Below you will find PDF versions of the following documents.

Canada’s BROADCASTING ACT

Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Ethics

The Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines (2023)

The Canadian Association of Journalists Principles for Ethical Journalism

As we locate other documentation that is intended to guide the profession of journalism in Canada, it will be added.

Broadcasting Act 577KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This bilingual document is over 100 pages in length. Of particular interest are the following sections (italics added):

Broadcasting Policy for Canada (1991, 2024)

Declaration

3 (1) It is hereby declared as the broadcasting policy for Canada that…

(d) the Canadian broadcasting system should

serve to safeguard, enrich and strengthen the cultural, political, social and economic fabric of Canada (i) ,

encourage the development of Canadian expression by providing a wide range of programming that reflects Canadian attitudes, opinions, ideas, values and artistic creativity, by displaying Canadian talent in entertainment programming and by offering information and analysis concerning Canada and other countries from a Canadian point of view, and foster an environment that encourages the development and export of Canadian programs globally (ii),

through its programming and the employment opportunities arising out of its operations, serve the needs and interests of all Canadians — including Canadians from Black or other racialized communities and Canadians of diverse ethnocultural back- grounds, socio-economic statuses, abilities and disabilities, sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and ages — and reflect their circumstances and aspirations, including equal rights, the linguistic duality and multicultural and multiracial nature of Canadian society and the special place of Indigenous peoples and languages within that society (iii),

reflect and be responsive to the preferences and interests of various audiences (v), and

ensure freedom of expression and journalistic independence (vi)

(i) the programming provided by the Canadian broadcasting system should

be varied and comprehensive, providing a balance of information, enlightenment and entertainment for people of all ages, interests and tastes (i),

include programs produced by Canadians that cover news and current events — from the local and regional to the national and international — and that reflect the viewpoints of Canadians, including the viewpoints of Indigenous persons and of Canadians from Black or other racialized communities and diverse ethnocultural backgrounds (ii.1),

provide a reasonable opportunity for the public to be exposed to the expression of differing views on matters of public concern and to directly participate in public dialogue on those matters including through the community element (iv)

(s) the programming provided by the community element should

cater to tastes and interests not adequately provided for by the programming provided for mass audiences and include programs devoted to culture, politics, history, health and public safety, local news and current events, local economy and the arts (ii),

through community participation, strengthen the democratic process and support local journalism (v), and

be available throughout Canada so that all Canadians can engage in dialogue on matters of public concern (vi)

Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Code of Ethics (2002)

Broadcaster Code Of Ethics 83.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Clauses 5, 6 and 7 of this 8 page document are highlighted below (italics added).

Clause 5 – News

(1) It shall be the responsibility of broadcasters to ensure that news shall be represented with accuracy and without bias. Broadcasters shall satisfy themselves that the arrangements made for obtaining news ensure this result. They shall also ensure that news broadcasts are not editorial.

(2) News shall not be selected for the purpose of furthering or hindering either side of any controversial public issue, nor shall it be formulated on the basis of the beliefs, opinions or desires of management, the editor or others engaged in its preparation or delivery. The fundamental purpose of news dissemination in a democracy is to enable people to know what is happening, and to understand events so that they may form their own conclusions.

(3) Nothing in the foregoing shall be understood as preventing broadcasters from analyzing and elucidating news so long as such analysis or comment is clearly labeled as such and kept distinct from regular news presentations. Broadcasters are also entitled to provide editorial opinion, which shall be clearly labeled as such and kept entirely distinct from regular broadcasts of news or analysis.

Clause 6 – Full, Fair and Proper Presentation

It is recognized that the full, fair and proper presentation of news, opinion, comment and editorial is the prime and fundamental responsibility of each broadcaster. This principle shall apply to all radio and television programming, whether it relates to news, public affairs, magazine, talk, call-in, interview or other broadcasting formats in which news, opinion, comment or editorial may be expressed by broadcaster employees, their invited guests or callers.

Clause 7 – Controversial Public Issues

Recognizing in a democracy the necessity of presenting all sides of a public issue, it shall be the responsibility of broadcasters to treat fairly all subjects of a controversial nature. Time shall be allotted with due regard to all the other elements of balanced program schedules, and the degree of public interest in the questions presented. Recognizing that healthy controversy is essential to the maintenance of democratic institutions, broadcasters will endeavour to encourage the presentation of news and opinion on any controversy which contains an element of the public interest.

The Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines (2023)

Caj Ethics Guidelines V2023 300KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Highlights of this 6 page document include:

Under ACCURACY:

We recognize the need for vigilance regarding misinformation, disinformation, and fabrications in a world where such materials are easier than ever to create.

We seek documentation to support the reliability of those sources and their stories, and we are careful to distinguish between assertions and facts.

“Unpublishing” or removing digital content is sometimes used in exceptional cases where threat to public safety, legal restrictions, egregious error or undue stigmatization of a person may require extraordinary consideration. It is an extreme measure that should follow a defined resolution process.

Under FAIRNESS:

There are inevitable conflicts between the right to privacy, and the rights of all citizens to be informed about matters of public interest.

We strive to give those who are publicly accused or criticized the opportunity to respond before we publish those criticisms or accusations. We make a genuine and reasonable effort to contact them, and if they decline to comment, we say so.

We recognize that we as journalists and individuals have biases, so we use these ethical guidelines and best practices to mitigate any potential impacts they may have on the fairness and accuracy of our journalism.

Under INDEPENDENCE:

Journalism seeks and imparts information and ideas that are crucial to the public interest . That role – of truth-teller and watchdog – sometimes conflicts with various public and private interests, including those of sources, governments, advertisers and, on occasion, our employers. However, ethical journalism does not give favoured treatment to those influences. It remains independent in service of the public interest.

We resist any outside efforts to influence the news.

Columnists and commentators should be free to express their views , even when those views conflict with those of their organizations.

Journalists who give a platform to outside commentators have an onus to make efforts to ensure that the standards of fairness and accuracy are applied.

Under CONFLICTS OF INTEREST:

Conflicts of interest – real or apparent – may give rise to questions about the trustworthiness of our reporting.

We think carefully before we post, and we take special caution with language and political views online.

Under TRANSPARENCY:

We indicate to sources that stories published online may have a lasting and far-reaching presence, and we clearly inform sources when stories about them will be published across various media.

Any vested interest or potential bias on the part of a source should be revealed

We clearly identify news and opinion so the audience knows which is which.

We clearly label advertising, sponsored content, affiliate links andother third-party-driven content.

When we collaborate with another entity, such as an institute or an independent researcher, to produce a piece of journalism, we acknowledge that partner’s role.

Under DIVERSITY:

Diversity recognizes the essential dignity and human rights of individuals who experience the world in different ways through their ethnicity, culture, religion, gender identity, political views, socioeconomic status, geographic location or physicality. We understand that journalism that is fair, accurate, and in the public interest will incorporate diverse perspectives . We also recognize that diversity among journalists and sources will lead to more informative, representative and comprehensive coverage.

News organizations – regardless of the platform– seek to include views from a wide cross-section of people, including those who have been historically underrepresented.

We seek to incorporate a diversity of sources across all of our coverage, not only when an individual identifies as being part of a particular group, but also when seeking expert opinion and analysis .

We understand that conveying one individual’s or group’s views doesn’t accurately and fulsomely reflect the experiences of the entire community. We connect and verify with communities to ensure full understanding , to the best of our abilities, of community dynamics and the implications of our coverage.

We encourage our organizations to make room for the interests of all: minorities and majorities; those with power and those without it; and holders of disparate and conflicting views.

Under ACCOUNTABILITY:

We offer a mechanism for people to easily contact us if they have questions or concerns. While we do our utmost to avoid errors, we are forthright in addressing any that arise.

We pursue truth in the public interest. Our responsibility is to our audience, and we make editorial decisions on that basis.

We avoid false balance. We do not present two opposing views as equally supported by evidence and expertise when one is not.

The Canadian Association of Journalists Principles for Ethical Journalism (undated)

This is a shortened version of an earlier draft of the CAJ Ethics Guidelines and is useful as a 2 page overview of key principles.

Caj Principles 30.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If any readers are familiar with the procedures for media oversight in Canada, please share that information either in the comments or via email (CanadianShareableNews@proton.me). Previous attempts at contacting the CAJ’s ethics advisory committee re: abject violations of the CAJ guidelines have met with silence.