WEEKLY SHORTS service of the CanadianShareableNews Press Room

CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

UPCOMING EVENTS: STORIES WORTH COVERING

Friday, October 6 (ONLINE) International Peace Coalition (11 am ET) See press release and link to register below. For summaries of previous IPC meetings, see LINK. This is an ongoing event and happens on a weekly basis.

Monday, September 30 (ONLINE, 7-9 am PT) 2024 International Virtual Vitamin D Forum “Given its wide safety margin, effectiveness in preventing and even reversing chronic diseases, and its affordability, there is no reason not to optimize Vitamin D supplementation. Target audience: Healthcare providers, health educators, individual consumers, and those interested in improving public health.” For further details including “the world’s largest public health intervention study – the D*action field trial – to solve the vitamin D deficiency epidemic” and Zoom access, see LINK.

SOURCE CONNECTIONS: CONTENT WORTH LEARNING

WAR & PEACE NEWS

GLOBAL SURVEILLANCE/TECH TALK

HOMEGROWN HERO: Dr. Francis Christian:

Dr. Christian has testified to the National Citizens Inquiry and asks difficult questions of fellow medical professionals. nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-francis-christian/ & rumble.com/v2h6lu4-dr.-francis-christian-with-some-hard-questions.html.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA: The Anita Krishna Show//AKStraightSpeaks

ON A LIGHTER NOTE — Nature Time Lapse films

An American filmmaker’s fall compilation of 6000 photos of leaves changing colour fits the season. www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dfmha1SJck.

ON ASSIGNMENT: QUESTIONS WORTH ASKING

WAR & PEACE NEWS

(NOTE: an extensive list of questions on the Russia/Ukraine & Israel/Palestine/Lebanon conflicts were posted in the previous issue of WEEKLY SHORTS that are not being repeated here but can provide further background for those digging deeper into these stories.)

It appears the Pentagon had the White House stand down on authorization to add long range arms to Ukraine/NATO’s arsenal. How does communication between the British and the American heads of military flow to Canada? to the Minister of Defense? of Global Affairs? to Cabinet? to the Prime Minister? How does the Governor General fit into the chain of communication? When is it likely that information about the events from Friday, Sept 13 onward mentioned by Scott Ritter WAS KNOWN on the Canadian side? How does this knowledge shape ongoing and future Canadian responses? In Canada, has Cabinet ever taken advice from the heads of our military and/or the Governor General and pulled back from certain military strategies? Where can Canadians find out about our Government’s military decision-making in times of crisis?

How do members of Cabinet, the Ministries Global Affairs and Defense along with the Canada-Israel Parliamentary Group and the Canada-Lebanon Friendship Group get information in times of emerging crises? Are they reliant on “Breaking News” in the mainstream media? Do any staffers filter reports before they are presented internally? Are official Canadian responses grounded in a solid understanding of issues on multiple sides of rapidly evolving developments?

What does Canada do when allies commit war crimes? What was Canada’s response to the International Court of Justice’s ruling on Israel’s actions in the case brought by South Africa earlier this year? Who decides when military spending is authorized for which conflict? Does the money go directly or indirectly into weapons production? Given the now-evident vulnerabilities of not only cell phone communication but also pagers and walkie-talkies, will the Canadian military be seeking alternative means of communication? Do any others exist yet?

The military trade show CANSEC was held in Ottawa earlier this summer. How do the representatives of the manufacturing companies behind the so-called “limited” tactical nuclear weapons respond to the scenario described in the book? What safeguards (if any) do they propose to prevent the purchase and use of their products from escalating to the type of conflict described in the book? Has the author ever been invited for interviews on current affairs programs? Or to testify before Standing Committees and Senate Committees? If not, why not?

Have representatives of the group organizing this campaign ever been invited for interviews on current affairs programs? Or to testify before Standing Committees and Senate Committees? If not, why not? How do the Ministers of Defense & Global Affairs respond to the concerns about the proposed mmmmmm listed by the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace re: “spending 19 billion dollars on the purchase of 88 new F-35 fighter jets with a projected life-cycle cost of 77 billion in addition to the over 500 million currently invested in fighter jet development.”? Given US Presidential candidate’s stated commitment to ramp up the capacity of the US military, is Canada planning to follow suit? If so, why? Is this proposal realistic?

Ambassador Rae commented on one cornerstone of Canada’s policy relative to Israel’s right to exist. Was this in reference to the former stance of Hamas opposing Israel…. ? Is Ambassador Rae aware of the 2017 change in policy??????????????? Does Ambassador Rae sense a difference between the right of the country to exist and the right of the current apartheid regime to exist? Does Ambassador Rae see a similarity between global actions taken against the Apartheid regime of South Africa date and initiatives like the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movements? Is he using his influence at the UN to speak with and understand the concerns being brought to the table by both the Israeli and the Palestinian Ambassadors? (And by both the Ukrainian and Russian ambassador, for that matter?) If so, can he report on his efforts? If not, why not?

What was the justification given by Ambassador Bob Rae for this abstention? What is the line of command when it comes to the Ambassador taking a stance on any matter at the UN? Who is in charge of briefing him? What are their sources of information? To what degree can/would/will/may Ambassador Rae’s recent election to the position of President of the 2025 session of the Economic and Social Council impact his work as Canada’s representative to the UN? Will he be working with staff in two different offices? For how much time will the new position take him away from his duties on behalf of Canada? Should the majority of Canadians seek to oppose a stance that as president of the Council Ambassador Rae is bound to defend, what happens?

Given the wide-ranging influence of the National Endowment for Democracy, are Canadian MPs and Senators when seeking expert advice for their committee work, how to avoid reliance on NED-associated academic professionals? Is there a means of pre-screening committee guests to ensure independence? Ditto for producers of interview programs when selecting interviewees. Are we seeing Canadian agencies undergoing a similar generational change with DEI awareness sessions being mandated on longtime leaders, with similar results?

WHEN did Canadian journalists start this one-sided focus on “Mis/Dis/Malinformation” (also known as censorship)? How does this focus contradict journalists ethics which oblige journalists to ensure a diversity of voices and opinions are represented in their reporting? Given the media’s role at the centre of information warfare, CSNews recommends all readers of this section to listen in as US scientist and information analyst, Dr. Robert Malone spoke on the media’s current role in Fifth Generation Warfare. See Weaponizing the Media (a strategy of 5G Warfare): Terms and Definitions. Doing so will likely generation many additional questions worth asking!

Where, how and when did we see ramifications of this collusion in Canada? How often has a journalist pitched a story only to have it dropped? Were journalists able to “follow the money” and discern which entities would benefit from a ban on that particular story? Do members of the CRTC as well as any politicians concerned about information ethciiciii

Are there any parallels between this reported use of an “anti-hate” organization as front for directing censorship and the impacts of Canadian anti-hate groups on legislation and polices in Canada? (See related 2019 Report of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights.)

This list could go on and on… especially once people read the article for themselves.



How fair and balanced has coverage of Pavel Durov’s work been here in Canada? Under whose authority was Durov detained? Thinking back to previous communication tools, could one image arresting the head of a land line rotary telephone company if criminals phoned each other to discuss crimes? Given Durov’s prominence in the privacy and tech development world, why did not more major media outlets feature him before his arrest? (Exception: US independent journalist Tucker Carlson.) How do those members of the Senate Committee on Transport and Communications and Considering, the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics and any others involved with telecommunications see the contrast between recent news about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s admission to being censored, various recent bills in Canada related to online media access, the re (C-10 Amending the Broadcasting Act; C-18

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS: TOOLS WORTH USING

PRESS RELEASES: RECEIVED BY CSNews & being shared here

(IPC)

International Peace Coalition meetings occur weekly.

The next one should occur on Friday, Sept October 06, 11 am EDT.

The previous International Peace Coalition Meeting

took place on September 27, 2024, 11am EDT

See the recording here: https://schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/

Previously we discussed:

Reality of Nuclear War Danger Erupts in U.S. Electoral Politics



Join us with former Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector; Jonathan Kuttab, Co-Founder of Non-violence International and Executive Director of the Palestinian Christian Friends of Sabeel North America; Mossi Raz, former Member of the Knesset, and former Director General of Peace Now; Fernando Garzon, writer, UN consultant, and professor at 5 universities in Ecuador. "From Hiroshima to Gaza."

German, Spanish and French interpretation available

For 67 straight weeks, the International Peace Coalition (IPC) has been warning, organizing, and meeting about the overriding and immediate danger of nuclear war facing the entire planet—a danger most painfully visible in the Ukraine and Southwest Asia theaters. For 67 weeks, IPC initiator Helga Zepp-LaRouche has been pointing to the breakdown collapse of the City of London and Wall Street "unipolar" system as the underlying cause of that war danger, and systematically elaborating on the solution to this existential crisis: a new security and development architecture based on the principles underlying the 1648 Peace of Westphalia.



That central issue of nuclear war or peace, which willy-nilly makes it clear that we are One Humanity sharing common interests, has at last erupted significantly on the stage of American politics on the home stretch of the presidential campaign—and not a moment too soon.



Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan on Sept. 17, stated: "To me, we have one major threat: that’s called nuclear weapons… It’s the single biggest threat to the world, not only Michigan, [but] to the world, and you’re not going to care so much about making cars if that starts happening."



Please do not try to brush these warnings aside as partisan, electoral politics.



It is not only Trump who has begun to sound the alarm. On Sept. 13, former Democratic Congressman and current independent congressional candidate Dennis Kucinich stated: "The Biden Administration, using Ukraine as a proxy, is having discussions about whether to precipitate WWIII, enabling Ukraine to have offensive missiles to strike deep inside Russia… [This would] set the stage for what will inevitably be a nuclear exchange with Russia… This is madness. No Administration, Democrat or Republican, has the right to take us into a war which has the capacity to destroy not only our country, but the world."



In the last week, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and former presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. have also issued warnings about the imminent danger of nuclear war.



Why are the major media not covering these crucial statements—with a few honorable exceptions? Either because they are owned outright by the same global financial interests that are deliberately trying to provoke Russia into a nuclear exchange; or because they are being terrorized into silence and servility by Gestapo-style censorship and threats of imprisonment—or worse—of any who dare speak out.

Some are targeted for assassination, even when they supposedly have Secret Service protection. Others, like Scott Ritter, have their house raided by the FBI under "suspicion" of being an agent of Russian misinformation. Still others, including the Schiller Institute, are placed on the Ukrainian CCD-Molfar-Myrotvorets hitlist and publicized as "information terrorists" who should be "liquidated."



So, whether or not you’ve attended any or all of the last 67 meetings of the IPC, you have to agree that it makes a lot of sense for you to participate in IPC #68.



Join us this Friday at 11am EDT with Jonathan Kuttab, Co-Founder of Non-violence International and Executive Director of the Palestinian Christian Friends of Sabeel North America, and other surprise guests to be announced.

Join the meeting on Zoom at 11am ET

