In a previous post, we asked whether Establishment Media are playing the role of “Psy-Op Assets” in what certainly appears to be an Information War these days. We will continue this topic in coming posts too.

HERE NOW, are two COUNTERMEASURES against Establishment Silencing Techniques:

We present:

A handy, sharable brochure which includes lists of books and videos worth circulating among the public. They can be passed along with the questions: “Why exactly are taxpayer funded news outlets NOT sharing this information three years after the fact? And why exactly were we not supposed to hear about ‘the other side of the story’ at the time?”

A video featuring the cross-country walk of Canadian military veteran James Topp. This, too, is worth sharing everywhere with questions like “Why exactly was this astounding achievement NOT covered in taxpayer funded (government subsidized) media across the country? Why were Canadians to be kept from hearing one of their own share his personal response to government policies in his personal way? If, establishment media stayed silent about something THIS FASCINATING, how much else are they staying silent about? Why? Under whose command?

It appears that given all the truth that has come around nowadays, it is time to go back to those involved in the silencing and ask questions like: HOW "risky" was the information being shared by the scientists, the Convoy Members, and James Topp? And to whom?

TAKE BACK THE CONVOY!!!

Now that the Canadian flag is suddenly cool again (especially among those who hated that truckers rallied under the flag three years ago), here are two ways to help fellow Canadians get OUT of the Censorship Bubble by sharing with them what they have been missing.

Here are the links to the books and films mentioned in the brochure:

VIDEOS & NEWS COVERAGE:

CBC News. The Fifth Estate. How anger, faith and conspiracy theories fuelled the trucker convoy. 2022. (Note, this coverage demonstrates tactics of information warfare discussed by the former military intelligence officers interviewed in Chapter 2 of the Peloso/Regato documentary listed below.)

Freedom for All Media Group. What Happened in Ottawa? Freedom Convoy 2022 Documentary. 2022. www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0U4YbwAt5Y

Haab, Benjamin. Unacceptable. 2023. www.unacceptabledoc.ca

LaFramboise, Donna. Why the Trucker Protest was necessary. ThankYouTruckers.substack.com 2025.

Peloso, Andrew & Regato, Jeremy. Chapter 2: Winter Wildfire. Trucking For Freedom. A Chronicle Brothers Production. www.truckingforfreedom.com/ 2022. See also Chapter 1: How we got here.

Police on Guard. Freedom Convoy 3 Year Anniversary Video Tribute. 2025. https://policeonguard.ca/freedom-convoy-3-year-anniversary-video-tribute/

True North News. Legacy media pushed fake news about Freedom Convoy. 2024. https://tnc.news/2023/02/24/fnf-legacy-media-pushed-fake-news/

True North News. RCMP officers uncomfortable with political pressure, Emergencies Act during Freedom Convoy: internal report. 2024. https://tnc.news/2024/05/13/rcmp-officers-uncomfortable-with-political-pressure/

Wood, Trish. The Trials of Tamara Lich. (COMING SOON) See trailer here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KDuw6jCKNM

2020TruthSeeker. The Pushback. Documentary. 2021. (Shows a worldwide demonstration on March 20, 2021 in over 40 countries.)

BOOKS Written from the People’s Perspective:

Bussey, Barry W. 210° Celsius - 16 Ways the Truckers Ignited Canada for the Long Haul. 2023.

Carpay, John. Corrupted by Fear: How the Charter was betrayed, and what Canadians can do about it. 2025.

Dichter, Benjamin J and John Goddard. HONKING FOR FREEDOM: The Trucker Convoy That Gave Us Hope. 2022.

Frye, Lily. Honk, Honk! A tribute to the Freedom Convoy, 1 year later. 2023.

LaFramboise, Donna. Opa's Convoy Letters. 2023. COMING SOON: Thank You Truckers. 2025.

Lawton, Andrew. The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World. 2022.

Lich, Tamarą and Rupa Subramanya. Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy. 2023.

Marazzo, Tom. The People's Emergency Act: Freedom Convoy 2022. 2023.

McGuinnes, Ray. Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong. 2024.

Quiggin, Tom and Rick Gill. Eyewitness to Deceit: Trudeau’s Infowar on Freedom Convoy. 2022

Smith, Derek and Kaede Knife. Hold the Line: The Ballad of Tamara Lich. 2023. See also: How the Prime Minister Stole Freedom. 2022.

Wells, Paul. An Emergency in Ottawa: The Story of the Convoy Commission. 2023.

A BOOK Written from the Critics’ Perspective:

Kempa, Michael. The Freedom Convoy: Transporting the Dark Politics of the Far Right Across Canada. 2025

TIME CAPSULE

While some of these links might not be open now three years later, back in 2021 there was NOTHING to prevent Canadian journalists, politicians, security and law enforcement officers from looking up the many first hand reports of Freedom Convoy related news to understand what that massive event was all about.

Here one finds a “time capsule” highlighting key moments that took place in the monumental months between January and May 2022 (scroll to the bottom to start)

Instead, nearly a year later, one division of Canada’s public broadcaster, reported

National security adviser said the government has to take ideologically motivated extremism more seriously… Testifying before a special committee of MPs and senators set up to study the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and blocked several border crossings last winter, Jody Thomas said officials are aware a second convoy protest is in the works… Thomas said the government has learned a number of lessons from last winter's convoy protest — lessons that it has already begun to apply. Thomas said two issues came out of the protest: the threat posed by some ideologically motivated violent extremists (IMVE) who participated in the protest and how the government understands open-source domestic intelligence. https://ici.radio-canada.ca/rci/en/news/1938267/federal-government-already-preparing-for-what-organizers-call-freedom-convoy-2-0

It’s 2025!

We at Canadian Shareable News invite Canadians to ask themselves…

to which degree was the idea of “ideologically motivated violent extremists (IMVE)” simply a pretext for shutting down the largest ever trek of ordinary citizens to the country’s capital in Canada’s history, citizens who sparked no expense to peacefully bring evidence-based science to those building health policy.

WHY did major news platforms narrowly zoom in on a small fringe group of protestors whose rash words and actions did not reflect the actions and motives of the bulk of those arriving in Ottawa? [Canadian journalists have an ethical obligation to respectfully cover a wide range of diverse perspectives on matters of importance to Canadians.)

WHY did reporting, for example on this CBC Fifth Estate story start with questions about “who was going to end it” instead of “why it started”? Is there any evidence that journalists recognized the “essential dignity and human rights of individuals who experience the world in different ways, through their …political views, socieoecomic status…etc.”?



WHY do major news platforms STILL NOT FEEL SAFE reporting on the Real Reasons people went to Ottawa 3 years ago?

WHAT are they so scared of?

WHY did the Media have it ALL WRONG?

WHY did reporters refuse to MEET THE PEOPLE they were “reporting on”?

WHY did they outright LIE?

WHO was supposed to PROFIT from our ignorance?

James Topp’s HEROIC CROSS CANADA WALK

Establishment (government-funded and corporate-backed) media platforms were quick to report on Veteran James Topp AFTER his cross country trek, when he was given reprimands, fines and charges. Yet he was ignored each of the days he spent on the road. Apparently the removal of HUNDREDS of Armed Forces members was for non-compliance with government mandates was not worth looking into. Nor were the gargantuan efforts of a single Canadian to carry their concerns to the steps of our Parliament Building.

Former host of the CBC’s Fifth Estate, Trish Wood, has also been asking why her former colleagues have been showing disdain for the everyday Canadians who supported the Convoy attendees. The link to the trailer of the documentary she has been working on to ‘set the story straight’ is included in the list shown above.

PASSING ALONG THE BATON (or the BROCHURE!)

Breaking communication via censorship or pay-ops, keeps people in the dark about each other, hampers understanding, and create disunity and hate.

Who benefits when society is riled up to become increasingly divisive?