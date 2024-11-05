Csn Week 33 November 4, 2024 3.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When asked by US entrepreneur and vaccine safety advocate Steve Kirsch to generate a graphic about the best sources of information on vaccine safety and efficacy, ChatGPT responded with “I was unable to generate an image for your request” providing the explanation above and continuing with: “In the case of COVID-related topics, generating images or statements must meet specific accuracy and safety standards to avoid potentially harmful information.” kirschsubstack.com/p/in-todays-society-you-are-not-allowed (Continued on page 2)

BREAKING NEWS 1

Fraser Health put on Notice re: Vax Misinformation

BREAKING NEWS 2

NY Times reveals Ukrainian military is in trouble

No longer can US media frame the Russia/Ukraine war as a ‘stalemate’. New York Times is slowly changing its tune. (See page 3.)

BREAKING NEWS 3

Beef grazing plays major role in CO2 capture

Can. Federation of Agriculture president Keith Currie points out the irony of C-293’s reduction of cattle production when MORE beef grazing increases carbon sequestration. www.beefresearch.org/resources/beef-sustainability/fact-sheets/carbon-sequestration (See more on page 4.)

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 33 - another weekly review of underreported stories. You can find us at Canadian Shareable News on substack.com where we post PDF versions of this paper for easy sharing. Are you ready for the government to set our daily calorie limit and remove milk and dairy? Or set a limit of 3 items on your yearly clothes shopping allotment and zero cars? See our latest LETTER teaching others about the Planned Degrowth Agenda called c40cities.

Free Press? Really?

This week we noted the irony in a BBC article about Russia’s growing fines against Google’s censoring of Russian channels. The last line stated: “There is virtually no press freedom in Russia”. After 4 1/2 years of censorship around COVID-19 prevention, treatments & vaccine injuries; or the “other side” to wars our government supports; and of evidence supporting other theories of climate and weather manipulation, not to mention Canada’s dalliance with impending global governance schemes, one can hardly say Canadians enjoy a free press here at home! “Misinformation” is today’s word for CENSORSHIP!

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

After his second COVID-19 injection, ON data analyst & computer programer Glenn Chan could not walk and talk at the same time. He couldn’t even walk for five minutes without needing long periods of rest. This was a big change for him as he had previously been an active breakdancer. And Glenn certainly couldn’t concentrate enough to do any computer programming work for at least 8 months. Not receiving much support and even belief from the medical system, Glenn sought data about any treatment success and collected it on www.longhaulwiki.com. He found how fasting allows the body to deal with microbes. And he experienced some recovery using black seed oil. His Facebook account was taken down when he brought up vaccine injuries. (FB owner Mark Zuckerberg recently testified about being pressured not to allow criticism of mRNA vaccines to be expressed.) Glenn has created an extensive website featuring his research surveys sickandabandoned.com/research/ & can be followed on X @LongHaulWiki. His presentation on his latest survey research has reached 6.3K views. youtu.be/IfeEIWorozg?si=GpUoS8Xn3r9kcuwl See also his interview with host Raelan Agle at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANYRdF_Z4Y8.

Grifters or Hope in Medicine?

Vaccine injury survivor Glenn Chan uses the Sick and Abandoned YouTube channel and other social media tools to spread information and hope. Having looked at many therapeutics for ME/CFS, Long Covid and vaccine injury, he can point to examples of undeclared conflicts of interest among researchers and points to the finding by Stanford epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False”. And yet, in his view, patients should be able to access the internet to find treatment information and hope.

Albertans Call for Ban on Child C-Vax

Notably absent from the list of policy proposals voted on at the largest-ever political convention in Alberta, the AGM of the United Conservative Party, was a resolution to stop COVID-19 injections for minors. AB data analysts have long been compiling data to support such a ban. AB Premier Smith stated that parents are smart and can make their own decisions. Yet in order for people to provide truly informed consent, this kind of information needs to be freely available but is not found on mainstream news outlets. sheldonyakiwchuk.substack.com/p/off-to-alberta-legislature-on-wednesday

ChatGPT’s varied info policies

Open AI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research organization. According to Wikipedia, ‘Its mission is to develop "safe and beneficial" artificial general intelligence, which it defines as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work”.’ ChatGPT is an application which “can generate human-like conversational responses, and enables users to refine and steer a conversation towards a desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language…By January 2023, ChatGPT had become what was then the fastest-growing consumer software application in history, gaining over 100 million users in two months. ” en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ChatGPT. In contrast to Steve Kirsch’s experience, when on October 3o, US Dr. Sean Mullen, research director of the Exercise, Technology & Cognition Lab at the U of Illinois asked ChatGPT about the dangers of unmitigated SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19) ChatGPT responded: “Absolutely. Here are 101 reasons why you should continue spreading the word about the long-term health and societal consequences of unmitigated SARS-CoV-2 spread.” The list includes Combat misinformation; Ensure future vaccine development. Prevent mass grieving. The full list is posted here: https://x.com/drseanmullen/status/1851733495158313254. ON lawyer Lisa Miron was able to get ChatGPT to answer crucial questions about the new self-replicating vaccines & nanobot technology.

De-Globalizing News

As Canada drops immigration targets, Hungary and the Netherlands are stopping all incoming migration. Increasingly, people are seeing unrestrained migration as a way to push toward ‘post-national’ states. Some worry that a diluted sense of national identity and having nations rack up unsustainable debts in support of newcomers makes it easier to push populations to accept global governance schemes. www.petersweden.org/p/hungary-rejects-the-eu-migration

Chicken Registry

Backyard chicken (and pigeon) owners in Britain are to register their birds. Failure to do so every 12 months can lead to a 6 month jail term. www.petersweden.org/p/orwellian-british-state-chicken-registry Some worry this policy could be tied to the hype about risks of Avian flu now being bandied about by the those behind new stockpiles of vaccines. merylnass.substack.com/p/avian-flu-is-scary-it-still-causes Others see state registries of livestock and farmland as a way to discourage self-reliance and are sharing ways to decrease reliance on governments. www.selfsufficientbackyard.com/ & readynutrition.com/resources/why-the-government-is-so-afraid-of-the-self-reliant_30042015/

Squirrel Danger?

A pet squirrel was euthanized in NY State, out of concerns for possible ‘viral danger' as health officials are being told that animal-human transfer is the cause of pandemics: karenkingston.substack.com/p/state-seizes-and-kills-house-pets. (Ed. This is an example of overkill - except that puns are not appropriate for serious stories. It is bio-warfare research that drives pandemics. See ‘One Health’ vs ‘Gain of Function’ in the Press Room of canadianshareablenews.substack.com.)

War & Peace

100,000 Ukrainian soldiers refusing to fight

‘Unauthorized departures of soldiers from their units’, the high fatality count and the lack of weaponry are the Ukrainian military’s greatest challenges while US media portray the war with Russia as a ‘stalemate’. Finally, US reporting is getting somewhat more accurate. But former CIA officer and intelligence analyst Larry C. Johnson explains that US media continue hiding news about the immense loss of life — 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers perished in August 2024 alone. The total so far is close to 1,000,000. Johnson, a former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, writes on sonar21.com and speaks on the YouTube channels Dialogue Works and Judging Freedom. sonar21.com/ny-times-concedes-ukraine-is-in-trouble/ &

No News on Gaza’s Off Shore Natural Gas Field?

Prior to October 2023, it was possible to find a bit of coverage about the extensive off shore natural gas deposits which were first mapped out in 1999. One found some reports about how Palestinians have been prevented from drilling for natural gas off their coast while being obliged to pay Israel for electricity each month. But in 2024, coverage of the gas field even remotely being a motivation for the extended siege on Gaza has been virtually non-existent. www.middleeasteye.net/news/gaza-energy-firms-legal-threat-companies-cease-activity-drill-gas-coast (Ed. See this post in our reference section: Middle Eastern Who's Who, What's Where, What's What etc. PART 1 for background on the natural gas fields.)

Gazan media workers/journalists Israeli targets

Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett typically reports from war zones. She tells of the killings of 183 Palestinian journalists, with 360 injured and 60 detained. www.youtube.com/watch?v=VflRh8A2nuY & ingaza.wordpress.com/2024/11/03/a-massacre-within-a-massacre-israel-is-exterminating-palestinians-in-northern-gaza-and-killing-palestinian-journalists-reporting-on-it/

Americans push back against Voting Machines

After a leak of partial passwords for the state’s voting machines, Colorado’s Libertarian Party filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold, “demanding the decommissioning of all voting machines in Colorado and a shift to a total hand count of ballots.” Party members saw the leak (coming from the office of the Secretary of State) as “a significant risk to the integrity of elections.” In response, the office claimed to have immediately changed the passwords, but concerns keep rising. citizenwatchreport.com/colorado-libertarian-party-sues-to-decommission-voting-machines-after-password-leak-scandal/

PUSHING BACK against C-293 & WHO Pandemic Treaty

People looking at the WHO’s One Health documentation are noting clear consequences of Canada’s proposed Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill on personal & medical freedom, land ownership, food & agricultural choices, surveillance, privacy and national sovereignty. Keith Currie - president of the Can. Federation of Agriculture comments here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSSxT9-mHH4 Follow WHO Pandemic Treaty news & actions: www.canadaexitwho.org/en.

Online Streaming Act Closing off Internet

ON scholar & former government economics advisor Sean Speer critiques Bill C-11 . He highlights consequences for Canadian content creators in this move away from an open cultural policy. He writes about PM Jean Chretien’s “enlightened decision in late 1999 not to regulate internet content” saying “Not only did it enable an explosion of creativity, innovation, and opportunity for Canadian consumers and content creators, but it also fortuitously created a controlled experiment between open and closed cultural policy models to observe the different outcomes.” Broadcasters are facing growing competition from online streaming services that so far do not have to comply with Canadian content regulations known as CanCon. Instead of releasing broadcasters from this stipulation, Bill C-11 seeks to “extend the heavy-handed reach of the CanCon regime to online streaming services.” thehub.ca/2024/10/28/sean-speer-the-case-against-the-online-streaming-act-grows-stronger-by-the-day/

More Gov. Interference in the Free Press

Peter Menzies once published the Calgary Herald and was a previous vice-chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Writing about the federal government’s Changing Narratives Fund he stated: “The Canadian news industry’s dependence on the federal government has taken another deeply uncomfortable step away from the ideals of a free, independent, and trusted press.” thehub.ca/2024/10/31/peter-menzies-the-trudeau-governments-outrageous-new-intrusion-into-newsrooms-is-yet-another-nail-in-the-industrys-coffin/

ON A (Somewhat) LIGHTER NOTE: Peanut the Squirrel

P-Nut, the rescued injured squirrel had been a viral sensation for 7 years. His antics helped his owner Mark Longo fundraise for animal rescue work. www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZs7iuxokV4

