Canadian journalists, policy makers and the general public are invited to view the court proceedings taking place from 9:30 am ET on July 15, 2025 as Federal Court of Appeal will decide whether 400 ostriches—none of which have shown illness in over 180 days—live or die.

Currently speaking: BC lawyer Umar Sheikh on behalf of United Ostrich Farms (as of 9:45 ET, July 15, 2025). He is presenting five grounds for appeals, four of which relate to the federal court having previously erred in law, and one relates to conflicts of interest in the case of previous legal representation obtained by the farm.

As described in the substack written by citizen journalist Connie Shields,

this isn’t just about ostriches. It’s about whether property rights, scientific freedom, and due process still mean anything in this country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has weaponized its authority, refusing independent testing, denying treatment, and threatening farmers into silence. If this can happen to them, it can happen to any of us. This is the litmus test for our country’s commitment to its founding legal protections. The flock in question represents over 25 years of genetic and commercial development. It is also a cornerstone of scientific work that may offer future medical breakthroughs. If the stay is not granted, and this appeal denied, there is no remedy. But this matter goes beyond the technical. It touches the heart of what it means to live in a free country. The Canadian Bill of Rights guarantees every individual the right to the enjoyment of property and the protection of that right under due process of law. Yet CFIA acted with unchecked discretion, refusing to allow testing, refusing to consider serological immunity, refusing any third-party veterinary care, and threatening $200,000 fines or jail time for those who dared treat their own healthy animals. The CFIA acted not as a steward of animal health, but as an agent of destruction. This is not a mere regulatory disagreement—it is an egregious abuse of power. And it is precisely the type of abuse the courts were designed to constrain. As Universal Ostrich Farms stands before the Federal Court of Appeal on July 15, the outcome will send a ripple across the nation—either affirming the rights of private citizens and scientific pioneers or handing unchecked power to agencies that answer to no one. This is about more than birds. It’s about the soul of the nation . The CFIA’s refusal to allow testing, their threats of fines and imprisonment for treating healthy animals, and their attempt to bury 140,000 pounds of living science is not just a bureaucratic mistake—it is a deliberate act of destruction, justified by corrupted logic. But Canadians are waking up. Farmers are remembering they do have rights. And like the Bill of Rights itself, the truth cannot be buried. “Irreparable Harm” and the Ostrich Farm on Trial: Why This Case Should Alarm Every Canadian. The Canadian Bill of Rights is on Trial

One of the expert witnesses testifying at the previous court hearing, Dr. Steven Pelech, is a biomedical research professor at the University of British Columbia.

He explained to CSNews that CFIA ended up culling the same poultry farm four times, and each time the newly arriving chicks ended up testing positive for avian influenza again. “Culling doesn't result in a better result.” He referenced the old saying: “It is insanity to do the same thing again and again expecting a different result.” He also explained the excuse of "needing to prevent zoonotic transfer to humans" is not standing up to scientific scrutiny

Addressing the question of the CFIA’s use of PCR testing for the two deceased ostrich carcasses Dr. Pelech explained that PCR testing alone is unless it is set near 24 cycles and backed up by blood tests. The more cycles used, the greater the likelihood that the results being returned end up showing as false positives.

Because today’s court hearing is a review of an earlier decision by the CFIA to have 400 ostriches culled, information that has become available following that date is not supposed to be considered. However, journalists, political staffers and the public, once aware of the potential for conflicts of interest between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the gain of function research, the manufacturers of avian influenza vaccines will see a clear parallel between two situations…. In order for Health Canada to clear a pathway for the emergency use authorization (aka Interim Order) of COVID-19 vaccine products, any other therapeutics needed to be discredited, and their advocates silenced. In order for CFIA’s partners in the manufacturing of avian influenza vaccine products, any other therapeutics, including the antibody research happening by means of ostrich egg production, needs to be silenced. (See CFIA, Do I Smell a Conflict of Interest?)

The Role of the World Organization for Animal Health

The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is playing a similar role as was played by the World Health Organization during the declared COVID-19 pandemic We learn here that “The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) is responsible for the stamping out” policy that has resulted in the culling of millions of chickens and other animals.”

And yet… technically, the CFIA is NOT bound by WOAH to the "stamping out" policy. (it is the CFIA’s own choice to insist on this route.) The CFIA claimed that they are required to follow the “stamping out” policy for trade reasons, while our largest trading partner now has changed course on that policy. Not even the recent statement from WOAH's top science advisor supports mass depopulation of herds. Dr. Gregorio Torres references the need to ensure strategies used by member agencies are socially acceptable: “Control strategies should be evidence based and need to be accepted by the society. We know that massive stamping out of poultry farms might not be sufficient to contain the risk and definitely are not socially acceptable.” (At the 22:56 mark here.)

As written by CSNews on May 15, 2025

CFIA is essentially an "outpost"(National Focal Point or NFP) of the WHO, as is PHAC and a bunch of other Health Canada departments - which means that as long was we are members of the WHO and we sign on to the International Health Regulations, those NFP agencies will be REQUIRED to carry out tasks on behalf of WHO HQ. See page 3 sections 3 & 4 and this line Additional tasks have been identified which the national authority may need to carry out through the NFP or other bodies; these are set out in the Appendix. https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/documents/emergencies/designation-ihr-national-focal-points.pdf See also from the Appendix: WHO may issue temporary recommendations under Article 15 of the IHR(2005) and make standing recommendations for routine or periodic application under Article 16. Once such recommendations are issued or made, they will be communicated to NFPs via the WHO IHR Contact Points. NFPs may be responsible for ensuring that government officials are aware of such recommendations and for providing any necessary advice relating to the implementation of health measures. Given what our governments all did with WHO's COVID recommendations, we can see this happening repeatedly (wth "may" meaning "should")

Both the WHO and the WOAH, as well as their parent organization, the United Nations, have been in partnership with the world’s largest corporate lobby group,the World Economic Forum for at least a year. Claiming to be involved in a “public private partnership” with a wide range of “stakeholders” the UN/WEF collaboration is a clear example of corporatism…unelected corporate entities, working through Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) such as the United Nations to guide and shape government policies. See more here:

Pattern of globalist organizations taking over national decision making unchallenged

Canadians are reminded of the following developments happening in consort with each other:

The World Health Organization Pandemic (WHO) Pandemic Treaty and the June 1, 2024 to the International Health Regulations (IHR) are being silently agreed to by PM Carney and his unspecified entourage in the Privy Council, an unelected body that does not make recordings of its meetings public - one that considers the Federal Cabinet to be its “executive arm”. The Privy Council office seems to operate by means of secret memos, as we learned in June 2023. Agreeing to submit Canada to the blanket terms of WHO emergency declarations without consideration of local realities takes away Canadian sovereignty over decision-making not only in health matters but also when it comes to information management and legal due process. Canadians opposed to nearly every measure in Bill C-293 (including surveillance, land use, food production, quarantine and lockdown measures) are now seeing a repeat performance in PM Carney’s acquiescence to the two WHO documents. The lack of public discussion around these matters guarantees that Canada will once again implement the kinds of costly yet ineffective bioscecurity measures, including lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations that were rolled out following the WHO’s declaration of a pandemic emergency for COVID-19. Learn more in this Letter to World Leaders and in this critique of key articles of the Pandemic Treaty.

The World Heath Organizations is Pushing for a “ Permanent Tech Alliance to Institutionalize Digital Health Messaging and Behavior Control… As the WHO repositions itself for future health crises, its digital communication strategy is clear: deepen ties with tech giants, sustain control over digital health discourse, and prioritize behavior modification over mere information dissemination. The organization’s post-pandemic playbook seems less about restoring public trust through transparency and more about institutionalizing an infrastructure of message management built on censorship-era foundations.”

The revelations included in a document called The COVID DOSSIER A Record of Military & Intelligence Coordination of the Global COVID Event essentially showing how the management of the COVID-19 Pandemic “was a global operation coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.” For specifics regarding Canada see: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/i/159885001/covid-dossier-canada

Background information

