Yuval Harari was quoted by Senator Mégie as she introduced Bill C-293 for 2nd reading in the Senate. He is a very divisive figure. Some of his statements are insightful while others are frightening and indicate a clear lack of respect for the dignity of human beings. Learn more here.

US launches 6 ATACMS Missiles into Russia

Russian news RT explains: Russia’s new nuclear doctrine states “that an attack on Russia by a non-nuclear power backed by a nuclear one should be considered a joint attack by both.” In September, Putin warned “that long-range attacks by Ukraine using Western weapons would be a serious escalation of the conflict. Kiev cannot launch such attacks without direct input from NATO member states.” www.rt.com/russia/607877-bryansk-long-range-strike/

Highly Censored ‘Sudden Death’ Paper Published

Lebanese Evacuee Visa Petition closes on Nov. 22

WHO announces formation of Global Health Emergency Corps - no deployment details yet

merylnass.substack.com/p/remember-bill-gates-talking-about

Welcome to Issue 35 - We share more head-spinning headlines hardly seen in the mainstream press. Included are 2 examples of punishment for simply sharing opinions. See Canadian Shareable News on substack.com for all issues. Every day this week, we will post press releases in the CSN Press Room. They are meant to be shared with Canadian journalists, encouraging them to strive for improved critical balance in their reporting.

A new list of BLOCKBUSTER BOOKS! See issue 24 for our first list. See our Press Room for the report on Dr. Steven Pelech & Dr. Chris Shaw’s launch of their new COVID-19 science books. The 1st second was flagged by YouTube as problematic!

C-293 still before Senate

Canadians wishing to learn more can see: @stopc293committee (on X); StopC-293.ca; speaknowcanada.ca; www.canadaexitwho.org/bill-c-293 or killbill293.com.

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Svetlana Rilkoff, a registered nurse in BC with 24 years of experience, was one of 4000 nurses laid off in the same month for refusing to take the COVID-19 injections. Earlier this year, she was interviewed by Maryann Gebauer and Tom Dienes (who both became citizen journalists of necessity.) Even before 2019 Svetlana had noted how Canada’s health care system profits when patients remain sick. Physicians can bill more for consults with the chronically ill, and BigPharma makes more sales than once people regain robust, long term health. Svetlana noted “red flags” when she discovered just 2-3 days into the pandemic that the provincial health authorities had already provided her remote clinic with a COVID-19 billing code while the news reports focussed on the novelty of this new mystery illness. Pharma-driven messaging led to division in her family as she strove to keep her children vax-free for their safety. This was seen as potentially harming them in the eyes of the authorities that took away Svetlana’s custody rights. She started Ezra Wellness/Ezra Healing to provide much-needed treatment support to vaccine injured patients. Her motto is “If not me, then who? If not now, then when?” Supporters of Nurse Rilkoff (and Drs. Trozzi, Makis and Rose) can support their bids to join the Make America Healthy Again team. See followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/supporting-canadian-truth-tellers.

What the LANCET refused to Publish…

The highly censored "SUDDEN DEATH" COVID-19 Vaccine Autopsy Paper has been peer reviewed and published. After TWO medical journals (including the prestigious LANCET) withdrew authorization to publish an analysis of 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases. Canadian researchers Drs. Paul Alexander, Roger Hodkinson, William Makis and Mark Trozzi alongside of US colleagues including Drs. Peter McCullough and Harvey Risch had two previous publication attempts fail until “A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths after COVID-19 Vaccination” was finally published on November 17, 2024. Two key findings among the autopsies of 325 patients: 73.9% of deaths of those injected were “independently adjudicated as directly due or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.” Additionally, most deaths occurred within a week of vaccination. Health authorities ensured that the true causes of death would be obscured via the policy of NOT considering a person to be “vaccinated” until 14 days after the injection, leaving those to died before that time considered “unvaccinated.” makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-most-censored-paper

Making German Vax Data open to Public

A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German equivalent of the CDC. Seeing the data of the so-called RKI-Leak confirms the view of many “that Covid was a scam from start to finish”. The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the authenticity of the leak. Data analysts can download all of the material anonymously and free of charge from rki-transparenzbericht.de/, and use this search tool: www.rkileak.com/.

Can & US Media Manipulating Statements

In September, CTV News staff pulled out and spliced audio footage of a statement made by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre. Changing the apparent context of his remarks may have been intended to put Poilierve in a negative light. Conversely, CBS News has now been found to leave out footage in order to make Kamala Harris appear better to viewers. nowtoronto.com/news/poilievre-calls-ctv-dishonest-and-fraudulent-after-outlet-aired-altered-clip-of-him/; vigilantfox.news/p/cbs-caught-in-another-huge-scandal

Starting to make Vaccine Injuries Less Taboo

US Vice President elect, JD Vance told popular podcaster Joe Rogan his personal experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan cited other prominent US figures who admit their injuries in private but are still reticent to make the topic public “out of fear of being labeled ‘anti-vaccine.’” vigilantfox.news/p/jd-vance-drops-vaccine-bombshell

War & Peace

CBC re: missiles in Ukraine missing facts

US President Biden purportedly gave Ukraine the OK to shoot long range missiles into Russia. Those comparing CBC’s reporting www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6567355 with statements made by retired US military & intelligence analysts interviewed on Dialogue Works note multiple disinformation tactics, including exaggeration missing context, unsubstantiated claims and more.

Petitioning the Gov. re: Nuclear Ban Treaty

The 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) has not yet been ratified by Canada. In 2023, participants in Canada’s first Youth-Parliament Nuclear Summit called on the government to demonstrate “its commitment to the global movement for nuclear disarmament and the well- being of humanity” Concerned Canadians are invited to sign e-5129 supported by ON MP Lindsay Mathyssen www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-5129.

Past & Future of our Common North

In July, Canadian journalist Matthew Ehret and his crew at Canadian Patriot Press produced a highly informative and visually rich 36 minute documentary entitled: The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation? which can be seen here: hwww.youtube.com/watch?v=CXKwyquIkbs. While NATO planners see the North as a defensive bulwark against Russia and China, viewers of the film learn of long-standing collaborative efforts between past Russian and American governments to connect the two continents with telegraph lines, rail links and even a Bering Strait Tunnel. Today, few North Americans know of voices like that of Alaska's former Governor Walter Hickel stating: “As we look at the goals for the 21st century, it's fitting that we bring Russia and America together. There couldn't be a more important symbol. I have believed for many years that it will happen and the place to start is the Bering Strait. Let's build a link between our two great Nations—a tunnel to move people resources and goods east to west and west to east. The world's greatest reserves of Natural Resources await in Siberia, Alaska and Northern Canada. Let’s build a rail connection to take that wealth to the world. Let’s build a fiberoptic cable link to improve World telecommunications. Let’s build long distance transmission lines to the 1.6 billion people on Earth who have no electricity. Show me any area in the world where there is a lack of energy and I'll show you basic poverty there is a direct tie-in between energy and poverty, energy and war and energy and peace.” Also mentioned in the film is the Canadian Northern Corridor proposal and an Alberta Alaska rail connection last worked on in 2020. CSNews introduced the Canadian Patriot in Issue 14. See more film projects here: risingtidefoundation.substack.com/cp/150230473.

Jail time re: suggesting sanctions on Israel?

The publisher of the major Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz called on the global community to sanction Israel for its attacks on Gaza. In response, the Israeli justice minister threatens jail time. merylnass.substack.com/p/israels-oldest-and-most-influential

Lebanese Evacuee Visa Petition Closing Soon

Interested Canadians only have until 2 pm EST Nov. 22 to sign e-5198. This petition calls for an expedited visa for Lebanese citizens being evacuated in response to Israeli military attacks on their country, similar to what was offered to Ukrainians. It is led by AB MP George Chahal. www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-5198 See also e-5176 which closes Dec. 8.

Other Petitions Open

Currently 45 petitions are open for signature at www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Search?Category=Open. Topics include repairable appliances (e-5245), safe drinking water (e-5164), disabling microphones in the House of Commons (e-5170), Silver Alerts for those with dementia (e-5196), mental health support (e-5166), cyberattacks (e-5117). See www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Home/About to request paper versions for circulation.

Citizen Survey on Nov. 11 Chaplain Rules

The Epoch Times newspaper is polling Canadians on their views re: chaplains saying or not saying prayers or using the words “God” or “Heavenly Father” at Remembrance Day services. ca.theepochtimes.com/survey/remembrance_day_p

TOXIN WATCH - RADON rates up 10%

November is Radon Action Month as health agencies and lung cancer societies inform the public of the reality of radium-related gasses pooling under houses in some regions. A CTV News report presents new study results showing a jump in 12 years from 7 to 17.8% of surveyed homes with levels higher than recommended guidelines. One reason could be tighter insulating of new homes. See www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWz0mbY2bbc, takeactiononradon.ca/news/ , & www.youtube.com/watch?v=96K4Lke0H8Q&t=15s.

Paper Straw Dangers

Many ‘forever chemicals’ (PFSAs) have been detected in paper straws commonly used to replace plastic straws. PFAS – a group of 15,000 synthetic chemicals, some of which may be toxic to animal and human health at high enough concentrations. Only the use of stainless steel straws appears safe. www.sciencealert.com/it-turns-out-paper-straws-might-pose-a-serious-problem-too

AB firm offers biodegradable packaging

Calgary is the home base for a firm started in 2016 that now sells compostable food packaging such as cling wrap, take out containers and shopping bags. Products are made of corn, bamboo and other fibres and are certified compostable, free of harmful chemicals and micro plastics. refreshpackaging.ca/have-questions-faq/

Tips to Avoid ‘Big Tech Brainwashing’

The young adults behind the “Over to the Youth” substack provide a Beginner Guide to End Big Tech Brainwashing. In it, readers find tips on switching away from Google, avoiding trackers, using VPN networks and more: overtotheyouth.substack.com/cp/149982577.

German man fined for a mocking Meme

Stefan Niehoff, a 64 year old German man, shared a meme on social media with an adaptation of the logo used by the shampoo company Schwarzkopf. It was modified to read “Schwachkopf” or “weak mind” (idiot) and was combined with a photo of Robert Habeck, Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Prior to exiting from her position, then German chancellor Angela Merkel refined legislation to "allow public officials to pursue criminal charges against perceived slanders relating to their official roles. Violations could result in fines or up to three years in prison.” To date, Habeck has filed 805 criminal complaints under this law. Early one morning in August, Niehoff’s house was raided, waking up the family, and his computer and phones were taken. “He likened the aggressive enforcement to tactics used during the Communist era in East Germany.” reclaimthenet.org/german-man-raided-calling-vice-chancellor-idiot

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Again, not media per se, but this resource certainly deserves mention. It was conceived to highlight concepts from various Masters of Public Policy/Public Administration programs but is a treasure trove for citizens seeking to become more informed about local government matters. www.atlas101.ca/pm/topics/

ON A LIGHTER NOTE - SNOWFALL Video!

A three hour video featuring gently falling snow can relax and put almost anyone to sleep. As some folks get out their snow shovels in real life, others can simply relax and enjoy this falling snow without effort! www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgbLzxWFYdA