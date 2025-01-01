A personal note to readers, thanks for being there! Thanks for restacking, or sharing in other ways. I note that through your efforts, our reach has expanded. The back end data reports include this comment: CanadianShareableNews Substack is read across 10 US states and 19 countries. :-)

Our challenge for 2025 is to return to an earlier understanding of the role of the media. I closed our first published CSNews Opinion Piece with this remark:

“Journalists should follow a story where it leads and purposely seek out voices whose interpretations of events contradicts the “mainstream” until an expectation for balance and for diverse perspectives is one again a hallmark of what it means to be a “MAINSTREAM” journalist. One-side reporting that leaves out opposing viewpoints and does NOT ‘follow the money’ and is often plagued with conflicts of interests should be called out as propaganda only.”

May our seasonal good wishes for peace on earth and good will among all people come true, starting with each of us doing our part. Keep on Sharing!! (And may you get creative with our board game on page 7!)

Over 230 BBC Journalists signed a letter of protest against the BBC’s use of tactics intended to bias reporting of the war in Gaza in favour of Israel. Jones interviewed many of them and reminds Western journalists of their obligation to speak out. (See more news from Gaza on page 4.)

BREAKING NEWS 1

US General: Nuclear weapons “no longer unthinkable”

See page 4. (STRATCOM article link)

BREAKING NEWS 2

Evidence of Military Control in COVID-19 Vaccines

Operation Warp Speed was a merger of the Military Industrial Complex with the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex designed to inflict biological warfare upon the world. (LINK)

BREAKING NEWS 3

FDA knew PCR tests were Useless

ON Lawyer Lisa Miron has accessed FDA documentation for the PCR test, the research tool that was repurposed to “diagnose” COVID-19 infections. It was approved under the lowest standard of evidence - one described as “reasonably likely to predict” instead of the higher. The FDA stated “Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease.” lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/breaking-news-the-summary-aeua-for

Welcome to our 40th issue!!! This and all past issues can be found by looking up Canadian Shareable News at substack.com. Issue 40 has been expanded to cover a 2-week span AND to include a “directory” to some of our favourite CSN special features so far! Please share widely. BEST WISHES FOR THE NEW YEAR! For a whirlwind ride thorough nine months of under- and un-reported news, we invite you to start with our first issue, published on March 25, 2024 and skim your way forward in time, looking for topics of your choice. Our purpose is to shine a light onto the high degree of censorship within Canadian mainstream/institutional media platforms. If you find us linking to stories you have not heard of so far, contact the Canadian Press, and/or the CBC, CTV, Global, etc. and ask why these stories are NOT being covered!

Saluting HEROES!

We salute the courageous (and often silenced) Canadian advocates from all walks of life who are listed on pages 2-3. THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORK!

Ongoing Criminal Investigation among Professors at University of Guelph

At the start of the declared COVID-19 pandemic U Guelph virologist & vaccinologist Dr. Byram Bridle was commissioned by the federal and the Ontario governments to develop Canada’s vaccine candidate. Speaking on the December 21, 2024 episode of ‘Talk Nation Radio’, Dr. Bridle told former CBC/CTV investigative journalist Rodney Palmer that early on, he became aware of evidence pointing at specific problems with the major mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines being produced by Pfizer. This included that the most dangerous part of the SARS-COV-2 virus is its spike protein component. The new approach behind COVID-19 vaccine production was to inject genetic instructions to trigger production of this spike protein into the body via fat bubbles called lipid nanoparticles. These allow the instructions to travel through the blood stream to organs such as the heart. At this point, Pfizer injections had been given to Israelis and there was a noticeable spike in myocarditis among young men. Not wanting to develop a vaccine candidate with the same result, and not wishing the public to experience this type of harm, Dr. Bridle began openly speaking about his concerns, and asking difficult questions. As a result, he was banished from his campus laboratory and lost his grant funding, so that he could not continue with vaccine development. Now, three and a half years later, the university decision makers relented and allowed him access to his lab. It recently became known that both campus and city police found that complaints against Dr. Bridle were baseless. And a preponderance of scientific evidence now backs up the positions Dr. Bridle took 3+ years ago.

During the interview, Dr. Bridle described the harassment he was under after he spoke out, in particular from his own university colleagues. One of those is a member of the federal government funded vaccine promotion group ScienceUpFirst. Two colleagues are named on a search warrant application. A police investigation is underway related to identify fraud and criminal harassment. Dr. Bridle has been bullied in many ways by fellow academics who chose to impersonate him by creating two fake websites. (One is science related and the other resembles that of an escort service.) It is becoming clear that Dr. Bridle’s critics were promoting a campaign of disinformation, defamation, and ad hominem attacks against Dr. Bridle, instead of providing scientific data with which to refute Dr. Bridle’s statements. In order to ascertain the identity of the people behind the fake websites, police needed to follow the digital trail into other countries and even contacted US Homeland Security. soundcloud.com/talk-nation-radio-720297204/the-danger-of-silence

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

So far, we have referenced nearly 40 courageous Canadians. Journalists are invited to reach out to these stalwart individuals to learn about their lived experiences. (The numbers refer to previous issues.) Alexander, Michael (ON lawyer) #34; Bachouchi, Kamil (ON student) #19; Blaise, Gloria (QB health law specialist) # 21; Braun, Maggie Hope (ON public advocate) #9; Bridle, Dr. Byram (ON Professor of Immunology) #5; Brinton, Rickcola (NS Judge) #18; Bussey, Barry W. (ON lawyer) #28; Carbert, Chris (AB contractor) #13; Chan, Glenn (ON vax-injury advocate) #33; Choujounian, Sarah (ON nurse) #11; Christian, Dr. Francis (SK Professor of Surgery) #27; Dickson, David (AB ret. forensics investigator) #25; Givogue, André (federal government employee) #39; Gonek, Natasha (AB Medical Examiner) #12; Grus, Helen (ON Detective) #1 & #10; Hartman, Dan (ON Father of C-19 vax casualty) #4; Hill, Greg, former pilot, #22; Hillier, Randy (former ON Member of the Provincial Parliament) #7; Hoffe, Dr. Charles (BC physician) #2; Kilian, Dr. Rochagné (ON physician) #3; Kustka, Dr. Sonja (ON physician) # 38; Makis, Dr. William (AB oncologist) #30; McKinnis, Leah (SK nurse) #16; (Continued on p. 3)

HOMEGROWN HEROES - cont’d

Lorincz, Tamara (ON peace scholar & activist) #36; Nakatsu, Susie & Kanji (ON Vitamin D advocates) #23; Olienick, Tony (AB entrepreneur) #13; Pirie, Kellie-Lynn (BC advocate for acceptance, not transitioning) #32; Pollock, Kayla (ON vaccine injury victim) #15; Ponesse, Dr. Julie (former ON ethics professor) #31; Posa, Alexa (youth leader, journalist) #6; Provost, Patrick (QB professor) #8; Rilkoff, Svetlana (BC nurse) # 35; Rude, Sergeant Michael #20; Sakomoto, Carrie (AB vax injury advocate) #26; Sattler, Matt, former pilot) # 22); Schroeder, Cassandra (ON student) #19; Stone, Dr. Jackie (in Memoriam) #29; Trozzi, Dr. Mark (former ON ER physician) #34; Vossen, Leigh (ON student) #19; Watteel, Dr. Regina (ON statistician) #17.

SKY WATCHING

Three planes fly overhead, each leaving behind a white line. One, a trail of condensation, dissipates within a few minutes, the other two remain for hours - leading observers to assume the trails are something other than simply condensed water vapour. AB Premier Danielle Smith received a lot of backlash when she put the topic up for discussion. And yet, there is no shortage of scientific peer-reviewed literature in the field—just 2 examples: The Journal of Weather Modification (started 1969); & a document entitled Critical Issues in Weather Modification Research (2003). CSNews asks why corporate and government funded institutional media are shying away from geo-engineering (#1, 3, 37); EnMod (#37); HAARP (#30, 36,37) & the climate change narrative (#1, 34, 37).

A Key Canadian’s Role in launching UN CLIMATE CHANGE operation

U Lethbrige prof emeritus Dr. Anthony Hall wrote about the role Canadian entrepreneur Maurice Strong played in the development of key institutions that have been driving the CO2-based climate change narrative for over two decades, effectively launching the “environmental world order”. Strong, a protege of the Rockefeller banking dynasty, created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and limited “the IPCC’s frame of reference so it excluded any study of the natural processes affecting changes to atmospheric temperatures”. Dr. Hall also describes how “both the WEF and the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) have deserved reputations as key promoters of a catastrophic event in world history that continues to kill and maim at least tens of millions of people worldwide.” anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/the-un-invents-climate-change-and See also Issue #9 for a Climate IQ Quiz and #11 for www.brugesgroup.com/blog/the-climate-scam-part-1.

TOXIN WATCH in previous issues

CSNews has addressed toxins in our outdoor and indoor environment a number of times in the past 40 issues. For example: “forever chemicals” (#3); COVID-19 vaccine toxins (#7); gypsy moths spray (#10); eliminating in-home chemical scents with the Nova Scotia based www.lesstoxicguide.ca/ (#11); deodorant & breast cancer connection (#13); toxin-free wasp spray (#24); radon testing + chemicals in paper straws (#35); and electromagnetic radiation (#38).

TOXIN WATCH: 3-Nitrooxypropanol in Cows

In 2022, ON atmospheric physics professor William van Wijngaarden co-authored a paper comparing the degree to which methane (CH 4 ) and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) can affect the climate. They disproved the claim by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) that methane drives at least 25% of global warming. clintel.org/methane-obsession-totally-unwarranted/. This has not stopped manufacturers from selling the latest way to ‘save the climate’ — in the form of a feed additive for cattle meant to reduce the amount of methane in cow burps. Along with 3-NOP, BOVAER also includes silicon dioxide & propylene glycol and is purported to reduce the methane emissions of cattle by 27%. Consumers are not being informed when purchasing meat or dairy products whether traces of these compounds are being transmitted to humans. And farmers are not being informed about possible effects of these compounds on their cattle. There is no valid longterm safety data on this ‘innovation.’ See: www.dairyreporter.com/Article/2024/02/01/canada-gives-bovaer-the-green-light; naturalvet.substack.com/p/bovaer & unbekoming.substack.com/p/bovaer.

War & Peace

Headlines & Sources

from: Executive Intelligence Review (EIR)

STRATCOM’s Adm. Buchanan Spills the Beans: U.S. Preparing for Nuclear War!

Ambassador Chas W. Freeman, Jr.

The Politics of Tragedy, or the Statecraft of Hope?

from: The Alt World

The Empire Burns The Middle East While US Homelessness Surges

2025 Might Be A Tumultuous Year For South Asia

from: The Jimmy Dore Show. (It’s odd when comedians know more details than the mainstream journalists themselves!)

U.S., Israel, Turkey & Al Qaeda CARVING UP Syria! w/ Max Blumenthal

Gazan Hospital Staff Abducted after Major Attack

Strong advocates of international law met online on December 29 following the December 28 attack on the last remaining functional hospital in northern Gaza. Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) learned about the attack by Israel on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, as well as the arrest of its director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya. While Western media shares few details Qatar-based Aljazeera reports that patients were evacuated, males were stripped, searched and beaten. Some were abandoned, others told to go home. Women who refused to remove their headscarves were also beaten. About 50 patients and nurses were inside one particular building that was targeted in a way that no one could rescue them. “Quadcopters fired at anyone moving in the courtyard … they targeted generators and water tanks, while medical staff were struggling to care for patients.” The Aljazeera reports match what was reported over the livestream events, which also included testimony from Mimi Syed, a Washington state nurse currently who had been working at the hospital in the lead up to the attack. CBC’s report echoes the report from the US based Associated Press & Reuters, all of whom repeat the same message: “The Israeli military said the hospital was being used as a command centre for Hamas military operations and those arrested were suspected militants. It said Abu Safiya was taken for questioning as he was suspected of being a Hamas operative.” None of these news agencies mentioned having done any investigation as to the veracity of that claim which is not corroborated by publicly available footage of the interior of the hospital.

Bethlehem pastor: “Christ is still in the Rubble”

A year after his 2023 Christmas Eve summit entitled “Christ is in the Rubble” Bethlehem Lutheran Pastor Munther Isaac shared strong words for people of faith who have remained silent such that a year later the war continues. (Text & video)

The Magi: Nonviolent Heroes of the Nativity Story

On Dec. 20, 2024, Sami Awad, Co-Director, Nonviolence International, wrote of the Three Wise Men who followed the star that signalled the Birth of Jesus. “the Magi demonstrated what I see as the essence of nonviolent activism: a willingness to cross boundaries, confront danger, and stand in solidarity with those who are oppressed. They traveled far, entering unfamiliar and likely hostile territory, not to impose their agenda but to learn, witness, and offer their support… The Magi’s journey speaks to us today in various ways. As we look at the wars and injustices in our world, from Palestine to communities across the globe, we see the need for fact-finding missions and acts of solidarity. We are called to step out of our comfort zones, to cross boundaries, and to seek the truth—not for our own gain, but to support those who are fighting for justice and peace.

We are also called to resist the Herods of our time. Whether they take the form of political regimes, economic systems, or societal norms that perpetuate inequality and violence, these modern-day Herods rely on our compliance to maintain their power.” www.nonviolenceinternational.net/the_magi_nonviolent_heroes For a list of partners organizations, see www.nonviolenceinternational.net/our_partners.

Eye on Globalists

Patterns around Dominance Hierarchies

Scientists have long been studying ‘pecking order’ and dominance hierarchies in animals and humans. QB multi-disciplinary scientist Dr. Denis Rancourt was recently interviewed by Ryan Cristián at The Last American Vagabond. Among the many topics of discussion was the desire by some to control others. Regardless of how or whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered and no matter what was in the vaccine vials, the very fact that some individuals were able to use fear and other psychological tactics to enact means of control over others is key to understanding the events of the past 4 years. Dr. Rancourt stated: “If you have the ability to use a vaccine on all people, regardless of the contents, you have a weapon - It is a way to impose yourself as a dominant regime …If you can force the population to wear masks, to isolate, to not travel, and to be injected directly into your body, if you can do that and if you can develop all of the institutional and propaganda mechanisms to achieve that, then you have complete control of the population. And it’s also a pretext to have surveillance.” substack.com/home/post/p-153694347

CSNews Going where Mainstream doesn’t

To what degree do government-backed news media cover the stories behind headlines carried by CSNews? The needs of taxpayers are not served when the media they help fund remain silent on matters of dire importance. Here just a few from our first 40 weeks of publication:

Signs of a Closing Society Now in Canada (#34)

BC: A Test Case for the Control Grid (#26)

Tips to Avoid ‘Big Tech Brainwashing’ (#35)

Manufacturing Pandemics: Welcome H5N1 (#34)

Online Streaming Act Closing off Internet (#33)

Grocery Rationing in 4 years ? (#26)

Unjust Incarcerations (#34)

Mounting Opposition to Bill C-293 (#12, 28, 31, 39 + Press Room)

Gov. Interference in Free Press (#33)

De-Globalizing in Hungary (#33)

Putin’s Valdai Speech proclaims Era of Multipolarity (#34)

Understanding Opposition to UN Pact for the Future (#27)

Global Public Private Partnerships affecting all

The term 3Ps is generally used when governments and businesses collaborate on major infrastructure projects, like bridge or highway construction. Since 2008, however, this has been happening on a global scale, allowing representatives of transnational corporations to “partner” with governments on the decision making floor of United Nations (UN) gatherings, including World Health Organization (WHO) summits etc. Following the 2008 financial crisis, members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) drafted the Global Redesign Initiative, which was later named “The Great Reset”. The vision was that “the government voice would be one among many, without always being the final arbiter.” Governments were to be seen as just one of many ‘stakeholders’ in a system to be called ‘stakeholder capitalism’. Yet when the World Economic Forum and its many members in the world’s largest global energy, technology, financial, and media companies, along with the manufacturers of pharmaceutical products, military weaponry, agricultural products, entered into an official partnership with the UN, “corporations became the OFFICIAL stakeholders in global decision making… while governments take a back seat role.” Currently, a citizen-run social media initiative is urging incoming President Trump to seriously consider withdrawing from the WHO, the UN, tweettrumpnow.com. When over 90,000 Canadians signed a petition urging Canada to withdraw from the United Nations, the news received almost zero coverage in mainstream media. See more in Issue 39.

Favourite “Information” Graphics

Key Messages Easy to Copy, Paste & Share

Empty spaces need to be filled. Here we go back through past issues and share, once again, the little “fillers” that doubled as shareable “graphics”. Readers were encouraged to recopy and share them using their own communication networks.

Favourite Front Page Insights

A Perfect Conversation Starter or Board Game

SUPPORTING INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Who are the people who dig into the news outside of the major platforms? For nearly 40 weeks we respectfully tipped our hat to those individuals who show a firm commitment to return media to its rightful position - a reflection of the diversity of viewpoints within society. Please visit their sites and support their work.

See more here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/whos-who-in-canadian-independent.

USEFUL REFERENCES

publichealthpolicyjournal.com/ With DR. CHRIS SHAW!

Freedom Tech - sharing Alternative search engines (beyond Google)

See Vol 1. Issue 24 (Sept. 2, 2024)

A timeline of COVID-19 events plus a lengthy list of COVID Heroes! totalityofevidence.com/

A “treasure trove for citizens seeking to become more informed about local government matters.” www.atlas101.ca/pm/topics/

For our comparison of FREE vs DIRECTED Media, please see: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/a-review-of-the-most-common-roles

Health System News

Health Battles Still Ahead in 2025

“Not enough Canadians have twigged onto the battles that still rage.” So writes AB data analyst Sheldon Yakiwchuk regarding the matters of water fluoridation, of ensuring proper compensation through Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program, the removal of COVID “boosters”, the methane suppressant BOVAER in cattle, and the frenzy around Avian Flu injections. Despite all the flurry in Ontario on this topic, Yakiwchuk is hopeful the propaganda will fall on deaf ears. sheldonyakiwchuk.substack.com/p/battles-not-won Currently, a search on Google Patents related to H5N1 (Avian Flu) shows the incredible profit potential for Avian Flu related products.

AstraZeneca Clinical Trial Studies finally released

As Sheldon Yakiwchuk stated: “[This] 2 year study [Phase III Analysis] that started on August 28th, 2020 wasn’t concluded until March 21st, 2023 and wasn’t openly released until they pulled their request from being an authorized product, in 2024…”This information dropped in May of 2024…despite countries having banned its use as early as March of 2021.” Yakiwchuk’s preliminary review of the data is attached to this post: sheldonyakiwchuk.substack.com/p/battles-not-won

DELTA HOSPICE: DO NOT EUTHANIZE KIT

Already in 2022, international press reported Canada’s “world leading” status as a provider of euthanasia. Exact data on the numbers of Canadians who have so far died prematurely by “medical assistance in dying” (MAiD) are hard to come by as Statistics Canada does not consider MAiD a cause of death. BC’s Delta Hospice Society, a non-profit palliative care organization, has recently created a ‘Do Not Euthanize’ (DNE) Advance Directive with documentation specific to each province/territory. Their Do Not Euthanize wallet cards each have a unique National Registry number and will be registered on a National Database. deltahospicesociety.org/about-us/do-not-euthanize-dne-advance-directive-2/

Issues around Data Scraping, Data Modelling

Two Canadian agencies were referenced as an example in an article published April 2024 by the UK based PANData organization. The question was raised whether Statistics Canada or the Public Health Agency of Canada was simply relying on modelling or actually collecting the data they reported on from actual sources—if the latter, from which sources? “It has already been established, however, that neither Canada nor the US could produce either mortality or influenza data within a six month time frame. How then did not only Canada and the US, but eventually every country in the world, provide daily case and death counts that [the Johns Hopkins University dashboard] could use for verification?” pandata.org/the-dashboard-that-ruled-the-world/

Last of Toronto’s Pandemic Executives leaves post

On Dec 31, Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s public health chief is stepping down. She is the last of the four leaders of Toronto’s pandemic response to leave her position and follows three former colleagues: fire chief Matthew Pegg, mayor John Tory and public health chair Joe Cressy. In writing about her departure, Toronto Star Senior Politics Reporter David Rider cites Joe Cressy who explains that de Villa led 2600 public health staff throughout the city. Early in 2020, the city relied “on computer modelling that showed the virus could kill tens of thousands of Torontonians.” Rider did not provide a follow up comment explaining the many critiques around the reliability of modelling, for example these published by the UK based PANdata organization. Under de Villa’s leadership, Toronto became “one of the most vaccinated big cities on the planet.” There is no reference in the article of the superiority of naturally acquired immunity compared with the limited immunity developed from the COVID-19 genetic vaccines as explained already in 2022 by the co-chair of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee of the the non-government funded Canadian Covid Care Alliance, Dr. Steven Pelech.

Rider’s article is limited to listing accolades and neglects any critique of the measures de Villa was implementing in Toronto. Already in 2022, an international coalition of health care workers provided public health officials such as de Villa with science-backed recommendations to stop all Covid-19 measures including vaccination, isolation, masking, etc. pandata.org/accountability-for-failed-covid-policy-measures-and-mandates/.

Not Safe, Not Effective Open Letter

NS podcaster Tony Lohnes interviews US author James Roguski about his letter to the incoming Trump administration.

Looking back to 2024

Now is the time many organizations reflect on their work over the past year. We share two examples here:

JUST PEACE reviews 2024

John Philpot is a member of the International Criminal Court Bar Association. Ali Mallah is on the National Steering Committee of the Canadian Peace Alliance. They are two members of the Board of Directors of Just Peace Advocates. In 2024, Just Peace organized over 50 letter writing campaigns and reached 10,000 people via live online events. See their year end review here: www.justpeaceadvocates.ca/just-peace-advocates-2024-highlights/.

Int’l Orthomolecular Medicine Society

“Orthomolecular medicine is the use of natural substances, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other essential nutrients, to prevent and treat disease.” In memoriam of Andrew W. Saul, editors at the journal of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine ran a reprint of Saul’s 2007 familiar sounding “speech” outlining how interested parties malign the science behind natural and vitamin treatments for common health problems. “Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to this year’s annual meeting of the World Headquarters of Pharmaceutical Politicians, Educators, and Reporters (WHOPPER). “Let us get right to the point. Many of our members and affiliates have complained about what is, for us, an alarming and dangerous segment of health care: so-called orthomolecular medicine. We wish to assure you, although this therapeutic approach is, unfortunately, very effective in preventing and treating disease, that we will make sure the public will never learn of it.” isom.ca/article/how-to-destroy-confidence-in-vitamins-when-you-do-not-have-the-facts-2007/

Futurism.com excited re: new technologies

Started by funding from the Knight Foundation, the US based publications Futurism, The Byte and NeoScope have their eyes on future developments in technologies of all kinds. We share just a few:

An expansion of the use of brain chip technology to help those with paraplegia. See this first-of-its-kind clinical trial from 2020.

The potential creation of synthetic human embryos from stem cells, without the need for either an egg or sperm — a breakthrough that raises many ethical questions.

Filling up Facebook “with AI-generated characters to drive up engagement on its platform” The AI characters will be created by users through Meta's AI studio, “with the idea being that you can interact with them almost like you would with a real human on the website.”

People 4 a Good Cause…

Songwriter Paul Luftenegger, after hearing the Talk Nation interview with Dr. Bridle (see p. 2), suggested people email University of Guelph President, Dr. Rene Van Acker at president@uoguelph.ca. Should some professors under police investigation be allowed to continue teaching when Dr. Bridle was barred from his lab for three years?

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

For a change of pace from our serious topics, we started off with a few road trips and continued with a random mix of lighter fare — a young man who built his own car (Issue #21) a maker of funky instruments (#26); a self-taught guitar virtuoso (#26) and more. This week: viewing the northern lights with Dene tour guide Joe Buffalo Child: www.outsideonline.com/adventure-travel/essays/northern-lights-canada-joe-buffalo-child/.