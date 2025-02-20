Editor’s Note: A news curator’s ANGST… WAY TOO MANY NEWS ITEMS—WAY TOO FEW PAGES!! So we added more pages, and took a bit of time off over Family Day. The result.. one heck of an issue. Ten pages to devour! Enjoy the learning. And please share widely (for example by clipping out single articles and pasting them into your communications.) Truly, how many of the topics addressed here are even hinted at in mainstream reporting?

Tesla founder Elon Musk was appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead an “advisory body that aims to identify waste within federal agencies” His status as a ‘special government employee’ means he is working without pay. See page 6 for the continuation of his quote.

BREAKING NEWS 1

Reports of COVID as a Military Attack & Vaccines as a Military Countermeasure

See page 2.

BREAKING NEWS 2

Taxpayer Funds pay for Government’s Challenge of Emergency Act Ruling

See page 4.

BREAKING NEWS 3

CFIA considers hiring hunters to kill BC ostriches

jamesroguski.substack.com/p/ostrich-status-update

BREAKING NEWS 4

US News Show reports on Speech Police in Germany

https://reclaimthenet.org/germany-online-speech-raids

BREAKING NEWS 5

18.9 Million Americans ‘over 112 years of age’

An audit of US Social Security Numbers without a date of death lead to questions re: fraud as the phantom number holders are receiving tax payer funds with full awareness of government bureaucrats. www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-mother-of-all-frauds

EYE on UPCOMING EVENTS:

February 14: Release date of THANK YOU TRUCKERS by D. LaFramboise

February 17 - 21: WHO Pandemic Agreement negotiations resume

February 20: Crime in Canada Exposed & World Social Justice Day

February 25: Action on Geo-engineering

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Dr. Charles Hoffe’s NEWS

Many supporters of Dr. Charles Hoffe rejoiced to hear that the charges against him by the BC medical college have been dropped. In March 2021 the Lytton family medicine physician blew the whistle with a letter to BC’s CMOH Dr. Bonnie Henry. He questioned the high ratio of vaccine injuries among those who had taken the COVID-19 injection in his small rural practice in Lytton BC. Yet instead of a response from the Health ministry, the professional college of physicians threatened all of its members with discipline if they shared information critical of the vaccination program. Dr. Hoffe believes he was supposed to serve as the “poster boy” of what NOT to do. Dr. Hoffe points out that in contrast to previous decades, when scientific observations, hypotheses, and contrasting opinions were a regular feature of professional life in the medical profession, once 2020 hit, such rigour was to be stamped out among health and research professionals. The warning from the college was supposed to give physicians the false impression that there was wide-spread consensus re: the “safety “ and “efficacy of the mRNA injections. It turns out that the Lytton region received the second most harmful batch of COVID-19 vaccine in BC, and BC’s Centre for Disease Control was AWARE of the problem but covered it up. viralimmunologist.substack.com/p/breaking-news-bc-centre-for-disease In this interview with TFM Report, Dr. Hoffe explains his D-Dimer research & much more: rumble.com/v6jai4j-special-guest-dr.-charles-hoffe.html

COVID-19 as a Military Attack

In 2009, NATO drafted strategies and policies around Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats. On February 4, 2025, two US based independent researchers prepared a dossier of evidence that they believe points to a military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. Former pharmaceutical R& D executive Sasha Latypova and retired science writer Debbie Herman present documentation showing “Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.” Their work focusses on the military/defence coordination in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. “By providing all of this information in one place, we hope to dispel the notion that Covid was a public health event, managed independently by each country’s public health agencies, with some limited, logistically focused military involvement. We also hope to drive home the shocking realization that not only were military and intelligence agencies in charge of Covid in all of these countries, but the response to what was represented as a public health crisis was coordinated through military alliances, including NATO. This should be the subject of front-page news everywhere.”

Two declarations for CBRN (weapons of mass destruction) emergencies – EUA and PREP Act – made by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, were registered on February 4, 2020. While there were fewer than a dozen confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease and no deaths, U.S. Department of Defense officials stated “that the newly discovered Sars-2 virus posed a national security threat.” The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Operation LASER and Operation VECTOR were launched before the Cabinet Committee on COVID-19. Military intelligence teams began gathering data on pandemic disinformation in January 2020. Links to timelines and documents can be found here: sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-a-record-of-military.

On February 12, 2025, Sasha Latypova participated in a conversation hosted by an anti-globalist political party in the Netherlands, Forum for Democracy International. Other speakers compared the COVID-19 responses in South Africa and Russia. sashalatypova.substack.com/p/discussing-covid-military-operation Latypova shared the same information with members of the Canadian StopC293committee along with US based WHO/UN analyst James Roguski. x.com/stopc293comtee/status/1890241037211201767

NO Canadian Coverage of 2 year US COVID Investigation/Report

The 500 page final report of the US Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic was released on December 2, 2024. “The report highlights misleading public statements regarding COVID-19’s origins, mismanagement of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding, and efforts to suppress scientific discussions about vaccine risks.” On February 5, 2025 17 US Attorneys General announced plans to take up legal action against Dr. Anthony Fauci. Neither the committee hearings, the report or the planned lawsuits appear in searches on the Canadian Press, CBC, CTV, Global, National Post and Globe & Mail websites.

HOPE not PROOF

June 2022: JIM JORDAN: “When the government told us that the vaccinated couldn’t transmit it, was that a lie or was that a guess?” DEBORAH BIRX: “I think it was hope that the vaccine would work in that way” On June 23, 2022 the US Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis about the Trump administration's pandemic response heard from Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. She stated that beginning in April of 2020, there were "parallel streams of data coming into the White House and parallel analyses that I was not privy to.” At the 4 minute mark of this recording www.c-span.org/program/house-committee/house-hearing-on-trump-administrations-covid-19-response/613990, Birx stated: “You cannot make the conclusion that vaccine will be better than natural infection.”

Hidden Info Now Being Revealed

Ed. Note: In the past few weeks, Telegram channels are exploding with short clips from longer interviews in which many revelations are being made re: health policy decisions over the past few years. As these two examples are being shared without attribution, we cannot provide the source URLs. Yet, they are a valuable source of information.

FDA could have authorized Ivermectin

From an interview in which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was speaking to someone not shown in the short clip: ”Chief attorney for FDA admitted (lost in court against a doctor) that there was no reason to discourage people from taking Ivermectin..there were cures for Covid from Day one...25 existing therapies..they decided that they were going to pretend that no therapies existed”. (The citation below was included in the notes provided.)

About Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) - About Vaccines

Under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), when the Secretary of HHS declares that an emergency use authorization is appropriate, FDA may authorize unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions caused by CBRN threat agents when certain criteria are met, including there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.

COVID-19 Tests now Influenza Tests

Covid-19/Influenza A&B Antigen Test Kit 👈👀 New Title 2025 Covid/Flu Test. They Are now Admitting It WAS FLU All Along They Were Testing For. (Shared on Telegram)

Avian Flu Scare - Culling not Necessary

US epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher examines government mass animal depopulation protocols for H5N1 bird flu and calls for an urgent reassessment as many millions of chickens have been culled in a failed attempt to prevent spread. “Three studies demonstrate that a substantial number of chickens can survive H5N1 infection and will thus obtain natural immunity against the virus, helping to limit future spread.” www.thefocalpoints.com/p/government-run-indiscriminate-mass As the US Dept. of Agriculture conditionally approves a poultry vaccine for avian flu, independent experts state:“Poultry vaccination has failed miserably in China and southeast Asia for decades because it increases animal carriage of H5N1 and breads resistant strains. Now America is about to make the same public health mistake.”

This book by Donna Laframboise is now available at this location: thankyoutruckers.substack.com/p/what-the-truckers-saw

Police on Guard released this tribute video on February 3, 2025. policeonguard.ca/freedom-convoy-3-year-anniversary-video-tribute/

9 states to ban mRNA

While the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, along with CEPI (a fund Canada pays into) are funding new research into nasal spray mRNA “vaccines”, nine US states are looking to ban the administration “by any route or modality, any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; exempt human gene therapy products used to treat cancer or genetic disorders” substack.com/home/post/p-157039390 A similar template is found here: www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-the-most-comprehensive-bill

Civil Action re: Emerg. Measures Act Appeal

Canadians were shocked when on February 14, 2022, the federal government invoked the Emergency Measures Act to clear trucks and civilian protestors from Ottawa, authorizing what many deemed as excessive force and unconscionable overreach. On Feb 17, 2022, a legal challenge to the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was launched by the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) with support by the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). As well a civil action was launched by the firm LoburgEctor. As reported by the CCF: “On January 23, 2024, Justice Mosley of the Federal Court of Canada accepted the CCF’s arguments that the invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protests was unreasonable and violated the Charter rights to expression and security against unreasonable searches and seizures.” See more details here: theccf.ca/emergencies-act-use-unconstitutional/. Following Justice Mosley’s 200 page ruling, the federal government launched an appeal. CCF Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn stated: “The federal court decision was correct. The Trudeau government has now hired expensive private sector lawyers to undo the embarrassment of their loss at federal court.” The appeal hearing: A-73-24 Attorney General of Canada v. Canadian Civil Liberties Association et al. took place on February 4 & 5. The two lawyers representing the plaintiffs Janani Shanmuganathan and Sujit Choudhry have extensive backgrounds in constitutional, regulatory and other fields of law. Van Geyn’s statement on the case was published in the National Post on February 5, 2025. “The Trudeau government had spent over $2.2 million fighting the CCF in that case, only to lose on almost every measure. For the appeal, the government has hired new private-sector lawyers whose high hourly rates will be paid with taxpayer money” Meanwhile, the CCF, a non-partisan charity, is reliant on donations to keep the work going. Retired ON police officer Vincent Gircys discusses why supporting this challenge of the government’s Emergency Measures Act is essential for all Canadians: “If we don't succeed, all Canadians will be subject to arbitrary detention, financial seizures and physical abuse. When the government demands it, the police and banks will enforce it because judicial process will no longer be required if it's deemed a short term emergency. This happened in 2010 during the G20 Summit and there was no accountability. As a result, Police Powers and Government overreach grew while those responsible were promoted. We intend to hold those responsible accountable via civil proceeding. Do Canadians stand with us in funding this historic opportunity?” The independent journalists at Northern Exposure provide this update of the case: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaW5BOGT6ps/ See also: www.youtube.com/live/JDb47n4azLo?si=i5Is7JyKDcu5aj5X. To support this effort, visit theccf.ca/donate/.

Canada as seen by USA

While Americans ask “What should the US do about Canadian decline?” many Canadians appear unaware of the picture emerging from recent Canadian data. The new US administration may soon see Canada as “Mexico North”.

This and more is shared by the publishers of Aporia Magazine. www.aporiamagazine.com/p/the-canadian-question. Currently Executive Editor Bo Winegard was fired from an Ohio college professorship in 2020, where he discovered that ‘norms of academic freedom’ no longer prevail. Fellow Aporia editor Noah Carl had a similar experience in the UK in 2019.

Polycrisis Calls for ‘Leadership Sympathy’

The architectural term ‘bearing point’ is “a point where a bearing or structural weight is concentrated and transferred to the foundation.” Self-declared Visionary and Past-President of the Alberta Council of Technologies Society, Perry Kinkaide uses the image of a ‘bearing point’ in a recent newsletter to subscribers. “Leadership Sympathy Warranted – The Elusive Bearing Point Let’s pause for a moment. Chaos reigns. We have weathered a once-in-a-century global pandemic, followed by the fever of inflation. Some argue it was orchestrated—that hidden forces among us seek to weaken and control. I’ll not go there, at least not yet. And just as calmer times seemed within reach, we find ourselves in the midst of a cascade of crises. These are not only our challenges; they also warrant a measure of sympathy for our leaders. Few leaders have faced such an array of crises at once:

Public Discontent. The U.S. election exposed a deep unease with government overreach, post-pandemic economic hardship, and an unsustainable $42 trillion national debt—now demanding $200 billion annually in interest payments.

Dysfunctional Governance. Partisan gridlock and misinformation continue to corrode trust, slowing decision-making and undermining authority.

Global Instability. Weakening international institutions, wars and ineffective diplomacy, and a diminishing U.S. presence on the world stage have put peace itself in peril.

Strained Public Services. An aging, increasingly diverse population is stretching healthcare systems thin, while public education struggles to adapt to evolving demands.

Environmental Fragility. Pollution, extreme weather, and rising climate anxiety—particularly among youth—fuel tensions and political divides.

Economic Uncertainty. Inflation lingers, and the competitive threat from China looms larger.

Technological Disruption. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, nuclear fusion, and life extension therapies promise profound shifts—yet also pose new challenges.

If you were in charge, how well would you be sleeping? Expressing sympathy for leadership in these times may seem contrarian, even provocative, given that frustration and anger are prevailing. But these are moments that demand more than just listening or an emotional reflex. While action is expected and on many fronts, a clear bearing point(s) remains elusive. Canada is anticipating an election this spring. The timing will be a test for candidates to convince the public that they have the correct bearing. For now a little sympathy may be in order.” https://kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-issue-202-leadership-sympathy-and-preparing-for-fusion

NEXT Webinar: February 20 - Crime in Canada Exposed - Organized crime, drug trafficking, and financial corruption. kinkaide.shoutcms.net/kei-network-issue-203-crime-in-canada-and-leadership-for-seizing-the-future

Contrasting USAID coverage

Following Elon Musk’s appointment to lead the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) there is difference in the angle taken by corporate & government backed ‘mainstream’ news outlets and those that are alternatively funded or independent. Readers of the Associated Press (AP) coverage of the recent cuts and freezes to the USAID program learn that reductions to “humanitarian assistance overseas …has left aid organizations agonizing over whether they can continue with programs such as nutritional assistance for malnourished infants and children.” They learn that “supporters of USAID argue that U.S. assistance in countries counters Russian and Chinese influence”. While the AP report states “Critics say the programs are wasteful and promote a liberal agenda.” no examples are given. The $US40 billion spent in foreign aid in 2023 made up approximately 1% of the American budget while surveys indicate that many Americans estimate the amount at closer to 30% of the budget. AP readers learn that President Trump had unsuccessfully waged “a mini-version” of a “legal battle” to cut USAID funds in his first term.

In contrast, other alternative news services, including the World Council for Health website, refer to a long list of questionable spending choices by previous USAID program managers. Funding to support the poppy growing and opium production industry in Afghanistan is only one of many examples listed here: www.worldcouncilforhealth.org/usaid-the-tip-of-the-iceberg-of-corruption/

Democracy vs. Bureaucracy (Musk cont’d)

“…as opposed to a large, unelected bureaucracy. There are good people who are in the federal bureaucracy, but you can’t have an autonomous federal bureaucracy. You have to have one that is responsive to the people. That’s the whole point of a democracy. And so … if you asked the founders today…“What do you think of the way things have turned out? We have this unelected fourth, unconstitutional branch of government, which is the bureaucracy, which has in a lot of ways, currently, more powerful than any elected representative. And this is nothing the people want. It does not match the will of the people, so it’s just something we’ve got to fix.

And we’ve also got to address the deficit. So we’ve got a $2 trillion deficit and if we don’t do something about this deficit, the country’s going bankrupt. I mean, it’s really astounding that the interest payments alone on the national debt exceed the Defense Department budget, which is shocking, because we spend a lot of money on defense. And if that just keeps going, we’re essentially just going to bankrupt the country. So what I would like to say is that it’s not optional for us to reduce the federal expenses, it’s essential. It’s essential for America to remain solvent as a country. And it’s essential for America to have the resources necessary to provide things to its citizens and not simply to be servicing vast amounts of debt.” (Clip posted on Dr. David Martin’s Telegram Channel, February 12, 2025 at 9:24 am)

Image: x.com/elonmusk/status/1889896827513868734 Wikipedia lists Reuters as the 2nd largest news agency in the world. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_news_agencies It merged with Thompson in 2008. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomson_Reuters

Fusion for Energy: Current Innovations and Future Horizons

The founder of the Alberta Council of Technologies Society, Perry Kincaide, has facilitated many public discussions, including two resent webinars about fusion energy. This form of energy “involves merging light atomic nuclei to form heavier nuclei, releasing energy in the process. This is the same mechanism that fuels our sun and other stars, where immense pressure and heat facilitate the fusion of hydrogen atoms to form helium.” Because it does not involve combustion or CO2, it can potentially drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It could combat energy scarcity but has the potential to disrupt current energy markets. “This transition would have profound implications for global energy policy and economic stability, particularly for oil-dependent regions.” Both webinars feature UBC professor emeritus Dr. Axel Meisen. He has been the President of the Fusion Energy Council of Canada since 2021. See his January 16 talk “Anticipating the Impact of Fusion for Energy” and “Preparing for the Impact of Fusion for Energy II” here: www.youtube.com/@pkinkaie/videos

$ US 85,000/month contract for US Lobbyist

Subscribers to the Ottawa news service Blacklock’s Reporter are learning about a recently signed contract via the department of Foreign Affairs. “A federal agency is paying a Washington lobbyist US$85,000 a month to manage ‘outreach to government officials,’ records show.” www.blacklocks.ca/category/all-issues/page/2/

War & Peace

Trump & Putin start talks on Ukraine

While the CBC focusses on Justin Trudeau’s backing of Vladimir Zelensky’s claim that US President Trump is “spreading Russian disinformation”, long time geopolitical analyst retired US Col. Douglas Macgregor joins YouTube Newswatcher retired US Judge Andrew Napolitano for a tour of current global events.

Topics include: (2:25) moving forward on Ukraine with Russia and without Europe; (14:26) the increasing interest in Europe (as in Russia) for a nationalist right that “seeks justice for its own population, security for its own population, borders that are meaningful, language, history, identity, culture all of those things wrapped together.” This is in contrast to the post-national vision currently espoused by globalist organizations; (14:59) failed attempts by the CIA to drive wedges between groups within Russia; (15:32) benefits of a new security architecture to relations in Europe and with China, and the need to take the time to do it well; (17:27 & 19:04) challenges faced by Egypt based on the situation it its neighbouring countries; (18:07) the risk of Trump following along with Israeli PM Netanyahu’s vision for the Middle East; (21:04) the upcoming Arab League Summit in Cairo, and a possible alignment of all Arab nations against Trump’s stated objectives for US development in Gaza & the risk of Netanyahu breaking the cease fire; (23:28) the newly installed terror-linked government in Syria & its subservience to Turkey; (25:20) the potential for cessation of hostilities on the Korean Peninsula, and a withdrawal of over 23,000 US troops from Japan. www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TvqmYTM-Gs



USAID in War & Peace

Scott Ritter on Rwandan Whales and Peanut Paste Waste

Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter has an insider view on many US military and geo-strategic operations. Speaking on February 7, 2025 at 29 minutes in, he illustrates how government corruption is rolled out. www.youtube.com/live/zV8Xel7mlz8

AB lawyer John Carpay examines the evidence put before courts in Charter challenges to Covid lockdowns.

He explains “how harsh measures that turned our world upside down were not subjected to proper scrutiny. He explores crucial lessons Canadians can learn from history, particularly the collapse of democracy and human rights into fascism in Europe in the 1930s. He concludes with an action plan that Canadians can use to resist and defeat future attacks by government against our rights and freedoms.” See: www.jccf.ca/education/corrupted-by-fear/ & sample chapter: “The fascist elements of the lockdown regime”.

38,000 BC Public Servants Launch Class Action Suit

A legal campaign is underway to “bring accountability and justice for the B.C. government’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandate for B.C. Public Service employees that resulted in unnecessary wrongful terminations, early retirements, and the violation of 38,000 public servants’ medical privacy and bodily autonomy.” In order for the class action to go ahead in April 2025, the financial ability to sustain the litigation must be shown. The BC Public Service Employees for Freedom group is seeking donations. To learn more, see: bcpsforfreedom.com/certification-hearing-date-scheduled-for-class-action/

X Accounts Hacked after Cancer Cure Talk

On February 6, 2025, AB oncologist Dr. William Makis spoke about recent cancer research with Scottish nursing instructor Dr. John Campbell. In particular, the mechanism of action involved in the repurposed drugs ivermectin, fenbendazole and menbendazole were outlined. Dr. Makis also spoke about the role of Vitamin D in cancer treatment. He is collecting evidence that these therapies can safely be added to conventional chemo treatment. Shortly thereafter, both men report hacking from the same accounts, possibly located in Turkey. The hackers are blocking access to the X accounts while asking the doctors to promote fake cryptocurrency. X has not responded in 4 days. makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-drjohn-campbell-and

CanCon Survey Results submitted to CRTC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is consulting with Canadians on modernizing the definition of Canadian Content (CanCon) as part of implementing the Online Streaming Act. Open Media submitted the results of their survey which was completed by 2,332 respondents. Open Media is a North America wide citizen group advocating for a surveillance-free Internet. See more here: openmedia.org/article/item/openmedias-community-believes-in-canadian-content-not-protectionism

META ordered to release Censorship Info

US based Reclaim the Net, a watchdog organization focussed on internet censorship shared the following on February 9, 2025: “Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has escalated his scrutiny of Meta’s alleged suppression of COVID-19 vaccine injury discussions, demanding that CEO Mark Zuckerberg release internal records detailing Facebook’s content moderation practices. .. Johnson specifically questioned Facebook’s removal of vaccine injury support groups, including A Wee Sprinkle of Hope, which was described in the book Worth a Shot? as the largest such group in the world before it was shut down just five days after Johnson’s June 28, 2021, roundtable with vaccine-injured individuals…. Johnson’s letter followed recent remarks by Zuckerberg on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he acknowledged that the Biden administration exerted intense pressure on Facebook to suppress content about vaccine side effects. According to Zuckerberg, the government "pushed [Facebook] super hard to take down things that were honestly true" and even resorted to “yelling, cursing, and threatening repercussions” if the platform did not comply.” reclaimthenet.org/senator-ron-johnson-meta-censorship-vaccine-injury-investigation Additionally, as per the USASpending.gov site, the Poynter Institute Fact Checking program has received $2.4M of taxpayer funds to silence taxpayers. reclaimthenet.org/us-taxpayer-funds-poynter-institute-fact-checking

Momentum to Exit UN/WHO

On January 16, 2025 the World Health Organization asked member nations for US$ 1.5 billion for its ‘Health Emergency Appeal’ to address “address 42 ongoing health emergencies, including 17 Grade 3 crises – the most severe emergencies requiring the highest level of response.” According to the WHO “climate change, conflict, displacement and disease outbreaks … are responsible for fueling deeper, longer lasting health crises and putting the world’s most vulnerable at greater risk.” Yet the longer the WHO continues its ‘vaccine peddling’ on behalf of BigPharma, the more interest there is in exiting. www.the-star.co.ke/news/2025-01-21-explainer-understanding-who-exit-process

On February 4, 2025 incoming US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to review American involvement in a wide range of globalist organizations. Founded in 1949 by corporate interests with a vision for global governance, the United Nations has now allowed those interests to take a more obvious role in policy making. American health freedom advocate Dr. Rima Laibow points out how from its start, the United Nations was problematic: “The UN Universal Declaration and the US Constitution could not be more diametrically opposed to one another: our fundamental rights are inalienable: they cannot be taken from us. The UN says that it can take any of our rights by passing the appropriate laws. The US foundational documents tell us that the state exists to serve the rights of the people and various means of checks, balances and corrections exist which the people can use. The UN tells us that all actions must be in harmony with the programs and purposes of the UN.” drrimatruthreports.substack.com/p/the-ostrich-you-save-could-be-your

preventgenocide2030.org/us-reviews-relationship-with-un/

WHO Pandemic Treaty being negotiated again

Graphic: doortofreedom.org

Similar to Canada’s Bill C-293 the terms of the draft WHO Pandemic Treaty are seen by many as an open door to corporate or government-driven tyrannical overreach. childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/canada-speak-out-on-the-pandemic-agreement-before-february-17-21-2025-meetings/

BC Ostriches vs CFIA Shine Light on Foreign Interference in Can. Gov. Agricultural Policy

Canadian Food Inspection Agency workers explain that the Canadian government has chosen “extermination” over treatment when infections like Avian Flu are suspected on chicken farms. By the same logic, 400 healthy research ostriches are to be culled following an infection that has come and gone. This policy can be traced to the World Organization for Animal Health. Should Canada’s “Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness” Bill pass in the Senate, many farmers fear similar policies implemented by unelected officials can lead to the end of animal agriculture. (Search ‘ostrich’ on the CSNews site & visit SaveOur Ostriches. com.)

Graphic: CSNews

Dark Side of Fluoride

In 2004, US investigative journalist Christopher Bryson pulled together a long history of the industrial byproduct that made its way into much of North America’s water supply. The Fluoride Deception outlines how a “group of corporate attorneys…whose members included U.S. Steel, Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum, and Reynolds Metals, commissioned research at the Kettering Laboratory at the University of Cincinnati to "provide ammunition" to those corporations who were then fighting a tidal wave of citizen claims for fluoride injury.”. In an interview with Democracy Now, he explained that “fluoride may have serious adverse health effects, including infant mortality, congenital defects and IQ reduction.” US environmental studies professor Frank Zelko provides an extensive overview of fluoride poisoning, including deaths in Belgium in 1930 due to fluoride gasses emitting from an aluminum plant.

Calgary Petition Goes Global

Calgary’s city council is considering RE-introducing fluoride to city water. In response, this petition was launched: www.safewatercalgary.com/petition.

TOXIN WATCH

Media Reports on Microplastic in the Brain: Silence on Spike Protein, LNPs, DNA contamination

Many news outlets are quick to report on a recently released study revealing the presence of polyethylene and other microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs) in the human liver, kidney and brain. “The research out of the University of New Mexico Health Sciences (UNM) found that plastic accumulation in the brain has surged by 50 per cent over the past eight years, with dementia patients showing up to 10 times the plastic levels compared to others.” globalnews.ca/news/11006608/microplastics-brain-spoon-study/ Yet there are no reports in corporate or government-backed media outlets, of the steep increases in neurological disorders since the fall of 2021, when COVID-19 injections became available. UBC professors Steven Pelech and Chris Shaw pointed at the peer reviews and published research that demonstrates the connections between various components of those injections and increased brain haemorrhaging, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Bell’s palsy, vasculitis, encephalitis, meningitis and many other conditions. While Canadians may find mainstream reports on autopsy evidence showing plastic shards in the brain, they will not find reports on vast numbers of spike protein identified in organs of the deceased. For such specialized information, see www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media/dr-michael-palmer-presentation-on-diagnosing-spike-protein-damage

People 4 a Good Cause…

People are finding many ways to volunteer for the upcoming National Citizen’s Inquiry hearing in Edmonton. Even from a distance. See: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/the-nci-is-baaaaaack-this-time-in

INDEPENDENT MEDIA of the WEEK

Phil Taylor is an Ex-Marine who worked as an investigative lawyer and who spent several years at the UN Tribunal for Rwanda Tanzania. He broadcasts weekly on the U of Toronto’s community radio station ciut.fm/taylorreport/. “We talk to informed people with a fresh point of view. The topics are war, peace, resistance, etc.” Mondays 11 A.M and 5-6PM on CIUT 89.5 FM Toronto and on soundcloud.com/taylor-report. See also www.facebook.com/thetaylorreport/ On Feb. 8, 2025 he discussed advice on trade: “End Anglo-centric policies, Trade With the World”.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Explore RadioGarden

For a belated World Radio Day, listen to the world! www.radio.garden/browse