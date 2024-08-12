https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-3AmviuMSFgk/VYwo1B1ol-I/AAAAAAAAA3k/xHpKK4zRbhA/s1600/war-and-peace.jpg

CanadianShareableNews was started in order to support media literacy and build citizen awareness around the topic of censorship in corporate and government backed “mainstream” (or “legacy”) media. When topics are dealt with selectively (focussing on small slivers only in order to shape perceptions a certain way) or when they are completely left out of mainstream discourse, decision makers and citizens in general are not getting the full picture. In matters of conflict prevention, knowing “the other side of the story” is crucial. Instead, we see conflict escalation whenever selective news telling nudges readers to hold one-sided views.

Canadian journalistic and broadcasting regulations and ethics codes should compel journalists and publishers to ensure that a ‘diversity of viewpoints’ is presented. (See:

It is clear that our mainstream news platforms (and the very few corporate news wire services they rely on heavily for international news, notably Canadian Press, Associated Press, Reuters) have thumbed their noses at these requirements. In “collaboration” with corporate technology companies which specialize in content and user surveillance, mainstream media platforms have caved to messaging that “mis- dis- and mal-information” needs to be “combatted.” Through corporate partnerships like The Trust Project, the Trusted News Initiative, the Journalism Trust Initiative, the crucial task of ensuring Media Integrity is upheld has been turned over to gatekeepers for corporate interests. For more background into today’s media landscape, readers may see:

What few seem to consider is the financial investment connections between censoring-capable corporations like Google, Alphabet, etc. and industries set to profit from one-sided shaping of news into “narratives”. A wide-scale editing out news of world peace initiatives supports investments in military production at Raytheon, Boeing, General Electric, etc. Editing out news of successful non-vaccine COVID-19 treatment and prevention protocols supports investments in Pfizer, Moderna, et. al. Editing out news of the huge amounts of airborne chemicals sprayed over our cities and farmland supports investments in Dupont etc. AND keeps CO2 as the prime target of the environmental movement going. This, in turn, protects investments in the carbon capture and “green energy” industries.

Given the plethora of “new media” now emerging online, people seeking to consume a more balanced news diet beyond simply consulting the “mainstream media bubble” are easily overwhelmed as to where to start their information-seeking journey. This is the gap that CanadianShareableNews is seeking to fill. And we have has done so for the past 21 weeks.

As shared by Chuck Black on the Freedom Forum News Substack, “New Media” platforms are interactive, allowing for 2-way communication between readers/viewers and journalists/analysts/broadcasters. New media can consist of websites, blogs, online newspapers, social media platforms, video sharing platforms, even email newsletters allowing readers/viewers to comment, ask questions, seek clarification, share research, and even follow along in real time through live-stream sessions, etc. chuckblack.substack.com/p/back-end-thirty-important-and-influential CanadianShareableNews draws primarily from the Substack platform by sharing links to articles presented that are free for others to access. So far, Substack has not carried out the kind of “content moderation” (i.e. censorship) that has been occurring on other, more familiar new media platforms (FaceBook, YouTube, Twitter/X, Reddit, etc.)

21 Weeks of War & Peace News

What follows is a listing of War & Peace stories summarized or linked to in CanadianShareableNews since March 27, 2024.

War & Peace: Dialogue Works (March 27, Issue 1)

When government reps and corporate/government funded media cite experts coming out of foundation-funded think tanks, they often leave out the voices of retired military and intelligence professionals who could provide analysis and advice based on their decades long understanding of geopolitical and diplomatic actions. The team at Dialogue Works demonstrate how much one can learn through dialoguing with the biggest names in military intelligence. https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

War & Peace: Mapping the Land (April 1, Issue 2)

For help understanding the relationship of different countries in the Middle East using Biblical place names, see this overlay by Pastor Matt Whitman:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/resources

Bigotry Billboards Civil Liberties Conflict Management Counter-Recruitment Culture of Peace Demilitarization Economic Cost Endangerment Environment Events Grassroots Organizing Immorality Law Military Bases Myth of Benefits Myth of Inevitability Myth of Justness Myth of Necessity Nonviolence Nuclear Weapons Peace Education Police Sanctions War Abolition Weapons Divestment Whistleblowers Youth

TWO OPPOSITE VISIONS (April 8, Issue 3)

How should humanity move forward? More economic colonialism, backed by the military industrial complex? Or a concerted effort to ensure economic development for all of the world’s people? Canadian professor of economics, Dr. Michel Choussudovsky explains how the top US investment firms Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard, among others from within the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum (WEF), have partnered with a pliable United Nations Secretary General whose ‘agenda for a sustainable future’ (Agenda 2030) dovetails with Blackrock’s ESG investment guidelines and the WEF’s ‘Great Reset.’ All of these ‘agendas’, if enacted, would continue sucking tax money out of the wider population in order to fund and enrich the corporate oligarchs who dream them up. For more on this vision see

https://michelchossudovsky.substack.com/p/hegemonic-un-wef-nato- triad-wars-poverty-famine

and look up “Agendas” under “Topics” here: https://wide-awake-media.com/category/content/#. This 2005 documentary ‘Why We Fight’ highlights the workings of the enforcement arm of the corporate hegemony, the US military industrial complex. https://watchdocumentaries.com/why-we- fight/

IN CONTRAST... the Oasis Plan

Dating back to 1975, the Oasis Plan envisioned massive re- greening of Southwest Asia (aka the Middle East) by means of major water desalination projects. This would make the land arable and sustain a strong economy in the region. Young people would have real hope and access to solutions that can lead to strong economic development for them and their countries. Helga Zepp-LaRouche invites anyone interested in learning more about this vision as an economic solution to join a global conversation on Saturday, April 13 from 11 am - 4:30 pm (EDT). https:// schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/oasis_conference_20240413. She is interviewed on the topic by independent journalist Kim Iverson: https://rumble.com/v4mwsr0-the-plan-to-change-the- world-for-the-better-a-conversation-with-helga-zepp-.html.

BREAKING NEWS - Saturday, April 13, 2024 (Issue 4)

Update added 48 hours later (on April 15) We learn more about Iran’s rationale, the warnings it issued in advance, the strategy behind the various waves of missiles, their targets, who helped to shoot them down and what message Iran was sending to other countries. Former former US Marine intelligence officer and former Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, Scott Ritter was one of the interview guests in the studio of Press TV, the Iranian State-owned news broadcaster https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/04/14/723692/IRAN-ISRAEL-STRIKE. See also:

And from Israel, we read about possible upcoming retaliation. https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/388527

War & Peace

Recent headlines reflect the latest stages in the battle for control progressing from a bi-polar NATO vs the Soviet Union world during the Cold War to a uni-polar world with the USA undoubtably at the top of the strength pyramid. Now, as the USA has overstretched itself militarily, off-shored most of its industrial production and is weakening financially, it is attempting to prevent being replaced by a new multi-polar world order. The BRICS movement, originally Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is growing to encompass more nations. Their aim is stability through economic development without the US dollar. The links below provide valuable background information usually omitted from corporate-backed media coverage.

The International Schiller Institute and The Oasis Plan https://schillerinstitute.com/

A 2015 interview with the late Robert Parry, US investigative journalist - https://consortiumnews.com/2018/03/30/the-rush-to-a-new-cold-war-2/.

A 2023 interview with US political scientist Dr. Norman Finkelstein on Israel vs. Palestine -

War & Peace (April 22, Issue 5)

Nothing really happened. We slept through the night. Iranian political scientist and journalist Setareh Sadeqi is based near the the target of Israel’s recent return fire drone attacks. She is interviewed by US journalist Kim Iverson. https://rumble.com/v4qg5ai-breaking-israels-strike-on-iran-exclusive-journalist-report-from-isfahan.html

This move will ultimately reset the power parameters in the Middle East.The founder of the independent US news service 21CenturyWire, Patrick Hennigsen, checks in with US military analyst Scott Ritter. 21stcenturywire.com/2024/04/17/interview-scott-ritter-iran-vs-israel-whats-next/

Coming soon!!!! Canada’s Leading Defence, Security & Emerging Technology Event. CANSEC has been held annually since 1998 by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI). CANSEC 2024 held in Ottawa May 29-30 will “once again showcase leading-edge technologies, products and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units.” Boasting 50+ Business to Business and Business to Government meetings; 280+ defence, security & emerging tech exhibitors, 30+ MPs, Senators & Cabinet members. www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/ See exhibitor profiles under PARTICIPATE. When representatives from these businesses meet with parliamentarians, who will report on it?

This critique of tactics used by the military industrial complex has been turned into a powerful 18 minute video and posted in November 2023:

Veteran political analyst Garland Nixon explains how the strike by Iran on Israel“changes everything” for geopolitics, demonstrating that Israel does not have the military power many believed it had. www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUJs1QuYaH8. Nixon’s financial analysis of the effect of war on fuel prices is also insightful.

US military analyst Scott Ritter explains how the war in Ukraine is drawing to a close, with 80,000 soldiers dead in the first 3 months of 2024 alone.

WAR & PEACE: Changing Borders over Time (April 29, Week 6)

As countless people are losing their lives to maintain current borders in Ukraine, a look back at changing borders over the past 1000 years can be insightful. Russian president Vladimir Putin provided a history lesson that can be heard with the review of the changing borders shown here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzXoc8y2G0k & tuckercarlson.com/the-vladimir-putin-interview/ (EDITOR’S NOTE - Unfortunately, the link to this video went down shortly after the post went up and we neglected to note its origin to see if someone reposted it on another platform.)

War & Peace News not on CBC (May 6, Week 7)

Hala Rharrit, the first State Department diplomat to publicly resign over the Biden administration’s policies backing Israel’s assault and siege of the Gaza Strip was interviewed by Democracy Now! “I could no longer be a part of the State Department and promote this policy. It’s an inhumane policy. It’s a failed policy that is helping neither Palestinians, neither Israelis,” Rharrit says.. [This] is tantamount to a violation of domestic law. Many diplomats know it. Many diplomats are scared to say it.” https://www.democracynow.org/2024/5/3/state_dept Democracy Now! launched in 1996, and is now a world leading independent daily news broadcast.

While CBC remains silent on Russia’s game-changing intercontinental ballistic Sarmat missile, India's Wion News, UK’s Independent News and CNN reported on Russia’s unmatched military capabilities starting in 2016. In contrast, CBC writes: “Ukraine’s rag-tag but determined air force has managed to defend their country against a much better-armed aggressor, but say getting advanced Western fighter jets could lead them to victory over Russia.” without contextualizing its comments in reality.

PLEASE READ THE EDITOR’S NOTE at the start of Issue 7 re: CBC Search Engine flaws. Some stories ARE findable when using Google to search CBC instead of relying on the CBC’s own search engine.

US to Criminalize Critique of Israeli Government

Conflating valid critique of a foreign government regime with critique of an ethnic and religious group, the US Congress passed H.R. 6090, the “Antisemitism Awareness Act,”passed the House this week, now headed to the US Senate for confirmation.

War & Peace (May 13, Week 8)

Mainstream Silent on Tech Inferiority

When major news outlets turn to The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in order to access expert commentary, they appear unaware of the corporate donors behind that organization - from weapons makers Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to vaccine manufacturers to Google, which stifles opposition and Amazon which benefits as the cloud holder for the US military’s vast technological needs. https://www.csis.org/about/financial-information/donors/corporations. Yet when US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr. William LaPlante explains to a CSIS gathering that armaments used by NATO-supported Ukraine are highly susceptible to electronic warfare, including jamming GPS signals, mainstream media remains silent. Omitting information like this: “JDAM-ERs have proven a dismal failure … and have already long been known to be highly susceptible to EW by the U.S. Pentagon, even long before the Ukraine war” leads Canadian politicians to making flawed decisions and leaves Canadians in the dark about the reality of the situation faced by the soldiers they support. simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-42724-us-admits-top-weapons

Mystery of a Soros & a Toxic Waste Dump

The Oakland Institute highlights "land grabs" that threaten self-sufficiency and food security. In 2014, after Kremlin-friendly President Yanukovych was replaced with a pro-European/US president Petro Poroshenko, large tracts of fertile agricultural land were taken over by transnational agribusinesses: www.oaklandinstitute.org/sites/oaklandinstitute.org/files/Brief_CorporateTakeoverofUkraine_0.pdf. As well, harsh austerity measures were to be imposed by the International Monetary Fund as a condition of a subsequent EU trade deal. Meanwhile the new President owned a vast business empire with several car and bus factories, a shipyard, a television channel, a confectionary business as well as other businesses. Now, reports and an alleged copy of a signed document are circulating and quickly being allegedly debunked. Alexander Soros, the son of legendary business magnate, George Soros, and the top official in Ukrainian President Zelensky’s office appear to have signed the document. This new deal involves chemical manufacturers Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF and others and is rumoured to turn prime farmland into a toxic waste dump with possible environmental implications for a large region. See the second last story: simplicius76.substack.com/p/sitrep-42724-us-admits-top-weapons.

War & Peace (May 20, Week 9)

OPPOSITE NEWS COVERAGE ON UKRAINE

While Canadian news outlets cite NATO officials who declare that Ukraine has regained half of the territory it had lost to Russia and that it is inevitable that Ukraine will one day join NATO, India’s WIONews provides statistical evidence that Ukraine’s defences are crumbling. Compare news reports from inside NATO https://globalnews.ca/news/10500334/ukraine-territory-nato-member-russia/ with those originating outside of NATO, for example in India:

Manipulating & Politicizing Suffering in Gaza

Both mainstream and independent news agencies are now looking into funders of the global wave of pro-Palestinian protests. www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135. Meanwhile, critics of PM Netanyahu point at the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee which has led to the decades-long US funding of Israel’s actions in Palestine. www.levernews.com/how-the-israel-lobby-silenced-democratic-dissent/

War & Peace (May 27, Week 10)

Zelenski rule expired; West losing influence

Former Ukrainian President Zelenski had previously banned political opposition parties and cancelled the May 20 election. By continuing in power beyond that date, Zelenski now rules as a dictator. Meanwhile, men are hiding in their homes to avoid being rounded up by press gangs and taken into military service, while conscripts are taken from jails to fill up the dwindling ranks of the Ukrainian army. The mobilization bill has left the streets empty. Geopolitical and military analyst Mark Sleboda explains that we are moving to “an era of multipolarity” i.e. the USA and NATO nations are no longer militarily superior. He states the age of American imperialism is likely coming to an end. www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu37Ur_mgFA

Sen. Graham threatens sanctions against ICC

On May 20th, 2024, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, applied for warrants for the arrest of three Hamas leaders as well as Israeli PM Benjamin Netayhau and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. All are accused of having carried out crimes against humanity related to attacks on October 7 and their aftermath. The ICC has no real power to enforce its decisions, yet this is notable as it is the first time leaders of an American proxy state have faced any repercussions for their crimes, even theoretically. US Senator Graham and Sec. of State Blinken responded with threats to defund the UN World Food Program and lay sanctions against the ICC. Invading the Netherlands if US allies are called to court in the Hague is technically possible under US law. https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-icc-prosecutor-karim-khans-application-for-arrest-warrants/ &

Civilian Tent Cities Target of Israeli Bombings in Rafah

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported on May 27, “The Israeli occupation army bombed more than 10 displacement centers within 24 hours, the last of which was committing a horrific massacre in the UNRWA Barkasat center northwest of the Rafah governorate, which claimed the lives of more than 40 martyrs,” Israel claims it was targeting a Hamas compound. Its actions in Gaza have been condemned by both the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. thecradle.co/articles/israeli-jets-open-fire-on-rafah-safe-zone-killing-dozens. (Ed. Note: Until Canadian politicians get access to reporting outside of their ‘silos’ and put aside partisan talking points and alliances with members of only ‘one side’ or ‘the other,’ and until we revisit the designation of Hamas as a ‘terrorist organization’ learning about its start, and stop religiously supporting the ‘government of the Biblical Holy Land’, all calls in Parliament for ceasefires ring hollow.)

War & Peace (June 3, Week 11)

BREAKING NEWS

Major War Maneuvers in Europe Under US Command. Nuclear Weapons Directed against Russia

On June 1, Manlio Dinucci, Italian geopolitical analyst, reported: “President Biden has authorized Ukraine to conduct limited attacks inside Russia with American-made weapons, US officials said. Some US allies have already gone further. Britain weeks ago, allowed Ukraine to use its long-range Storm Shadow missile systems for strikes anywhere in Russia, and France and Germany have recently taken the same stance. The decision announced by President Biden is due in particular to the pressure exerted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to eliminate restrictions on the use of US weapons by Ukraine. At the same time, Poland announced its purchase of long-range missiles from the United States and declared that it was ready to host NATO nuclear weapons. …The Ukrainian army won’t be able to carry out such an attack deep into Russian territory on its own. The Ukrainian military is increasingly in dire straits, so much so that Kyiv has passed a law that allows recruiting common prisoners, including criminals, from prisons willing to go to the front in exchange for freedom. CONTINUED ON PAGE 5.

MORE DANGEROUS THAN COLD WAR

(Continued from page 1) … an attack of this type requires a military satellite network which Ukraine does not have. The ones carrying out attacks of this type against Russia are US forces and NATO forces under US command. Countries like Italy, which “host” US nuclear weapons, violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty, are therefore transformed into the front line of a nuclear confrontation with Russia, more dangerous than that of the Cold War. https://www.globalresearch.ca/major-war-maneuvers-europe-us-command/5858753

This map was published at www.globalresearch.ca/putins-nuclear-red-line/5814568 on April 3, 2024. (Editor’s Note: As explained by Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, NATO countries squandered the “peace dividend” they were granted by the fall of the Soviet Union and Russia’s request to join NATO. The “neo-Con” faction of the US administration has not let go of the Cold War vision of Russians being a threat to their dominance. Russia launched its military operation to support Russian Ukrainians being victimized by the Ukrainian military for seven years despite guarantees in the Minsk Accord to uphold their rights as Ukrainian citizens. See also Dialogue Works for more insider analysis. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works)

AI directed killing in Gaza

In 2023, independent author and publisher Ken McCarthy produced “The Artificial Intelligence Question and Answer Book”. Here he outlined plans to develop “autonomous killing machines” that use AI to advance drones toward human targets deemed risky by certain pre-programmed algorithms. McCarthy goes into chilling detail here: www.brasscheck.com/video/autonomous-killing-machines/

The History of the war in Ukraine …

Breaking the myth that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was totally unprovoked, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs leads listeners back to the US-coup in 2014, the violations of the Minsk accord, and much of what our mainstream coverage does not address. “This is a war fought between the US and Russia. It is part of a longstanding US idea of not ever letting Germany and Russia too close together economically. … We are living in an environment where the people in power think its a game and they think it’s not their job to tell us, and where they’re playing “RISK” with our lives, with Ukrainian lives. They don’t have to tell us the truth. We don’t have to have any serious discussion. We don’t have to call anyone for any… hearing… investigation. …. Almost daily, the government says what it wants…and pretty much everyone knows it is lies.” “I don’t like the risks that we are being put under. I don’t like the games… If we told the truth about Ukraine, that war would stop today.” The whole interview is posted here: tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeffrey-sachs.

The right to conscientious objection has been recognized in Canada for over two hundred years. Since 1978 Conscience Canada and its forerunner, The Peace Tax Fund Committee, have worked for securing the right of conscientious objectors to direct their taxes to non-military peaceful programs only. To learn more about the Peace Tax Return and other initiatives and events promoted by Conscience Canada, readers can visit https://www.consciencecanada.ca/.

War & Peace (June 10, Week 12)

Keeping Count of Armed Conflicts Globally

The ‘Conflict Barometer’ of the Heidelberger Institute for Conflict Research (in Germany) currently counts 22 wars and more than 200 weaponized conflicts. hiik.de/conflict-barometer/current-version/?lang=en

IPC attendees learn about Nuclear War threat

On Friday, June 7, 2024, during a regular online gathering of the International Peace Coalition, participants heard from Professor Steven Starr of the seriousness of the situation now that US President Biden has authorized the use of NATO weapons to strike into Russia - clearly crossing the “Red Line” into potential nuclear escalation. Starr’s grim presentation was drawn from data in this article: thebulletin.org/2015/02/what-would-happen-if-an-800-kiloton-nuclear-warhead-detonated-above-midtown-manhattan/ and differs greatly from messaging coming from weapon manufacturers that a ‘limited’ nuclear strike is a possibility. To receive an invitation to weekly IPC meetings, email questions@schillerinstitute.org. For a summary of topics addressed at the June 7 meeting, please see: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/06/08/international-peace-coalition-meeting-no-53-red-lines-are-being-crossed-by-the-day/

World Beyond War blockades CANSEC Event

On June 2, attendees of CANSEC, Canada’s largest weapons trade show, (possibly including Canadian Members of Parliament) were inconvenienced by peace activists blockading an access road. (Search ‘Ottawa’ at WorldBeyondWar.org for details.)

News Choices Questioned

We are starting to get some critical feedback which means people are reading CSNews! The question - Why are we treading into international territory, into geopolitical issues that have the potential to clearly divide the readership even more? In this era of corporatism (with Big Corp luring governments into their direction) CSNews tries to enable citizens to see beyond the corporate-dominated news narratives. We remind all that the media should make space for a diversity of viewpoints, not push some and censor out others. By sharing a diversity of news sources, including those on the “other side” of geopolitical issues, we hope to help Canadians educate our decision-makers to oppose censorship too!

War & Peace (June 17, Week 13)

Kim Iverson made these comments on June 9, in reference to US Rep. Senator Lindsay Graham’s statements about the wealth of mineral resources in eastern Ukraine. She continued as follows: They’re saying oh it's about democracy. We have to preserve democracy and then they cancel elections. They say “Oh, it's about democracy, it's totally about democracy.” And then they say “Well actually it’s about the 10 to 12 trillion dollars in critical minerals.” So … I hope that this is somewhat of a wake-up call to people. I mean one can hope even if this turns the minds of just a few. It takes a few… every day and if we just get a few every day then we get more and more people to open up their eyes to this … gaslighting of the American people that the military industrial complex and its enablers have been doing to us for decades, decade after decade after decade..this is just another showcasing of the hypocrisy, the Ridiculousness of all of this. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=60CapPIxOpU (at the 10:18 mark) & page 3.

Content: https://newcoldwar.org/takeover-of-ukraines-agricultural-land/;

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/28/zelenskyy-blackrock-ceo-fink-agree-to-coordinate-ukraine-investment.html; https://ukraineinvest.gov.ua/en/

Original map from: https://wikitravel.org/upload/shared/0/0f/Ukraine_regions_map.png

(Editor’s Note: The locations of the corporate icons do not necessarily correlate with the part of Ukraine in which the company is located. The cited resources indicated which corporations play a significant role in Ukraine - not necessarily in which region of the country. The corporate logos have been scattered so as to leave geographical names legible where possible.)

U of M prof criticized

University of Manitoba professor Radhika Desai (also co-founder of GERG) was criticized by the CBC, as well as by a former student when she attended a forum organized by the Russian Valdai Discussion Club, just days after the Canadian government put the club on its list of Russian organizations to be sanctioned. As outlined by Dimitri Lascaris, Prof. Desai was able to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin two questions, one of which later led to the release of Russian dissident Boris Kagarlitsky. dimitrilascaris.org/2023/12/20/russian-dissident-freed-after-intervention-by-canadian-professor-radhika-desai/; https://themanitoban.com/2023/10/u-of-m-prof-soft-on-putin/45811/; https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/1.6996282

The Takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land

The Geopolitical Economy Research Group (GERG) is an influential policy research institute, conducting high quality research and analysis dealing with nations and their relation to the world economy. In July, 2023, GERG posted a report highlighting foreign ownership of rich Ukrainian agricultural land. newcoldwar.org/ takeover-of-ukraines-agricultural-land/ Meanwhile, Ukraine’s investment promotion office “unlocked nearly $4 billion in foreign direct investment.” ukraineinvest.gov.ua/en/services-team/. On June 9, 2024, US Senator Lindsay Graham spoke about the rich resource base in eastern Ukraine, likening it to a “gold mine”. He implied that instead of continuously given Ukraine more US military supply, Ukraine could trade resources for weaponry. geopoliticaleconomy.com/ 2024/06/13/ukraine-12-trillion-minerals-west-china-russia/

Emergency Press Conference held June 12

This event was convened by the Schiller Institute to present the imminent danger of nuclear war to an American audience. Key speakers were former military intelligence professionals. As a possible solution, “Ten Principles For a New Security and Development Architecture were proposed by Helga Zepp-LaRouche. schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/06/13/schiller-institute-holds-explosive-press-conference-at-the-national-press-club-on-the-danger-of-nuclear-war/

War & Peace (June 24, Week 14)

Putin’s visit to North Korea Contrasts with Zelensky’s failed Swiss Peace Conference

Regular listeners to the geopolitical experts interviewed at Dialogue Works are aware that the recent conference in Switzerland meant to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine failed to meet its aims. Russia had not been invited to the one-sided event. Meanwhile, the overtures made by Russian President Putin to North Korea and Vietnam are game changers for global geopolitics. See www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01 for daily updates. See also https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works.

Deep State versus Patriots - Competing Visions for our Future

In May 2022, Bonnie Faulkner, the host of the interview series ‘Guns and Butter’, spoke with Canadian geopolitical analyst Matthew Ehret. The resulting conversation illustrates two world views - the “great global reset dystopia, as envisioned by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization” versus an emerging multi-polar world centred around an alignment on global topics and new opportunities to promote mutual economic development and growth. www.gunsandbutter.org/blog/2022/05/11/deep-state-versus-patriots-clash-in-russia-china-and-usa For background on BRICS+ see www.bcg.com/publications/2024/brics-enlargement-and-

CUBA joins SOUTH AFRICA

Cuba announces it is joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/cuba-says-it-will-join-south-africas-icj-genocide-case-against-israel/

War & Peace (July 1, Issue 15)

US to expect Retaliation for Ukraine/US Strike

On Sunday, June 23, Ukrainian ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions were used against a city in Crimea. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter responded: “Given that the ATACMS missiles cannot be deployed by the Ukrainians without extensive intelligence support by the United States, this is an act of terrorism by the United States against Russia.”

VULNERABLE PEOPLE PROJECT

Coming from a Catholic social justice perspective, the Vulnerable People Project commits to "Advocate for the vulnerable; Respond to false humanitarianism, and narrow or incomplete visions of human dignity; [and] Stand with the most vulnerable people in the world when the world has left.” In 2016, they prepared a White Paper “Toward the Abolition of Strategic Nuclear Weapons: A Just War Analysis of Total War”. Recently, they supported calls to have NATO disbanded. https://stream.org/rfk-jr-is-right-we-need-to-disband-nato-which-has-morphed-into-a-suicide-pact/ They also linked to a report by the Committee on the Judiciary and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, i.e. on how Biden White House officials coerced tech companies into censoring civilians. https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/Censorship-Industrial-Complex-WH-Report_Appendix.pdf (No sign of this on CP, AP, etc.)

WHEN SHOWING TRUTH CAUSES PANIC

The recent Biden/Trump debate gave Americans a chance to see what their mainstream media has been keeping from them. Now headlines scream that President Biden’s debate performance sends Democrats “into a panic”. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/biden-debate-performance-democrats-panic-rcna157279

EDITOR’S NOTE: How much more will people panic when they realize other truths that have been kept from them? 2000 Ukrainian deaths A DAY when Ukrainian leaders were ready to sign a peace deal a few months into the conflict, but were prevented from doing so by Boris Johnson. 17+ million casualties from the COVID-19 vaccine. No need for carbon tax as climate fluctuations have causes other than CO2. Dedollarizaiton is well underway, soon to render US currency much weaker globally. NATO soon to collapse. Most of the recent $60 billion US pledged to Ukraine to go to US weapons makers. Massive inflation and potential nuclear war on the horizon. All this is kept quiet by mainstream news outlets. Would you rather KNOW in advance, instead of at the last minute? Who is helped by silence?

[This week] We also discovered how many Canadian media outlets rely on a single news wire service for much of their coverage (CP). See References for canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/copycat-news-telling.

AND we hear from Julian Assange how journalists are complicit in war. Plus, we note how, by staying silent on key issues of our day, mainstream media outlets are doing citizens a great disservice.

Julian Assange goes free in a plea deal

The WikiLeaks founder was offered freedom in return for a guilty plea to a felony charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act. This instead of being extradited to the USA to stand trial for allegedly illegally obtaining and disclosing classified information, a crime with a potential sentence of 175 years. www.cbsnews.com/news/what-did-julian-assange-do-wikileaks-most-significant-document-dumps/.

War = Money Laundering (Assange 2011)

“Margaret Thatcher had it right. There is no society anymore. What there is is a transnational security elite that is busy carving up the world using your tax money. To combat that elite, we must not petition, we must take it over. We must form our own networks of strength and mutual value which can challenge those strengths and self-interested values of the war mongers in this country and in others, that have formed hand in hand and an alliance to take money from the United States, from every NATO country, from Australia and launder it through Afghanistan, launder it through Iraq, launder it through Somalia, launder it through Yemen, launder it through Pakistan and wash that money in people's blood. (www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQVBZQz6d4I Continued on page 4.)

War & Peace (July 8, Issue 16)

US DRONE DEAL WITH TAIWAN - 2 versions

US based multinational not for profit news agency ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP) reported on the recent $360 million US sale of nearly 1000 armed drones to Taiwan, and the claim by the US State Department that “the sale ‘serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.’ It will ‘help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,’ the department said…The U.S. statement claimed that the latest weapons transfer would not affect the military balance in the region. The announcement was not unusual, although the U.S. and China have in recent months sought to smooth tense relations.'The announcement was not unexpected but it comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to consolidate by force if necessary.” apnews.com/article/us-taiwan-china-arms-5eb7e3b35775e813c525a019228ee1a4

Meanwhile, Brian Berletic, former US marine turned geopolitical researcher, now based in Thailand and member of the AltWorld & Grayzone independent news websites, shares these three points: US plans to create a drone “hellscape” off China’s coasts ignore China’s ability to create more drones, faster, and with greater capabilities than the US; A recent US arms deal made with the administration of the Chinese island province of Taiwan includes negligible numbers of over-priced drones proven ineffective on modern battlefields; Russian industry is producing more drones of greater capabilities than those sold to Taiwan per month (and in some cases, per day) and at vastly cheaper costs;thealtworld.com/anthony_cartalucci/washingtons-hellscape-drone-war-vs-china-its-1000-drone-arms-deal-with-taiwan-admin. In 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party won the civil war, the previous Republic of China government retreated to the island of Taiwan. In 1971 China’s seat at the United Nations was transferred to the government of mainland China.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the volunteer run (Google advertising supported) American Media Bias Fact Check website, AP has a HIGH credibility rating. mediabiasfactcheck.com/associated-press/. Yet, the AP’s reporting insinuates that it is the government of China alone that regards Taiwan as part of its territory. This omits the internationally recognized “One-China Policy” which means the US only recognizes one Chinese government, the People’s Republic of China as having jurisdiction over Taiwan. For more on the One-China policy, see https://ucigcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/james-lee_one-china-policy.pdf. Strategically omitting key information can be a propaganda technique.)

“RIGHT WING” EU Election?

As election season rolls through Europe, headlines proclaim a “far right sweep”. Will Dove, founder of the IronWill Report, thoroughly examined the European Parliament electoral structure. He points out that other media are ignoring a slip to the left in previous years. This means the current “return” to the older status quo seems to be misrepresented as “far right” by those attempting to shape a certain narrative, casting nervousness among the viewership. ironwillreport.com/iwr-news-for-june-14th-special-report-fake-news-the-false-eu-elections-narrative/

Dove’s tagline is “Voice of the Counternarrative.” His extensive website can provide new viewers with a lot of back history and different perspectives on stories they may have heard within mainstream broadcasting.

War, Peace & Propaganda (July 15, Week 17)

Revising AZOV NAZI History

The extremism of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion was undisputed before 2022 including their use of Nazi symbols, flags, tattoos and the clearly anti-Semetic rhetoric coming from some of their leadership. Yet, after the start of the Russian military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine, at the behest of Russian speaking Ukrainian citizens who had been brutally under attack from government forces on and off for seven years, any reference to the Azov battalion’s Nazi ideology was vilified as “pro-Putin disinformation”. The GrayZone showed how the Azov Battalion was removed from the US State Department funded Stanford University list of extreme militants. Americans are to believe that the Nazi element of the Ukrainian army no longer exists and that funding Azov is not to be equated with funding Nazis. thegrayzone.com/2024/06/29/azov-stanford-extremist-list/

Israeli Army made things worse on Oct. 7

Even though Israeli newspapers have recently shared Defense Force admissions that they were warned about the upcoming attack and that they did indeed apply the Hannibal Directive, allowing Israeli forces to kill Israeli citizens, major news wire services (Reuters, Associated Press, etc.) remain silent.

Analysts First Vilified, then Vindicated

Independent foreign policy analysts like Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté of the GrayZone received a lot of backlash when they theorized that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had made use of the “Hannibal Directive” which allows for the killing of fellow soldiers to prevent them from being captured by enemy forces. Last November already, the Israeli news outlet Haaretz had confirmed much of what the GrayZone writers had stated: thegrayzone.com/2023/11/21/haaretz-grayzone-conspiracy-israeli-festivalgoers/ More recently, the Jerusalem Post reported that many of the Israeli deaths on October 7 were caused by IDF overreaction or inaction. thegrayzone.com/2024/06/21/israeli-army-friendly-fire-october-7/ & www.timesofisrael.com/weeks-before-oct-7-idf-said-to-have-been-warned-of-hamas-plan-to-take-250-hostages/ Here Aaron Maté reflects on a July 14 debate in which he participated on the topic of the Hannibal directive and the October 7 massacre. www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEpCMbxL18w

Context for this week’s Hard Hitting News

All too often, those who dig up information that others prefer hidden find themselves vilified as “Conspiracy Theorists”. When our taxpayer funded media are not properly informing citizens of the issues of the day, when they do not give equal time to all sides of debates on important issues, they help to direct and radicalize opinions. We are in an era when the Huffington Post carried this headline Supreme Court Gives Joe Biden The Legal OK To Assassinate Donald Trump (July 1, 2024) and key Democratic Party influencers have long been calling for violence against President Trump www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EPdQYMI3YE. In the light of recent news, this context cannot be ignored. Likewise, in the past, mind control has been a factor in political assassinations. Here are two links for readers to update their knowledge the topic: www.brasscheck.com/video/the-real-history-of-mk-ultra/ &

www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-wm_iEGVK0

EYE on BLACKROCK

BlackRock, a US investment firm now worth $10 trillion in holdings, was given the power to manage government payouts to US firms during COVID, and contracts by Canada and the European Union banking system. Its CEO, Larry Fink, is now speaking about “EFT’ing natural assets” Tokens are “the next generation for markets”. Fink wishes to ‘tokenize’ forests, mountains, lakes making them ‘commodities’ to be traded by the rich and powerful. In a 2011 interview with Bloomberg, Fink went so far as to say “Markets don't like uncertainty. Markets like, actually, totalitarian governments... Democracies are very messy.” Writing for Bitcoin Magazine, Mark Godwin and Whitney Webb analyze the past and possible future of “tokenized assets” and of the role the “Nature Conservancy” is set to play. “Fink and BlackRock remain committed to ‘climate finance’ and ‘green finance,’ not because of any environmental benefits it may produce, but because of the new markets and asset classes it seeks to create.” bitcoinmagazine.com/business/tokenized-inc-blackrocks-plan-to-own-the-fractionalized-world- Whitney Webb explains more here www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6f5Ml6JwJQ This includes the vision former Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney had related to potential “pillars of the new world order” digital IDs, Central Bank. Digital Currencies (CBDCs), etc.

Why Duelling Naomis? Klein vs Wolf

Two authors with the same first name have long been staples on bookstore shelves. Naomi Klein’s 1999 book. No Logo pointed at corporate manipulation, documenting “the invasive economic practices and damaging social effects of the ruthless corporatism that characterizes many of our powerful institutions.” naomiklein.org/no-logo/ Her 2007 Shock Doctrine: the Rise of Disaster Capitalism is included in the prestigious Internet Archive: archive.org/details/naomi-klein-the-shock-doctrine. Meanwhile, pivotal work by Naomi Wolf including her prescient 2007 The end of America: Letter of warning to a young patriot was also included in the Internet Archive. (Search in archive.org). Ms. Wolf began using the loudest voice she could find (that of US political commentator Steve Bannon) to sound the alarm about Pfizer’s manipulation of Covid-19 vaccine data. But instead of lending her support to what is clearly an example of Disaster Capitalism gone wrong, (full scale iatrogenocide or death by medical treatment) Naomi Klein falls victim to political polarization. Ms. Klein focussed her efforts on contemplating Ms. Wolf as some kind of weird “Doppelgänger” virtually “stalking” the other Naomi online. Award-winning US cardiologist Toby Rogers, MD, PhD, gives some thought to Ms. Klein’s peculiar writing project: tobyrogers.substack.com/p/in-doppelganger-naomi-klein-scapegoats while Ms. Wolf shares insight into Ms. Klein’s husband’s family’s ties to Big Pharma: naomiwolf.substack.com/p/is-naomi-klein-othering-me-due-to

(Note: This article was included in this post because of the importance of both Naomi’s ground breaking publications which help understand the wider War and Peace context.)

War & Peace (July 22, Week 18)

WANTED: A COUNCIL OF REASON

In a recent conversation of the International Peace Coalition (IPC), the Schiller Institute invited a range of elder statesmen & women to voluntarily step forward and form a “Council of Reason” as a counterbalance to the “strategy of tension” being followed by the USA, the EU, NATO etc. “Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary started an exploratory mission to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing, and found that the road to diplomacy does exist. We therefore call on Elder Statesmen, religious leaders, former diplomats and elected officials, retired military and other civilian leaders—from all nations—to step forward and create a Council of Reason to explore the potential for a new international security and development architecture, which can take into account the interests of every single country on the planet.” Other Initiatives of the Schiller Institute, under the leadership of Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the German wife of the late US economist Lyndon LaRouche include a petition and letter campaign with this message: “Current U.S./NATO policy regarding Ukraine is headed to war with Russia and nuclear WWIII. Nothing involved in ostensible ‘defense of Ukraine can justify the risk of wiping out the human race in a nuclear holocaust.” Sources: various recent posts including: schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/07/20/international-peace-coalition-seeks-a-council-of-reason-to-rescue-a-violent-world/ and other recent posts. See schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ to sign up to participate in weekly IPC meetings.

Contrasting Voices in the European Union

Former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was reelected to a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. She had been promoting the idea of turning the EU into a military defence union essentially following a confrontational path to foreign policy. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In his first week in this role, he has visited leaders in Ukraine, Russia and China seeking pathways to diplomacy.

TEACHING COMPASSION NOT HATE

The recent documentary Where Olive Trees Weep, featuring Palestinian BBC reporter Ashira Dawish, Israeli journalist Amira Hass and Hungarian-Canadian physician (and Holocaust survivor) Dr. Gabor Maté, provides much-needed context into the ongoing occupation of Palestine. https://whereolivetreesweep.com/about/. Especially when techniques of dehumanization, repeated victimization and misleading maps are tools regularly used in the Israeli education system to ensure the cycle of violence continues. www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7cgzz5W8uM

Power of the Deep State

Contrary to promises made prior to election, once in place, a President is beholden to many powerful forces that seek to shape policies in their interests.

(Issue 18 contains a number of US stories that are not all being copied into this post. Yet it is clear that all news related to the upcoming presidential election will potentially have a large impact on global War & Peace news.)

War & Peace (July 29, Week 19)

US Releases Deception Doctrine

On July 10, military.com reported on a decision by the US Marine Corps: “The need for a cohesive policy on deception was identified in the 2023 update to the service's Force Design campaign, a reorganization effort meant to prepare for a potential future fight in the Pacific against China….Within that campaign, planners said that deception was one of the 'issues requiring further analysis,’” www.military.com/daily-news/2024/07/10/after-decade-marine-corps-releases-new-deception-doctrine.htmlAs a result, the document “Deception” was made public. Not only does it include outlines for deceptive practices in the realm of cyberspace, it also references Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations or “military action involving the use of electromagnetic and directed energy to control the electromagnetic spectrum or to attack the enemy”. https://www.marines.mil/Portals/1/Publications/MCTP%203-32F%20(SECURED).pdf?ver=naQTfAchHLrqiZUkhI_1WA%3d%3d

THREE DISTURBING TRENDS

Recent events include 1: the rise of state funded Neo-Nazism (as seen when Ukraine’s Azov battalion tours Europe) 2: the redirecting of critique against Zionist policies as “antisemitic” 3: the continued ramping up of war drums, this time preparing the population - including Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee to support war against Iran. It is clear that the presence of political agitators among the bussed-in pro-Palestinian anti-Netanyahu protestors only serves to galvanize pro-Israeli support among Americans upset at the excessive vandalization. All too often, corporate backed foundations are used to mobilize earnest and well intentioned social-justice oriented people as foot soldiers for larger profit-driven agendas. Readers can learn more here:

1: redacted.inc/nazis-go-on-tour-across-europe; unlimitedhangout.com/2022/03/investigative-reports/ukraine-and-the-new-al-qaeda/ 2: rumble.com/v58lv19-rabbi-shapiro-on-how-anti-zionism-became-the-new-antisemitism-redacted-w-na.html American Jewish Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro explains that Zionism is the nationalization of the Jewish religion - co-opting the Jewish religion for political purposes. 3: https://rumble.com/v58h645-a-war-with-iran-will-destroy-america-col.-macgregor-issues-warning-redacted.html; https://openparliament.ca/search/?prepend=Committee%3A+%22foreign-affairs%22&q=Iran; https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/05/pro-palestinian-protests-columbia-university-funding-donors-00156135; https://www.devex.com/news/blackrock-donation-triggers-calls-for-funding-reform-at-msf-97993

War in Lebanon? or Iran next Target?

Israel believes Iran is supporting the various forces opposing them:(Hamas in Gaza; Hezbollah in Lebanon; Houthi in Yemen). This site outlines the Israeli/US perspective: iranprimer.usip.org/blog/2023/jan/25/israel-iran-threat-options. Former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke explains. www.youtube.com/live/zDERjMb3ZIs?si=sjI8tal9nQ3LhhKv

War & Peace (August 5, Week 20)

World awaits Iran’s Response to Israeli Actions

With the Israeli-caused death of both a senior Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, and a key Hamas diplomat, Ismail Haniyer, Israel has “crossed the Iran’s red line.” Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is currently in Tehran.

The World Awaits Iran’s Next Moves

How will Iran respond to the two assassinations, when will the response come, how will that affect the global oil market and the world’s economy as a result? These are the questions being discussed among the global intelligence community. Flights to the region have been suspended as many Israeli citizens attempt to leave their country. The Egyptian English language news source Ahram Online writes of Shoigu’s visit: “In Tehran, the secretary of the Russian Security Council is scheduled to meet the president, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the head of the General Staff,” english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/2/8/528568/World/Region/Russian-security-council-secretary-visits-Tehran-a.aspx. Lebanese political analyst Marwa Osman and Lebanese war correspondent Ghadi Francis provide insider perspectives: www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9vfO8CSvBs (minute 24) and www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjGFH1Le3gA&t=2447s

Learning Back History on Ukraine

The DD Geopolitics outlet (featured as Independent Media in CSN Issue 10) provides this carefully written backgrounder to the conflict in Ukraine. Readers who have not been following this story from the start might find this author’s approach helpful. ddgeopolitics.substack.com/cp/146794894

Marwan Osman, Lebanese political analyst, one of the International Observers for the recent Venezuelan Election (at the 10 minute mark)

This stands in stark contrast with the statement made by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mélanie Joly: "The electoral data collected by citizen witnesses and independent international observers provides credible evidence that the results claimed by the Maduro authorities of this election don't reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. …”

Opposite News re: Election in Venezuela

(Continued from p. 1) “We reiterate our call on the Venezuelan authorities to ensure transparency and publish detailed results for all polling stations. A peaceful, negotiated and Venezuelan-led solution is needed to resolve this crisis.

It is imperative all parties begin negotiations to ensure that the democratic will of the people of Venezuela is respected and a peaceful process of transition is established. We are prepared to work with partners in the region to support this dialogue. Canada has stood, and will continue to stand, by the people of Venezuela in these challenging times.” statement-by-minister-joly-on-results-of-presidential-election-in-venezuela.html It appears that the source of Minister Joly’s information is the US based Associated Press. www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/national/protesters-demand-stronger-canadian-response-to-rigged-venezuelan-election/article_72bd4f32-7eca-597c-90f3-b6f874d9cce1.html For back history on previous US attempts at regime change in Venezuela (including a failed assassination attempt of Pres. Maduro), follow the work of US journalist Anya Parampil. thegrayzone.com/2024/07/16/corporate-coup-assassination-venezuelas-maduro-boltons-plot/

The 2024 Geopolitical Chessboard

Writing for “Medium” Faisal Shamsi shared some predictions for 2024. These included Climate Change and Sustainability; Economic Uncertainty and Inflation; Geopolitical Conflicts and Rivalries and The AI factor. Regarding Artificial Intelligence, he writes: “China is expected to overtake the USA as the world’s leading source of AI technology in the next four years. Europe is the largest and most diverse in AI research output with high levels of international collaboration, while India is the third largest country in AI research output behind China and the USA. The rapid development of AI technologies has prompted calls for regulatory frameworks to manage the associated risks, especially concerning misinformation and disinformation campaigns that threaten global stability.” medium.com/@shamsifaisal/navigating-a-complex-world-the-geopolitical-landscape-in-2024-6fcf2e6cac82

COUNTDOWN to the UN’s SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE: 47 DAYS REMAINING

Learn more here: www.canadaexitwho.org/en

War & Peace (August 12, Week 21)

Urgent Appeal — International Peace Coalition

On the 79th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, the IPC held a meeting to discuss various crisis points, including the 120,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in the last 2 months. NATO nations are urged to rethink their agreements to support Ukraine as this prolongs the conflict. IPC meetings are open to the public. See schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/08/10/international-peace-coalition-62/ (See also Aug.11 re: Romanian Appeal for Peace.)

NATO backed Ukrainian Troops enter Russia

Questioning Ukraine’s Choice to Breech Border

Ukrainian military planners chose to withdraw troops from other embattled areas along the 1200 km front to penetrate into Russian territory near Kursk. The plan might have been to secure the Kursk nuclear plant to use as a future negotiating tool. In an era of surveillance drones, ground troops are particularly vulnerable to attack from above such that the power plant was not reached and likely 1,300 Ukrainian and mercenary soldiers were killed. Greek-Cypriot geopolitical analyst Alex Christoforo critiques headlines from Western press. www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLfNNV_lBGE In India, WION News reports on the Kursk attack using information from Reuters. www.wionews.com/videos/russia-ukraine-war-ukraines-bold-incursion-into-russias-kursk-749006 Meanwhile, US video-journalist and resident of Russia, Patrick Lancaster, was granted permission to film the action in a Russian command centre. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkn3WOHSCyM