportedly debunked by two ‘fact checking’ agencies including one in Ukraine. www.stopfake.org. With the exception of RT and Interfax which have English language content, the other outlets (including a number owned privately) appear to be aimed at a Russian audience. Nevertheless, DFRLab says it produced “a timeline of false and misleading Kremlin narratives encompassing the year leading to the invasion, showing how Russia weaponized these narratives as its actions on the ground escalated toward war.” They state Russia was “demanding unrealistic security guarantees from Ukraine and the West.” They are silent on the abrupt reversal by US Secretary of State Tony Blinken of Pres. Biden’s guarantee on offensive weapons in Ukraine, as explained by Ray McGovern, a former senior CIA intel analyst speaking here www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h78RP0XRJI

Today’s Class Warfare

UK researcher David A. Hughes has written extensively on what he describes as “the ‘big picture’ regarding the shocking transformations in the global political economy since 2020” and “the harms that have been deliberately perpetrated against entire populations by the transnational ruling class in its war for technocracy.” This includes NATO’s use of Cognitive Warfare. “Everyone can and must do something to resist the technocratic system of human enslavement that lies in wait for us.” dhughes.substack.com/about

War & Peace

COGNITIVE WARFARE AS PER NATO

These statements are copied from a page on the website of NATO’s “Strategic Warfare Development Command” www.act.nato.int/activities/cognitive-warfare/ NORFOLK, VA – Cognitive Warfare includes activities conducted in synchronization with other Instruments of Power, to affect attitudes and behaviours, by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individual, group, or population level cognition, to gain an advantage over an adversary. Designed to modify perceptions of reality, whole-of-society manipulation has become a new norm, with human cognition shaping to be a critical realm of warfare. Cognitive Warfare focuses on attacking and degrading rationality, which can lead to exploitation of vulnerabilities and systemic weakening. However, this becomes increasingly complex as non-military targets are involved. Examples given are: “Russian social media and public information operations targeted much of the international community in an attempt to label Ukraine as being at fault.” China is described as “a strategic competitor for NATO.” As evidence of Russia’s use of “perception management” the authors link to an article on the Atlantic Council funded Digital Forensic Research Lab, which has been active in Ukraine for seven years. It claims to have “collected more than ten thousand examples of false and misleading narratives published by fourteen pro-Kremlin outlets in the ten weeks leading up to the invasion.” Similar to reverse projection, these include:

Yet DRFLab also stated: “It remains an open question, however, as to whether the Kremlin explicitly told the outlets to prepare their audiences for war.” The article is found here: www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/russian-war-report-dfrlab-releases-investigations-on-russian-info-ops-before-and-after-the-invasion The Atlantic Council has been administering programs in Europe, Asia and the Americas “to examine political and economic as well as security issues” since 1961 and since 1979 has been reaching out to young leaders via a Successor Generation program. Donors to the Atlantic Council include: Global Affairs Canada, the United States Departments of State, Energy and Defense; Goldman Sachs, the Rockefeller Foundation, Bank of America, Open Society Foundations, Meta, Google, Amazon Web Services, military and defence contractors Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and others, along with the Ministry of Defense of Norway, Finland and Latvia. www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/2022-honor-roll-of-contributors/

Big Players don’t sign on to Treaty banning Nuclear Weapons

“For the first time in history, nuclear weapons are going to be illegal in international law” said Elayne Whyte, Costa Rica's former U.N. ambassador. She oversaw the creation of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which went into effect on January 22, 2024. The problem? The ban is just symbolic as the world's nuclear powers have not signed the treaty. So only 51 countries without nuclear weapons agree that countries should be prohibited from producing, testing, acquiring, possessing or stockpiling nuclear weapons. The ban also outlaws the transfer of the weapons and forbids signatories from allowing any nuclear explosive device to be stationed, installed or deployed in their territory. www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959583731/u-n-treaty-banning-nuclear-weapons-takes-effect-without-the-u-s-and-others At the time, Global Affairs Canada claimed to "unequivocally support global nuclear disarmament" and a "world free of nuclear weapons.” Yet, according to a Jan 22 article by Setsuko Thurlow (a co-recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize) and Bianca Mugyenyi (director at the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute) Canada’s representatives boycotted the negotiations and voted against the Treaty.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rob Oliphant expressed a preference for a prior treaty, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). This treaty ended in August 2024 after two rounds of review - a failure that Western media blame on the Russian government. Not widely reported are the violations of Article 1 of the NPT by the US and Britain prior to January 2024. Article 1 prohibits nuclear-weapon States from transferring nuclear arms to or having nuclear weapons manufactured by non-nuclear states. www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/opinion-tpnw-treaty-canada-1.5882158 www.globalresearch.ca/russian-foreign-minister-sergey-lavrov-exposes-hypocrisy-pathological-narcissism-characterizes-thinking-western-neocolonial-powers/5847849

Campaign Non-Violence & Seven Steps to a Non-Violent City

Sept 21 to Oct 2, 2024 were considered Non-Violence Action Days. Author, Peace Activist and Founding Editor of Non-Violence News, Rivera Sun, shared many campaign ideas. For example people can push for ceasefires in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, and in other places, where countless people are being killed, wounded, and displaced due to these conflicts. paceebene.org/action-days See also riverasun.com & https://paceebene.org/7-steps

WORLD BEYOND WAR

This organization encourages Concerned Citizens to sign this declaration found at worldbeyondwar.org/individual/. Then let your elected officials & the Global Affairs & Defense Ministers know where you stand.

Nuclear Expert Professor Postol explains Worst Danger ever

A former French international relations expert, a former East German spy, a former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union (who just turned 95), and others including Dr. Ted Postol, Professor Emeritus of MIT, a leading expert on nuclear weapons, discussed the dangers of the current global situation on a Zoom call on October 2. It was arranged by the non-partisan Schiller Institute. Back in the 1970s & 80s, in the heart of the Cold War, there was still communication between the Soviet Union and NATO countries. Now there are no official channels and we no longer have nuclear weapon treaties acknowledged by those with nuclear weapons www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h78RP0XRJI. See schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ to request invitations to future talks.

August 8, 1945 - Not one building was left standing in Nagasaki which was flattened and pulverized after the US dropped a single atomic bomb on the city resulting in 246,000 deaths.

British “Operation Gomorrah” firestorm was caused by bombing Hamburg, Germany between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. July 27, 1943. 2,300 tons of bombs were dropped on the city by 791 planes, setting a new world record. Included were 8,000-pound “block busters” and 4,000-pound “cookies,” along with over 350,000 individual incendiary bombs with delayed-action fuses preventing fire brigades from reacting to the resulting blaze. www.nationalww2museum.org/war/articles/operation-gomorrah-first-firestorms

2 x Nagasaki would have fit into the burned out area of Hamburg.

If NATO Storm Shadow missiles are to be deployed from Germany, Russia’s changed nuclear doctrine would allow it to retaliate with tactical nuclear weapons. This map shows what could happen if two 75 kiloton tactical nukes hit locations in Hamburg. People within the dark oval would die of lethal fallout within ONE HOUR. https://eir.news/2024/09/news/if-nuclear-bombs-drop-on-germany-prof-ted-postol-to-the-international-peace-coalition-meeting-sept-13-2024/

Conscience Canada pushes back on growing militarism

For information on wearing a white Poppy to remember all war casualties (in addition to the red poppy in November to honour veterans of all wars); sharing Remembrance Day program plans with teachers; withholding military taxes and more, see www.consciencecanada.ca/.

Is 2024 the last year for Free Speech & Democracy?

Paul Craig Roberts, former Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury and Associate Editor of the Wall Street Journal would answer:YES. He explains that these two features of our “Western” society are under grave threat. Referring to North America, Europe and Oceania (Australia and surrounding region) the West is experiencing concerted efforts to REDEFINE DEMOCRACY to mean supporting the “DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS” that fund war and censor peace. www.globalresearch.ca/2024-last-year-free-speech-democracy-western-world/5849998

War & Peace

A lawyer on: WWIII and Our First Freedoms

On September 30, Founder of FirstFreedoms.ca ON lawyer Barry W. Bussey wrote: “Despite our best efforts to combat “hate” and establish human rights regimes through Human Rights Commissions, Tribunals, and a slew of legislative measures, we appear to be heading towards another war. In recent months, NATO has called on its member nations to prepare for what many consider to be an inevitable conflict with Russia. Canada is expected to assist in developing mass industrialization for the war effort if called upon; however, Canada currently lacks a national security strategy. … In times of war, governments often expand their powers to control information, leading to censorship and restrictions on freedom of speech. Propaganda becomes rampant, and dissenting viewpoints are often suppressed in the name of national security…Freedom of Religion: Warfare can exacerbate existing tensions among different religious groups. In some scenarios, religious freedoms may be curtailed, especially for groups perceived as being aligned with the enemy. I will be the first to say that I do not engage in “fear porn.” I have no interest in frightening people merely to elicit a reaction. However, I believe it is now essential to consider the question, “What if…?” firstfreedoms.ca/world-war-iii-and-our-first-freedoms/

MORE CRUCIAL BOOKS!

Lawyer Barry W. Bussey helps Canadians think about the role government should play in our lives. Order it here: books.friesenpress.com/store.

David A. Hughes outlines chilling parallels between the recent corruption of science by politics, and the hijacking of conscience and similar practices during the Third Reich. Find it here: www.skyhorsepublishing.com/. See also dhughes.substack.com/ and merylnass.substack.com/p/if-you-want-the-unvarnished-truth.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Amazing Marble Machine

Wintergatan is a Swedish folktronica band from Gothenburg. They combine folk music and acoustic and electronic instruments. Wintergatan released its first album in 2012. According to Wikipedia, band member Martin Molin began making a hand crank powered marble machine in 2014. By 2022, he started work on a third version. Enjoy!

