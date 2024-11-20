Press Release Youtube Censoring In 2024 163KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

See the Table of Contents here: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Table-of-contents_Down-the-COVID-19-Rabbit-Hole-Book.pdf

Table of Contents not yet released. Includes topics like The Doctor-Patient Relationship; Corporate-Government Partnership; Modelling as a Propaganda Tool; Techniques of Nudging; Reframing Enforced Homogeneity as “Compassion”; Responses of Public Health Agencies; Conflicts of Interest among Regulatory Agencies, AGILE and other changes to Pharmaceutical Regulation in Canada; the Undermining of the Rule of Law and much more.

For widespread distribution

YOUTUBE CENSORS remove video of Medical Book Talk based on first second of recording

CSNews November 19, 2024

Hours after an interview was posted on a little known YouTube channel, the tech giant took it down. The interview featured the publication launch of two new medical books by members of Canada’s largest organization of medical and scientific professionals looking critically at the science purported to support Canada’s COVID-19 response.

Ontario Health Coach Sarah Musavi, PhD, uses her YouTube account to share health coaching materials with clients and contacts. On Monday, November 18, 2024, she posted a video recording of a Zoom call she had featuring the editors of two books related to COVID-19. Hours later, it was removed. She received a notice from YouTube informing her that there was a violation of the company’s Community Standards within the first second of the recording. The recording was reposted as a back-up on a different website, this one operating on the popular censorship-free Substack platform.

There was nothing within the first second of the recording that could contravene any guidelines. Censorship is not new to Dr. Steven Pelech, long-time researcher and professor in the Faculty of Medicine and Dr. Chris Shaw, fellow researcher and professor in multiple departments, both at the University of British Columbia. Both men are co-chairs of the Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee of the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, soon to be expanded under the name Canadian Citizen Care Alliance. The Alliance was founded as some of Canada’s top medical and scientific professionals were finding themselves on the opposite side of Canada’s Public Health directives. The CCCA and/or some of its members soon became the target of negative media reporting. One example is an article in the Globe and Mail from March 2022. Today, it still persists online, albeit with the disclaimer “This article was published more than 2 years ago. Some information may no longer be current.” In 2022, many journalists were echoing the concerns expressed by those who framed regular critical scientific discourse as “driving vaccine hesitancy” and who claimed that critical scientific review would lead to ‘the erosion of trust in the health care system’.

The topic of dogma vs the scientific method is one of many addressed in the new books being launched by the CCCA. Chapter 2 of Down the COVID-19 Rabbit Hole: Independent Scientists and Physicians Unmask the Pandemic discusses the problem of “trusting the science” or claiming that “science is settled”. The authors explain that science requires the continual re-evaluation of previous conclusions in order to continually drive the evolution of new knowledge and understanding. In response to the action by YouTube to strike the recording from Musavi’s channel, Dr. Pelech commented: “In the long run, I suspect that Google’s complicity will eventually turn people away from this tech giant as more alternatives emerge.”

The World Health Organization is preparing for a decade of pandemics as it has already ‘prequalified’ 272 pandemic products commonly referred to as ‘vaccines’. This is explained here by WHO critic, US author James Roguski. Drs. Pelech and Shaw, as well as the over 2 dozen expert authors who contributed to both books, see this two volume combination as a helpful tool to educate the public on a range of matters. This includes what to look for when next faced with claims that masking, social distancing, lockdowns, isolation, involuntary injections and extreme censorship are needed to prevent infections or reduce strain on our medical system. The contributors to the books have all seen and tracked first hand the devastating results of COVID-19 mitigation policies. High level emergency management officials (for example Lt. Col. David Redman from Alberta) have commented that if governments had followed Public Safety emergency planning already in place prior to 2019, instead of turning all of the responsibility to Public Health departments, the population and the economy of Canada would have been far less harmed.

Many of the members of the CCCA’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee (SMAC) including Dr. Pelech, have testified as experts witnesses in court cases, and have provided of their expertise to the independently-run National Citizens Inquiry. (See the 2023 expert witness list here.) Additionally, they have authored or consulted on publications on the CCCA website. Here is just a fraction of their work over the past four years:

To purchase the first book, see https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/featured/new-book-down-the-covid-19-rabbit-hole-independent-scientists-and-physicians-unmask-the-pandemic/.

The second book, Covid-19 Pandemonium: A Pandemic of Ignorance, Fear and Greed, is expected to be available in January.

