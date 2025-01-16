NOTE: our delay allowed us to update the news on the temporary ceasefire in Gaza. We will add this week’s list of Scrum Questions to THIS post in the coming days.

Q: [People] are unwilling to negotiate [and say] that you cannot negotiate with Vladimir Putin, that he and the Russians only know violence. Do you buy into this?

Ex-Ambassador Ruch was interviewed by Pascal Lottaz of NeutralityStudies.com. He is also the author of Crimes, Hate and Tremors - From One Cold War to the Other in Pursuit of Peace and Justice.

BREAKING NEWS

Pressure for a Possible End to Gaza War

On Wednesday Jan. 15, news broke that negotiators in Qatar had reached an agreement for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Jan 11 Times of Israel reported a meeting between a Trump Envoy and PM Benjamin Netanyahu with pressure on Israel to end the conflict prior to President Trump’s inauguration date.

BREAKING NEWS 2

Canadians pushing back against two threats: US annexation plan & Prorogued Parliament

BREAKING NEWS 3

Former AB Town Councillor sentenced to 3 months Prison for role at Coutts Blockade

https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/sentencing_outcomes_for_two_of_the_coutts_three_announced

Welcome to Volume 2 Issue 2. You can find us online here: Canadian Shareable News on substack.com. This 6-page issue includes a range of responses to President Elect Donald’s Trump’s musing about Canada as a 51st state. We also share links to information on Canada’s past and to a 17 part series that paints a picture of corporate corruption across many sectors of society. This provides context to the citizen action on page 4. Whether the topic is Dr. Nagase’s attempt to do the right thing, Garland Nixon’s enthralling presentation on the dismal future of Europe or climate research that defies the “settled science”, this issue is packed with topics NOT found in the major government and corporate backed media platforms. LOTS TO LEARN!!

EYE on UPCOMING EVENTS:

January 18: Closing Date of petition e-5289 (Democratic process)

January 21: Live streamed event on health misinformation survey (12:30 ET)

January 22: Election Now protest in Ottawa

January 22-23; Dr. Rochagne Kilian’s CPSO hearing

Early February: 3 year anniversary of the Ottawa Freedom Convoy

February 13: Global Day of Action to Close Military Bases

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Readers of Dr. Daniel Nagase’s Substack expressed their gratitude and concern for the BC physician who recently announced he would soon stop his online posts for good. This followed what Nagase interpreted as a clear attempt to silence him. Registered as an ER physician in both AB and BC, Dr. Nagase used to fill in for other doctors. He gained national attention in 2021 when he provided a Nobel Prize winning antiviral medication to three patients struggling with potentially fatal cases of COVID-19. All three patients recovered soon after receiving the medication widely used in the Global South but withheld from Canadian physicians. Mainstream media reports followed only the talking points of Health Canada and the provincial medical colleges. As a result, news watchers were left without becoming aware of the evidence showing the efficacy of various non-vaccine treatments for illnesses such as COVID-19. Dr. Nagase spoke about his decision to administer ivermectin in his testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry in May 2023. After being disciplined by the medical establishment, Dr. Nagase continued informing the public by writing and public speaking. He covered many philosophical, scientific, engineering, and military topics including Russia’s ORESHNIK missiles. danielnagase.substack.com/p/a-new-year-and-the-closing-series.

Concerns with FluMist Nasal Vaccine

AstraZeneca’s Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine FluMist was first approved for use with 5-49 year olds by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003. It was designed to be administered as a nasal spray. In 2010, a trivalent version was authorized by Health Canada, targeting three virus strains. On October 28, 2024 the FDA announced approval for a self-administered version to be available for the 2025-26 flu season.

In July 2024, recommendations published by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) indicated that three types of influenza vaccines have been authorized in Canada: IIV (Inactivated influenza vaccine), RIV (Recombinant influenza vaccine) and LAIV (Live attenuated influenza vaccine). At the time of writing there was one 1 LAIV authorized for Canadians 2 - 59 years of age: AstraZeneca’s FluMist Quadrivalent (with four virus strains) given in doses of 0.1 mL in each nostril. While the reference site drugs.com adds this disclaimer to its entry: “FluMist may not protect all individuals receiving the vaccine” Health Canada publications do not indicate “Risks” each time they indicate “Benefits” of vaccine products. The NACI guidelines do not include information on other ways to prevent or reduce the severity of infection, limiting their recommendations solely to vaccination. When it comes to Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), NACI claims that the Public Health Agency of Canada has a Working Group which “conducts weekly expedited surveillance AEFIs for current influenza vaccines to identify vaccine safety signals in a timely manner.” Yet readers looking for a history of Adverse Events reports on a product like FluMist on the Health-infobase.canada website will not find anything. Meanwhile, Canadians turn to reports published by families of individuals who were harmed by various vaccine products in order to try to piece together their own risk/benefit analyses. US based biomedical consultant Marcella Piper-Terry recently shared information on how FluMist ENHANCES symptoms, as well as on connections between this injection and cardiac disorders (specifically pericarditis) and more. marcellapiperterry.substack.com/p/flumist-vaccine-myocarditis-pericarditis

NACI Conflicts of Interests

In November, 2023, members of the (then) Canadian Covid Care Alliance found multiple types of conflict of interest among the membership of NACI. These are outlined here: www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/conflict-of-interest-series-1-canadian-healthcare-under-siege/.

Honest Medicine & other US Successes

Summarizing their activities from 2024, members of the Frontline Critical Covid Care Alliance (FLCCC) share a number of good news items: from the launching of the Honest Medicine Movement, to the launch of an INDEPENDENT medical journal, to new publications and more. Amazon had briefly banned Dr. Paul Marik’s latest book on Cancer Care, but that was overturned. Prior to the ban, it had ranked #118 out of over 50,000 Cancer (Books) on Amazon. Here Dr. Marik speaks on the book and the latest version of the Cancer Care monograph. rumble.com/v5jk431-cancer-care-review-dr.-paul-marik-joins-the-national-desk-to-discuss-cancer.html

Det. Grus Sues CBC

While the CBC remains silent on the topic, the Western Standard reported on Detective Helen Grus’ lawsuit. She alleges it was the CBC reporting in March 2022 that lead to administrative charges against her. The CBC denies any wrongdoing.

NS Judge loses Review

NS Provincial Court Judge Rickola Brinton attempted to get redress for wrongs related to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. (See Issue 18 of CSNews.) It took six months for a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge to rule against an application by Brinton for a judicial review of an earlier court hearing. For details, see also www.jccf.ca/nova-scotia-supreme-court-dismisses-judges-complaint-that-her-privacy-and-independence-were-violated/

Calgarians Teach Council

On November 18, 2024, seven people, including Laura Chambers, Chris Williams gave presentations on environmental and other topics. See www.youtube.com/@lifeforcecanada4/videos.

War & Peace

Citizen Actions in Support of Gaza

Before the news of the temporary cease fire in Gaza, the Mennonite Central Committee developed a letter writing action. Federal politicians are being asked to work for lasting peace. (Link)

Trump is first Western leader to admit Ukraine war due to NATO Expansion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomes recent references coming out of the United States to the “realities on the ground” and root causes of the conflict. Lavrov explains that Donald Trump “openly acknowledged that NATO was disingenuous when it signed numerous accords with our country” and that “NATO has advanced towards our borders, infringing upon the terms under which East Germany integrated into the Federal Republic”. As for ending the war, Lavrov stated that his government is waiting to hear what President Elect Trump will propose once in office. eir.news/2025/01/news/lavrov-notes-positive-changes-in-narrative-from-trump-and-team-but-awaits-specifics/

Bad Outlook for the EU & NATO

Longtime US progressive radio and TV host (and former police lieutenant) Garland Nixon updates listeners on the current economic crisis in Europe as a result of American-backed anti-Russian policies. Germany’s formerly strong economy has been sabotaged by the US action of destroying its access to cheap energy - the Nord Stream pipeline which brought the Russian gas that powered German industry. Now, closures and relocation of major automobile manufacturing plants and other industries is having a domino effect on all of Europe. Nixon ridicules those who claim Europe is “sliding into a recession” and paints a much grimmer picture in his characteristic blend of humour and seriousness. www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMqUPOzyGP0

New Climate Studies Shake Consensus: Higher CO2 = Green Deserts, Less Drought

Researchers in Australia have found a way to ascertain how increased C02 levels effectively fertilize leaf growth. lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/climate-minute-desert-greening-from Additionally, scientists are observing a connection between higher CO2, changes to plant water conservation and potential decreased droughts. www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1604581113#executive-summary-abstract This information counters the push to decrease CO2 emissions globally, which is one of the drivers of the c40 Cities project and the Global Covenant of Mayors (a CO2 reduction commitment agreed to by over 60 Canadian municipalities).

Canada - A MYTH?

Is Canada a lawfully established Sovereign Nation? The makers of the film “CANADA - The Illusion” point at old documentation indicating that Confederation, the 1931 Statute of Westminster, the 1982 Repatriation of the Constitution and other key events in Canada’s history have not been taught correctly. On the accompanying website, “The Myth is Canada” many questions are asked. These include: “Why was Canada known as the ‘Dominion of Canada’ a British colony until 1938, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?” And “Why do Prime Ministers and other officials when sworn into office here in Canada, swear their allegiance to a foreign monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and not to the people of Canada if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?”

The website also includes a flyer, a timeline and a synopsis of key events from the 1770s to 1995 and much information about constitution writing. In a February 1, 2024 DRUTHERS article, the documentary producer, Timm Stein, asked: “How can a country have confederated and be a free and independent nation, when its confederation documents (the Articles of Confederation) have been written, controlled, and held to this day by the government of a foreign country?” He continued: “If anyone believes that these facts are incorrect, please present the evidence that proves the opposite (e.g., official Articles of Confederation signed by representatives of each independent Province and Territory, and a valid Constitution signed by the people). I’d be happy to hear about it.”

Pres. Trump wants to Annex Canada?

“It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal.” (Henry Kissinger to William F. Buckley LINK) For example, the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline has lead to the deindustrialization of NATO members, particularly Germany.

KnittyKnits states “I don’t think this is a joke. Listen, this is coming from a country that we had to build Crown corporations quickly and frantically to get them to stop monopolizing our rail system and stealing all of our resources in the late 1800s. This is a country that is actively buying Canadian companies and becoming majority shareholders.” www.tiktok.com/@knittyknits/video/7444616981992590647

Sasha Latypova, points out that Elon Musk’s grandfather was involved with a group which was envisioning a US run North America as a stepping stone to “the establishment of an effective worldwide government with a mandate for imposing peace, for conserving resources, and for inducing its subjects to limit the number of their children. sashalatypova.substack.com/p/trumps-north-american-technate

Randy Hillier invites discussion and further details. He also invites Canadians to visit Canada - A User’s Guide & Owners’ Manual.

Matthew Ehret points readers to his prior writings on the topic, for example, to this essay: “The New Malthusian Takeover of Canada.”

Julius Ruechel posted: “Perhaps you don't understand how deeply we have been betrayed by our country and how thoroughly the govt has obliterated the social contract between the govt and the people. For that matter, can you even define what this thing called Canada is anymore?”

Citizens fearing Carney as PM Call on Governor General to Call Election now

A petition, a telephone call campaign, a letter writing campaign, an automated email campaign, these are some of the ways concerned citizens are currently attempting to inform their neighbours of the consequences of silence. One of the key duties of Governor General Mary Simon is to “ensure that Canada always has a prime minister and a government in place that has the confidence of Parliament.” Currently, even though Parliament has been prorogued, there is nothing preventing members of the Cabinet to continue meeting without public scrutiny. Of concern is the globalist influence of Mark Carney, Justin Trudeau’s “special advisor”, a backer of Net Zero initiatives. unlockalberta.substack.com/p/from-rogue-to-rule-the-stage-is-set

Who Rules the World?

US based investigative journalist Derrick Broze co-founded The Conscious Resistance Network (TCRN) in 2013, around the time when over 300 cities around the world marched and rallied as part of the March Against Monsanto campaign. TCRN is seen as “a unique network of hard-hitting educational broadcasts, documentaries, interviews, podcasts, and articles exploring political corruption, corporate malfeasance, activist battles and victories.” Their website includes information on Holistic Activism/Anarchism; Voluntarism; Economic Localization, opting out of Technocracy and more. Broze lists his top news stories of 2024 as follows: 1. Floride lawsuit 2. The Adoption Industry Complex 3. UN Summit of the Future 4. Biden’s Final Year theconsciousresistance.com/tcr-live-147-bestof2024/

One project of TCRN has been the production of a 17 part series entitled The Pyramid of Power. Season 1 included Big Education; Establishment Media; Big Tech and the Hollywood-Military-Industrial Complex. In Season 2 the topics addressed were BigWireless; The Oilgarchy; BigPharma and the Medical Cartel and Food as a Weapon. Season 3 focussed on the Prison-Industrial Complex; The Foundations and the Non-Profit Industrial Complex; The Banking Cartel and the Future of Money; The Crimes of the Intelligence Community. So far, Season 4 contains The Technocratic State; The False Flag Deception and The Pedo-Class. Parts of the series are also available in Spanish.

Ideas for Re-Organizing Society

Dr. Daniel Nagase believes that for too long, enslavement has been enforced “upon those very people who’s work provides for the lives of everyone”. He envisions replacing the foundational documents of society such as the Magna Carta, the Declaration of Independence, etc. with the concept he calls Principa: “Every individual holds the life of other women and men. A wrong done unto one does wrong upon all. A right onto one is right that benefits all. Let the household, the community, the world be built on that which is right, correction of wrongs, and knowledge that everyone’s life is in the hands of one another.” danielnagase.substack.com/p/principa Nagase also advocates for counties not to wait for provincial or state governments to catch up to the will of the people. He shares that counties too, can pass small resolutions to opt out of predatory regulatory or global agencies. (See ‘What is the Solution?’ here.)

Herbert R. Reginbogin and Pascal Lottaz published Permanent Neutrality: A Model for Peace, Security, and Justice in 2019. “As long as there are conflicts and wars, there will be those who choose one side, those who choose another, and those who choose not to choose.” The authors focus on “the interplay and contrasts between two particular strategies: permanent neutrality and collective security.”

Helga Zepp-LaRouche recently announced the latest study by the US based, internationally supported Schiller Institute entitled: “Development Drive Means Billions of New Jobs, No Refugees, No War.” See: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/11/24/report-development-drive-means-billions-of-new-jobs-no-refugees-no-war/

When a Circular Idea goes Global…

In 2011, Circle Economy (CE) was formed in Amsterdam NL. Over 60 experts in economics and the environment worked at “combining research, data and digital tools for the greater good.” They envisioned “an economic system that ensures the planet and all people can thrive” Harald Friedl, CEO from 2017-2020, has since advised COP 26 officials “on ways to reuse, repair, return and recycle materials in order to increase the circularity of materials being manufactured and thereby reduce strain on the environment.” Now a consulting firm, CE calculates the current rate of circularity is 7.2% circular. “If we double this rate, we will limit global warming to well below 2-degrees, enhance biodiversity and create cleaner air. In a world that is 17% circular, climate catastrophe will be avoided.”

The World Economic Forum published many documents taking these ideas and disseminated them to countries including ours. www.youtube.com/channel/UClQPDUvu87Y3NOGmsT-4JSQ/playlists

Google $$ to subsidize Canadian Media outlets

News Media Canada reports that the Canadian Journalism Collective will receive $100 million from Google, a payment that allows the tech giant to buy an exemption from Canada’s Online News Act. Eligible news platform will receive at least $13.000 per full-time journalist on staff. In contrast to Google, Meta will continue blocking access to Canadian news including on Facebook to avoid making similar payments.

Digital Literacy Program

News Media Canada is also promoting a digital literacy program, ABC Connect for Learning, which is partly funded by the federal government. It includes links to basic technical information. There is no focus on the need to ensure a diversity of information sources. Instead the focus is on censoring purported misinformation. The website claims that: “Media giants like Google and Facebook are making strides towards removing fake news. Google even has a Center for Content Responsibility where experts strive to stop publishing illegal, harmful content.”

People 4 a Good Cause…

Citizen advocacy often involves petitions or letters. Recent campaigns on swayproject.ca relate to federal government actions.

UK Digital Travel Passes now Required

AB travel consultant Anne Gibbs explains “Canadian travellers will need an ETA - Electronic Travel Authorization - when travelling to the UK. The ETA costs £ 10 per person, even babies need to have one, and you should apply at least 3 days prior to your departure. Once issued, it is valid for 2 years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first. To start an application, see the Canadian or UK government websites, and most airline websites. Make sure you land on an official site when you Google ETA, or you may end up on the site of paid service providers. There is a similar authorization in the works for [Europe] called ETIAS, but technical issues still prevent it from being implemented.” The website for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) explains: “[This] is a new entry requirement for Canadians travelling for tourism, business, and short-term study. checked against databases like the Schengen Information System (SIS), Interpol databases, and Europol data, among others. This process helps in identifying any potential security, irregular migration, or high epidemic risks…. ETIAS improves the way Canadians travel to Europe. As a tourist, you can enjoy greater peace of mind knowing that other travellers have also undergone ETIAS security checks. Despite being an additional step Canadians need to take when visiting Europe, ETIAS registration improves the overall traveller experience. Europol: will establish and manage the ETIAS watchlist.” www.etias.ca/

Targeting Non-Electric Cars in Britain

While various US banks are turning their backs on the UN’s CO2-based Net Zero initiatives, municipalities in Britain push ahead with plans to push citizens to reduce fossil fuel use. Drivers in Reading, west of London, now need to pay higher parking charges for diesel and gasoline powered vehicles. Meanwhile a coalition of climate activists is lobbying the government to pass the Climate and Nature Bill, which sets emissions limits without an understanding of current climate science data. www.zerohour.uk/climate-and-nature-bill/

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

TikTok viewers enjoy the analysis provided by an unnamed woman posting political commentary between posts on the art of knitting. www.tiktok.com/@knittyknits; www.tiktok.com/@knittyknits/video/7444995896548412727

ON A LIGHTER NOTE - Animal Awareness Days

Birds, squirrels, penguins and zebras have their days in January…learn more about each here: moralfibres.co.uk/animal-awareness-days-dates/#h-january-animal-awareness-days.