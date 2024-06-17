This letter references the Legal Action in Germany that is described in more detail in the post on the Lighthouse Media Evolution project posted under REFERENCE MATERIAL on this Substack. It also introduces the Canadian government’s Values and Ethics Code of the Public Sector https://www.tbs-sct.canada.ca/pol/doc-eng.aspx?id=25049.

OPEN LETTER to a Journalist, a Provincial Leader of the Opposition and a Premier

Re: the June 12 article by Adam Hunter reporting the on Opposition Leader's responses to Premier Moe's handling of questions at a public meeting https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-moe-town-hall-1.7233004?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar

Psssst! Adam Hunter, can I tell you a secret? Don't tell anyone, but I know that when journalists use the word "Conspiracy Theory" they are actually CAUGHT IN A BUBBLE!!!

AND, speaking to the Hon. Carla Beck, this applies to politicians too!

Anyone who considers a viewpoint different than their own as needing to be suppressed is stuck in the Mainstream Media Bubble and seems to have no desire to get out and see the world beyond the heavily censored news cycle for themselves!

How's that for a Conspiracy Theory??? Am I even close?

Honestly now, Mr. Hunter it does appear that Something has happened over at the CBC in the last few years. It does seem like you and your colleagues have forgotten the codes of ethics that are supposed to govern your profession, codes that require you to provide a balance of viewpoints around contentious issues. When was the current draft of the CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices written? (The one which appears below the online version of your June 12 article.) Why does it leave out the critical components of the earlier documents now posted here https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/are-our-canadian-media-living-up - namely the importance of including a diversity of viewpoints, presenting all opinions as valid, not "pre-bunking" some of them and promoting others, etc.?

As a result of years of one-sided reporting, news readers like the Hon. Carla Beck have fallen out of the custom of expecting a balanced discussion on issues of importance.

At least Premier Moe responded respectfully and promised to seek more information in response to a person's concerns about the toxic substances being found in snow and rain water, even on glaciers, in increasing amounts in recent years. These are substances that correlate to the tanks of chemicals documented as being loaded onto planes and sprayed out of wing mounted nozzles -- chemicals that are openly discussed in publications like "Journal of Weather Modification" " http://NOAA.gov weather modification reports" "World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Expert Team on Weather Modification"

As a result of years of one-sided maligning of "the other side" of so many contentious issues, Ms. Beck has been conditioned to believe that it is a leader's job to challenge and shut down concerns of constituents that do not align with her version of what must necessarily be then truth.

The problem is two-fold but the solution starts with public education via a publicly funded media that is OBLIGATED to provide readers/viewers with a balanced access to multiple perspectives on key issues.

But secondly, all elected officials need to be reminded daily of their obligations as public officials. Are any of you aware of the Values and Ethics Code of the Public Sector? https://www.tbs-sct.canada.ca/pol/doc-eng.aspx?id=25049 (I realize this is a federal document but I suspect provincial parallels will have similar statements.)

Hon. Carla Beck - what happened to civil discussion, one of the outward signs of Respect, which in itself is one of Values in the Code?

When the topic of airborne toxins comes up, why does the Media or the Government or the Opposition NOT invite someone in the business of weather modification to come forward and explain the process, the rationale, and what is being done to mitigate the harms WHILE GIVING EQUAL TIME to someone who monitors the impact on the environment, as well as the neurological disturbances in people and animals from frequent exposure to these toxins? it would be A REQUIREMENT of our publicly funded media to set up such events and broadcast them widely.

What follows are comments on a few statements from Mr. Hunter's article outlining Ms. Beck's comments:

The leader of Saskatchewan's Official Opposition says Premier Scott Moe should be shutting down conspiracy theories, not entertaining them,

[in the Q&A] one person claimed aircraft are dropping chemicals on the population.

some significant fraction of Canadians and Americans, like 10 or 20 per cent, believe their government is somehow part of a conspiracy that is using commercial aircraft to spray some kind of toxins, where the purported purpose might be mind control or mass murder or who knows what,"

"This conspiracy theory is out there for sure, and the question is why the premier responded the way he did."

"I think it's possible to do better than that. It's possible to find polite ways to say that it's just really inconceivable that there is such a large-scale program."

"But it's essentially inconceivable that there's some secret program to put highly toxic extra material inside jet fuel,"

The NDP leader also said she hoped the premier had not directed staff to "look into" chemtrails.

Given our highly regulated aeronautics industry, "looking into" the matter should involve correlating suspect airplanes leaving behind long lasting white trails with the registrations of their flight paths filed by NAVCan. When they land, those airplanes can be inspected as to the presence spray nozzles and chemical residue to get at the heart of the matter. This is not rocket science, and should be easy to follow up on.

It is clear that neither party leader, nor Adam Hunter aware of the documented clandestine chemical spraying over Winnipeg by the US military in 1953 and again in Alberta years later. Modern day concerns already have a precedent showing that such actions are far from "inconceivable". See https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/u-s-secretly-tested-carcinogen-in-western-canada-during-the-cold-war-researcher-discovers

In the absence of real information as to the goals of the chemically driven weather modification program, it is inevitable that people might come up with their own theories. Given the many, many, many statements by very influential followers of Malthusian thought over the past 100 years, the idea that chemical toxins could be used to reduce population counts is not as far-fetched as Ms. Beck appears to think. Especially since the unsupported hysteria around human caused CO2 emissions has been pushed by some of those Malthusians as the very reason to reduce the human footprint on the planet. But no matter what the INTENTION, the FACT that our planet is getting increasingly toxified is NOT a matter of a "theory". Instead it is definitely something that not just Mr. Moe, but also Ms. Beck need to look into very soon. Are any of you aware of which US states and other countries have started writing legislation to forbid the use of airborne chemical weather modification tactics over their territories? Do you know how certain dropped chemicals dry out forests making them more vulnerable and thus burn at hotter temperatures? Were you aware that this was already worked out as a military strategy decades ago?

Please get caught up to the knowledge base of the 10-20% of the population by starting with the work of Dane Wigington here: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org.

And to Adam Hunter - WHY should only 10-20% of the population be aware of matters of great importance? Your job is to educate the population. I posit that you have done a poor job of teaching us, if only so few are even aware of the problem.

Please find a way to get your colleagues at the CBC off the idea that all of this is BUNK and CONSPIRACY otherwise, as our planet becomes more toxic, they will be as "baffled" as to the cause as doctors apparently are when it comes to huge adverse events from COVID-19 injections.

Here are some of the comments on that second topic recorded in Mr. Hunter's article as well:

Moe's response to claims at the meeting that the Saskatchewan Health Authority was involved in "instituting the COVID pandemic with a delivery system for biological weapons" from China.

- "It shouldn't have been difficult for the premier to simply say, 'You know what, that's not the case. Saskatchewan health-care workers, the SHA, were not involved in poisoning the population or delivering biological weapons during the pandemic,'" said Beck.

- She also said even in an election year and speaking in his constituency, Moe should have challenged some questions. "I understand it's uncomfortable to look someone in the eye and say, 'You know what, I disagree with you. That's not what we're going to do,' but that's leadership.”

Ms. Beck, please refrain from hyperbole and exaggeration in the future and please do something about your enormous gap of knowledge. Concerned citizens who KNOW which branch of the US military led the production of the mRNA COVID-19 injections over the heads of the pharmaceutical companies, and who KNOW how long before December 2019 the patents for components of both the virus and the vaccine were applied for by Dr. Fauci's lab, and people who KNOW about the gain of function money trail, and who also KNOW of how many other declared epidemics or pandemics have been traced to laboratory manipulation - these kind of people have taken the time to seek information and learn about topics that Adam Hunter and his government-funded media colleagues have been too blind, too conceited or too afraid to look into and report on.

The CBC, for example, is hardly reporting on how US politicians are running formal hearings to get at aspects of this information. It did not report on the 27 8-10 hour days of hearings held across Canada by the independent commissioners of Canada's unique National Citizens Inquiry, which is building the largest data collection of legally sworn testimony in the world. The NCI deals with the various matters currently still denied by those Canadians who remain stuck in their WHO/Health Canada/CBC narrative-driven bubble.

No one is accusing the local nurses of evil intent. They and their doctor and pharmacist colleagues are the victims of a lack of information due to the media's NOT DOING ITS JOB. They, too, are dying or getting injured or experiencing a weakened immune system because of the interactions of their bodies with different components of the mRNA injections falsely advertised by the media as vaccines.

Sadly, the media has NOT done its job. Sadly, politicians like Ms. Beck who rely on that media are woefully ignorant of the back story, like anyone who comes in on the forth period of a hockey game or the last 5 minutes of a sit com and then who insists on interpreting events to the other viewers who have been there all along.

Here is one thing that Ms. Beck and Mr. Hunter can learn from Mr. Moe:

- In response to Beck's criticism, a Wednesday statement from a government spokesperson said Moe has "taken every opportunity to meet with people in his constituency and answer their questions about government policy" since he was elected in 2011.

Yes, meet with the people. Listen to their concerns. Learn from their experiences. Seek the information needed to answer their questions. To push back against valid questions, to imply their concerns are invalid, to gaslight them, as Ms. Beck is suggesting, is NOT leadership. Rather true leadership is already summarized in the Government Public Servant Code of Ethics. It is built on Respect for Democracy, Respect for People, Integrity, Stewardship and Excellence.

In closing, please note the latest legal development at the Supreme Court level in Germany. The public broadcaster is constitutionally mandated to present a diversity of views and opinions on matters of importance. Citizens need to pay a special public broadcasting tax. Citizens who have been objecting to the payment of tax to an institution that is not carrying out on its constitutional requirement have taken to the courts. Local courts ruled in the favour of the broadcaster, forcing people to pay the broadcast tax regardless of content delivered. Just this week though, a federal court has agreed to hear an appeal by one of those citizens. This means someone at the higher court might think that citizens have a right to push the issue. In other words, when Adam Hunter and his colleagues at the CBC are NOT ensuring that all sides of key issues are addressed, if they were in Germany, they could be taken to court for information omission.

In Canada, the call has been to defund or to otherwise end the CBC. Here is a chance for the CBC to redeem itself. GET OUT OF YOUR BUBBLE.

Ensure that the information circulating, for example via the National Citizens' Inquiry is rebroadcast on the CBC. Teach all of our elected officials everything the 20% of the rest of us have already learned. One place to start could be https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/expert-witnesses/ Another is here: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/?s=conflicts+of+interest

and here:

Respectfully,

the Alberta based team of

CanadianShareableNews