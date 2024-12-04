Csn Week 37 December 2 2024 11.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The man behind the “De-Google your Phone” videos and matching merch collection, Rob Braxman, recently compared US election polling with actual voting. He believes the 4% the pollsters couldn’t account for were those people like himself who purposely keep their tracks on the internet hidden. He also explains how focus group and polling results (not principles and ideological positions) drive election messaging. See: www.brasscheck.com/video/2024-the-failure-of-social-manipulation/.

BREAKING NEWS 1

While Ceasefire holds in Lebanon, Turmoil in Syria to throttle supply route to Lebanon

While Politico & other outlets cover the recent Turkish-led attacks in NW Syria as a stand-alone story, US independent journalist and geopolitical analyst Danny Haiphong seeks insight from fellow US Analysts Scott Ritter & Andrei Martyanov. Learn more re: larger context here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=n48YwBSlqE0

BREAKING NEWS 2

NIH Acting Director now Admits funding GoF

In contrast to Anthony Fauci’s denial that the NIH funded “gain of function” research on the Corona virus in Wuhan, Lawrence Tabak, now admits they did. www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/05/nih-finally-admits-funding-gain-function-research-wuhan/

Welcome to Issue 37 - See Canadian Shareable News on substack.com for past issues, Press Room materials & more! Legendary 70s era rock icon Frank Zappa is to have stated: “Politics is the Entertainment Division of the Military Industrial Complex.” This line can apply to some of the stories we link to this week. Topics like climate change via geoengineering; illegal wiretapping; message manipulation—check your favourite mainstream media to see if they go where we don’t fear to tread!

CSNews Book List

This week, we highlight the many books written or recommended by those we follow. We also prepared a downloadable order list with ISBN numbers for you to share with local bookstores and libraries, to help get the word out on issues of critical importance to you.

Today we salute many amazing heroes: the recently-disabled & their caregivers. See page 2.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Already in 2015, the United Nation’s disability awareness was permeated by themes from the UN Agenda 2030. Thankfully in some campaigns, disability advocates have (finally) started to include “invisible disabilities” like Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS). However, since 2020, the number of newly disabled people has grown significantly. So has the number of family members now serving as their care-givers. Yet the topic of COVID-19 vaccines causing a host of disabilities still appears taboo. Canadian equivalents of stories like that of US nurse Brianne Dressen (shared recently by AB oncologist Dr. William Makis) are not being reported widely in Canadian media.

In this week’s ‘Homegrown Heroes’ column, we salute the incredible efforts of the vaccine injured themselves, to try to maintain as normal a life for themselves and their families as possible despite the recent onset of new health challenges. We also salute the efforts of those tireless advocates who have been building citizen organizations to support vaccine injured people and their families. Here are links to a few: Born Free - Mitochondria Wellness; C19 Vax Adverse Reactions & Support Group; COVID Castaways; LongHaulWiki; ME/CFS Support; Real not Rare; r/VaxRecoveryGroup; Sick & Abandoned.

Fixing Problems with Disability Benefits

Just ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, BC NDP MP Bonita Zarrillo tabled Private Members Bill C-422. It is intended to remove barriers to receiving Canada Disability Benefits. www.parl.ca/LegisInfo/en/bill/44-1/C-422

Bias, Interference & Confusion in Grus Trial

Former Toronto police detective Donald Best has been chronicling the “raucous and chaotic” trial of Constable Helen Grus. He writes: “Detective Grus was suspended on February 4, 2022, by the OPS Professional Standards Unit for allegedly conducting an ‘unauthorized’ investigation into nine unexplained infant deaths. She was exploring the possibility that the vaccination status of the mothers might be a factor in the fatalities. In July 2022, Grus was charged internally with one count of discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.” Last January, there were even allegations of criminal witness tampering against Professional Standards Inspector Hugh O’Toole. Going into its third year, the case also involved illegal wiretapping by police. More recently, the police prosecutor, Vanessa Stewart, has been removed from the case. It is unclear who is set to continue the proceedings as the next court date was booked for January 5, 2025. To become aware of new developments, follow: donaldbest.ca/detective-grus-case/.

Movie Version of ‘Real Fauci’ Book

In 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. This book immediately met with a lot of criticism from those seeking to uphold Anthony Fauci’s reputation. Shortly thereafter, a documentary based on the book was released, with a trailer available here. AB oncologist Dr. William Makis has chosen to make the documentary available at makismd.substack.com/p/exclusive-video-the-real-anthony.

New E-book Canada: The Globalists’ Petri Dish

ON journalist Chris George plans to release an e-book on December 16, 2024. The text provides details of the globalists’ agendas of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (WHO) and it documents the negative impact those agendas are having on the sovereignty of the nation and on Canadians’ prosperity and individual freedoms. bygeorgejournal.substack.com/p/ebook-on-globalists-designs-for-canada

Celebrating 42 Years in the Book Business

In 1982 Richard Olafson founded Extasis Editions to publish local BC poets. Now, after 42 years and 350 titles, Olafson also published the second recent book edited by Drs. Steven Pelech & Chris Shaw. See Covid-19 Pandemonium here. To find and support their local publishers, readers can visit: publishersarchive.com/.

Trish Wood - Who Can Make us Smarter?

Where legacy media abandons its post in the face of potential nuclear war, former CBC legend, Trish Wood invites guests who can help her & her listeners understand more about the world in which we live. Her Nov. 25 episode provides those new to the backstory of Russia/Ukraine with much insight. US economist & public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs speaks (at the 20 minute mark) on the history of why Russia took action in Ukraine. US tech entrepreneur David Sacks speaks at 35 minutes and explains how manipulative Ukrainian President Zelensky has been and what mainstream media is not covering. In the first month of the war, a deal to end the war was blocked by the US and the UK. Mainstream media is not reporting on the 1,200 Ukrainian casualties on a bad day or 30,000 killed per month. At 50 minutes Wood starts her interview with Belgium-based Russian expert Dr. Gilbert Doctorow. He provides historical context missing from ‘mainstream’ news sources. trishwood.substack.com/p/new-pod-what-putin-really-wants

AI denies Chemtrails but explains Geoengineering

This ON substack writer shares rare footage of atmospheric weather modification being discussed at the UN nearly 20 years ago. He also shares answers provided to him on related topics by Perplexity.ai. This gives readers a sense of which types of information sources AI is programmed to use in its responses. ivim.substack.com/p/un-council-assembly-meeting-on-the

War & Peace

ENMOD - Ideal Weapon of Mass Destruction

Lethbridge prof. Emeritus Dr. Anthony Hall traces the history of ENvironmental MODification technology. “In 1977, both the US and the Soviet Union signed on to the UN Convention banning ‘military or other hostile use of Environmental Modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects.’” Yet these techniques were documented to be in use in the 1990s and many of the extreme droughts and floods seen in recent years need to be closely investigated. They seem more likely triggered by HAARP than by ‘climate change.’ Dr. Hall continues: “In relation to the current context including the war in Ukraine, the Pentagon has formulated the contours of a global military agenda, a ‘long war,’ a war without borders. ‘Weather warfare’ is part of a diversified military arsenal of conventional and strategic weapons systems. ENMOD, is potentially a weapon of mass destruction (WMD), with the capacity of destabilizing an enemy’s ecosystem, destroying its agriculture, disabling communications networks….Weather manipulation is the pre-emptive weapon par excellence. It can be directed against enemy countries or even ‘friendly nations,’ without their knowledge. The manipulation of climate can be used to destabilize an enemy’s economy, ecosystem and agriculture. ENMOD techniques can undermine an entire national economy, impoverish millions of people and ‘kill a nation’ without the deployment of troops and military hardware.” Dr. Hall also turns his attention to COP 29 in Azerbaijan, stating of the ‘Climate Philanthropy’ of Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and others: “This money will be used to initiate a new phase of neo-colonialism, leading the confiscation of land, assets and mineral resources.” anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/the-whole-climate-changeclimate-philanthropy

Climate Change or Climate Change Scam?

In 2002, climate scientist were writing: “Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.” AB Allan MacRae explains: “Since then, tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on ‘wasteful, inefficient’ green energy scams; hundreds of millions of lives have been wasted, especially in the ‘developing world’, by denying them access to fossil fuel energy; most of our leaders, who are scientifically uneducated, have adopted the “Global Warming” and “Net Zero” falsehoods; the same Climate fraudsters are now attacking our food supplies, again to allegedly fight fictitious Global Warming.” allanmacrae.substack.com/p/climate-scientists-officially-declare

Geoengineering, Chemtrail News in USA

US commercial litigation attorney Jeff Childers addresses the USA 1963 “Clean Air Act”; attempts in Tennessee & Florida to ban chemtrails; & a recent mainstream article on geoengineering. www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/no-no-nato-saturday-november-30-2024?

Open Call for Teen ‘Factcheckers’ now on

Canadian teens aged 13-18 are invited to create “fact-check” videos to counter popular claims circulating in their social media feeds. They can register by December 15 for the next round of production. The Teen Fact-Checking Network (TFCN) was founded in 2018 by MediaWise, an initiative of the Poynter Institute, and is supported by the Google News Initiative. mediasmarts.ca/teen-fact-checking-network Previous teen projects addressed questions such as “Are brain chips helping people with disabilities?”; “Can apricots cure cancer?”; “Was benzene found in acne products?”; “Did COVID-19 vaccines cause heart defects in 90% of people?” and “Is a vertical city being built in the desert?”. The Poynter Institute for Media Studies in Florida has been receiving monies from corporations like Google/Alphabet & Facebook/Meta that also invest, for example, in shares of major vaccine producing-companies. For more on the “fact-checking” industry, see Exhibit F in this two-part post followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/how-can-we-trust-the-media-when-it.

CIVIX Education - Results of Student Votes

Electing a Conservative government in Nova Scotia, NDP in British Columbia and Saskatchewan and the Liberal party in New Brunswick - such were the results of simulated in-school voting as part of a program run by civics eduction organization called CIVIX. The program grew out a Student Vote project first run in the 2003 Ontario provincial election. “Our work has grown into a wider range of democratic engagement activities during and between elections, within Canada and abroad….We take real-life political events and turn them into teachable moments that bring democracy alive in classrooms.” It was a busy month as hundreds of thousands of Canadian students cast ballots from October 19 - 28 in parallel with four provincial elections. In British Columbia over 1230 schools signed up hailing from all 93 electoral districts. Learn more here: civix.ca/home/ and here: civix.ca/hundreds-of-thousands-of-canadian-students-to-cast-student-vote-ballots-this-fall/.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Not quite “media” but between the countless witness testimonies & the Live Streams, the NCI is not to be missed. See physicians & researchers Drs. Chandler, Thorpe, and Shoemaker on Dec. 12 here: nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/.

The World is Watching - Yet NCI Volunteers Need Support

Canada’s independent, citizen-run National Inquiry into how governments in Canada addressed the COVID-19 crisis is unique in the world. No other organization has amassed as large a collection of legally sworn expert and lay witness testimonies, translated into both official languages. The NCI urgently needs donors to help pay off the Vancouver hearings & fundraise for upcoming Edmonton hearings. And volunteers are urgently needed as well! The current priority is to recruit people with social media skills as well as the desire to assemble mailing lists to get the news of the recently released Regina Supplemental Report out to the media, the medical decision makers and the general public. See nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/donate/ & nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/get-involved/.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE - Wandering Diaries

This YouTube channel brings together many commemorative initiatives by day. Did you know that Dec. 3 is also Let’s Hug Day & National Roof over your Head Day? See more here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff8MbWcUK24.

BOOKS WORTH READING

This is a follow up to our list of “Blockbuster Books” shared in Issue 24. We continue below with MORE books written or recommended by people followed by CSNews. The text is copied from book promotional material posted at the links shown. The ** indicates that the authors also publish work on substack.com. Down the COVID-19 Rabbithole & COVID-19 Pandemonium were recently introduced here: canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-youtube-removes-video

Blood Brothers (Elias Chacour) A combination of a riveting life story with historical research that reveals a little-known side of the Arab-Israeli conflict and the birth of modern Israel. Includes controversial questions such as "What behind-the-scenes politics touched off the turmoil in the Middle East?", "What does Bible prophecy really have to say?", and "Can bitter enemies ever be reconciled?” www.amazon.com/Blood-Brothers-Dramatic-Palestinian-Christian/dp/0800793218

Canary In a (Post) Covid World: Money, Fear and Power follows Canary in a Covid World: How Censorship and Propaganda Changed Our (My) World and contains a collection of essays from 37 thought leaders including many previous CSNews Homegrown Heroes. canaryinacovidworld.substack.com/p/announcing-the-launch-of-canary-in **

Clash of the Two Americas volume 4: The Anglo-Venetian Roots of the Deep State (Matthew Ehret**, Cynthia Chung**) The fourth in a series focussing on the two opposing currents shaping all of US history from 1776- the present. Here, readers are introduced to the origins and structure of oligarchical operations at a level of depth and resolution they may have never imagined possible. www.goodreads.com/author/list/19240701.Matthew_Ehret

Dispatches from the Vaccine Wars: Fighting for Human Freedom During the Great Reset (Christopher A. Shaw) A comprehensive look at the origin of vaccination and the oversight of vaccines by various regulatory bodies in the United States and in Canada. The book provides not only the official view on vaccine safety and efficacy, but also provides a critical analysis of those views. www.goodreads.com/book/show/58532621-dispatches-from-the-vaccine-wars

Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada (Conrad Black) A comprehensive exploration of the development of rights and freedoms in the Canadian context, offering readers a deeper understanding of the forces that have shaped the nation. www.thedemocracyfund.ca/tdf_launches_book_forgotten_history_conrad_black An earlier book published by The Democracy Fund was My Choice - The Ethical Case Against Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates by former ethics professor Dr. Julie Ponesse. See hwww.thedemocracyfund.ca/books.

Gulag Caledonia (Bruce Scott**) A tale exploring a dystopian future Scotland set in 2050 ravaged by globalism, gender politics, cultural Marxism, biosecurity surveillance and eco-totalitarianism. www.goodreads.com/book/show/60818841-gulag-caledonia

MORE WORTHWHILE BOOKS

Please also see the full PDF version, ready to share with your local bookstore and/or library.

A Light on the Hill - Opening Statements from the 2023 National Citizens Inquiry (Shawn Buckley Lead Counsel) This collection of opening statements, paired with beautiful photography, will be released for purchase soon. Ideal as a gift, sale proceeds will go to support the NCI. nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/a-light-on-the-hill/

The Shaping of a World Religion - From Jesuits, Freemasons & Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion, Vol. 1 (Cynthia Chung**) Exposes a much darker and sinister account of this history then has ever been recorded before … [revealing] the role that the Jesuits, the Scottish Rite, the Mormons and the Smithsonian’s anthropologists played in cultural warfare against the native bands that would result in the genocide of the Native American people. cynthiachung.substack.com/p/my-new-book-is-out-the-shaping-of

Think Right or Wrong, Not Left or Right: A 21st Century Citizen Guide (Anders Ingemarson**) The traditional political left-to-right spectrum presents you with two false alternatives. Instead, politics should be viewed through a morally Right-to-Wrong lens. www.amazon.com/Think-Right-Wrong-Not-Left-ebook/dp/B0CW1K2ZB1

Toxic Shot: Facing the Dangers of the COVID “Vaccines” (Dr. Byram Bridle**, Dr. Harvey Risch) This scientific bombshell shatters official propaganda about the COVID-19 “vaccines,” highlighting their risks for healthy people as well as their failure to stop the pandemic. Equips readers with critical scientific information to enable them to confront public officials and includes essays by 10 additional authors. www.amazon.ca/Toxic-Shot-Facing-Dangers-Vaccines/dp/B0D8FZC157/139-2244701-1048363

Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, The Emergencies Act, And The Inquiry That Got It Wrong (Ray McGinnis) A call to readers to revisit assumptions about what happened at the Freedom Convoy. McGinnis invites us to question who benefits when media narratives are scaring us to death, and what is the cost to our democracy? www.indigo.ca/en-ca/unjustified-the-freedom-convoy-the-emergencies-act-and-the-inquiry-that-got-it-wrong/9781998365029.html

Unravelling MAiD in Canada - Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide as Medical Care (Ramona Coelho, K. Sonu Gaind, Trudo Lemmens) “A reasoned, data-based, and multidisciplinary caution about the implications of providing state-funded assisted suicide to people with disabilities who are not dying, to those experiencing mental illness, to those who no longer have the capacity to consent to MAiD, and to ‘mature’ minors.” www.mqup.ca/unravelling-maid-in-canada-products-9780228023692.php#!prettyPhoto

What to do about Climate Change - A Libertarian Proposal (Gene Balfour**) An alternative to the Climate Change Government Complex that will reduce industrial CO2 emissions while educating the public and satisfying Alarmists and Skeptics alike. www.amazon.ca/What-about-CLIMATE-CHANGE-Libertarian-ebook/dp/B0BXQWR3CN