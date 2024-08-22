(Note from the editor…We apologize for the 2-day delay in posting this issue. We have left the dates inside this document as originally planned. With so much news coming out recently—around Mpox, Avian Flu, the upcoming UN Summit and a lot more—we added an extra two pages! Read, Listen, Learn and Share!)

LinkedIn shows the Global Governance Forum has only under 50 employees in 4 cities. And yet, it is thinking big, way beyond what it calls “narrow national interests” and beyond what the current secretary-general of the UN, António Guterres, has in mind for United Nations 2.0 here. Addressing the online Roundtable on the Human Future humanfuture.org in July, Lopez Claros presented this vision as reported in The Sociable, a tech news publication.

While mainstream news wire services Reuters, AP, CP do not address this, “backroom bureaucrats” put plans into place in silence.

BREAKING NEWS

UN uses 3 - day Silence Procedure to “pass” Declaration for Future Generations

This Declaration is to be annexed to the Pact for the Future to form one of the outcomes of the Summit of the Future to be held on 22 and 23 September 2024 in New York. Delegates received notice on August 13 when the 3rd revision was posted that the “succinct and action-oriented document” would be deemed accepted at 4:00 pm EDT on August 16 as per the “silence procedure”. (See our Letters tab for more.)

Welcome to Issue 22! Join us at the Canadian Shareable News Substack site to see 21 back issues of news not shared via mainstream media! This week, we note how “Health Security” is tied to expanding global powers for the very few. Check out peace news (p.4); influence buying, Bird Flu & Mpox products (p. 2-3); different visions for our global future (p. 1, 6) & more!

Global Governance News

Are YOU on board with people you did not elect scheming details for future life on earth? When no one makes their objections known, plans will be deemed accepted…

COUNTDOWN to the UN’s SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 35 DAYS REMAINING

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

“The antithesis of courage is not cowardice, it is compliance.” This was on the minds of two Canadian airline pilots as their employers began requiring mandatory COVID-19 injection as a condition of employment. Both Greg Hill and Matt Sattler felt strongly that everyone should make their own choice about vaccination, without external threat or pressure. Instead of compliance, they chose the more difficult path, losing their jobs. They then co-founded Free2Fly Canada, a non-profit organization which allows aviation professionals and passengers to speak out against vaccine mandates with a unified voice. As Greg explained in August 2023: “Lessons of history show us that small groups of determined people can change the course of a nation.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBD2cS3o7Ko Free2Fly quickly grew as 3,000 Canadian aviation professionals, and 35,000 passengers joined in. Their activities include providing support via www.freetofly.ca and filing a class action lawsuit against the Canadian government on behalf of aviation employees harmed as a result of the vaccination mandates. (www.freetofly.ca/legal) They also educate the public on a wide range of topics including pilot incapacitation post injection here freetoflycanada.podbean.com.

Self-Destructing Health Care in BC

Former BC registered nurse (and current independent political candidate) Corinne Mori discusses the costs of BC having laid off 4000 unvaccinated health care workers. BC now pays 4 times as much for “travelling nurses” needed to fill the gap, including accommodation costs. She discusses the lack of accountability for unions running as non-profit organizations and their lack of support for their membership. BC’s Health Care Professions Act is discussed at the 22 minute mark. This is followed by the expanded requirement of health care workers to report their previous vaccination status. See: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcCKdV-wNaQ&t=13s

Health Securitization 2.0

Preparations for the International Bird Flu Summit to take place in October 2024 are long underway. As the John Hopkins Institute Event 201 opened the door to the lock-step global response SARS-CoV-2, so now the Avian Flu event brochures tell attendees: “Show you care. Meet your planning deadlines. Engage staff & suppliers and learn how to work with community, state, & federal agencies to survive & recover from a pandemic.” The topics of the breakout sessions sound very familiar, including “Ensuring Prioritized Antiviral Distribution for Essential Workforce” and “How to Effectively Counter Mis- and Dis-information”. democracymanifest.substack.com/p/bird-flu-event-202

In March 2024, the authors of the DemocracyManifest Substack wrote: Experts on the subject of securitization have long warned that contrived crises are a tool to deploy despotism and divert resources under the pretext of pursuing ‘security’. Even Wikipedia explains: “Critics of health security are concerned with the impact on civil liberties… The linkage of health and security has the potential to threaten human rights or lead to the prioritisation of some diseases over other health needs. […] Health security measures have been criticized for their potential to incite anti-democratic responses […] Securitization of health has increased concerns for human rights as public health is politicised and militarised.” en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_security Bio-weapons expert Dr. Meryl Nass is no stranger to these concerns. On April 19, 2024, she gave a presentation on the Business of Proliferating Biological Warfare Agents as part of a panel of speakers in Italy. https://cmsindipendente.it/seminario20240419. More recently, she has been providing behind the scenes information to counteract the hype around both Avian/Bird Flu and M-Pox, formerly referred to as Monkey Pox. See merylnass.substack.com/.

HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THE USA?

MONKEY POX NEWS

David Bell is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization. His recent article on the Mpox emergency declaration clarifies the reality vs the hype around this disease. merylnass.substack.com/p/whats-really-happening-with-mpox

Improving Health & Saving Costs

ON MP Colin Carrie and Dr. Kanji Nakatsu are encouraging Canadians to support an e-petition promoting Vitamin D sufficiency. Vitamin D plays a role in the prevention of a wide range of diseases, yet current guidelines are inadequate. The majority of Canadians can benefit from increased levels of “the Sunshine Vitamin”, particularly elderly, “shut ins”, and those with darker skin pigmentation. Reaching sufficient levels would be a low cost intervention estimated to save 6-7% of the annual health care budget. The petition is open for signature until October 27, 2024 and can be viewed here: www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-5076

When Money Talks - Major Media Influencer

The US Media Research Center’s Business & Media Institute has explored the extent of the influence over international media wielded by US multi-billionaire George Soros. From 2016 to 2020, Soros spent at least $131 million influencing 253 media groups. www.mrc.org/george-soros-media-mogul-executive-summary www.foxnews.com/media/george-soros-tied-54-influential-media-figures-through-groups-funded-liberal-billionaire-study

Profiteering from “Paradigm Shifts”

When writing her 2014 book Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland interviewed US influencer billionaire George Soros. She then made this observation: “The rare ability—like Soros’s—to spot paradigm shifts and to adapt to them is one of the economic forces creating the super-elite. That’s because moments of revolutionary change are also usually moments when it is possible to make an instant fortune. And, thanks to the twin gilded ages, we are living in an era of a lot of revolutionary shifts.” (p. 78, PDF version) Back in 2021, Bill Gates and George Soros, two US ‘philanthrocapitalists’, purchased a UK maker of Covid tests for US$41 million. www.forbes.com/sites/daviddawkins/2021/07/19/george-soros-and-bill-gates-backed-consortium-to-buy-uk-maker-of-covid-lateral-flow-tests-for-41-million/. In February 2023, Bill Gates warned that the next big danger would be bioterror. www.euronews.com/health/2023/02/14/bill-gates-says-the-next-big-threat-facing-humanity-is-bioterrorism-interpol-agrees The DemocracyManifest Substack reports on the financial backing of the US Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense which is described as “a group of former government officials and experts who recommend changes to strengthen national biodefense and prevent pandemics”. Its tagline, interestingly is “It’s not over.” And its mission is: “Recommending and promoting changes to US policy and law to strengthen national biodefense while optimizing resource investment” (highlighting ours). biodefensecommission.org. The fiscal sponsor of the Bipartisan Commission is the Hudson Institute, a think tank which receives monies from military contractors (2021 data is referenced here: www.globalresearch.ca/six-war-mongering-think-tanks-military-contractors-that-fund-them/5811849). One major donor is “Open Philanthropy”, a group that does not conceal its support for “Policy Oriented Philanthropy” www.openphilanthropy.org/notable-lessons. A second donor is Bavarian Nordic (BVNKF), the only manufacturer of approved Mpox vaccine to date, which donated 55,000 doses to be sent to Africa. They recently submitted data showing the “non-inferiority of immune responses from mpox/smallpox vaccination in adolescents and similar safety profile compared to adults” ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/bavarian-nordic-submits-data-ema-053000845.html “Non-inferiority” means that the level of antibodies produced in the 210 adolescents injected was not “unacceptably worse” than that found in 210 adults. No placebo testing was done. No one checked whether the level of antibodies induced would be long lasting and truly prevent infection. To learn more, see jamesroguski.substack.com/p/bavarian-nordic.

War & Peace

BC based Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom and ON based Voice of Women released the text of letters they sent to Canada’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. They expressed concern at the disproportional violence perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians. And they appealed to the government to reduce the risk of nuclear escalation through disarmament and dialogue. They sought to have the F-35 procurement and F-16 training program for Ukraine cancelled. They also thanked the Embassies of China and Hungary, for their recent “peace missions”. vowpeace.org/wilpf-canada-vow-joint-letters-to-political-leaders/

The Toronto based Hiroshima Nagasaki Day Coalition held a series of events around August 6 which are described here: vowpeace.org/now-is-the-time-canada-sign-the-ban-treaty-hiroshima-nagasaki-day-remembrance/. This was in support of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). Learn more about the existential threat posed by nuclear weapons here: www.icanw.org/#rec59254786

ONLINE PEACE CONFERENCE

US based Veterans for Peace completed a three day virtual convention. Topics included anti-hegemonic education, justice for Korean victims of the atomic bombs dropped on Japan, nuclear abolition, the impact of current wars on the climate crisis and much more. www.vfpconvention.org/workshops

Invitation to International Peace Coalition calls

200 to 500 people participate in weekly Zoom calls meant to help solidify the various active peace movements in different countries. New participants are always welcome. See schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition.

No Accountability for the Murder of Hind Rajab?

On January 26, 2024 a journalist working in Gaza caught something extraordinary on film. The family of a 6 year old Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli forces. As she was still in the car, she was able to use a cell phone to call for help. When paramedics arrived, they too were killed, as was the girl. American State Department officials were repeatedly asked whether their Israeli partners had sought accountability for this war crime. To date, no one has been held accountable. See this montage presented by retired US judge and broadcaster Andrew Napolitano. rumble.com/v5bke0r-larry-johnson-the-murder-of-hind-rajab.html (Editor’s note: The “Judging Freedom” channel is a good companion to Dialogue Works on YouTube, as many of the same military analysts are interviewed on both platforms.)

A Plethora of Ukraine War Analyses

“Tired of MSM curated news? Look here for the rest of the story.” Such is the tag line of the Substack entitled A Skeptic. “There was a time when journalists wrote truths. We now live in the age of manufactured consent.” The team behind this Substack spends up to 5 hours a day compiling regular detailed War Reports, focussing primarily on but not limited to Ukraine. For example, the report from August 20 contains detailed maps, multiple battle reports complete with squad names and geographical coordinates, casualty counts (1935 Ukrainian soldiers, including more than 330 lost at the site of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia near the Kursk nuclear power plant.) This report was updated three times during the day (with the most recent at the top). Also included were links to military commentary from US Ret. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Col. Daniel Davis, Larry Johnson and others. The same report also addressed topics like “On the Prospects of Turkish Presence in Iraq”; “Is Israel losing?” And “American Presence at the South End of China” where the USA is starting to involve Australia and the Philippines. substack.com/@askeptic/p-147934442 In addition to daily reports, the authors place links to articles, documentaries, etc. that have a longer term relevance here: askeptic.substack.com/p/analyses-ukraine.

Gradual vs Sudden Exit from UN

The “Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023” (HR:6645/S:3428) before the US Congress withdraws the US completely from the United Nations. Some advocate for a gradual pull-out from the United Nations (and the World Health Organization), while others seek immediate and definitive severance. Asked what could replace the supposed “peace-oriented focus of the UN”, US-based Rima E Laibow, MD advocates withdrawal and a return to nation-to-nation diplomacy and the use of regional trade blocs. “Despite what many think, the UN Charter has no mechanism for peace. If the UN’s plans were implemented, every aspect of our society would be forever transformed into an abject slave society and our bodies merely cells in the biodigital slave camp.” Dr. Laibow explains that central control through the UN serves the globalists, not the people. She states that the 10 Million Patriot Challenge shown here PreventGenocide2030.org , can stop this UN conquest. “When the masses speak up, change happens.”

Canadians can take the 10 Million Patriot Challenge and keep up to date as more information is added to ExitUN.ca. They can contact their MPs via phone, email, letters, etc. or by using this communication tool. oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=21285

UN: Mission Creep & Tech Surveillance

A number of concerns have been identified with the UN Declaration for Future Generations. To learn more, see the annotated slide show here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/three-day-silent-procedure-at-the

Why LEAVE Globalist Organizations?

As people become aware of the ever-nearing United Nations SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE, set to occur in a few weeks, they note what appears to be a corporate funded power grab feeding upon the good will and compassion of elected officials. Since 1945, lawmakers have held the deepest of respect for the United Nations, which was initially set up out of the ashes of WWII. The vision was to have an alliance of nations that would ensure peaceful relations among them. It was to have mechanisms to deal with conflicts such that wars could be avoided. The debate now is between those who advocate for reform of the UN, those who prefer a gradual pull back and those who push for immediate and definitive defunding and severance from the UN.

By 1998, it was clear that the people working in the bureaucracy of the UN no longer saw themselves as an alliance of heads of states advocating for peace, but rather as a private-public partnership, reaching out to businesses to help advocate for social change. Turning over more decision making powers to corporations who can benefit financially from joint decision-making is not sitting well with many Canadians. See the information under LEARN at www.exitUN.ca.

Conversation Tips

How to have a productive conversation with a Know-it-All; How to respectfully Disagree about Politics; How to be more present at home… These are just a few of the video clips presented by the social scientists behind the Crucial Learning project. www.youtube.com/@CrucialLearning They also offer webinars. cruciallearning.com/resource-center/webinars/

ON A LIGHTER NOTE TRUE ANIMAL TALES

This spring, retired AB Fish & Wildlife officer Jim Mitchell released a book of 34 true stories based on his experiences as a resource protector. www.westernwheel.ca/local-arts-and-culture/former-alberta-game-warden-offers-glimpse-behind-the-badge-8451566. Meanwhile, the team at Animalogic provides entertaining and informative short documentaries on all kinds of animals. A recent feature shows the life and habits of the prairie dog. Have you ever heard of pancaking your body to cool down in the heat of summer? www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY22b8kx240&list=PLLp_Uzlh36zVJ1TdNIjbA-5X3EE-t4lHP

DRUTHERS Road Trip

After 10 weeks on the road, the DRUTHERS team has completed its cross Canada 50+ city tour and is heading back home to Ontario exhausted and happy! https://www.facebook.com/shawnjason

Cyber Security Firm Envisions Life in 2030

US based Trend Micro offers various AI driven cybersecurity services. It shares a number of playlists on YouTube including its “Cyber Academy” with tips on password security, camera safety, etc.. Looking up “2020” and “2030” here: www.youtube.com/@trendmicro one finds fictionalized scenarios of how communication, cyber, medical, and other forms of technology are envisioned to impact daily life in the future. In his 2022 introduction to the 2030 webseries Trend Micro’s Rik Ferguson, VP security research, discusses the approach the company used to research plausible and probable future technologies. They analyzed reports from security agencies like Interpol, etc. to understand the ecosystem around cybercrime. Then, they applied all their learning into a highly gripping storyline based in a fictional country. Ferguson discusses the possibility of technologies to “alter belief systems and the way people think.” He continues: “the next decade promises to be one where machine learning and AI has really permeated every level of every aspect of our society, it’s currently in our homes, in our education, in our production lines, in our governments. And there’s no reason to assume that by the end of this decade, cybercrime will be any different. When it comes to fighting against criminal activity: “it really does become AI against AI in the future. … Already now our accepted notions of truth, trust and authenticity are very much under threat. That’s undeniable. And that will be our challenge for the next decade — telling the real from the unreal, fact from fiction, fantasy from reality.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-6ZqMrMCOs&list=PLZm70v-MT4JqUQaeytwCoJhO_XgnQvMRp

