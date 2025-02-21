Press Release Csnews Critical Balance Indicators 169KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Canadian Shareable News PRESS ROOM LAUNCHES CRITICAL BALANCE REPORTING INDICATORS FOR A LESS DIVISIVE CANADA

CSNews February 21, 2025

Some media outlets lament the increasing divisiveness in Canadian society putting the blame on “disinformation” and “rage farming”. Meanwhile, the 47 week old PDF and Substack publication called ‘Canadian Shareable News’ has put out a call to restore critical balance to Canadian News reporting.

Increasingly, over the past two decades, journalists have been educated to AVOID presenting a diversity of perspectives on key issues of our time. This despite the very clear ethical obligations outlined in all codes of ethics document that govern broadcasters and journalists in Canada.The eight Critical Balance Reporting Indicators remind everyone of the need to go beyond the one-sided stories typically presented within the corporate-backed news bubble today.

We illustrate the use of the Critical Balance Reporting Indicators to identify one-sided reporting here. As well, we show encouragement by the Governor General of Canada to welcome ‘genuine and respectful dialogue with people who hold diverse opinions, experiences and beliefs, even if we disagree’. We contrast that with efforts to censor such diverse viewpoints here. And we include a guide through the sources we consulted in the development of the 8 indicators here.

It is only by seeking to understand and fairly report on the multilayered concerns and the extensive knowledge base forming national discourse outside of ‘mainstream’ media, that journalists will stop enabling and in many cases, driving, divisiveness.

For 47 weeks, Canadian Shareable News has been following un- and under-reported stories of crucial importance to Canadians at canadianshareablenews.substack.com. And over four months ago, the CSN Press Room was launched to provide Canadian journalists with behind the scenes background information and suggestions for further investigation regarding some of the biggest news stories never to hit ‘mainstream’ outlets. Canadian Shareable News can now also be found on X @CSNews_X.

Journalists are invited to consider the following:

The failure of The Canadian Press to address crucial matters of media censorship and key current events (or crucial flaws in their search engine). See here and here.

A ‘big picture’ overview of foreign corporate influence among Canadian politicians and other leaders in society. Why were MP questions about the extent of the penetration of the world’s largest corporate lobby group shut down in the House of Commons? How many years before the 2019 announcement of the public private “partnership” between the World Economic Forum and the United Nations had such partnerships already eviscerated the UN? Since when has the World Health Organization been used as a means of implementing global governance? How does Bill C-293 fit into this picture? Which Liberal leadership candidates have the best understanding of the potential for further global public private partnerships to disempower Canadians? How close is the potential to lose control of future health, agricultural, travel, financial, surveillance and other key policy decisions? How many other government departments in addition to Canada’s Policy Horizons ‘branch’ are actively working on initiatives that accrue financial gain to foreign corporations over Canadians? (See the background information provided here. See also the work of Niagara Independent journalist Chris George on many of these topics here.)

The 15 questions around Media Ethics being asked in Germany as one of their state broadcasters faces legal action for failure to abide by its constitutional requirement to ensure that a diversity of perspectives is covered. See this post in the CSNews Reference section. The list includes questions like: “When will you ensure job security for those editors who authorize inconvenient investigations?”

A press release highlighting the upcoming ruling on the case of Ottawa Detective Helen Grus. This has had already had a chilling effect on the ability of law enforcement officers to undertake ‘inconvenient’ investigations. See the addenda with this press release to contrast the quality of corporate/government backed ‘mainstream’ journalism with that coming out of the independent media world. Is it any wonder Canadians are migrating to coverage that aligns with the Canadian Association of Journalist standards and ethics guidelines?

For an example of how a typical weekly issue of CSNews can provide leads for further journalistic investigation, see the matter of ‘Russian disinformation’ in Issue 28. What were the sources referenced by the Foreign Affairs Minister and her Ministry when making declarations and setting policy on this topic? Did Ministry officials investigate the money trail linking the weapons manufacture-funded Atlantic Council with DFLabs? Did anyone validate the rigour of the bot-powered ‘study’ of Russian key word counts that lead to the disinformation claim? CSNews provides journalists with links to the work of high level policy analysts often censored OUT of the mainstream bubble along with potential questions for further inquiry such as #35 - #40 here.

