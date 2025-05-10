Image Source: https://www.pngkey.com/maxpic/u2q8q8e6o0q8i1r5/#google_vignette

Info Integrity To Do For Journalists 129KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Continued from this post.

WHY TRUE INFORMATION INTEGRITY IS NEEDED

One would think that a lifelong information professional would be aware of the potential for governments and corporations to engage in targeted censorship of information they deem inconvenient or otherwise problematic. And that longstanding, highly regarded journalists would question the practice of disinformation by omission.

Additionally, one would think that FIVE years is plenty of time for a top level information researcher to get to the bottom of one of the most impactful stories on the planet. And that every major journalist and current affairs analyst would work hard to ensure their facts are accurate. And of course, they would make a point of including critical balance in eveything they write.

Sadly, that is not the case.

Warren Kinsella was one of many writing in response to the recent Canadian election results. He has an extensive background as an information specialist. His bio refers to him as an author of a wide range of books, a member of the executive of the Ontario Bar Association, and the Canadian Bar Association’s Communications Committee.

Additionally, he taught legal communications at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law. His accomplishments were deemed so worthy of recognition such that he was nominated as one of Canada’s top lawyers by Canadian Lawyer magazine. Then there was the journalism. According to Wikipedia, his analyses were published in The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen, the National Post, The Walrus, and Postmedia newspapers. Additionally, he appeared regularly on the Sun News Network. And he founded an agency which engages in “paid political advertising, lobbying and communications crisis management”.

On March 15, 2025, he wrote an opinion piece entitled: 10 reasons why the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre could win this election. This was followed by a second opinion piece on April 23, entitled: Conservatives' fall in the polls could lead to fall of the Conservative Party. And then, on April 29, he wrote My Latest: Pierre, Time to Go.

We grant that opinion pieces are not necessarily subject to the same standards as news reporting. But we do note that in two of the three pieces listed, comments made by Mr. Kinsella show a complete lack of understanding of some of the biggest issues of our time, not to mention a total lack of professionalism. He clearly disregarded the principle included in the Global declaration on information integrity online which states:

Promote and respect pluralistic media and journalism, and protect access to media content as one measure to counter disinformation.

Instead of RESPECTING the right of others to “live and let live” or in this case “speak and let speak”, Kinsella appears not to notice that by his use of insults, aka ad hominem attacks, he is doing the very OPPOSITE of what Canada and 28 other countries committed to on November 29, 2024 in signing the Global Declaration.

Kinsella has ignored the possibility that when everyone speaks with ONE VOICE, that ONE VOICE can be WRONG, as was the case in the 1930s & 40s when tobacco companies funded ads along the lines of "Doctors say cigarette smoking does not cause cancer". Can someone of Kinsella’s stature truly not know that it is SUPER IMPORTANT to PROMOTE AND RESPECT a PLURALITY of media content, aka, a Diversity of Voices, Sources, Research Evidence, etc.?

Within his 10 point analysis of Pierre Polievre’s chances for winning the election Kinsella wrote this this:

5. Poilievre dropped the losers: The Ottawa occupiers and anti-vaxxers; the World Economic Forum conspiracy theorists; the social conservative troglodytes – initially, they all thought they had Pierre Poilievre fully onside. Not long after he became Conservative Leader, Poilievre – having gotten what he needed out of those constituencies – started quietly moving away from Team Crazy. He’s now completed his butterfly-like policy metamorphosis into a traditional Stephen Harper-style Tory leader.

And in the latest article, this paragraph appeared:

In the fullness of time, I revised my opinion. I thought the Conservative leader-to-be had matured, somewhat. He jettisoned the WEF conspiracy theories, the pro-convoy idiocy, the dalliances with the Covid kooks. He started to act like a leader should. He grew up.

Coming from a long time, highly regarded lawyer, university instructor, political commentator and journalist, these comments illustrate the complete failure of the information ecosystem in Canada.

Kinsella’s choice of 7 ad hominem attacks within 2 paragraphs (losers, anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, troglodytes, Team Crazy, idiocy, kooks) demonstrates a clear unwillingness to engage in intellectual curiosity and, as mentioned, to make a point of remaining professional in his work.

Kinsella’s use of the term “conspiracy theorists” instead of the more accurate “conspiracy analysts” illustrates his ignorance of the various global governance documents referenced by thinking journalists such as Ontario’s Chris George, who have been documenting global governance initiatives such as those involving the 2019 partnership between the World Economic Form and the United Nations for many years.

According to Chris George, it is NOT “conspiratorial” to be concerned about global governance schemes.

Read the full post here. So far, Chris George has published an ebook and 4 Globalist Monitor newsletters as well as a lengthy look at how Canadian influencer Maurice Strong helped shape the UN’s “Green” policies.

(This is a paid post, but I am sure if Mr. Kinsella were to contact Chris George, he could be given guest access for many of the longer pieces by this thorough and professional journalist who chose NOT to shrug any WEF-related matters off as “conspiracies”.)

Kinsella demonstrated an absolute LACK of awareness when he chose words like Team Crazy, idiocy and kooks to refer to the concerned Canadians who drove en masse to our capital city in order to make their objection to the unscientific nature of vaccine mandates directly known to decision makers. Obviously Kinsella has NOT made it his business to learn about what was at the heart of the many scientific arguments about the toxic nature of the synthetic modified RNA being injected under cover of false advertising. (Tricking the body into making trillions of long lasting spike protein in order to “elicit a protective antibody response” is clearly NOT to immunize against catching or transmitting disease, the very definition of vaccination.)

Behind the scenes, even the manufacturers were circulating long lists of adverse effects that could arise when injecting the population with these poorly developed products. It was only independent media (mostly one-man shows) who were reporting on the invitation by various physicians and scientists to Dr. Teresa Tam and members of the Public Health Agency of Canada to compare notes and have a proper scientific ‘meeting of the minds’. And it was only truly independent reporters who let Canadians know how this sincere offer was blatently disregarded.

Where were the reporters who, when “covering” PHAC publications on “counterfactuals” and “unintended consequences” of public health measures back in 2022, sought out a second or third opinion? Given that statistics can be carefully selected (and deselected) would it not have been prudent to cast a wider net when reporting on events on the ground? As per the Global Declaration on Information Integrity that is what is required. (Contrast the Government view with the view of independent professionals with no hidden interests to defend.)

Large platform journalists who stayed away from Canada’s largest ever citizen gathering are now invited to view the documentaries and/or order the books that provide the perspective of the “boots on the ground” that was sadly drowned out in the sea of “pro-vax” and “anti-truth” propaganda emanating from Ottawa in early 2022. They can marvel in amazement as to how they themselves were propagandized to the extent that they totally missed the story of a Canadian military veteran who was so committed to the cause of truth and transparency that he walked clear across this vast country of ours… ever heard of James Topp? Was his name on a list of “no go topics” in all the government backed newsrooms throughout this country at the time, and still today?

What’s with all this unreported news? CSNews offered both a flyer and a video for your illumination:

Take 30 minutes to look at the events of 2022 through the eyes of Canadian police officers…thoughtful women and men one would definitely not label as “Team Crazy!!” https://policeonguard.ca/freedom-convoy-3-year-anniversary-video-tribute/

Kinsella’s use of the phrase: “dalliances with the Covid kooks” is beyond the pale for someone of his calibre in society. This is a cruel reference to Pierre Poilievre’s concerns about the many consummate and ethical professionals world wide who are now faced with diagnosing and treating myriads of victims of mRNA/spike protein/DNA and other toxins. Evidently, Kinsella is one information professional who has failed to “connect the dots” that have been piling up daily these past five years.

Apparently, Kinsella sees the pains and concerns of real Canadians as something that a strong politician must leave behind if he wants to “grow up” and be taken seriously. Actually, in order to be taken seriously in this day and age, journalists need to drop their arrogant “I know better” attitude, and humbly HEAR voices such as those of Lethbridge resident Carrie Sakomoto who recently spoke of how COMPLIANCE WITH the vax mandate has so utterly impacted her life.

https://rumble.com/v6t519t-life-interupted-the-effects-of-covid-mrna-vaccines.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

When will journalists like Kinsella get it into their heads that the VICTIMS of government-sponsored MIS/DIS/MAL-information were NOT ANTI-vaxxers? For the most part, they were the believers, the compliant, the duped many of whom now suffer daily (and nightly) from the consequences. Where are the journalists who will report on their search for accountability? (Obviously NOT on the platforms that receive $$ from the very government that seeks to retain the myths they propagated around “safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines”. ) When will “mainstream” journalists be ready to break the oft regurgitated but debunked mantras around any kind of pharma/chemical products being sacrosanct, and too good to fail?

When will “mainstream” or “establishment” journalists learn that in order to safeguard the “safe and effective” narrative to this day, CANADIAN DOCTORS are THREATENED by the political & bureaucratic appointees within the so-called “medical” colleges to remain silent about assaults which the synthetic mRNA is documented to carry out within the body? When will journalists understand that Canadian physicians are pressured to NOT TREAT the resulting symptoms properly for fear of losing their medical licences?

Canadians need journalists who are willing to subject themselves to an expanded information diet, who seek out the underdogs and the censored voices, and who are not too arrogant to follow the money and follow the evidence AWAY from their preferred narratives.

And we need information providers to look more closely at the role they have been playing at actively hiding information.

For starters:

NOTE: A pdf copy of this “Lesson Plan” can be downloaded at the beginning of this post.

Also NOTE: for more on the Global Declaration on Information Integrity Online, please see this previous post.