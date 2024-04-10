Dialogue Works Vs Information Omission 133KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Introducing DIALOGUE WORKS

A tool in the fight against Information Omission

What is Information Omission?

The Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity defines DISINFORMATION a “false information that is intended to manipulate, cause damage, or guide people, organizations, and countries in the wrong direction.”

Psychology Today states: Lying by omission can be used to spread disinformation if people develop an incorrect impression based on partial information. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/mental-mishaps/202108/erasing-memories-lies-omission-can-spread-disinformation

The above-mentioned Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity does not include Information Omission as a problem within today’s information architecture, but the problem is very real. More has been written on the topic here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information

What is Dialogue Works?

Dialogue Works is a YouTube channel where a non-geopolitical expert (Civil Engineer Dr. Alkhorshid) interviews different well-known military, strategic, intelligence, finance etc. professionals, with the aim of building dialogue. https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

Why visit Dialogue Works?

Following this channel is an easy way to hear from mostly retired career-long professionals who provide expert commentary on world affairs. The commentary is often different from what is generally presented in government-funded, corporate-backed & censored “mainstream media” in Europe, Oceania and North America.

The host of Dialogue Works asks clear questions to gain insight into the expertise of his guests. Listeners can thus indirectly learn from these same experts and eventually teach others, one dialogue at a time, to better understand the roots behind and the disastrous implications of the current conflicts of our day. The analysts interviewed explain complex situations from a viewpoint different from that provided within the censored corporate and government controlled media bubble. Many people find that the interviews on Dialogue Works help them to understand the bigger picture around major current issues. Listening to skilled analysts has allowed listeners to put aside preconceived notions based on years of omitted information. Given that voices of this calibre are left outside of the mainstream dialogue, it is important for the reestablishment of peaceful relations between countries to have access to the level of insight these professionals can provide.

In sharing information that is being omitted within the “mainstream” of society with their elected officials, listeners can eventually contribute toward mutual understanding, the cessation of warfare and the establishment of lasting peace. Dialogue Works helps all who hear it teach others about the dangers of the current phenomenon of Big-Corp driven Information Omission within our corporate and government directed “mainstream’ media.

Well informed Canadians have long been running this simple test - that of putting a news story being reported outside of the mainstream media bubble into the search engines of

https://www.cbc.ca/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

https://globalnews.ca/

https://www.thecanadianpress.com/ (CP)

https://apnews.com/ (Associated Press, AP)

https://torontosun.com/

https://www.thestar.com/ (Toronto Star)

etc.

It is rare that these major Canadian “mainstream” sources report on the story, or provide an accurate, recent update of the story in question. Often, if they do mention aspects of the story, it is with the insinuation that to inform anyone about it is to engage in “mis” or “dis” information. Instead of ethically reporting on key geopolitical news and providing crucial insights, corporate and government backed “mainstream” media intentionally or inadvertently engage in Information Omission.

A common sentiment among followers of a wide range of independent news sources is: “If Covid-19 coverage has taught us anything, it should be that ‘protecting people from misinformation’ via a media that ignores, deflects, misrepresents information has been deadly.”

Readers are encouraged to remind their news providers of the requirements that govern the profession of journalism, in particular, requirements around “defending the public’s interest”. These requirements can be found here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/are-our-canadian-media-living-up. Defending the public’s interest includes “promoting the free flow of information”, “exposing crime or wrongdoing”, "protecting public health and safety”, and “preventing the public from being misled.” News organizations – including producers of newspapers, websites, magazines, radio and television – are to “provide forums for the free interchange of information and opinion. As such, they should seek to include views from all segments of the population” and to “make room for the interests of all: minorities and majorities, those with power and those without it, holders of disparate and conflicting views” (Source)

Nima Rostami Alkhorshid is an Iranian Professor of Civil Engineering, teaching in Brazil.

Dialogue Works. https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

At Dialogue works, we believe there’s nothing more unstoppable than when people come together.This group’s mission is to create a global community of diverse individuals who will support, challenge, and inspire one another by providing a platform for Dialogue. We encourage you to share your knowledge, ask questions, participate in discussions, and become an integral part of this little community. Together we can become a better community and provide our members with a much better experience.

Here Nima Rostami Alkhorshid asks questions of many well known geo-political experts listed below on matters of current importance - for example aspects of the conflicts in Ukraine, Yemen, Palestine, as well as the global implications of US government and NATO decisions.

These include the following (with text straight copied from the bios provided):

Joe Atkins, a professor of journalism, has taught at the University of Mississippi since 1990. He teaches courses in advanced reporting, international journalism, ethics and social issues, media history, and labor and media. ...A statewide columnist and 35-year veteran journalist, Atkins was a congressional correspondent with Gannett News Service’s Washington, D.C. bureau for five years. He previously worked with newspapers in North Carolina and Mississippi.

Ambassador Chas Freeman is a career diplomat (retired) who was Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs from 1993-94, earning the highest public service awards of the Department of Defense for his roles in designing a NATO-centered post-Cold War European security system and in reestablishing defense and military relations with China. He served as U. S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm). He was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during the historic U.S. mediation of Namibian independence from South Africa and Cuban troop withdrawal from Angola.

Capt. Matthew Hoh had nearly twelve years experience with the US military and the wars overseas with the United States Marine Corps, Department of Defense and State Department. He has been a Senior Fellow with the Center For International Policy since 2010. In 2009, Matthew Hoh resigned in protest from his post in Afghanistan with the State Department over the American escalation of the war. Prior to his assignment in Afghanistan, Matthew took part in the American occupation of Iraq...

Michael Hudson - President of The Institute for the Study of Long-Term Economic Trends (ISLET), a Wall Street Financial Analyst, Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Larry C. Johnson - veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He is the founder and managing partner of BERG Associates, which was established in 1998. Larry provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years.

Daniel Kovalik is an American lawyer and Human Rights advocate who currently teaches International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He graduated from Columbia University School of Law in 1993. He then served as in-house counsel for the United Steelworkers, AFL-CIO (USW) until 2019. While with the USW, he worked on Alien Tort Claims Act cases against The Coca-Cola Company, Drummond and Occidental Petroleum – cases arising out of egregious human rights abuses in Colombia. ... He has written extensively on the issue of international human rights and U.S. foreign policy for the Huffington Post and Counterpunch and has lectured throughout the world on these subjects.

Ltc. (ret.) Karen U. Kwiatkowski - retired U.S. Air Force officer whose assignments included duties as a Pentagon desk officer and various roles for the National Security Agency.

Andrei Martyanov is an expert on Russian military and naval issues. He ... served as an officer on the ships and staff position of the Soviet Coast Guard through 1990. He took part in the events in the Caucasus which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the mid-1990s he moved to the United States where he currently works as Laboratory Director in a commercial aerospace group. He is a frequent blogger on the US Naval Institute Blog. He is the author of Losing Military Supremacy, The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs, and Disintegration: Indicators of the Coming American Collapse.

Ray McGovern [....started as an] Army infantry/intelligence officer and then served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray’s duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985.

Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds degrees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, Internet commerce, network security and advertising.

Nicolai N. Petro is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Russia and Ukraine. His professional focus is on the role that religion, history, and cultural symbols can play in democratic development.

Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. From 1991 until 1998, Mr. Ritter served as a Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, leading the search for Iraq’s proscribed weapons of mass destruction. Mr. Ritter was a vocal critic of the American decision to go to war with Iraq.

Geoffrey Roberts is a historian, biographer, and political commentator. A renowned specialist in Russian and Soviet foreign and military policy and an expert on Stalin and the Second World War... He is Emeritus Professor of History at University College Cork and a Member of the Royal Irish Academy.

Paul Craig Roberts (PCR) has had careers in scholarship and academia, journalism, public service, and business. He is chairman of The Institute for Political Economy. President Reagan appointed Dr. Roberts Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy... From 1975 to 1978, Dr. Roberts served on the congressional staff where he drafted the Kemp-Roth bill and played a leading role in developing bipartisan support for a supply-side economic policy. After leaving the Treasury, he served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Commerce. He has contributed to Commentary, The Public Interest, The National Interest, Policy Review, National Review, The Independent Review, Harper’s, the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Fortune, London Times, The Financial Times, TLS, The Spectator, The International Economy, Il Sole 24 Ore, Le Figaro, Liberation, and the Nihon Keizai Shimbun. He has testified before committees of Congress on 30 occasions.

Jeffrey Sachs is widely recognized for bold and effective strategies to address complex challenges including the escape from extreme poverty, the global battle against human-induced climate change, international debt and financial crises, national economic reforms, and the control of pandemic and epidemic diseases. Sachs serves as the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he holds the rank of University Professor, the university’s highest academic rank. Sachs was Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Co-Chair of the Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition, academician of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences at the Vatican, Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development, Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah Honorary Distinguished Professor at Sunway University, and SDG Advocate for UN Secretary General António Guterres. From 2001-18, Sachs served as Special Advisor to UN Secretaries-General Kofi Annan (2001-7), Ban Ki-moon (2008-16), and António Guterres (2017-18).

Col. (ret.) Lawrence Wilkerson's last positions in government were as Secretary of State Colin Powell's Chief of Staff (2002-05), Associate Director of the State Department's Policy Planning staff under the directorship of Ambassador Richard N. Haass, and member of that staff responsible for East Asia and the Pacific, political-military and legislative affairs (2001-02). Before serving at the State Department, Wilkerson served 31 years in the U.S. Army. During that time, he was a member of the faculty of the U.S. Naval War College (1987 to 1989), Special Assistant to General Powell

.Richard D. Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst where he taught economics from 1973 to 2008.

A similar initiative is this YouTube channel run by a retired judge and broadcaster: Judge Andrew Napolitano: Judging Freedom https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDkEYb-TXJVWLvOokshtlsw/videos. The guests here are many of those interviewed on Dialogue Works along with others of a similar calibre and depth of knowledge.