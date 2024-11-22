Hello, (apologies if this is going to the wrong person, please redirect to the relevant person within your organization, apologies also for the the delay & short notice, in both cases videos will remain online for later access)

Two invitations are going out to Canadian Health Reporters or publications to allow you to clear up some misinformation around mRNA vaccine injections.



Most Canadian readers look to health journalists to be the trained professionals who can sift through complex conflicting data in order to present the key insights into health topics most important to them. Yet with the near total embargo of evolving evidence-based information in the public square, even health reporters often end up circulating outdated or biased conclusions when they lack open access to explanations from a range of perspectives on key issues.

Tonight at 8 pm EST, journalists and the general public are invited to log into to a Round Table discussion entitled Demystiftying mRNA Technology. It will be hosted by the independently run National Citizens Inquiry here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/. The recording will remain on the site following its live broadcast. For more information please see: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-hearing-from-silenced

As well, journalists and the general public are invited to learn about the two books being launched by the scientific and medical experts of the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance by viewing: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-youtube-removes-video

Both opportunities will allow health journalists to extend their understanding of the most ground-breaking and controversial "innovation" in health sciences in decades, the use of mRNA vaccines. This was implemented during the global COVID-19 crisis, but is also planned for further use for other diseases and health conditions. Currently over 270 related products have been prequalified by the World Health Organization without any open discussion surrounding their functions and pathways of harm.

Funding overseas development

From December 2022 to December 2025 Health Canada has committed up to $30 million towards the establishment and/or operation of a Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Technology Transfer Hub in an unspecified location in South Africa ("South of Sahara"). The description for Project # CA-3-P011103002 reads:

The project focuses on a COVID-19 vaccine as proof-of-concept. It also aims to support a pipeline of future mRNA vaccine candidates -such as tuberculosis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and malaria- to ensure long-term sustainability. Project activities include: (1) preparing the technology transfer hub facility in South Africa, including training staff and technical assistance; (2) developing mRNA vaccine technology; (3) conducting research and development activities; (4) transferring the mRNA vaccine manufacturing platform and providing bio-manufacturing training and critical equipment to partner facilities in Bangladesh Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa; and (5) supporting research to develop second-generation mRNA technology for different target diseases relevant to low- and middle-income countries. https://w05.international.gc.ca/projectbrowser-banqueprojets/project-projet/details/p011103002?lang=eng





Acknowledging Past Harms

Neither Health Canada nor any of the provincial/territorial Public Health Authorities have yet to acknowledge the highly negative risk to benefit ratio of developing mRNA vaccine technology.

In October, 2024, the Canadian Medical Association issued an apology for a range of harms perpetrated in the past on indigenous peoples in this country, including medical experimentation, forced sterilization and the failure to recognize traditional Indigenous health-care practices. https://www.cbc.ca/radio/unreserved/medical-harms-indigenous-people-cma-apology-1.7355104 Similar apologies will need to be issued with regards to the Canada's COVID-19 response both here at home and with regards to funding toxic product in faraway continents. This included medical experimentation, the many resulting harms to human health, the reduction of overall population fertility and the failure to recognize those long standing treatments used extensively in those African and Asian countries with a much greater success than the novel mRNA injections.

Canada's choice to contribute to the manufacture of such harmful products in out of the way places would be laudable IF the products did not contribute to such worsening of population health. Without uncensored and unfiltered access to evolving peer reviewed medical and scientific findings, Canada's health journalists have been in a very difficult position these past four years.

What is needed is a heartfelt commitment both to the scientific process and to journalistic ethics. Scientists committed to the scientific process understand how this REQUIRES critical and ongoing oversight of proposed hypothesis-derived responses, the proof of which is transient, until new observations and continuous revisions are made. Unfortunately Canadian health journalists have contributed to the vilification of the medical and scientific professionals who have been committed to continuous observation, analysis and revision of working hypotheses.

About Us

For the past 35 weeks the fledgeling Canadian Shareable News has been linking readers to news reports appearing primarily OUTSIDE of mainstream media. These include stories on various environmental, health-related, legal, financial, social, war & peace and other topics. As you know, factors that have kept these stories off the radar of Canadians following major news outlets are many. In order to support journalists in accessing news that might currently still be outside of their awareness (or outside of your media organization's reporting guidelines) Canadian Shareable News launched the CSN Press Room. One of the services we can provide is the occasional release of extended media releases on topics still outside of major mainstream coverage. Another is the planned release on Friday, November 22. of our proposed Critical Balance Reporting Test for Journalism. This set of criteria is based on indicators from the Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines as well as other work on international journalism standards. For more information, see: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-the-csn-press-room

Sincerely,