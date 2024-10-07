Welcome to the WEEKLY SHORTS service of the CanadianShareableNews Press Room is an extension of a citizen-journalist project started by a public educator in Alberta. To learn more about Canadian Shareable News, the CSN Press Room, and our Statements of Principles, we invite you to visit this earlier post:

UPCOMING EVENTS: STORIES WORTH COVERING

###########################################################

Every Friday (ONLINE) International Peace Coalition (11 am ET) See our previous press release HERE, For summaries of previous IPC meetings and to register, see LINK. This is an ongoing event and happens on a weekly basis.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 4 and onwards - Free online premier of VAXXEDIII A Tommey Burrowes Production. (7PM ET) As Health Canada purportedly authorized yet another round of COVID-19 vaccines built on the controversial mRNA platform, it is getting harder for journalists to ignore the staggering numbers of documentaries focused on testimonies of those whose lives collapsed minutes, days, weeks and months after previous mRNA injections, a phenomenon not observed in such magnitude with previous live attenuated virus vaccines. Watch Trailer HERE. Learn more and watch documentary HERE. Previous films in this VAXXED series appear as #43 and #44 in the Table of Contents HERE. To understand how different mRNA technology is from previous vaccine types start HERE.

OCTOBER 17 - 19 (full days) The National Citizens Inquiry will continue in Vancouver in both live and online formats. Now into its second year, the NCI has already amassed the world’s largest collection of sworn witness testimonies independently of government involvement. The very thing that was dropped from Bill C-293. See HERE.

Some of his work in areas of public policy is found on this specialized research networks: ssrn.com. And here: https://firstfreedoms.ca/what_we_do/.

AND see schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ to request invitations to future talks by veteran military, intelligence, legal, economic and other specialists.

Cognitive Warfare as per NATO , Plus DFRLab Tracking Kremlin Narratives here

ON ASSIGNMENT: QUESTIONS WORTH ASKING

Here we list questions that, if intrepid journalists were to push our elected officials for accountability and honest answers, that action could push the needle toward positive change…

Can you think of Canadian decision-makers whose loyalties are to their association with transnational organizations instead to their home country of Canada? Are you able to list at least 5 globalist organizations to which Canadian elected or unelected government officials have strong loyalties? What should happen when there is the appearance of a conflict of interest involving an elected official? Are you aware of what is needed to interest the federal government’s ethics commissioner in a potential case of such conflict? Are you aware of a blatant conflict of interest in the case of a member of the Liberal government who serves our government while also associating with and serving a non-Canadian organization in a senior position - an organization whose members benefit from back room decision making at the government? Can you find out which federal party leadership candidates were previously considered unelectable due to their dual-citizenship status? Why then are senior Canadian public officials able continue holding divided loyalties without that being seen as problematic? Consider Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s comments on “empire thinking” and the preference of association with people with a similar “supranational” world-view. Do any of the people associated with the book entitled Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else fit the description that Helga Zepp-LaRouche was providing? What in the federal government’s “Conflict of Interest” process has prevented a case against those people who place allegiance to outside groups over their own national interest from going forward?

Is Barry Bussey and his work known to Ministers and staff in areas like public policy, Parliamentary Ethics, Justice, Rights, vaccine “misinformation”, MAID, etc.? When dealing with contentious issues around MAID and other ethical matters what does it take to have people of Dr. Bussey’s calibre invited to testify before committees? Has Dr. Bussey been consulted in the past to advise on policy options?

We at CSNews are experimenting with new nomenclature for “independent” media. Given tax breaks and government funding for “mainstream” media in recent years, can one assume that journalists are totally free to make their own editorial choices? Or are their story selections, and approach to sharing new findings directed in some way? Understandably each outlet has its different target audience, so the content produced needs to be at the appropriate length or reading level. But beyond that, how free are you? Either ideologically through the personal values of editors, producers or news corporations owners or investors? Or by your own sense of direction, i.e. would you say that if your editor gave you all the freedom you wanted, are you still directed by your own internal beliefs about validity of a topic (I won’t write about XYZ because everyone would think I have become a misinformation provider!) Any thoughts on this nomenclature and this distinction are welcome. In the end, the only FREE journalists are those working totally alone who are not dependent on their journalistic work for their livelihood. Would you agree that all others who need to abide by directions given them by their employers are not FREE? To journalists arriving here, do you see the various role descriptions used for members of of the “alt-media” (i.e. non “mainstream”) also applying to those working for “mainstream” media outlets —Activist, Amplifier, Analyst, Casual Commentator, Questioner, Journalist— or are you all “journalists”? Would you change the description of “Journalist” in any way? Would you agree that to simply present a company’s product information as your sole source without slipping into the role of Questioner or Analyst, would result in a piece of writing that is little more than the work of an Amplifier? Feel free to post comments in the chat or email CanadianShareableNews (at) proton.me . Thank you.

Were you aware of the status of the Pandemic Prevention and Preparation Bill prior to seeing it mentioned here? (Could you have told someone how many readings it has already passed?) Prior to the opinion piece by Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, had you seen any coverage in the “mainstream” media? Can you outline 5 key provisions of the bill? Do you know how the references to ONE HEALTH, to potential land use changes, and restrictions to commercial agriculture even came to be associated with disease prevention? Is there any data on the efficacy and necessity of these strategies in the prevention of communicable diseases? CSNews has provided a Press Release and a Briefing Note on this topic to help policy makers and journalists navigate through this complex topic HERE. We are working on another Briefing Note specific to the newly announced entity to be called Health Emergencies Response Canada (HERC). Stay tuned!

What is the difference between alarmist writing and evidence-based writing? To apply it to the Canadian context, replace ‘Congress’ with ‘House of Commons.’ Can you identify ways in which this prediction could apply to Canada as well? Which of the committees in the Senate and the House deal with the potential combination of “mental health” “censorship” “banking” “military psy ops” “legalities” -likely not any single one, but if you ask the MPs and Senators whose responsibilities touch just a few of these topics: WHAT can the government do to safeguard Canadians from a scenario such as the one described by Paul Craig Roberts, who as one should be able to tell, is a highly credible source? Here is a dramatization of that type of scenario: BEYOND THE RESET In fact, for any readers who think that the topic of Global Governance is nothing than some kind of conspiracy theory, please take the time to get caught up on current trends that some have been noticing and warning about for a few decades, only to be derided by the unaware: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/control-grid-news How do Bills related to media and censorship lately floating around the Senate and the House of Commons (like C-10, C-11, C-18, C-36) if they are all implemented jointly and alongside of the new UN Pact for the Future, affect your daily lives? How many compromises are you willing to make to continue to ‘not rock the boat’? How do the various MPs and Senators you speak with respond to this question?

What are the ethics around promoting dissent? Suppressing dissent? The Government of Canada outlines citizen responsibilities. These include ‘obeying the law’ and ‘helping others in the community.’ What should be the response of Canadians when in order to help others in the community — to put a stop to the dangerous and ineffective COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal workers and cross border truckers—citizens feel compelled to break the law (i.e. they hold a rolling roadblock to draw attention to the seriousness of the harms from the vaccine mandate)? How do those who supported measures taken by the Government of Canada to suppress the dissent shown by Freedom Convoy participants respond now that the vaccine harms are becoming evermore obvious?

It is well known that the first casualty of war is the truth. What are elected officials doing to ensure that they are not being given only one side of the story when it comes to conflict-related news? Which sources of reporting do elected officials turn to most often? Are they, for example aware of sources such as those referenced on page 1 of Issue 28 of Canadian Shareable News? Barry Bussey wrote about the potential for increased religious persecution during times of war. Having (hopefully) learned from the past where Canada had to issue apologies to Japanese Canadian and Austro-Hungarian/Ukrainian Canadians for unlawful internments during WWII, what measures is the Canadian government considering to ensure that Canadian adherents of the Russian-Orthodox faith are not unlawfully prosecuted? Likewise, while much lip service is being paid to combatting islamophobia and antisemitism, is the government going further to respect the human rights of all, particularly during times of war?

What is the process by which Health Canada officials are apprised of new developments in health-related fields? For background when preparing to pose this and similar questions, please consult the the following documents. They are excerpts from the 2021 COMPILATION OF LETTERS, ARTICLES & RESEARCH DOCUMENTS posted here. Are staff at Health Canada, and are the members of advisory committees such as NACI and SAG aware of the identification of DNA contamination in vials of COVID-19 vaccines circulating in Canada? If so, what actions have they undertaken to identify and recall those vials? If not, who will change the approach being used currently to ensure that Canadian health decision makers are privy to the latest research?

In Canada, what is the process for reporting COVID-19 adverse events? Early in the roll out, physicians were only given a list of adverse events to be expected with “traditional” aka live attenuated virus vaccines. Soon afterwards, Pfizer published a lengthy list of adverse events associated with the novel mRNA injections. Physicians attempting to report these events were told that their reports were incorrect and symptoms being reported were coincidental. This was a running theme among physicians who provided sworn testimonies to the National Citizens Inquiry. What is the situation like in 2024? Are physician aware of the wide range of adverse events now proven to be associated with the COVID-19 mRNA products? Does the reporting process accommodate for this wide range? Are phycisians still discouraged, penalized, disbarred from reporting information that deviates from the “safe & effective” narrative? Is there any legal protection from retribution by manufacturers available to those who publish honest and accurate data putting those manufacturers (and also Canadian regulators) in a negative light?

What plans does the federal government have to provide Canadians with up to date information about the evidence based, peer-reviewed and published information about COVID-19 prevention & treatment; LongCOVID causes, prevention and treatment; and mRNA/PEG/LNP/DNA related harms associated with Pfizer, Moderna, Astra-Zenica, J&J and other COVID-19 vaccine products? This needs to be urgently done prior to the next wave of potential declared pandemics or other health emergencies for which vaccine products are already being developed. Will the Government of Canada’s Heritage Department reach out to the partners it funded to share pro-vax messaging in 2020/2021? (See 20 of those here.) Or will it choose different partners? If so, on which basis? And if so, when will it notify the 20 partners that they need to stop with the original messaging? This is crucial so that those organizations are not accused of disseminating disinformation. Given the potential for incorrect results, when polls and other study results are based on outdated research, are the same “fact checker” agencies now being “reprogrammed” to flag the misinformation referenced, for example in the EKOS poll? Given the ethical requirements of Canadian Broadcasters and Journalists to ensure they cover a diversity of views, when can Canadians expect broadcasters to air authentic debates? For example, between adherents of the Clintel Declaration and adherents of the UN IPCC version of Canada’s current climate situation? Or between those at Health Canada who recommend continued COVID-19 injections and those at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance who find reasons oppose such a move?

This author claims that there is a transnational class and that it is seeking to establish a ‘technocracy’ i.e. rule by tech surveillance, digital banking, etc.. Canada’s public servants are obligated to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, yet our Deputy Prime Minister (and Finance Minister) has long been a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, alongside many of the world’s plutocrats. In 2012, she actually wrote about the plutocrats she was meeting in Davos. As journalists look into Mark Carney’s record with the WEF, will they also ask about Ms. Freeland’s ongoing “double dipping”? In 2021, one Canadian reporter stated that Ms. Freeland’s position with the WEF while being a member of Canada’s government is a danger to Canada’s democracy. Can any investigative journalists corroborate the finding, for example, that Canada’s spending for global vaccine promotion programs (which are then indirectly passed along to Ms. Freeland’s colleagues at the WEF) increased substantially once Ms. Freeland was given the post as Finance Minister?

Were any journalists reading this now aware of the month-long Non-Violence campaign by a coalition of Canadian peace organizations? There is a distinct lack of coverage of Canadian peace group activities in Canadian media. Why is this?

Ditto. The White Poppy Campaign and the Peace Tax Return are long-standing initiatives by this group of concerned citizens. There was a time when peace initiatives were regularly reported on in the news. When did that end? Why?

AND see schillerinstitute.com/international-peace-coalition/ to request invitations to future talks by veteran military, intelligence, legal, economic and other specialists.

Ditto. Will/would journalists experience push-back if/when pitching stories on these topics? If so, why? What can be done about that?

Ditto. Which journalists cover these topics? Why are they not regularly “on the front page?” Could Google/Alphabet’s position as the 5th top investor of the main fund behind military contractor Raytheon be connected to efforts to censor out (shadow ban, de-platform) the work of Dr. Ted Postol and other peace advocates? How many Canadian MPs attended Canada’s largest military trade fair called CANSEC in Ottawa? How many displayers featured ‘limited’ tactical nuclear weapons? What marketing slogans were given about these products? Were there promoters sharing the reservations in the international military community re: such products, as explained in 2022? Are the Standing Committees on Defence and on Foreign Affairs seeking the expertise of nuclear weapons experts such as Dr. Postol? If not, why not? How do those journalists and politicians who blame Russia for the collapse of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons(NPT) respond to the violations of Article 1 of the NPT by the US and Britain prior to January 2024? (Article 1 prohibits nuclear-weapon States from transferring nuclear arms to or having nuclear weapons manufactured by non-nuclear states.) Given that Global Affairs Canada "unequivocally support global nuclear disarmament" and a "world free of nuclear weapons” what actions have they undertaking to help achieve disarmament? How does funding the Atlantic Council help support nuclear disarmament (more questions re: Canada’s support of the Atlantic Council below). Have people like Setsuko Thurlow (a co-recipient of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize) and Bianca Mugyenyi (director at the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute) ever been invited to present or advice any of Canada’s Standing Committees or Senate Committees that deal with nuclear weapons matters? How frequently is the Minster of Defense briefed by Canada’s Chief of Defense Staff? What are the primary sources of information given to our Chief of Defense Staff? Given that she only recently took on her position, who has been in charge of briefing her? Who briefs our Ambassador to the UN on Defense Matters? On what basis was the decision made that the Ambassador should boycott the negotiations of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons? How can he be sure his decisions regarding such an important treaty reflect the will of Canadians?

Cognitive Warfare as per NATO , Plus DFRLab Tracking Kremlin Narratives here

How much air time/column space is given in Canadian media to initiatives of our partners at NATO and their work in ‘Strategic Warfare Development’? What about to NATO’s ‘cognitive warfare’ work? Searches for this term on the webpage of Canada’s premier news wire service (Canadian Press) yield no results. The US based news wire service AP has 5 references to the tactic being used by China or Russia but no references to NATOs use of this term. How do Canadian politicians who have repeated the claim made by the DFRLab re: Russian misinformation react when they realize that DFRLab is a project of the Atlantic Council, and that the Atlantic Council, in turn, is funded by major finance & military interests as well as tech/censorship corporations? When this is pointed out to them, can they see the conflict of interests, i.e. how it would benefit these funders to have Canadian and other lawmakers believe in the “problem” of Russian disinformation? Are they aware that “Russiagate” was nothing but a fabrication of the Hilary Clinton organization, started in the 2016 election campaign season? (Search Russiagate here for extensive documentation.) Likewise, how do Canadian journalists and politicians who repeat the claims made by the Atlantic Council’s DFRLab that Russia is involved in Disinformation, respond when they realize that the data set collected involves mostly Russian news outlets broadcasting to Russians (like Canadian media broadcast to Canadian audiences). And when it becomes clear that the data arises simply from two “fact checking” organizations which use “fact checking bots” instead of human intelligence? What is wrong with state and private media organizations reporting the news as they see it? How is everything on this list an examples of disinformation if there is evidence to support each claim? Russia is seeking peace - Who negotiated a peace agreement with Ukraine, before Boris Johnston interfered and resulted in the war being extended beyond April 2022? (LINK) Who was purposefully not bombing civilian infrastructure for the first year and a half? - Ukrainians generally had power until just recently. Russia has a moral obligation to do something about security in the region + The West is creating tension in the region - In 1989 (when the Soviet Union fell and the Cold War ended) the H.W. Bush administration provided Soviet President Gorbachev with a security guarantee: NATO would not progress closer to Russia than they already were. Yet, according to Peter Beinart, a senior fellow at the New America Foundation: “In 2004, NATO admitted another seven former Soviet bloc countries, three of which—Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia—had been part of the USSR. In 2009, Croatia and Albania joined the club. Six former Soviet republics—Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—now link their militaries to NATO’s via the ‘Partnership for Peace’ program. All five former Soviet republics in Central Asia—Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan—provide NATO countries with some basing, transit, refueling, or overflight rights for use in the Afghan war.” “From Putin’s perspective,” he concludes, “the United States hardly looks in retreat. To the contrary, the post-Cold War period has brought one long march by America and its allies closer and closer to the border of Russia itself.” So, it would be a moral obligation to his fellow Russians for President Putin not to let this steady progression continue. Ukraine is aggressive (See the comment re: the Odessa massacre mentioned elsewhere. This is just one example in a whole string of events.) Ukraine is a puppet of the West (200 billion dollars of funding should make that point clear! — Our best estimate given the lack of proper audits…) Why is Global Affairs Canada funding the Atlantic Council? How much Canadian taxpayer money is being sent to the Atlantic Council each year? When did that start? Are Canadians being made aware of that choice? Is our Minister of Global Affairs aware of this line item in Canada’s budget? How many other military-backed think tanks are being funded by Canadian taxpayer money? Why? Which politicians have recently spoken about finding peaceful solutions to current conflicts? Do they support funding an organization whose donors benefit from endless wars?

Editor’s Note: So, if we outsource our fact-checking to fact-checking bots, have we really understood where our adversaries are coming from, and what matters so much to them that they are willing to put their own lives on the line? It doesn’t take much to program a piece of software to pick up “key words” that you then “flag” as “disinformation”. In the “olden days” you would need to first learn the language, internalize the culture, read the literature, get to know the people, life in the society, etc. to really understand the inner workings of the minds of those on the other side. Like the studies we see coding for ‘mis/disinformation’ in the realm of COVID-19 vaccines, unaware pollsters code truths as untruths based on their own bias and lack of intellectual curiosity. Sloppy question design with “catch-all statements” like “Ukraine is aggressive” hides the much needed nuances. Of course Ukraine as a country is not aggressive but when considering the aggression Russian speaking Ukrainian citizens were subjected to from the Right Sektor militia in the Odessa trade union massacre, how can one NOT answer that this was indeed aggressive? But right away the fact check bot would flag that statement as “disinformation” — to repeat what bots spit out is NOT journalism. It is nothing more than propaganda (or in today’s parlance ‘disinformation’.) IF THIS is what our policy-makers are basing their determination vis-a-vis Russia on, I have lost all respect! PLEASE tell me it isn’t so… anyone can post in the chat if they can identify sound evidence-based rationales for this deadly war other than the greed of weapon makers to expand NATO as a way to grow their sales volume. And their decades long tactic of preying on the well-intentioned, ill-informed naivety of those people running policy think tanks, funding them into full dependency, and working through them to influence “the customers” — the governments who use our taxpayer money to carry out the will of the weapon makers (or drug makers, or chemical compounds makers, or whatever the case may be).

Contrast the bot-based approach of outsourcing our means of understanding others with the type of work done by former senior CIA intel analyst Ray McGovern speaking here www.youtube.com/watch?v=2h78RP0XRJI. Gathering “intel” by means of cultivating contacts, earning trust, reading extensively, getting access to internal records… jobs he takes seriously even today in retirement. Will the STOP FAKE BOTS gather, interpret and compile information like this?

On December 30, 2021 - in a phone call with Pres. Biden, Pres. Putin asked about the US intentions of putting offensive strike missiles into Ukraine. Pres. Biden stated: “We have no intention of putting offensive strike missiles into Ukraine.”

On January 21 2022 - in a conversation between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, when Lavrov brought up Biden’s statement that the US had no intention of putting the offensive strike missiles into Ukraine, Blinken is recorded as having said: “Forget about it, we can do whatever we want.”

On February 12, 2022 - in his last conversation with Pres. Biden, Pres. Putin brought up the reversal of positions, as indicated by Blinken. Then Biden is recorded as having said he would not be discussing this business with Putin any more.

Given the threat to Russia of offensive strike missiles being placed on Russia’s border, with NO reliable guarantee as to the intentions for their use, given the longstanding reports of Ukrainian military aggression against the Russian speaking minority of Ukrainian citizens living in the eastern provinces, and their pleas to Russia for backing, given the two previous instances of US meddling in Ukrainain elections, going so far as to install their preferred leader, given Russia’s horrible economic situation after the end of the Cold War, when the US installed a weak compliant president who allowed for the corporate plundering of Russia’s rich resource base while the life expectancy of Russians dropped sharply — engineered food shortages, lack of employment, of economic opportunities — given the failure of European partners as per their commitment via the Minsk accords to put a stop to this military aggression on Ukrainian civilians, given promises to Ukraine to allow it to join NATO (even though it was promised previously that step would not be taken, even that NATO membership compels nations to spend 2% of their GDP on arms and Russia’s need for buffer territory as protection (THE USA HAS TWO OCEANS BUFFERING IT), any journalists who continue to spread the false narrative that the “attack” by Russia on Ukraine was “unprovoked” have some homework to do and some errors to correct as per the Canadian Association of Journalists Ethics Guidelines (2023).

“Tolerance, inter-cultural dialogue, and respect for diversity are more essential than ever in a world where people are becoming more and more closely interconnected.” - Kofi Annan



