From “The Gaslighting of the Masses”, an October 2022 post by CJ Hopkins found here: cjhopkins.substack.com/p/the-gaslighting-of-the-masses. It was republished as a chapter in Canary in a (Post) COVID World - Money, Fear & Power. Vol. 2. As an American living in Germany for 20 years, CJ Hopkins critiqued Germany’s COVID-19 policies. It was the graphic on his book cover that led to charges against him. Learn more here: 1984today.substack.com/p/witness-for-the-persecution.

As Gazans Return, Trump Claims Land for US

BC Ostrich Antibody Research KEY to Cull

Charges against Dr. Charles Hoffe dropped

AB Report Supporters Push Back against Critics

Welcome to Volume 2 Issue 5. You can find us online here: Canadian Shareable News on substack.com or on X at @CSNews_X.

These are certainly interesting times. Outside of the ‘mainstream’ government and corporate backed media, something is underway, the likes of which we have never seen before. All around the internet, on Substack, Twitter, Rumble and other uncensored platforms, a world wide open source knowledge network is evolving and rapidly being built. This includes awareness about the reality of psychological operations. And as some see an upcoming end to the current financial system, many recommend a pull out of the United Nations and of NATO. Does a position of neutrality warrant further consideration? (See page 3.)

Early February: 3 year anniversary of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy (anthem)

February 12: Palliative Care Webinar & Natural Health Product Zoom

February 13: Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases & JCCF legal challenge re: proroguing Parliament

February 14: Last day to complete MAID survey (See p. 2)

February 18: Presentation on Nat. Health Product Industry (See p. 2)

February 25: Action on Geo-engineering (See p. 4)

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Karen Espersen has been raising 400 ostriches in a remote area east of Vernon, BC for 35 years. As the largest living relatives of dinosaurs, ostriches are known for longevity and a strong, durable immune response to illness. Espersen’s ostriches are involved in health science research and are not sold for their meat. Espersen has partnered with the president of Kyoto Prefectural University, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto as well as with researchers in Canada and at a US bioscience company. Vaccine developers have long worked with chicken eggs to grow the needed antibodies. Yet the eggs of ostriches are more productive. Ostrich-generated antibodies have now been produced to fight off illnesses as diverse as cholera, MERS, and COVID-19 via multiple applications. Following an anonymous tip, agents at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency visited the farm and claimed that 2 ostriches who had died were infected with a highly infectious strain of avian flu. According to CFIA policy, this should lead to the “depopulation” of the entire herd. The 30 day cull order gives rise to many unanswered questions. Opponents of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and Canada’s Bill C-293 see in this case what Canadian farmers could expect in the future: See bcrising.ca/save-our-ostriches; jamesroguski.substack.com/p/culling-is-murder; & preventgenocide2030.org/save-our-ostriches

UK & US Avian Flu Panic is Unjustified

In an international 4 hour conversation, US Dr. Robert Malone explains that despite the hype, the low infection rate of Avian Flu means it is “a nothing burger.” This is now the forth time this virus has been used as a form of “Information or Psychological Bioterrorism - the intentional weaponization of fear of infectious disease for some agenda.” In Hour 3, Peter MacIsaac explains the avian flu psyop from a law enforcement perspective. whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/fti-special-report-live-panel-discussion

Natural Health Products Still under Siege

In 2017, Health Canada introduced the ‘Self Care Framework’. This is limiting how Canadians can access natural health products. The Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) explains that new fees will be levied on natural health businesses and stricter regulations for naturopaths, natural health product companies and other providers are being planned. Such changes will drive up prices and put companies out of business. As well, “producers and practitioners will no longer be able to publicly share truthful information about natural products”. When transnational corporations are fined $5 million/day for any violations, they can survive. By moving natural health businesses into the same category and charging them for any violations at the same rate, they are bound to disappear from the market. NHPPA has prepared this ‘Crisis Summary’ for widespread sharing: nhppa.org/crisis-summary/. Alberta regulatory lawyer Shawn Buckley will explain the situation at the Lethbridge Peoples’ Town Hall on February 18, at 7 pm MT. The link for online access is found in the event notice here: freedomrising.info/events/. There is no reference in the Canadian Press News Agency search engine to Health Canada’s “Self Care Framework”.

While groups like Dying with Dignity advocate for people to “access their right to a peaceful death”, many other citizen groups, including Action 4 Canada have been lobbying against Medical Assistance in Dying. The federal government now invites Canadians to share their views on advanced requests, i.e. following a diagnosis of dementia, before a complete loss of capacity to give consent. To hold a ‘national conversation’ on a ‘complex issue’ the government invites Canadians to compete this online questionnaire before February 14, 2025: www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-services-benefits/medical-assistance-dying/national-conversation-advance-requests.html. A series of invitation only roundtables “with a broad range of individuals” has already been completed. A report on key findings is expected this spring.

Spotting a Psy OP

Former US Navy officer Chase Hughes taught interrogation behaviour analysis and developed tools to revolutionize law enforcement training in the U.S. His manual for intelligence professionals can be found here: wikitia.com/wiki/Chase_Hughes#cite_note-5. He is also part of the YouTube channel entitled ‘The Body Panel’ analyzing body language and behaviour. www.youtube.com/c/TheBehaviorPanel/about.

On February 4, 2025 ON broadcaster Wayne Peters remarked that society is being “shaped shifted” and realty is being “engineered”. He included a clip from a training seminar with Chase Hughes: See ‘How to Spot a PsyOp’ at the 30 minute mark here: whatsupcanada.substack.com/p/reality-engineering-weaponizing-society. Hughes shares three crucial questions: Who benefits? What evidence is being shown and is it verifiable? Why now? Hughes believes people can strengthen their psychological state to resist falling into fear. One tactic is building local networks. To help build immunity against an ‘infection’ of fear, Hughes provides a handout to strengthen critical thinking and media literacy. www.youtube.com/@chasehughesofficial

Key Definitions to know

The open source Wikispooks provides many useful definitions like: PsyOp, Gaslighting, False Flag, Fifth Generation Warfare & Operation Mockingbird. In March 2023, Dr. Robert Malone explained 5th generation warfare in his testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry.

War & Peace

Gazans Return to Demolished Cities

Soon after the Gaza ceasefire deal went into effect, a major Egyptian media outlet showed Egyptian aid trucks rolling into the Gaza Strip. english.ahram.org.eg/News/539003.aspx They also shared photos of Gazan evacuees returning to Northern Gaza from their temporary places of refuge in the south. See: english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContentMulti/539286/Multimedia.aspx. On February 5th, AhramOnline reported: “Gaza's health ministry said Thursday that the death toll from the Israeli war on the Palestinian territory had reached 47,583 and the number of wounded 111,633, figures considered reliable by the United Nations… But the number of those killed by Israeli forces, as published by Gaza's health ministry, continues to rise every day as bodies discovered under the rubble are identified or people die from earlier wounds. During the past 24 hours, 31 further deaths were recorded by the ministry.” english.ahram.org.eg/News/539945.aspx. Standing next to visiting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump recently spoke of building “new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the US to take “ownership” in redeveloping the war-torn territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East." This “shock proposal” was immediately rejected by adversaries and allies of Israel alike. “The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and must be protected by all states, as the International Court of Justice recently underlined afresh. Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited," said UN human rights chief Volker Turk. english.ahram.org.eg/News/539876.aspx

Water, not War! The Oasis Plan

Helga Zepp-LaRouche of the non-partisan Schiller Institute states: “The only way to achieve peace in the region is to simultaneously move on the political and economic fronts. A two-state solution, in which Palestine’s sovereignty is recognized and at last implemented, is essential. At the same time, the massive reconstruction of the area must begin as part of an overall development plan for the region – the LaRouche Oasis Plan… to build nuclear plants to desalinate vast quantities of [salt] water to green the desert, and construct canals and other major infrastructure.” schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/

Contemplating Neutrality

Speaking last fall at the “Reimagining Neutrality” conference in Japan, US professor Nicolai N. Petro asked: “Can a self-professed ‘civilization-state,’ such as Russia or any other, define its sphere of interests in a way that is not threatening to others?”And “is neutrality, either passive or assertive, compatible with Western alliance structures like NATO and the EU?” pascallottaz.substack.com/p/neutrality-security-and-civilizational

Advocating for the Can. Disability Benefit

The 1.6 million Canadians with disabilities living below the poverty line have long been waiting for the Canada Disability Benefit to makes its way through the various steps involved. Now that Parliament has been prorogued, they risk losing the benefit altogether. “The clock is ticking. Without finalized regulations, the CDB risks becoming a casualty of political delays. If a federal election is called before the regulations are completed, implementation could be pushed back indefinitely. This would leave millions of Canadians with disabilities waiting even longer for much-needed financial support.” vadsociety.ca/the-voice-february-2025-were-about-to-lose-the-canada-disability-benefit-heres-what-you-need-to-know/ Over 17,000 signatures were gathered and submitted in January 2022 and yet, this benefit has still not reached its recipients. /www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3656

People 4 a Good Cause…

Canadians demanding progress on this file can make use of the information shared here as they raise awareness for this matter.. elizabethmaymp.ca/calling-for-guarantee-that-the-canada-disability-benefit-be-distributed-beginning-july-1-2025/

Action Against Geo-engineering

As of July 1, 2024, Tennessee’s ‘Chemtrail Ban’ went into effect. Now all of the following are explicitly forbidden: the “intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight.” interestofjustice.substack.com/p/tennessee-chemtrail-ban-goes-into Following these changes in Tennessee, Canadians will have a chance to hear from representatives from Tennessee at an online meeting entitled "Addressing Geo-engineering.” The plan is to discuss how to advocate for similar legislative changes in Canada. Register here: www.tinyURL.com/AddressingGeoengineering.

INDEPENDENT MEDIA of the WEEK

As Canadians seek out information on the United Ostrich story, they are finding that bcrising.ca is more than a citizen action network. It also provides critical information on PCR tests, Agenda 2030 & more.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE Crabs Swapping Homes

This BBC World video shows a little known home exchange system. As hermit crabs outgrow their old shells, they organize a unique system of Home Swapping: www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1dnocPQXDQ