Csn Week 38 December 9 2024 2.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

Peters was sharing his concern about Bill C-293 with podcaster Tony Lohnes. He continued: “This Bill C-293 is a desperate attempt to continue unlocking the wealth extraction of our country. …When the guy has got his boot on your throat, what good is it telling him he is not allowed to put his boot on your throat?” rumble.com/v5kil6q-canadians-awakening-to-the-horrors-of-bill-293-that-will-end-canada-if-pass.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

BREAKING NEWS 1

Syria’s Government replaced by former ISIS warriors

See page 3.

BREAKING NEWS 2

Rumanian Election overturned: “Death of Democracy”

An activist judge nullifies the results of the recent Rumanian election after citizens vote for Calin Georgescu who is opposed to US military bases on Romania’s border with Russia. Retired economist and former US government official Paul Craig Roberts explains here: thealtworld.com/paul_craig_roberts/the-death-of-democracy.

BREAKING NEWS 3

US Congress COVID-19 Policy Report: MANDATES DID MORE HARM THAN GOOD

After two years of work, 25 hearings & extensive reviews of scientific publications, US lawmakers released a 520-page report containing 114 findings of fact about actions of the federal government and other key players in national and local public health responses. standforhealthfreedom.com/house-cleaning/

Find us here…

For 38 weeks we have been following under-reported or un-reported news around health, media censorship, environmental toxins, weather manipulation, geopolitical developments, peace movement actions, government bills and much more. To find us, search for Canadian Shareable News on substack.com.

This week, we were asked where we find the stories we share. We follow many independent medical & legal professionals and geopolitical analysts who post regularly on the uncensored Substack platform, or Telegram, or who are regularly interviewed by diligent citizen journalists. We follow many of the independent media we profile in CSNews each week. And we get news from groups like the Canadian Citizens Care Alliance, the Canada Health Alliance & the National Citizens Inquiry as well as many citizen action groups across the country. Sadly, we only have room to share just a fraction of the information we gather each week.

WE FIGHT DISINFORMATION by FOLLOWING MULTIPLE SOURCES of MEDIA CONTENT as per the Global declaration on information integrity online. See more on Canadian media ethics guidelines here.

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HERO - Going beyond the call of duty

Throughout her 40 year career, ON family medicine physician Dr. Sonja Kustka focussed on evidence-based disease prevention & a patient-centric care approach. In 2021, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CSPO) opened an investigation into Dr. Kustka’s medical practice in response to a complaint about a mask exemption she had written for a six year old child. When Dr. Kustka was asked to release medical files of other patients to the CSPO investigators, she declined to do so, citing her professional requirement to maintain patient privacy. The CSPO alleges that this amounted to “an act or omission that is disgraceful, dishonorable or unprofessional.” Writing here www.privacyisyourright.ca Dr. Kustka states: “This matter has gone before Divisional Court with the courts effectively ruling that Canadians have no right to privacy when it comes to regulatory bodies like the CPSO. My lawyer, Paul Slansky, and I continue to challenge the overreach of this demand by this governing body. In April 2024, one of my patients appeared before the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) and was again denied standing and told patients have no reasonable expectation of privacy.” Dr. Kustka’s next hearings are scheduled for Dec. 19 & 20 as listed here: opsdt.ca/hearings/upcoming-hearings. She briefly speaks about this here: www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1722801438508391&ref=sharing.

Cancer one of many topics at Stone Summit

Held in Belfast, Ireland, on October 14, 2024 in memory of Dr. Jackie Stone (see In Memoriam, Issue 29) the Stone Summit provided viewers with recent evidence-based COVID-19 related findings. Prominent UK surgeon, Dr. James Royle, included this graphic showing the many causes of increased cancers in conjunction with the COVID-19 mRNA injections. https://odysee.com/@HealthandTruth:8/Stone-Summit-Stormont-Belfast-Session-4:d

Dr. John Campbell interviews Dr. David Speicher re: DNA Contamination Effects

“This is one of the most important videos anybody could ever watch.” This comment was made with reference to the October 18 interview between Scottish nursing educator Dr. John Campbell and ON virologist Dr. David Speicher. The key points are summarized here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-qU6jq8wv8 and the full interview is found here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuIUDh-DtQ4.

C-19 Vax can be related to Psych Disorders

US epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, MPH summarized a South Korean study with 2 million participants which found COVID-19 vaccination is “associated with a 68.3% increased risk of depression, 43.9% increased risk of anxiety disorders, and 93.4% increased risk of sleep disorders”. petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/study-finds-covid-19-vaccination

Recent COVID & Convoy Judicial Rulings

The Canadian Independent has been reporting on a mix of legal findings: Charges against ON MPP Randy Hillier & freedom convoy protestors ON grandmother Joanne Walsh & trucker Clayton McAllister were stayed or withdrawn; while another convoy participant Pat King was found guilty of five charges. The lawsuit presented by hundreds of Armed Forces members against vaccine mandates was dismissed while an ON drugstore is now required to compensate Kimberly Clarke for discrimination regarding staff and patient complaints against her when she lowered her mask in the drugstore seeking medical help for asthma-related breathing struggles. And a $170 million class action lawsuit has been filed against ON CMOH Dr. Kieran Moore on behalf of many unionized healthcare workers. thecanadianindependent.substack.com/.

FLASH SALE re: COVID BOOKS to Dec.13

https://chdstore.org/category/042bf110-1e2f-ef11-a065-3cecef705787

PAGE 3

Event by Diaspora Jews supporting Palestinians

A Zoom event is being organized for December 15 at 9:30am PT featuring stories of Jewish-Palestinian coresistance. The Center for Jewish Non-Violence (CJNV) is involved in Palestinian-led nonviolent civil resistance to occupation, apartheid, and displacement. See cnnv.org or to register, visit secure.everyaction.com/dZCHkAz0zEe0dPkHjz8pPg2.

Susan Abulhawa’s Anthem for Palestinians

Palestinian writer and human rights activist Susan Abulhawa’s recent speech at the 2024 Oxford Union debate rapidly found global resonance. She flipped the situation between Israeli and Palestinian fighters, giving scenarios such as: “if Palestinians used wheat flour aid trucks to lure starving Jews, then opened fire on them when they gathered to collect a day’s bread; if Palestinians finally allowed a food delivery into a shelter with hungry Jews, then set fire to the entire shelter and aid truck before anyone could taste the food… if the world were watching the livestreamed systematic annihilation of Jews in real time, there would be no debating whether that constituted terrorism or genocide.” peaceandplanetnews.org/susan-abulhawas-powerful-address-at-the-oxford-union/

Schiller Institute now 40

To mark 40 years of advocating for ‘peace through development’, the Schiller Institute invited back former foreign minsters or heads of state, etc. to participate in 4 panel discussions. See links & a retrospective look at the online peace conference here: schillerinstitute.com/blog/2024/12/10/webcast-schiller-institute-conference-breaks-through-the-fog-of-war/.

War & Peace

Ex-ISIS warrior now running Syria

Mainstream media report that Syrians are now celebrating the demise of a tyrant; that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ran a brutal dictatorship for 13 years and within a week was ousted by a rebel-backed figure along with a new group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, implying that will make Syria a much better place. There is next to no mention of how the new group is a rebranded version of the aggressive Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Nusra & how 1/3 of the fighters who crossed into Syria from Turkey were simply mercenaries - paid professional Tajiki, Turnmenistani, Usbeki, Chechen & Uyghur “jihadi” warriors earning $2000/month in internationally laundered drug monies while Assad’s sanction-choked government could barely pay its troops $12 and its generals $40/month. There is no mention of the US capture of Syrian oil revenue since 2011, which has so weakened the Syrian economy that there was little to work with to resist those invaders from the north or the invading Israeli army coming from the south and bombarding its way up the Syrian occupied Golan Heights with at least 250 airstrikes on December 10. Learn more here, here, here, here and here.

Human Rights Day declared while Sanctions Kill

Sanctions are a “weapon of Economic War, resulting in chronic shortages of basic necessities, economic dislocation, chaotic hyperinflation, artificial famines, disease, and poverty.” This was all written in 2019.

“US sanctions affect a third of humanity with more than 8,000 measures impacting more than 40 countries.” See a full map at: sanctionskill.org/. From December 1 to 15, members of the a number of anti-war and human rights groups are taking part in an awareness campaign stating: “Human Rights Day is observed annually around the world on December 10, the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which enshrines rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being. This Human Rights Day, we are horrified that the genocidal terror on Gaza is not only continuing, but spreading throughout the region. We demand that the killing stop! Many people are unaware, however, that thousands of Palestinians were being killed prior to the start of the Gaza war in October of 2023 due to the economic coercive measures (“sanctions”) imposed on them by Israel and the United States. Sanctions prevented the reconstruction and maintenance of crucial infrastructure, severely limiting the availability of clean drinking water and of electricity for hospital services, while the entry of food and medicines was also restricted. 98% of Gaza’s water was unfit for human consumption, causing rampant waterborne illnesses which were responsible for 12% of childhood deaths. Yes, sanctions kill!” sanctionskill.org/2024/11/06/human-rights-week-of-actions/

PAGE 4

Guarding News or not?

The US ‘Newsguard' censorship service is being investigated for abuse of government authority to censor citizens “under the guise of protecting them from so-called misinformation.” Newsguard CEOs are being asked to release “complete versions of all current and past contracts with government entities”. It is becoming clear that governments are rapidly expanding into the censorship sphere. “One search of [US] government grants and contracts from 2016 through 2023 revealed that there were 538 separate grants and 36 different government contracts specifically to address ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation.’ oversight.house.gov/release/comer-demands-newsguard-disclose-all-government-contracts-amid-censorship-concerns/

IRLEN Syndrome Week

The 3rd week of October was a time to share information about Irlen Syndrome - a visual or perceptual processing disorder that impairs reading. Learn more here: irlen.com/what-is-irlen-syndrome/

TOXIN WATCH: Electromagnetic Radiation

US citizens concerned about the harms of cell phone and other types of towers with 4G, 5G and microwave antennas can use a search tool to locate these installations. For example, on the American side of the border alone, there are 30 towers and 224 antennas within a 3.0 mile radius of Niagara Falls, NY. www.antennasearch.com/ Authors writing on the ‘Neighbors Organizing Against Trespassing Technology’ (shortcut as noATT.blog) place a major focus on cell phones, cell towers, 5G, EMF radiation and electro-hypersensitivity. See neighborsorganizingagainsttrespassingtechnology.blog/category/electrohypersensitivity/.

Orwellian News Deletion in Germany

In 1996, Florian Rötzer founded the popular German news magazine, Telepolis, remaining its chief editor till 2020. He now critiques the latest decision to delete all stories prior to 2021. He states this amounts to removing “almost 25 years of Internet history in order to uncritically adapt to the mainstream and conform to the market”. The magazine wants to “correct or falsify history”. Posting on her Telegram channel, German Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson adds: “The current editor-in-chief describes the deletion of over 50,000 publications as a ‘quality offensive’. The editorial team will now systematically evaluate and revise the old content.” For more in German, see www.multipolar-magazin.de/meldungen/0147.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE: Ski racing in paradise

Viewers get to follow American-raised Azerbaijani Nazrin Garibova show off the gorgeous landscape as she talks about the training she and others are involved with as members of the national ski mountaineering team of Azerbaijan. www.euronews.com/video/2024/12/09/meet-nazrin-garibova-the-ski-mountaineer-who-pushes-boundaries-in-azerbaijans-

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board Podcast

Canadian ‘digital soldier’ and Nova Scotian free speech advocate and podcaster Tony Lohnes has posted over 440 videos since April 2021. He recently noted 20K views on an episode he aired featuring Canadian Dr. William Makis & Dr. Chris Shoemaker and an Australian physician known on X as ‘The Suspended Dr William Bay’. Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Board has groups on Facebook & MeWe, as well as various Telegram channels such as https://t.me/NovaScotiaFreeSpeech.