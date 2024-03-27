Csn Week 1 March 25, 2024 4.23MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BREAKING NEWS

News stories are breaking all around us, yet the government and corporate funded “mainstream media” outlets who present them do so in a carefully curated, selectively focused, highly biased manner. Meanwhile, they remain silent about the dizzying array of legislation underway in our federal, provincial, territorial, regional and municipal bodies of governments. They say nothing about the far-reaching policy decisions being made by unelected bureaucrats and influencers at globalist organizations. As the iron grip of even more censorship squeezes out ethical journalists from what was once the mainstream news space, substack.com has become the new “go to” place for expert analysis, insightful journalism and all manner of readers seeking clarity on issues of great importance. Join us as we showcase voices who help us understand today’s world!

The growing disconnect we see in society stems from the mainstream media NOT presenting the diversity of opinion which the Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines require.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

The author of the ivim.substack.com has shared a nomination letter for Detective Helen Grus recommending her for the “Police Services Hero of the Year” in Ontario. Detective Grus is facing legal action as she was alleged to have initiated an “unauthorized criminal investigation” when examining a cluster of sudden infant deaths. It had always been her job to self-initiate investigations. But now, it appears there have been attempts to defame and silence her in order to prevent anyone from “initiating criminal investigations into the manufacture, testing, approval, procurement, and mandating of the experimental mRNA COVID vaccinations – including deterring investigations into any potential injuries and deaths.” Writing as a data scientist, the author shares a wide array of information that indicates that Detective Grus had every reason to follow the evidence.

EYE ON OTTAWA Bill C-63 leads to totalitarianism

Alberta lawyer Jeffrey Rath is well known for his legal advocacy in Treaty and environmental law, having successfully won cases against many federal boards and tribunals. He is one of MANY Canadian legal voices pushing back against the innocuously named “Online Harms Bill.”

Rath explains how, if passed, the Bill will lead to internet service providers blocking all Canadian traffic AND grant police powers to Federal “Digital Safety Commission Inspectors” “to enter businesses without a warrant, and seize all documents including financial documents and computer records without limitation including solicitor-client privilege, medical privilege, personal privacy, business records confidentiality, etc… in search of thought crimes based on ANONYMOUS internet snitches targeting rivals, enemies or simply people they dislike because they hold opposing views.!” By framing the Bill as about protecting children against online predators, the government can sideline opposition to other parts of the Bill.

THINK TWICE

Abir Ballan looks at psychological manipulation and urges us to “Think Twice” before believing anything.

and shares a range of “Nudge Tactics”

In Memoriam

Media Studies Professor Mark Crispin Miller has focussed on the boom in sudden deaths since the roll out of the mRNA based COVID-19 “vaccine” products. Here is a recent focus on Canada:

Travel News

How safe is it to travel these days, if pilots, bus drivers (and even car drivers) have been multiply injected with the mRNA injections widely known as

“COVID-19 vaccines” (or “boosters”)? This grim topic is a complete NO GO for any government-funded media outlet as to report on it would completely explode the “safe and effective” narrative they have been spreading. Dr. William Makis, formerly at the AB Cross Cancer Institute, shares this grim information (7 day free access):

HEALTH MATTERS

What is with the recent announcement of the “Canadian Covid Society”? While some are hopeful that COVID-19 is now in the rear view mirror, others are working hard to inform policy makers of the need to make safe and inexpensive therapeutics available to the millions who now suffer from the effects of the mRNA-based COVID-19 injections. Former emergency room physician Dr. Mark Trozzi summarizes much of the real world data that points at numerous ways in which these products cause adverse reactions or death.

And Dr. Byram Bridle, professor of immunology, offers scientific support to the organizers of the new Canadian Covid Society, as they appear unaware of evidence based treatment protocols for Long COVID.

Crucial Conflicts of Interest

Liam Sturgess and other researchers at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA) published articles looking, for example at the USA Food and Drug Administration. As of 2017, up to 75% of the FDA’s budget earmarked for medication review is paid for by pharmaceutical companies. No approval, no money. Is that ethical?

WHY COUNTRIES NEED TO EXIT THE WHO & THE UN

Dr. Meryl Nass and James Rogulski are our ‘go to’ analysts on these topics. See more here:

Weekly Weather Report

March 23, 2024 - This week, solar radiation expert Dane Wigington shows how recent wet heavy snowfalls could be related to chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding. www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-march-23-2024-450/

CO2 climate theories good for globalist organizations

Watching these two movies back to back is eye-opening!

CLIMATE: The Movie - The Cold Truth https://rumble.com/v4krzak-climate-the-movie-the-real-truth.html and The Shadow State Crime https://rumble.com/v24q6ta-the-shadow-state-crime.html How the narrative of CO2 based climate change arose, how it doesn’t explain the data, how globalist organizations silence evidence-based scientists. And who profits…

Canada Road Trip

Let’s join Matt & Karla as they tell us about the best things to see in Newfoundland.

IS YOUR CITY INCLUDED? Reach out to: https://standunitedbc.ca/1984-dont-let-it-happen to get organized. Or consider any of the actions listed here: https://freedomrising.info/canada-exits-the-who/

War & Peace: Dialogue Works

When government reps and corporate/government funded media cite experts coming out of foundation-funded think tanks, they often leave out the voices of retired military and intelligence professionals who could provide analysis and advice based on their decades long understanding of geopolitical and diplomatic actions. The team at Dialogue Works demonstrate how much one can learn through dialoguing with the biggest names in military intelligence. https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

