BREAKING NEWS 1

Vladimir Zelensky Panics at the 11th hour Requests more $$ as US support may end

Ruling Ukraine without a current mandate, Vladimir Zelenski addressed the World Economic Forum painting a panicked picture of increased threats to Europe. Few media outlets report of his actions to shut down opposition parties, to close churches and imprison priests.

BREAKING NEWS 2

Archbishops Appeals for release of Ukr. Priests

Two Catholic priests, serving parishes near Mariupol, were detained under false pretences in November 2024. Reports indicate they are daily “threatened under torture with death”. www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2022-12/ukraine-arrested-priests-archbishop-shevchuk-

BREAKING NEWS 3

With Nigeria, BRICS Economic Alliance now tops 54.6 % of global population

hiyaw.org/brics-expands-to-54-6-of-world-population-by-adding-nigeria-africas-most-populous-country/

What a busy week! We invite readers to review our proposed Critical Balance Reporting Test, with its 8 indicators of quality reporting. Our goal this year is to shift the country away from accepting one-sided propaganda pieces as journalism and to regain the intent of those who drafted the various codes of journalism ethics. We propose an end to censorship and the fight against misinformation by promoting critical and balanced reporting all along. Visit our Press Room Tab to read how we describe it. Also look up “Mini-Posters” to find slogans like this:

EYE on UPCOMING EVENTS:

January 20 - 24: Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum

January 22-23; Dr. Rochagne Kilian’s CPSO hearing

Early February: 3 year anniversary of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy

February 13: Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases

February 25: Webinar: War and the Economic System (see page 3)

HOMEGROWN HERO - UPDATE ON Dr. Rochangné Kilian

ON family medicine physician Dr. Rochangné Kilian was introduced as a Homegrown Hero in CSNews in April 2024. Currently, she is appearing before a five person panel at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) along with her lawyer, Paul Slansky. Her certificate of registration (aka license to practice medicine) was suspended in October 2021 following complaints re: vaccine and mask exemptions and public comments made by Dr. Kilian. Member of self-regulating professions might not know that their regulators expect members to prioritize their Standards of Professional Practice over the Code of Ethics and Professional Practice that governs the profession. In particular, the Canadian Medical Association Code of Ethics obliges physicians to act in the patients’ best interest, to respect patient autonomy, to protect patient confidentiality, releasing patient files to third parties only with patient consent or as required by law. After three years in which Dr. Kilian and her lawyer attempted multiple ways to keep from having the CPSO seize the confidential patient records of all 519 of her patients, including an attempt to go before Canada’s Supreme Court, Dr. Kilian was forced to relent and did release the records. The current case refers to her unwillingness to cooperate fully and promptly as soon as the CPSO began the investigation. The CPSO expects physicians under investigation to release all files without patient consent. Listen to Dr. Kilian here: pamelarichardson.substack.com/p/dr-rochagne-kilian-her-persecution-pt-1

Launch of New Vaccine Injury Support Group

CanConnect19 is a volunteer initiative launched to fill the need for a safe and caring environment for Covid vaccine injured Canadians. While this initiative does not share medical advice, it does offer a range of resources. These include links for disability applications, mobile phone accessibility discounts, links to studies and descriptions of a range of wellness modalities that some with vaccine injuries have found helpful. See: www.canconnect19.ca/. See also CSNews Issue 33 for links to more information on vaccine injuries.

COVID-19 Video Repositories Shared

Which political parties (and which Liberal leadership candidates) will recognize and publicly commit to support vaccine injured Canadians? Film showings of many of these movies can be organized in party meetings, or in public libraries to drive public awareness of this issue. jamesroguski.substack.com/p/movies-and-books-about-the-covid

Letter of Concern re: DNA in mRNA

Canadian members of the World Council for Health have written to government officials demanding immediate action to safeguard the risks to public health posed by mRNA products sold as COVID-19 vaccines. Excessive levels of residual DNA from the vaccine manufacturing process can potentially enter into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). They may then “damage human DNA, leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other severe health conditions”. Members of the World Council for Health point out that COVID-19 vaccine products were not tested for their ability to block viral transmission and that their use has led to unprecedented levels of reported side effects, including deaths. A preliminary estimation corroborated widely is that at least 17 million people have died as a direct result of mRNA injections. Outcomes “varied significantly depending on the batch a person received, creating a "lottery" of side effects.” Additionally, those writing about the “variable and excessive residual plasmid DNA” in product vials point out that “this DNA, a by-product of manufacturing, should never have entered commercial vials.” DNA was not present in the products manufactured in small batches for the initial clinical trials. However, mass production processes involve growing materials in an e-coli base. The resulting ‘vaccines’ produced in this manner were not subject to the same standard of testing as the earlier batches. Readers can see the full letter and the list of signatories here: www.wchcanada.news/p/urgent-call-to-address-covid-19-vaccine. And they can learn more about the mRNA product manufacturing process here: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/listen-and-learn-the-latest-in-covid.

Monthly Globalist Monitor released

ON journalist Chris George announced a new publication being made available to subscribers of his Substack platform. The first issue will address the collapse of the UN’s net zero banking alliance which was to be the financial backstop for the 2030 Agenda, new develops within the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum, what the prorogation of Parliament could mean for Bill C-293, and more. Readers concerned about the impact the WEF, UN, and the WHO are having on national sovereignty and individual freedoms can find information regularly by subscribing to the By George Journal.

Webinar on War and the Economic System

The US based War Industry Resisters Network is inviting the public to register for a webinar featuring US public policy attorney Malaika Jabali. Jabali’s book It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On, was named by the Boston Globe as one of the Best Books of 2023. Questions to be discussed include: What is our economic system? What are its defining features? What does it have to do with war? The webinar will be held on February 25, 2025 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM ET. To register see this link.

Professor John McMurtry honoured with new book

A book of 10 Essays was released in recognition of philosopher Dr. John McMurtry’s immense impact on fields from economics to culture. www.amazon.ca/Ten-Essays-Honour-John-McMurtry/dp/1999114655

War & Peace

Eye-witness Reports from Syria point to Chaos not Calm

Syria is located at the intersection of Asia, Europe, and Africa. As a result, its population, estimated in 2024 at 24 million, has long been a mix of religions and ethnicities. Christian (Orthodox and others) and Druze populations are in the minority while the majority Muslim population is split between Sunni, Alawi, Ismaili, and Shia believers. Ethnically, it is a mix of Arabs, Kurds, Druze, Ismaili, Imami, Nusairi, Assyrian, Turkoman, Armenian and Levantine (the latter literally meaning from anywhere in the Middle East). As explained in the Eurasian Review, “the country lies along potential routes for transporting oil and gas from the resource-rich Persian Gulf and Caspian regions to Europe. These transit routes have long been the subject of geopolitical competition, involving both regional and international actors.”

It was regional and international actors who recently bypassed a weakend army, toppled the longstanding Assad government and replaced that with a Sunni Islamist militia and political organisation named Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The US has purportedly been fighting against al-Queda for 20 years in its wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. HTS is a rebranded al-Queda, frequently outlined by intelligence professionals such as Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern as handmaiden of the US intelligence apparatus. While mainstream news platforms like Reuters cover state visits and their claims that “the new leadership in Damascus wants to set up a government involving all parts of Syrian society” , a totally different picture is emerging from voices on the ground. Reports collected by US independent journalist Rick Sterling indicate that Syria is rapidly falling into chaos. His sources tells him that 800,000 civil servants have been fired without pay and are now struggling to buy food. References to the two previous Assad governments (father and son, jointly spanning 55 years) are already being removed from school class material and references to Christians are being changed to read that they “are those who have been misguided by God”. Judges are murdered in the streets and electricity is only functional for 2 hours a day. www.globalresearch.ca/people-syria-afraid/5877690 & www.globalresearch.ca/voice-syria-christmas-day-all-us-lost/5875802

Advocating for Hearing Loops in Public Spaces

The Canadian Hard of Hearing Association is now lobbying to have hearing loops installed in places where they could be of benefit for those with hearing difficulties. They have launched an information package that includes visuals, graphics, installation handbooks and more. Hearing loops transmit audio signals directly to hearing aids and cochlear implants. The signals can be picked up by telecoils imbedded inside the hearing aids. See: getinthehearingloop.ca/resources/.

People 4 a Good Cause…

A movement of people with skills in knitting or crocheting has been making soft, lightweight breast prosthetics for women who have undergone mastectomies, lumpectomies and radiation. This international movement has also come to Canada. Groups have opened in BC, ON and QB. To download patterns and connect with others, see www.knittedknockers.org.

An Eye-Opening Story (anonymous source)

I spent an hour in the bank with my dad, as he had to transfer some money.

I couldn't resist myself and asked… ''Dad, why don't we activate your internet banking?’' '

'Why would I do that?'' He asked…

''Well, then you won't have to spend an hour here for things like making a transfer. You can even do your shopping online. Everything will be so easy!’' I was so excited about initiating him into the world of Net banking.

He asked ''If I do that, I won't have to step out of the house?”

''Yes, yes''! I said. I told him how even groceries can be delivered to your door now and how Amazon delivers everything! His answer left me tongue-tied.

He said ''Since I entered this bank today, I have met four of my friends, I have chatted awhile with the staff who know me very well by now. You know, I am alone...this is the company that I need. I like to get ready and come to the bank. I have enough time, it is the physical touch that I crave. Two years back, I got sick. The store owner from whom I bought fruits, came to see me, and sat by my bedside and cried. When your Mom fell down a few days back while on her morning walk, our local grocer saw her and immediately got his car to rush her home as he knows where I live. Would I have that 'human' touch if everything became online? Why would I want everything delivered to me and force me to interact with just my computer? I like to know the person that I'm dealing with and not just the 'seller'. It creates bonds of Relationships. Does Amazon deliver all this as well?’’'

Technology isn't life. Spend time with people. Not with devices

WHEN SOMETHING IS OFF - Seeing Red Flags A non-example of good “INDEPENDENT MEDIA”

ON A LIGHTER NOTE - Dog takes Pup to the Vet

People the world over have been astounded by the video footage of a dog in Turkey bringing her young puppy to the veterinarian’s office, in the absence of any human company. The puppy was suffering from hypothermia but was soon revived. people.com/dog-carries-her-sick-newborn-puppy-to-vet-without-the-help-of-any-humans-8776832