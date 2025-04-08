How do politicians get their news? Which stories are they exposed to and which remain concealed? Policy-makers can only make policies based on what is in their field of awareness. CSNews proposes a two-page format that can be shared with decision-makers at all levels on a semi-occasional basis.

The purpose of Canadian Shareable News is to point at information being kept out of the public eye. The problem of media silence resulting from the collusion of Big Ag, Big Chem, Big Tech with Big Lobby and the Media Industrial Complex was raised as an illustrative example of an even larger issue in a previous post.

Image Source: theconstructor.org/water-resources/dams/cracking-control-methods-concrete-dams/35506/

Here, Canadian Shareable News proposes a work-around, a small way to start “cracking the dam of censorship”, so to speak.

Politicians who are inundated with reams of policy documents appreciate brevity. Readers are invited to make a point of forwarding a single news brief in an email every two weeks. It can be addressed jointly to municipal, provincial/territorial, and federal elected officials. Readers might also wish to include a few local school board officials, wellness practitioners, pharmacists, journalists, etc. keeping them informed of news they might not otherwise be receiving.

Here we provide four issues, enough for two months worth of bi-weekly mail-outs.

# 1 ~~ Extracted from Vol. 2 Issues 1 & 2 of CanadianShareableNews.Substack.com canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-41-january-6-2025-vol & canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-42-january-14-2025-vol

Featuring brief summaries of reports on these topics: New Climate Studies Shake Consensus: Higher CO2 = Green Deserts, Less Drought — Honest Medicine & updated Cancer Care monograph — Compilation of C-19 vax harms released daily — Calling out Corporate Takeover of UN — The Indigestibles

Toxin Free Living News Briefs #1 167KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

# 2 ~~ Extracted from Vol. 2 Issue 3 of CanadianShareableNews.Substack.com canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-43-january-21-2025-vol

Featuring brief summaries of reports on these topics: Advocating for Hearing Loops in Public Spaces — Knitted Knockers (lightweight breast prosthetics) — Launch of New Vaccine Injury Support Group — Letter of Concern re: DNA in mRNA

Toxin Free Living News Briefs #2 133KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

# 3 ~~Extracted from Vol. 2 Issues 2 & 4 of CanadianShareableNews.Substack.com canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-42-january-14-2025-vol & canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-43-january-21-2025-vol

Featuring brief summaries of reports on these topics: Concerns about the use of AI for mRNA Cancer Vaccine Development — Censorship of Evolving Climate Science leads to Psychological Distress — Concerns with FluMist Nasal Vaccine

Toxin Free Living News Briefs #3 166KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

# 4~~ Extracted from Vol. 2 Issue 5 of CanadianShareableNews.Substack.com canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csnews-week-45-february-4-2025-vol

Featuring brief summaries of reports on these topics: UK & US Avian Flu Panic is Unjustified — Natural Health Products Still under Siege — Advocating for the Canadian Disability Benefit — Canadian Action Against Geo-engineering