NEW ‘WEEKLY SHORTS’ NEWS SERVICE OFFERED TO JOURNALISTS

CSNews September 24, 2024 Contact H. Noerenberg CanadianShareableNews@proton.me

Journalists covering topics related to War & Peace, Public Policy, Health, the Environment, Finance, or Technology, as well as human interest angles are invited to subscribe to various services offered by an independent online weekly news publication, launched by a public educator from Alberta. canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/press-room

For the past 26 weeks, the CanadianShareableNews project found on the uncensored professional platform substack.com has been summarizing stories related to Canadian or international news. The editor/curator links to work by a range of writers, researchers, analysts, etc. who trace trends and developments not often openly discussed on the more conventional government or corporation backed news outlets.

Each edition of the CSN Press Room’s “WEEKLY SHORTS” news service provides journalists with a number of links to developing geopolitical stories. Also included is a set of suggested questions for further investigation on many of the most relevant stories curated each week. Additionally, the CSN Press Room flags upcoming news-worthy events, sharing press releases of organizations that have not been receiving much coverage elsewhere.

To view the inaugural issue, and possibly subscribe to this service, see canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-weekly-shorts.

For background on the CSN Press Room, see canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-the-csn-press-room.

For a compilation of War & Peace news collected in the first 21 weeks of publication, see canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/21-weeks-of-war-and-peace-news-not.

###