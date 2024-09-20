From the text of an email to journalists:

The CanadianShareableNews Press Room is an extension of a citizen-journalist project started by a public educator in Alberta. The focus of Canadian Shareable News is two-fold: to help amplify the work of expert researchers, scientists, medical professionals, economists, as well as political, military and intelligence analysts who are finding that their insights and expertise are being pushed out of the mainstream of society AND to build awareness among journalists and Canadian news followers of the existence of the censoring forces that manage to silence expert voices. Many Canadians have not been given the tools to help them ‘connect the dots’ between increasingly disturbing trends in society and the forces that benefit from opportunities provided by increasingly chaotic and divisive conditions.

Below you will see a list of the headlines that appeared in Issue 26 of CanadianShareableNews, as published on September 17. We hope to whet your appetite for intellectual curiosity. And we hope that you will choose to learn from some of the content we link to in the list. Just because news appears new to you, does not mean it is fake, or false. We are organizing the list by topic, not by page, but all links refer to stories introduced here:

https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-26-september-17-2024-vol

In our work curating stories each week, we come across many laudable citizen initiatives and become aware of events they are planning. At the bottom of this post, we copy out (in whole or in part) press releases these organizations may have issued and invite you to learn about their events (which may likely become fodder for CSNews coverage in coming weeks and which you also may wish to learn about and report on.)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Sept 20 (ONLINE) International Peace Coalition (11 am ET, see press release and link to register below. For summaries of previous IPC meetings, see LINK)

Friday, Sept 20 (ONLINE) Press Conference of World Council for Health-Canada (3 PM ET LINK & LINK, see poster below)

Sunday, Sept 23 (ONLINE/Live in New York) United Nations Summit of the Future (5:30 am Pacific, LINK)

HOMEGROWN HERO: Carrie Sakomoto - AB vaccine injured mother of 3

Listen to her story here www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDhJ0u02KdA; find out about her lawsuit against the government: policeonguard.ca/demonstrably-unjustified-a-series-with-this-episodes-guests-eva-chipiuk-and-carrie-sakamoto/; & rumble.com/v3s2yg7-following-up-with-carrie-sakamoto-a-testimony-of-resilience-and-pursuit-of-.html. See how Facebook censors her: www.facebook.com/carriesak?mibextid=ZbWKwL.

HOW TO preserve food…

Today the grandmotherly arts of canning and freezing foods are widely explained online, from the basics at www.wikihow.com/Freeze-Kale to more complex “off grid life” sites, www.anoffgridlife.com/how-to-can-food/, Health Canada has even posted a canning video. www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/video/food-nutrition/canning.html

ON A LIGHTER NOTE — Homemade Instruments

MB Do It Yourselfer extraordinaire Lorne Collie was featured in an NFB documentary for his creativity. www.nfb.ca/film/home_cooked_music/

PRESS RELEASES

(IPC)

Reality of Nuclear War Danger Erupts in U.S. Electoral Politics

International Peace Coaltion Meeting

September 20, 2024, 11am EDT

On Zoom

Join us with:

Join us with former Scott Ritter, former UN Weapons Inspector; Jonathan Kuttab, Co-Founder of Non-violence International and Executive Director of the Palestinian Christian Friends of Sabeel North America; Mossi Raz, former Member of the Knesset, and former Director General of Peace Now; Fernando Garzon, writer, UN consultant, and professor at 5 universities in Ecuador. "From Hiroshima to Gaza."

German, Spanish and French interpretation available

For 67 straight weeks, the International Peace Coalition (IPC) has been warning, organizing, and meeting about the overriding and immediate danger of nuclear war facing the entire planet—a danger most painfully visible in the Ukraine and Southwest Asia theaters. For 67 weeks, IPC initiator Helga Zepp-LaRouche has been pointing to the breakdown collapse of the City of London and Wall Street "unipolar" system as the underlying cause of that war danger, and systematically elaborating on the solution to this existential crisis: a new security and development architecture based on the principles underlying the 1648 Peace of Westphalia.



That central issue of nuclear war or peace, which willy-nilly makes it clear that we are One Humanity sharing common interests, has at last erupted significantly on the stage of American politics on the home stretch of the presidential campaign—and not a moment too soon.



Former President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan on Sept. 17, stated: "To me, we have one major threat: that’s called nuclear weapons… It’s the single biggest threat to the world, not only Michigan, [but] to the world, and you’re not going to care so much about making cars if that starts happening."



Please do not try to brush these warnings aside as partisan, electoral politics.



It is not only Trump who has begun to sound the alarm. On Sept. 13, former Democratic Congressman and current independent congressional candidate Dennis Kucinich stated: "The Biden Administration, using Ukraine as a proxy, is having discussions about whether to precipitate WWIII, enabling Ukraine to have offensive missiles to strike deep inside Russia… [This would] set the stage for what will inevitably be a nuclear exchange with Russia… This is madness. No Administration, Democrat or Republican, has the right to take us into a war which has the capacity to destroy not only our country, but the world."



In the last week, former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and former presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. have also issued warnings about the imminent danger of nuclear war.



Why are the major media not covering these crucial statements—with a few honorable exceptions? Either because they are owned outright by the same global financial interests that are deliberately trying to provoke Russia into a nuclear exchange; or because they are being terrorized into silence and servility by Gestapo-style censorship and threats of imprisonment—or worse—of any who dare speak out.

Some are targeted for assassination, even when they supposedly have Secret Service protection. Others, like Scott Ritter, have their house raided by the FBI under "suspicion" of being an agent of Russian misinformation. Still others, including the Schiller Institute, are placed on the Ukrainian CCD-Molfar-Myrotvorets hitlist and publicized as "information terrorists" who should be "liquidated."



So, whether or not you’ve attended any or all of the last 67 meetings of the IPC, you have to agree that it makes a lot of sense for you to participate in IPC #68.



Join us this Friday at 11am EDT with Jonathan Kuttab, Co-Founder of Non-violence International and Executive Director of the Palestinian Christian Friends of Sabeel North America, and other surprise guests to be announced.

