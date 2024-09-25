Csn Week 27 September 24, 2024 4.86MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

How Close Were We to Nuclear Annihilation Last Saturday?

Speaking to a meeting of the International Peace Coalition on Sept. 21, Scott Ritter explained: “We all almost died on Saturday,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had met with President Biden on Sept. 13 with a list of proposed targets to destroy in Russia, expecting Biden to sign off on it. schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/09/21/we-could-all-be-dead-by-next-week-rally-the-population-now/

Pager Attacks fit War Crime Definition

Two waves of booby-trapped detonated walkie talkies and pagers killed over 30 Lebanese civilians and wounded thousands. Tech analysts believe the infiltration of the supply chain needed to install and program explosives was planned far in advance. www.cbc.ca/news/world/hezbollah-pagers-explosions-1.7326969 Others discuss the illegality of this action and how it and new recent bombings are escalating into a larger regional crisis. thealtworld.substack.com/p/role-of-technology-in-asymmetrical; https://eir.news/2024/09/news/israel-escalates-bombing-campaign-against-hezbollah/

Evidence of Global Collusion on Censorship

Documents recently uncovered show NATO, G7, UK, US agencies working jointly & systematically on “countering hate” & “disinformation” using Big Tech censorship to “criminalize dissent”. worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/breaking-international-governments-f33

Welcome to an action-packed Issue 27! You can find us online by looking up CanadianShareableNews on substack.com This week the news out of Lebanon pushes the boundaries of what society can tolerate. AND people are learning about the lines of authority between tough talking uninformed politicians and the cooler heads who are working diligently to teach the planet of the very real and sobering consequences of petty provocative action. ALSO, many Canadians are oblivious to the total authority and far-reaching powers described in the documents silently being rolled out at the United Nations and in full display in Bill C-293 now before the Senate. AND mainstream journalists do not seem to grasp the bigger context into which they launch vaccine promos under the guise of news reporting. SO we at CSNews have decided to launch a new service to journalists. See page 3 to learn about the CSN Press Room.

UN Summit of the Future

First reports from the Summit of the Future are that the Pact for the Future is now considered as having passed. See UN WATCH on page 3.

Error Correction Issue 26

In Issue 26, we are replacing the wording of a headline. It should read: Nuland admits West Sabotaged Peace Deal.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of dut

“In medicine, there is a sacrosanct principle before any drug or treatment or intervention is administered to the public - it is the principle of INFORMED consent.”

In 2021, when SK professor of surgery Dr. Francis Christian shared his concerns around the LACK of freely available information allowing parents to truly give INFORMED consent regarding COVID-19 vaccines, he may not have guessed what would follow. Remaining ever respectful in his tone, and following his conscience over administrative policy, Dr. Christian tried to educate the officials who suspended him from his academic roles. www.bitchute.com/video/WCjZWoxfDcHm. The suspension was followed, in March of 2024, by a termination of his contract. www.jccf.ca/court_cases/professor-terminated-after-advocating-for-principle-of-informed-consent

Dr. Christian has also testified to the National Citizens Inquiry and asks difficult questions of fellow medical professionals. nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-francis-christian/ & rumble.com/v2h6lu4-dr.-francis-christian-with-some-hard-questions.html. Now in retirement, Dr. Christian shares thoughtful essays with the public. Topics range from the light-hearted (taking breaks from the internet) to the hard hitting (the rise in persecution of Christians globally). francischristian.substack.com/

Mounting Opposition to Bill C-293

Now before the Senate for 2nd reading, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill is resulting in a wave of citizen pushback, with nearly 180,00 emails being sent to Senators’ offices from one citizen initiative alone. All of the key issues raised by MP Ted Falk in November 2022, as the Bill travelled through the House of Commons, have still not been addressed. www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHvRxHuQKCc Concerned Canadians are pointing at the overlap between the One Health focus of C-293 and contentious top-down measures under discussion at the World Health Assembly in June. Far more instances of pandemic illness have been released through bioweapons research than through naturally occurring animal/human transfer. This throws into question the major focus of the bill on changes to land use and restrictions on commercial agriculture enterprises. canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-canadians-seek-defeat

New Zealand plans COVID Inquiry

Since November 2023, New Zealand has been governed by a coalition of three parties including New Zealand First. As part of the NZ First-National coalition agreement, the Government was to end all remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to hold an independent inquiry into how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled in New Zealand. The inquiry is to “examine the use of multiple lockdowns, vaccine procurement and efficacy, social and economic impacts on both national and regional levels, and whether decisions and actions taken by the Government were justified.” en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Zealand_First Deputy PM Winston Peters, as well as MP Tanya Unkovich reaffirmed a commitment to hold this inquiry in November. www.nzfirst.nz/the-new-covid19-inquiry; kirschsubstack.com/p/new-zealand-first-lawmakers-are-insisting

Advocating for a new Health Model

The PatientsFirst® Team of the Alberta Medical Association is hoping citizen advocates will help lobby the Alberta government to move ahead with implementation of the Physician Comprehensive Care Model. www.patientsfirst.ca/treasury-board-email?mobilizedImpressionExternalId=51e72b63-4b98-596f-7bcc-c396ce570586&trackingType=E In its list of Strategic Priorities, the AMA states they support “physician leadership in developing innovations in care delivery and integration of primary and specialty care.” www.albertadoctors.org/about/governance/business-plan-and-budget/ (Editor’s comment: Theoretically this should include those innovations around the FLCCC’s preventative protocols!)

Telegram Flip Flops

Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging app Telegram has reversed his stance on data protection. This comes after his arrest in France. The new policy will allow for user data to be revealed to authorities upon a “valid legal request”. reclaimthenet.org/telegram-share-ip-phone-data-government-request

Studying “Sensemaking”

Overseen by Dep. Minister Paul Thompson, Policy Horizons Canada studies processes involved between receiving information and taking action. horizons.service.canada.ca/resources/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Future-of-Sense-making-ENG.pdf

New CSN Press Room (SELF PROMOTION)

(Editor’s Note - Normally news outlets do not consider stories promoting their own services as news. Consider this a continuation of our personal column on page 1.) Journalists have very complex responsibilities — to report on the news ethically while ensuring that a diversity of viewpoints is represented, allowing readers, including policy makers, to make educated, well-reasoned choices in their lives. And to hold governments to account for their choices and actions. In today’s fast paced news environment and with deep cuts to news room budgets and ever tightening online censorship, it is difficult for reporters to know the full context behind the stories assigned to them. By subscribing to the CSN Press Room, journalists receive Weekly Shorts, a wide-ranging list of the links to the expert voices we unearth each week at Canadian Shareable News. Other services include questions for further investigation, press releases and briefing notes. Readers are encouraged o send PRESS ROOM materials to journalists they follow. See canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-introducing-our-services.

UN Watch

webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1u/k1uo9kxjqs & webtv.un.org/en/schedule/2024-09-22

Pact for the Future Declared Passed

After a proposal for an amendment to strengthen national sovereignty was turned down, the Pact was deemed passed but considered ‘non-binding.’ interestofjustice.substack.com/p/pact-for-the-future-of-total-slavery-571

Seeking to Understand the Opposition

Editor’s note: Readers may wonder why there has been a movement of citizens hoping to stop the passage of the UN’s Pact for the Future. Below we share links to the work of citizen groups trying to answer that question:

1) ‘We cannot let this go’ - US HOUSE REPUBLICANS

2) ‘The Threat of One World Government’ - World Council for Health - Canada (Specifics are pointed out by South African lawyer Shabnbam Palesa Mohamed 20 minutes into the recording.)

3) Is the Pact for the Future a Treaty? - Legal minds ponder how or if it is actually binding on nations given its odd nature.

4) The US based Sovereignty Coalition summarizes many of the concerns. sovereigntycoalition.org/take-action-the-u-n-is-not-a-world-government-keep-it-that-way/ “Within days, global elitists will try to put world government on steroids. The perpetrators don’t want us to know it, but that’s the purpose of the upcoming “Summit of the Future” and the accord it is supposed to adopt, dubbed the “Pact for the Future.” Rather than openly doing so by voting to revise the United Nations Charter, the idea is to launch a “process” to be conducted largely behind closed doors. The UN’s Secretary-General and former president of the Socialist International, Antonio Guterres, however, has let slip that process’ goal – namely, granting him authority unilaterally to declare and dictate the responses to emergencies caused by any of a number of so-called “complex global shocks.” … In other words, if the so-called “emergency platform” Guterres seeks is adopted at the Summit of the Future – or even just a “process” designed to give him such dictatorial powers, the UN will be, to use Barack Obama’s revolutionary phrase, “fundamentally transformed.” In fact, it would cease to be the organization we helped found in 1948 to facilitate voluntary collaborations among sovereign nations. It would, instead, amount to an institution of world government that crushes sovereignty and, in our case, constitutionally guaranteed liberties and governance of, by and for the people.”

See also ExitUN.ca.

Trying to Understand #ME & LONG COVID

The 1st International Conference on Clinical and Scientific Advances in ME/CFS and Long COVID took place in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 3 & 4, 2024. It allowed researchers, such as US Dr. Lucinda Bateman, who look into the clinical manifestations, management, therapeutic options, and health challenges related to the post-viral illness Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) to work with those now helping patients with the similar post-viral illness known as Long COVID. conferencia-emsfc-pos-covid.pt/ At the Université de Montréal, researchers at the ME/CFS Collaborative Research Center are looking at the genetic code and environmental factors of people early in the Long-COVID illness progression with an aim of providing targeted effective therapies and preventing the onset and progression of ME/CFS. These include Dr. Alain Moreau, who directs the Interdisciplinary Canadian Collaborative Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Research Network. www.omfcanada.ngo/collaborative-research-center-montreal/

US Regime Change Op Changes Internally

Long known as the headquarters for covert ‘regime change’ operations world wide, the National Endowment for Democracy is changing from within. As younger people are appointed into leadership, they are making decisions that end up threatening the future of the NED and its covert work. thegrayzone.com/2024/07/30/grayzone-pr-fiasco-us-govt-regime-change-leaked-emails/

Media Warfare

Many Examples of Information Warfare

(Editor’s note: Full scale censorship, with the aim of influencing the perceptions, attitudes, and behaviours of others, was in full force in Canada last week. Learn more here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/weaponizing-the-media-a-strategy and here: canadiandimension.com/articles/view/when-disinformation-control-becomes-government-censorshi)

French journalist and activist Thierry Meyssan writes: “NATO is waging a cognitive war, not against ideas and reasoning, but to alter citizens' ability to take into account the way other cultures think.” He cites the reprisals against those who advocate for cross cultural understanding, like former UN weapons inspector & US peace activist Scott Ritter and 20 staff of a German magazine including the editor Jürgen Elsässer. www.sott.net/article/495031-Waging-cognitive-warfare-in-the-West

In Canada, the Hockey Hall of Fame and the Toronto International Film Festival are pressured to rethink giving air time to viewpoints from a Russian perspective. news/pavel-datsyuks-hockey-hall-of-fame-induction-condemned-by-ukrainian-canadian-congress Global Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly warns that Russia may be supporting ‘pro-Russian actors’ in this country to promote Russian interference in Canadian affairs. www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2024/09/statement-by-minister-joly-on-russian-interference.html. And PM Justin Trudeau “verbally nukes Russia” in his remarks on long range missiles. anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/war-monger-trudeau-verbally-nukes All seem apparently unaware how Russiagate was fabricated substack.com/home/post/p-117216718 and how a much more urgent issue is at stake: jamesroguski.substack.com/p/demand-peace.

MP Apologizes for Slandering Journalist amid Allegations of Russian Media War

Two years after apologizing for spreading misinformation in Canada, ON MP and Liberal Deputy House Leader Mark Gerritson was pressed into yet another apology. He had claimed that the Countersignal journalist, Kat Canada, was funded by Russia. As part of the apology, following legal action, Gerritson pledged to donate $1000 to a charity chosen by the reporter - a food bank in Nanaimo. x.com/MarkGerretsen/status/1836798150121599257 www.toronto99.com/2022/06/26/liberal-mp-apologizes-for-spreading-misinformation-on-canada-day-protests/. Independent conservative journalist Wyatt Claypool provides additional context on the circulating claims re: Canadian conservative journalism being influenced by Russia to allegedly spread misinformation see www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBr27eePWcc.

Bob Rae explains CDN Israel / Palestine policy

Speaking on May 10, 2024, prior to a vote on Palestine's full membership to the UN, Canada’s Ambassador Bob Rae reiterated Canada’s commitment to the two state solution, an immediate ceasefire, and aid to civilians. However, he commented on the events of October 7 as being pivotal to Canada’s abstention on that vote. Canada considers the Gaza-based political and military organization that started those events a terrorist group. Rae stated that Canada’s approach to Israel is grounded in three principles: Israel has the right to exist and to defend itself in accordance with international law; the Palestinians have a right to self determination; and the protection of civilians in all conflicts everywhere is paramount under international humanitarian law. www.cpac.ca/headline-politics/episode/bob-rae-comments-on-canadas-abstention-in-un-vote-on-palestinian-membership?id=e23ccb60-b045-49e9-a06a-706a237ef9c0 Despite 25 abstentions, the motion passed, moving the question of full membership for Palestine to the Security Council. www.cnn.com/2024/05/10/middleeast/unga-palestinian-membership-resolution-intl/index.html

The Last 72 Minutes…

Annie Jacobsen’s latest book is called “Nuclear War: A Scenario”. The US author writes on sensitive national security topics. This time, she drew the details from the work of those determining potential lead-ups to nuclear armageddon. The time from launch to a full scale nuclear winter is depressingly short. This is why peace activists are so active these days. www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/04/29/the-frighteningly-fast-path-to-nuclear-armageddon-00154591

War & Peace

UN Resolution on Palestine Passes While Canada’s Ambassador Abstains

Thirty nations, from Algeria to Yemen, including the State of Palestine, presented a resolution to the UN General Assembly, calling on Israel to remove their military forces from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in the air and maritime spaces, evacuate all Israeli settlers from Palestine, end all new settlement activity, allow displaced Palestinians to return, make reparations and more. un.org/doc/undoc/ltd/n24/266/48/pdf/n2426648.pdf

Speaking to that Resolution on September 17, Libya’s Ambassador to the UN, Taher Al-Sunni, stated: “Libya reaffirms its position that it won't define resistance against occupation as terrorism, and who from your countries didn't gain their independence without resistance especially when the doors of peaceful solutions are completely shut down. Libya affirms its position that the only peaceful solution to this seven decades of aggression and occupation is by recognizing the Palestinians right to defend themselves and resist occupation and the right of self-determination and having an independent state with Jerusalem its capital.” Al-Sunni called on member states to “comply and respect the outcome of the ICJ [International Court of Justice]. This court which we all know … was established to help in ensuring peace and justice, where international law should prevail over the use of force. Therefore we call on you all to vote in favor of this resolution to pave the road for peace.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=mq7M4AAk6Bk

On September 18, Canada was among the 43 countries abstaining from the vote along side of Poland, India and Switzerland, while 14 countries, including the United States, Israel, Hungary, Czechia and Argentina voted against the resolution. A week earlier, Ambassador Rae presided at a student debate in Halifax on the question: "Does the United Nations still have relevance in today’s world?” Which was followed by a media interview in which he stated: “[The UN] only has the relevance we want to give it. The UN is a highly challenged institution,because the world is very challenged.” Rae stated the current veto power structure impacts the UN’s ability to function. globalnews.ca/video/10757676/canadas-ammbassador-to-the-un-bob-rae/

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, vowpeace.org/nofighterjets/.

Digital ID a “Solution” for “Misinformation”

US Billionaire Bill Gates complains that the Free Speech provisions in the US First Amendment could interfere with content surveillance. “If only people with preauthorized identity verifications could access the internet, we would have far fewer problems with people posting misinformation online.” slaynews.com/news/bill-gates-demands-mandatory-digital-id-tackle-misinformation/

Local Action Networks

As the UN prepares for potential “complex, global shocks”, so too are ordinary citizens. LocalResistance.org is an initiative that started in 2023 and seeks to help people build local action networks. substack.com/@donfindlay/p-148988968 Other people are intentionally getting to know all of the local neighbours, identifying ways to support those who could be most vulnerable, should a cyber attack take out a local power grid for example.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE — Nature Time Lapse films

Owen Reiser is an American filmmaker and lover of biology. His fall compilation of 6000 photos of leaves changing colour even caught the eye of the US Smithsonian museum. (Here without ads.) www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dfmha1SJck. See also his mushroom photography: www.designswan.com/archives/stunning-time-lapse-of-how-mushroom-grow-by-owen-reiser.html

‘Gamechanger’: UN’s Digital Future for All

Blockchain technology and digital wallets issued to refugees escaping from war zones with only the clothes on their backs, using AI to predict floods a week in advance, companies already working on these projects were part of a session at the United Nations Summit of the Future on September 21. ABC’s New York based WABC-TV news anchor Sade Baderinwa hosted the morning session of SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Digital, a showcase focused on digital technologies, saying “As we explore these advancements, we must also be vigilant. Without primary safeguards, the same technologies that drive progress could deepen inequalities, threaten privacy and marginalize the most vulnerable.” One example of ‘gamechanging’ technology shared was the ability to by-pass ground based communications and connect a cell phone directly to satellite to be rescued from a wildfire that took out communication infrastructure. Projects focussing on ‘digital inclusion’ in countries of the global south were mentioned, including a project to teach coding to young women. Founder of Create 2030 Lisa Russel outlined the how AI is being used in filmmaking to amplify and accelerate support for the 17 SDGs. media.un.org/avlibrary/en/asset/d325/d3257345

Ever curious and outspoken, Anita Krishna was fired from her former position as Global News studio director when she pushed back against the claims being broadcast about the declared safety of COVID-19 injections. She has since begun broadcasting independently on a number of platforms. linktr.ee/Anita808. Here she focusses on the official lies around the supposed safety of the Pfizer injection in pregnancy: rumble.com/v5alzt9-science-juice-for-pregnant-women-global-news-lie-1.html?e9s=src_v1_upp. Her message to colleagues: ”If you are a journalist, you have to uncover this. I mean what does it take, an internet search?”

Here is some additional current event coverage by Anita Krishna likely NOT being profiled on “mainstream” outlets - What does the “lifting of vaccine mandates” in BC really mean for the medical profession? rumble.com/v58wc3w-dr-hsiang-and-dr-pelech-on-bc-mandates-lifted.html?e9s=src_v1_upp