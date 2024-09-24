What is “5GW” or “Fifth-generation warfare”?

What about the “Overton Window”?

Or a “Gorgon Stare”?

###As more terms are added to this post, we will indicate that here. ###

US Dr. Robert Malone was involved in the pioneering research on mRNA technologies, yet his contribution as original inventor was wiped from Wikipedia after he alerted the public to the dangers of the 2020 iteration of this tech platform. He as often testified about the role censorship plays in the current information war. On March 3, 2023 in his sworn testimony to the National Citizens’ Inquiry, Dr. Malone taught the listeners much about the role the media plays in their lives, often unbeknownst to them.

Where not otherwise indicated, definitions or explanations are copied from the transcript of Dr. Malone’s testimony as found here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-robert-malone/#1689907599657-fefa385c-a7e77aeb-463a Highlighting added is our own.

Previous Generations of Modern Warfare

(Source - sorry, lots of text is copied straight from the original)

1st - from the Peace of Westphalia in 1648 until approximately the American Civil War (1861-1865); characterized by an orderly battlefield

2nd - developed by the French Army during and after World War I; best summarized as firepower-attrition warfare; maintained the first generation culture of order. Decision-making was centralised and hierarchical. Orders were detailed and controlling.

3rd - was developed by the German Army before and during World War I; known as manoeuvre warfare; Speed replaced firepower as the enabling element of this warfare; Decision-making was decentralized and focussed on the enemy. Direction was based on a senior commander’s intent giving junior leaders the responsibility to achieve the result each situation required, regardless of orders.

4th - the end of the state’s monopoly on war; the greatest change since the Peace of Westphalia; now as before 1648, many entities, not just states, are fighting wars; in the twenty-first century, state militaries are increasingly fighting non-state opponents, and almost always, the state is either not decisively winning or is losing. This twenty-first century challenge, along with all challenges relating to fighting and winning wars, requires state militaries to continuously adapt, develop and refine their education, training, tactics, and materiel capabilities.

In general, thinking about these concepts of generations of warfare as discrete entities is really misleading. They’re more like generations or gradients. First generation being, you know, sticks and stones and swords and mounted combat with lances. Second generation you can think of as the First World War being a great example and the American Civil War. Third generation employed the Blitzkrieg, which allowed the decentralization of command authority to the German army, which allowed them with even inferior technology to bypass, for instance, the Maginot Line in France. So third generation is mechanized warfare, focused on speed and maneuverability. You can think of the Ukraine conflict as an example of third-generation warfare in progress. Fourth-generation warfare was designed for asymmetric warfare against large state actors. We can think of this as terrorism, or we can think of it as insurgency efforts, such as for instance, the American Revolution against Great Britain is an example. But in the modern context, fourth-generation warfare deploys both propaganda and battles over territory, including use of kinetic weapons by the likes of Al Qaeda, the Taliban, various actors in Syria, and going back to the Viet Cong. I argue that the United States military has never won a fourth-generation conflict.

Fifth-generation warfare (5GW)

“Fifth-generation warfare (5GW) is not waged against standing armies of nation-states or guerrilla insurgents, but against everyday citizens. This form of war is not fought in a battlefield somewhere, but in the mind. Your mind.” maloneinstitute.org/blog/welcome-to-fifth-gen-information-warfare

5GW can refer to the psychological operations that have been undertaken by particularly the Five Eyes nations of Great Britain, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, and their intelligence communities and military.

In the COVID crisis context over the last three years, we have had clearly documented, including in Canada, the deployment of military assets—ergo personnel and their technologies—on civilian populations under the logic that it has been necessary to coerce, compel, entice, and otherwise convince the civilian populations to accept these unlicensed medical products that are neither safe nor effective, that have been marketed as vaccines, but which do not perform as vaccines in the sense that they do not prevent infection, replication, distribution to third parties, disease or death associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. And so in sum, what has been done to us in terms of the psyops and the general term or the technology deployed, is fifth-generation warfare.

Fifth-generation warfare is termed a war of information and perception. In order to understand it, you need to understand that fifth-generation warfare is not a fight over— It’s not used for conflict over territory, but rather it is designed for conflicts to influence thought, belief, and emotion.

The first example of fifth-generation warfare in the modern era that was deployed was Twitter and Facebook having been deployed during Arab Spring in order to influence behavior of crowds during that social protest movement in the Middle East. It is not a perfect example of fifth-generation warfare because in fifth-generation warfare, the perpetrators, the opposition, is typically unclear. Fifth-generation warfare seeks to mask the involvement of whoever it is that’s waging that conflict. But absolutely, fifth-generation warfare was a component of Arab Spring. And during Arab Spring, a key fifth-generation warfare device or weapon was deployed, and that is Twitter.

Twitter is both a weapon and a battlefield in the new world of fifth-generation warfare. Twitter is specifically designed and has capabilities to map and influence behaviors of individuals and crowds and down to the level of mapping their emotions, thoughts, opinions, and their ability to influence others. This is why you experience things like shadow-banning or amplification of a given tweet or message on social media: this is typically algorithmically-based alterations in the distribution of information and its emotional content to those that are participating in social media platforms.

Overton Window

This is the range of policies which are politically acceptable for discussion, known as the Window of Discourse.

NOTE: To see how, on the topic of COVID-19, the Overton Window has shifted between 2020- 2021 and 2022-2023, please see this post.

Fifth-generation warfare methods seek to actively manipulate the Overton Window for strategic and tactical advantage. So for instance, when you experience the “fact checkers,” or the censorship, shadow-banning, et cetera on social media because you are communicating something like the slide deck from the Canadian COVID Care Alliance that technically accurately discussed the nature of the Pfizer clinical trials: that is a clear example of third-party actors constraining the Overton Window, making it so that these things are not socially acceptable to be discussed. This is a key strategy and tactic in fifth-generation warfare.

Gorgon Stare

Gorgon Stare is a system of nine cameras onboard MQ-9 Reaper drones that provides real-time situational awareness and forensics for large scale operations. (Source)

Of course, all these social media platforms have the ability to precisely triangulate individuals in three-dimensional space because of cell tower triangulation and they are typically integrated in the intelligence community into functions such as Gorgon Stare; that provides extremely high-resolution imaging of individuals and can be used to target individuals both emotionally, psychosocially, as well as with kinetic weapons if necessary.

Further details in this article from 2011: https://www.homelandsecuritynewswire.com/us-deploy-see-all-gorgon-stare-uav

Public-Private Partnerships (P3)

The world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum, puts it this way:

“This is the private sector thinking like the public sector – prioritizing societal change and mobilizing resources collectively to get there. Working together, the private sector can shift the global economy in a more sustainable direction – once the domain only of policymakers.” … “At the same time, governments can do more to harness the power of markets to incentivize change. When it comes to public-private partnerships, that means forging market-based programmes that create demand, spur creativity and incentivize innovation to meet shared goals. It also means bringing in private sector expertise and those who understand market incentives into public sector jobs to manage private sector participation. This would go a long way to help the public sector communicate and collaborate with the private sector.” (Source)

Editor’s Question: How different is this from Wikipedia’s definition of CORPORATOCRACY?

Corporatocracy (/ˌkɔːrpərəˈtɒkrəsi/, from corporate and Greek: -κρατία, romanized: -kratía, lit. 'domination by'; short form corpocracy[1]) is an economic, political and judicial system controlled by business corporations or corporate interests.[2]

The concept has been used in explanations of bank bailouts, excessive pay for CEOs, and the exploitation of national treasuries, people, and natural resources.[3] It has been used by critics of globalization,[4] sometimes in conjunction with criticism of the World Bank[5] or unfair lending practices,[3] as well as criticism of free trade agreements.[4] Corporate rule is also a common theme in dystopian science-fiction media. In his 1956 book The Power Elite, sociologist C. Wright Mills stated that together with the military and political establishment, leaders of the biggest corporations form a "power elite", which is in control of the U.S.[9]

Economist Jeffrey Sachs described the United States as a corporatocracy in The Price of Civilization (2011).[10] He suggested that it arose from four trends: weak national parties and strong political representation of individual districts, the large U.S. military establishment after World War II, large corporations using money to finance election campaigns, and globalization tilting the balance of power away from workers.[10] (Source)

Dr. Malone uses the term Public-Private Partnership here:

Over the last three years, Western governments, non-governmental organizations, transnational organizations, and the pharmaceutical industry, together with media and financial corporations, have cooperated via public-private partnerships such as the Trusted News Initiative to deploy a massive, globally-harmonized psychological and propaganda operation—the largest in the history of the western world. With this campaign, the governments of many western nation-states have turned military-grade psyops, strategies, tactics, technologies, and capabilities developed for modern military combat against their own citizens. This is well-documented and was predicted in a series of classic texts and also discussed at length in my latest book, Lies My Government Told Me and the Better Future Coming.

Five Eyes Alliance (also 9 and 14 eyes)

Countries that signed on to frameworks for sharing signals intelligence data among its signatories. As Five-Eyes countries, Canada, US, UK, Australia and New Zealand are automatically a part of the two other extended groups. “Although these activities are mainly directed towards geopolitical adversaries (China, Russia, Iran, etc.), no country is truly exempt from such surveillance. As a matter of fact, documents leaked by Edward Snowden reveal that the US is paying UK’s GCHQ to gather data on US citizens and share it with the NSA - although warrantless “wiretapping” of citizens is illegal, the UKUSA Agreement offers a workaround to do it anyway.”(Source, with original highlighting)

Psyop - Psychological Operations

“Psychological operations refer to the strategic use of communication aimed at influencing the perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors of individuals or groups in a military context. These operations employ various techniques to achieve desired outcomes without direct confrontation. The ultimate objective is to shape the psychological environment in favor of military objectives.” (Source) Another way to put it could be: deliberate actions to “win the hearts and minds” of others in a military situation as described by a (former?) US Special Operations member.

More on 5G Warfare:

Today, in the context of fifth-generation warfare, there is no clear distinction between state, non-state, combatants, and civilians. And there is absolutely no boundaries in terms of ethics or rules of engagement. It is total, unrestricted warfare. It is clear that Western nations—as I mentioned, particularly the Five Eyes nations—have deployed this military-grade psyops technology on their civilians, in many cases through the operations of military operational groups that are trained in psyops. This includes, for instance, the 77th Brigade in the United Kingdom. That’s now public information.

Many of this has come out through Freedom of Information acts and Twitter File disclosures. And it has really been a central feature of governmental efforts to manipulate populations and coerce them to accepting whatever the narrative is promoted by the government and the World Health Organization.

TO BE CONTINUED