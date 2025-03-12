Letter To Senate Post Prorogue 77.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

To the Honourable Members of Canada’s Senate

RE: the continued need to VOTE DOWN Bill C-293

Soon you will return to business. April 1, 2025 is marked as your first fixed sitting date, but there are six “possible Senate sitting days” in your Calendar from March 25 onward. Your last full week of sittings ended December 17 (with one day prior to the freeze on regular parliamentary activity on February 4). In the nearly 3 months since you were last routinely in the Red Chamber, a LOT of information has been reported outside of the “mainstream media bubble”. But those who follow ONLY the Canadian Press, the CBC, CTV, Global, Globe & Mail, etc. are totally unaware of all of it. In fact, our government/corporate-backed “mainstream”, “establishment”, or “legacy” media continues building an elaborate Potemkin village on the airwaves.

A Potemkin village is a term used to describe a facade or deceptive appearance created to hide an undesirable reality, often in a political or economic context. It originates from the story of Grigory Potemkin, who allegedly built fake villages to impress Empress Catherine the Great during her visit to Crimea in 1787.

The Canadian Press (CP) bills itself as “Canada’s Trusted News Leader”. On the one hand, it is the news release services from which many of Canada’s smaller newspapers glean the stories they publish on a daily basis. On the other hand, it relies heavily on the services it provides to major corporations such as Visa, GE, and Postmedia as its business model. Yesterday, we read that “Liberal caucus members feel the party rejuvenated and united” now that “newly minted” Liberal leader Mark Carney “takes the reins from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau” (1) CP readers are being led to believe that the greatest threat to Canada is coming from US President Donald Trump (2) and that, for example, there was nothing wrong with the Canadian government’s policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, declared 5 years ago, on March 11 2020. (3)

The new Housing Minister Nathaniel Erskine-Smith confirmed that Cabinet and government CONTINUED TO OPERATE during the prorogation of Parliament. (4) This has not been reported to Canadians who have been led to believe that all work paused while the Liberals focussed on their leadership election. To describe a Cabinet operation out of sight and without public and media scrutiny, similarly unreported on like the ongoing work of the Privy Council members—lifelong appointees (5) who swear allegiance to King above Country— the word Politburo comes to mind.

A senior policymaking body in a political organisation, generally consisting of members who either are appointed by the party in control of the organisation or who attain membership through their personal political affiliations. The word politburo is most commonly used to refer to the highest political organ of the central committee in communist parties.

It is crucial that Canadian policymakers such as you, our Senators, seek true democratic transparency and look outside of the facade spun by the very news organizations bribe-funded by the Trudeau government. (6)

One technique most commonly used by the government funded media outlets to spin a deceptive narrative is to only include quotes by voices propping up ONE side of any issue. Another is to slip into the role of a corporate marketer, completely ignoring any failures or shortcomings of those being profiled. Instead of abiding by the various codes of media ethics that compel media outlets to provide journalistic balance (7), government/corporate backed media help build and maintain the facade. NOT mentioning “inconvenient truths” is their most commonly used form of disinformation.

As Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s private members Bill C-293 returns to the Order Paper, please consider the following:

Mark Carney appointed Marco Mendicino as his Chief of Staff. This former Minister of Public Safety was used as a tool by PM Trudeau to invoke the Emergencies Act in 2022 despite Ottawa police reporting NO VIOLENCE in Ottawa in relation to the Freedom Convoy. (8) Should a balanced news report, when mentioning Mendicino’s new position, not also make reference to how the most significant of Mendicino’s “achievements” was later deemed unconstitutional and breached the Charter rights of Canadians? (9)

While all mainstream media eyes have been on the leadership race, Canada has descended ever more into a corporatist fascist state - the kind of system that passing Bill C-293 would formalize. Six examples (BC Health Professions Act; Aerial Spraying; Policy Horizons; Attack on Natural Health Products; Health Canada’s Drug Approval Process; & the Canadian Food Inspection Agency) have been outlined here (10).

The entire biowarfare patent history of SARS-CoV-2 virus development and the development of the associated military countermeasure (COVID-19 genetic therapeutics marketed as vaccines) has been testified to at two Alberta events in the past two weeks. Patent researcher US Dr. David Martin has presented the irrefutable evidence going back decades speaking in person in Calgary (11) and virtually in Edmonton (12). Mainstream media outlets were all informed of this and invited to attend and declined to do so. Senators looking to analyze a bill on “Pandemic Preparedness” cannot proceed without understanding this information.

A comprehensive review of the role of the US Department of Defence in leading this bioweapon development, directing pharmaceutical corporations as well as government responses has been prepared, posted and discussed in recent weeks. ALL Senators need to become aware of this crucial information. Former US pharmaceutical executive Sasha Latypova even includes Canadian links and connections in her comprehensive post entitled The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event. (13)

A thorough all-cause mortality analysis prepared by the independently run Correlations-Canada (a group focusing on research in the public interest) demonstrated medical countermeasures (such as the use of Remdesivir and ventilators) as well as lockdowns and the associated unemployment and despair as responsible for MORE deaths than SARS-CoV-2 virus related reasons. This riveting presentation by former Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada research fellow Dr. Denis Rancourt is another must-see for anyone looking to set “pandemic preparedness” policies. (14)

A number of comprehensive books on multiple aspects of the public health response to the declared COVID-19 pandemic have now been published. This one by members of the Canadian Citizen Care Alliance includes basic introductions to questions of immune response, vaccine development, etc. and comes highly recommended to anyone trying to set policy in this area. (15) Given the wilful blindness of mainstream Canadian media on these matters, Canadians are increasingly turning to citizen journalists. The interviewer on this podcast spent the first few years under COVID posting his careful reviews of federal and provincial databases - interpreting them in layperson friendly language. Only recently has he stepped into the political realm to run as a Calgary city councillor.

Canadians who understand how mainstream media reporting was a critical part of the psychological operation foisted upon most of the western world are also keenly aware of how close to home the threat of a repeat operation has come to our shores.

With the “election” by a fraction of Canadians of Mark Carney to the position of Prime Minister, especially IF YOU the Senators are persuaded into passing Bill C-293, a Mark Carney government can piggy back onto the US extension of the emergency measures provision that is currently valid in the USA until 2029. (16) ANY declared “emergency” from a Housing Crisis, an Environmental Crisis, a US trade and tariff crisis, a manufactured Avian Flu Crisis, etc. can trigger in a totalitarian regime in this country.

As a reminder, you have received over 300,000 e-letters and countless other items of correspondence asking you, our chamber of “sober second thought” to stop the Bill that, while purporting to Prevent Pandemics, does anything but.

Please review also the extended press releases sent in September (17) and October (18) of 2024, as well as the information shared in this “Quiz” on pandemic prevention (19).

And finally, please review the extensive writings of Niagara ON journalist Chris George (20). Not only has he provided much needed information around C-293 and its related issues, he has also started a monthly “Globalist Monitor” publication that MUST BE SEEN BY EVERY Senator asap.

We are counting you YOU, Honourable Senators to keep us from ever more totalitarianism in Canada.

Sincerely,

