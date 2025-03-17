Please note: an UPDATE has been added to the bottom of the post.

Dear…

you recently posted stories along the following lines:

The amber alert issued in Vancouver on Thursday, March 13 has been called off, RCMP report.

Police said that the child has been located and is safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

This level of journalism is limited to rewriting an official police report.

Given a publication ban on this case, it is quite difficult to access the proverbial "other side of the story" and yet, that is exactly what the various ethics codes governing journalism in Canada require you to do - to present a diversity of viewpoints on matters of importance to Canadians. Journalists are required to be more than mouthpieces for government agencies.

I wish to introduce you to other sources who have been following this family's story. Jarryd Jäger has managed to get more information together as seen in this recent article published by The Western Standard. https://www.westernstandard.news/news/breaking-amber-alert-issued-in-vancouver-after-father-abducts-son-he-lost-custody-of/63085 You will note an earlier article on this family's story by Jonathan Bradley here: https://www.westernstandard.news/news/bc-man-loses-custody-of-child-for-criticizing-hospitals-healthcare-decisions/article_a0a85e64-2a34-11ee-bdba-b3ac66f5eb62.html

I also wish to introduce you to the organization known as Stop Medical Kidnapping. https://www.stopmedicalkidnapping.ca/general-6

The statement that the child is now "safe" having been removed from parental custody and returned to state custody takes on a different meaning once you have read over the case reports published by this organization.

In her testimony to the NCI Barbora Klima Bratova describes the ordeal her family went through when she and her husband were deemed abusive to their child, when in reality the child presented a rare medical condition. The same situation is described in the 2017 case of the parents of another child here: https://gregkear.wordpress.com/2020/03/12/innocent-until-accused/

The case of the 2 year old BC toddler differs in that his condition is not one of easily fractured bones. Instead, this child was born with an array of other conditions that have ended up with him in hospital and on a ventilator. But here also, the father (a trained medic) is being treated as an abusive parent for pointing out that the child can breathe on his own and that prolonged air flow at adult sized pressure is actually causing permanent harm and preventing proper trach development. This has been corroborated by ER physician Dr. Daniel Nagase who recently wrote:

Baby [T] was born with a rare genetic defect. He was put on a ventilator shortly after birth. By 10 months of age was found to be able to breathe well on his own for about 1/2 an hour as documented by video, nurses and a pediatrician on call. Despite being able to breathe on his own, he was forced to stay on a ventilator 24 hours a day by the senior pediatricians at pressure settings appropriate for an adult, despite being less than a year old. Senior doctors kept the excessively high ventilator pressures despite 2 consecutive x-rays proving overinflation of the lungs. [T]’s mother, father, and sisters were daily witness to the abuse....

(Using excessive pressures on a ventilator in children causes a problem called Tracheomalacia where the cartilage is thinned in the same way overinflating a balloon thins the rubber. After a long period of time on a ventilator at excessive pressures, a baby’s cartilage becomes thinned in a similar manner, such that when the ventilator pressure is removed, the airways collapse, like a stone hallway where the arches are too thin to support the walls and ceiling.)

Dr. Nagase has an interesting hypothesis when trying to understand the reason for the hospital's determination to keep the child permanently on a ventilator:

Why would senior BC Children’s Hospital pediatricians want to keep a baby on a ventilator if he could breathe on his own? Around 2002, the daily cost (aka bill to the taxpayer) for each day in an ICU was about $30,000 a day. 6 The most resource intensive machine in the ICU is usually the ventilator, which by a low estimate would be about 1/2 of the $30,000 per day income to the hospital coming at the expense of the taxpayer. Assuming that BC Children’s hospital has similar costs, keeping [T] on a ventilator brings in at least $15,000 per day to the hospital (At taxpayer expense).



Is $15,000 per day the reason senior pediatricians at BC Children’s hospital kept baby [T] on a ventilator with excessive ADULT pressures long after he could breathe on his own?

Baby [T]’s mother and father were daily witness to [T]’s abuse at the hands of pediatric doctors and nurses. Their repeated requests to stop the unnecessary ventilator caused doctors at BC Children’s hospital to use social workers to seize medical decision making and shut baby [T]’s parents out [of] medical decisions. I suspect the doctors did this so they could continue the unnecessary ventilator charges unimpeded.

Before the father took the child away in a failed attempt to retain custody, the parents shared this information with me:

When the child was still in hospital, the father had removed the ventilator mask to show the attending physician something related to the child's breathing, yet that act was deemed to put the child at risk. From then on, the father was deemed as being a danger to his child.

Similar to what was testified by Barbora Klima Bratova, it is often immigrants without a strong support network who fall victim to medical kidnapping cases. Often, parents who do not understand the implication of being asked to sign a document are led to believe doing so would speed up accessing care for their medically fragile child. Instead they end up signing away custody rights. This means that their children end up in foster care and parents are only able to see them for short time spans under supervision in the office of the child protection agency, if at all.

What is very disturbing, and this you will NOT find in RCMP reports released to the public, is how shortly following the father's action to take the child into his care, a Vancouver SWAT team apprehended the mother, putting her into a cage van. (specifically at around the 19 minute mark here https://rumble.com/v6qmuik-baby-theos-mother-arrested.html) It was clear from the bystander film footage that the mother was in a state of shock as the police arrived and was unable to clearly articulate the original problem. We at CSNews had witnessed how clearly the mother had been able to explain the backstory just days prior to this arrest. Dr. Nagase reported that the mother became unconscious and was transferred to a hospital following the police questioning.

For [T]’s mother, of stoic and strong constitution all the times that I have observed, to become unconscious and unresponsive after “Questioning” behind closed doors by the Vancouver Police Department is extremely suggestive of severe abuse....A human capable of empathy would have said, “I have to put you under arrest until you’re cleared as an accomplice to kidnapping, but I understand it is distressing to have your son taken away, so you may have a friend come with you for support during your arrest. This is not standard procedure, but we usually do not arrest mothers who care for their sons and daughters and have no criminal record. We’ll call a mental health squad car where you can sit together with someone and look outside. We won’t make you sit alone inside a dark cage inside a van.” And then they would have put [T]s mother in a car, not a cage. https://substack.com/home/post/p-159118147

It is bystander citizen journalists who glean more information than the police officers do when someone asks [T]'s grandmother to explain the events at around the 30 minute mark of the arrest video. They learn that the hospital's initial intention was to release the child to the custody of both the parents and the grandmother. All three had been given training on the cleaning and maintenance of the tracheostomy tube. Then social services reversed this and other decisions. The child was to be put in foster care near the parent's home in the Okanagan, but instead was moved to Vancouver, resulting in an 800 km round trip for each visit. The latest reversal appears to involve a decision to stop allowing parental visits at all.

Please CONTINUE reporting on this case, and seek more information about the backstory. And please report on the mother's wellbeing (or lack thereof) before simply restating what you glean from official police and government reports.

Please note that a number of other testimonies provided at the recent Edmonton hearings of the National Citizens Inquiry addressed matters related to the "care" of BC child protection services. Elder and Clanmother Dorothy Boyd testified that to her knowledge over a 4-5 year period over 200 children have been removed from one particular BC reserve with a population of 800. Often families have no knowledge of where their children end up and no way of remaining in contact. https://rumble.com/v6qcat0-clanmother-dorothy-boyd-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html?e9s=src_v1_upp. And Joshua Lemons shared reports of his attempts to thwart efforts by child protective services to engage SWAT teams in taking children away, particularly to child trafficking teams. https://rumble.com/v6qehee-jd-lemmens-mar-07-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html?e9s=src_v1_upp Every one of the testimonies provided from March 6-8 touched on harms to children in some way, from EMF radiation to nutrition to changes to school curricula to child sexual abuse and known harms of mRNA injections. See the full list of expert witnesses here https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/hearings-2025/

Please also considering subscribing to Canadian Shareable News, and following our CSN Press Room, https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/s/press-room where we seek to assist busy journalists by providing information that is NOT reported by corporate and government backed news platforms.

Censorship is alive and well in Canada when governments and corporate interests engage in disinformation through Information Omission as explained here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information. We need every journalist in the country to push back against the code of silence that is keeping Canadians from learning about the degree of corporate fascism already in place in Canada. Medical kidnapping appears to be just another example of what is already being listed here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/far-left-far-right-totalitarianism

Sincerely,

Hannah Noerenberg, B.Ed., M.Ed.

Public Educator and Founder of Canadian Shareable News

UPDATE based on a new post by Dr. Daniel Nagase on March 17, 2025.

After taking his child from the social services vehicle car seat, the father departed from the scene along with his other children.

BC ER physician Dr. Daniel Nagase reported that the father took the children to the doctor’s home. Here Dr. Nagase was able to ascertain that the child is able to breathe without a ventilator, both indoors and outdoors, both while seated and while walking. Dr. Nagase provided his professional observations here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-159230992. Dr. Nagase’s report ends with his account of 10-15 SWAT team members raiding the coffee shop at which he and the father and the children were located. The assault involved snatching the child, grabbing a camera from one of the older children and pushing the father to the floor, weighing him down with two individuals and stepping on his fingers, all within full view of the remaining children. Dr. Nagase was picked up, taken out of the coffee shop and prevented from re-entering.

Journalists are invited to seek answers for the following questions (for starters):

- Following the police chase of the father who took his child from social service custody, was the child returned to the foster family? Will the child be forced back onto a ventilator, or will the medical reports such as the one made by Dr. Nagase lead to a cessation of this practice?

- Why was the mother arrested by a SWAT team and placed in a cage van instead of accompanied in a more compassionate manner by a mental health team?

- How did the mother end up unresponsive and unconscious while being questioned by police as reported by a BC ER physician familiar with the case?

- Where are both parents now?

- Where is the child now?

- Why did the social workers tell the police that the child will die if he is off the ventilator for two hours? Is there a mechanism to ensure that child protection service workers are receiving CURRENT instead of OUTDATED medical information about the children in their care?

- Will one or both of the parents be able to return home to care for the remaining children alongside the grandmother?

- What change of plan resulted in the child protective services visit with the father ending abruptly?

- Why were the parents initially trained in the care of the child's trach tube and then disallowed from retaining custody?

- Was a second (unbiased) medical opinion ever sought re: the ability of the parents to safely care for the child in the home?

- What influence do funding allocations to social service agencies have in care decisions?

- How different might this story have been had the terms of the Stop Medical Kidnapping being circulated in Ontario (https://www.stopmedicalkidnapping.ca/advocacy petition) already be in place all across Canada these past 10 years?

- Who can advocate for the petition in other provinces? (All it asks for is the right for a second expert medical opinion before parental custody is removed.)

- etc.