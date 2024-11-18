Press Release Nov 21 Rose:bridle:hazan 2.17MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

JOURNALISTS & PUBLIC INVITED TO HEAR FROM “SILENCED” SCIENTISTS to remove Confusion on mRNA technology

Journalists with an interest in Health & Wellness, in Municipal, Provincial, Territorial and Federal Public Health Policy, in Science & Technology, in issues surrounding the Medical Profession, the Elderly, the Immunocompromised, etc. are invited to listen to and learn from the three scientists being interviewed by the Lead Counsel of the National Citizens Inquiry on November 21, 8 pm EST.

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/

Two Canadian scientists and one American scientist will be speaking on the topic of “Demystifying mRNA Technology”. University of Guelph viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle was tasked with developing Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Canadian researcher Dr. Jessica Rose has a wide ranging background due to her academic work in Applied Mathematics, her Master’s degree in Immunology, a PhD in Computational Biology as well as Post Doctoral degrees in Molecular Biology and in Biochemistry. As a result, she addresses a great variety of topics in her writing, her peer reviewed publications as well as in her academic resume. And University of Florida Clinical Gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan is popularizing “gut” studies with her “gutsy” revelations as to what happens in parts of the body usually not talked about. As such, she is one of the people behind the “Let’s Talk Shit” podcast series. Her discoveries about the effect of COVID-19 injections on the human microbiome are certainly trailblazing and not yet known to the general public. All three have previously testified to Canada’s independent citizen-run National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) into Canada’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Bridle presented at the most recent NCI hearings on October 17, 2024 and can be heard at the 5hour40 minute mark here: https://rumble.com/v5izvud-nci-vancouver-2024-hearings-day-1-october-17-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp. Dr. Rose and Dr. Hazan testified in April and May 2023 respectively, but since then, many additional scientific findings around COVID-19 matters have been noted and published. This talk on November 21 will give all three researchers a chance to update the public, including medical journalists such as yourselves.

WHY THE SILENCE?

Early in the declared COVID-19 pandemic, as physicians and researchers were struggling to understand the disconnect between what they were noting on the ground (empty hospitals, efficacy of early home-based antiviral treatment & prevention protocols) that contrasted drastically with messaging coming from the World Health Organization (WHO), from major American health agencies (CDC, FDA, etc.), from Health Canada, from provincial/territorial public health offices as well as from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), they turned to each other to make sense of the situation.

It eventually became clear there needed to be NO OTHER TREATMENT or PREVENTION alternatives to the novel mRNA vaccines in order for this new product to receive its ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ in the US (and its ‘Interim Order’ in Canada). This ushered in a full scale information war - no tactics were taboo, not even targeted cyber-bulling. Any physicians who pointed at the growing stacks of evidence of safety and efficacy of non-vaccine treatment modalities needed to be shut down. Ditto for anyone pointing at flaws with the mRNA injections.

The WHO’s declaration in 2019 that ‘vaccine hesitancy’ was one of the ten major threats to global health weaponized eager and gullible journalists and media companies to produce one-sided and inflammatory hit pieces on scientific professionals. These relied heavily on “official” health agency sources absent any awareness that it is possible for such agencies to be in positions of concerning conflicts of interest as described here.

As late as February 2024, an author without a medical/science background writing for FactCheck.org listed Dr. Rose as an “anti-vaccine author” making “debunked claims”. While the organization claims its two corporate donors Meta and Google do not have any effect on its editorial decisions, it is interesting that the results of the “fact checking” with regard to COVID-19 aligned perfectly with stances held by those two tech companies, both of whom also invested heavily in the major vaccine manufacturers. For example, on August 6, 2021, Facebook and Google were in 3rd and 4th position as shareholders of the company that held the biggest share of investment in AstraZenica.(See Document 70 here.)

Another silencing tactic was interference in clinical trials and in the publication process, as experienced by Dr. Hazan. "It is nearly impossible to publish data that goes against the national public health narrative. If doctors cannot publish the data, they cannot find solutions to fix the problems. COVID should have been a time where humanity joined forces…doctors needed to come together. It is a shame that did not happen. What we saw during the pandemic was that the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life," Hazan said here.

In Dr. Bridle’s case, a fake website was anonymously created and posted in order to discredit him. Notably, the webpage authors relied on people lacking scientific expertise to critique Dr. Bridle’s work. These include corporate “fact-checkers” working for PolitiFact and Media Matters as well as for member agencies of various corporate backed “Truth in Journalism” initiatives. (For background on the such initiatives and the “fact-checking” industry, see here. And to read the police report on the resulting identity fraud investigation related to the fake website, and the impact this action has had on Dr. Bridle’s career and the career of the journalist who dared to interview him, see here.)

CLEARING UP THE CONFUSION

Even today, three years after the roll out of mRNA-based COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ many Canadians do not understand how totally different these products are from conventional vaccines. Never before have genetic instructions been injected into human beings in the trillions to manufacture the most toxic component of the illness being combatted. Never before have lipid nanoparticle ‘vehicles’ with the potential of bypassing the blood brain barrier deposited a payload of genetic instructions possibly to every cell in the body. And never before have the body’s cells been hijacked to actually manufacture trillions of copies of a foreign protein that completely overwhelm the immune system. Never before has a version of a product submitted for authorization been different from the version used for injection. Never before has such a new medical technology been implemented with such media silence.

For press inquiries please contact the National Citizens Inquiry here:

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/contact-page-media-companies/

