Canadian Shareable News has become aware of this initiative - pointing again to how much critical information is NOT REPORTED ON by the majority of Canada’s media.

Here we issue a challenge to Canadian media outlets… Show some courage! Stop the silence! Do your job of reporting the news, especially given how SERIOUS current news stories are.

The letter that follows is intended to be shared with local municipalities and business support organizations at the grass roots level (for example, Chambers of Commerce).

Dear…

Please find below concerning information being shared with you by an ad hoc group of concerned Canadians.

a) You will find below a link to a talk by Lawyer Lisa Miron on the c40 agenda as well as a PDF outlining c40. Ms. Miron has an LLB and LLM and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science. Essentially her talk is about all regions, cities, towns getting plotted in https://www.globalcovenantofmayors.org/.

The idea is the municipality gets a carbon budget which they are to work towards. They are to make commitments to this budget in each town (densification, energy, restrictions to transportation and what amounts to planned degrowth). You may have heard in June that former mayor of Vancouver, Gregor Robertson, has been appointed as the ambassador for cities to something related to the c40 agenda called CHAMP (The Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) for Climate Action which is an initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies to apparently"enhance cooperation between national and subnational governments in the planning, financing, implementation, and monitoring of climate strategies." While all this work of greening cities can be very exciting and positive looking, there are serious concerns we would like to share with you - reasons for which caution with these initiatives is advised. Especially when the donors have conflicts of interests (as we see Bloomberg involved in"clean energy"investments).

What is not being made obvious to municipalities which may choose to sign on to the c40 project is the impact of the 'consumptive interventions' tied in with the assigned 'carbon budget'. We are attaching the document called 'c40 Cities - The Future of Consumption in a c40 World'.

It is planned degrowth, i.e., what we are experiencing in Canada is not an accident but the plan. Germany, for example, is now facing the shutdown of many of its automakers and even beer breweries as the consequences of the degrowth activities going on there. In their case it is not quite as a result of the c40 initiative specifically, but it serves as a good case study as to the ripple effects when one sector of a formerly balanced economy is particularly targeted and ramped down.

Here is a summary of consumptive interventions as per the c40 agenda:

i. 20 % fewer new builds by 2030

ii. 0 kg meat, dairy, or dairy alternatives by 2030. See attached, the images from chapter 6 of the attached PDF and note how astonishing this requirement is.

iii. 0 private vehicles (no EV no ICE) by 2030. Again this is in chapter 6 but see the astonishing image attached.

iv. Leaving the city is decided: 1 short haul flight per person every 3 years by 2030.

v. 3 new items of clothing per person by 2030.

Imagine how many of your chamber members would need to close up shop in the next few years, if we are to get anywhere near "achieving" this "ambitious" set of targets.

The further nuts and bolts of this agenda:

All cities working on 15 minute cities where mandatory densification and the elimination of the vehicle are mapped out. https://tcat.ca/project/complete-streets/

They say they work with '15 minute cities' and then in their 15 minute city report they say they work with c40 principles above.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London is the c40 chair now. He is working hard in the UK on various schemes to get people out of their vehicles, the primary being charging by the mile through the cameras being loaded ubiquitously. We need to remember that the first letters in SMART Cities stand for Surveil, Monitor and Access.

Lawyer Lisa Miron is interviewed here and speaks in further detail about many of these topics.https://viewpointspodcast.ca/episodes/the-dark-side-of-smart-cities-15-minute-cities-and-c40-cities-lisa-miron/

What has also not been made obvious to the general public for these the past few decades, as this degrowth agenda as been driven by various global Non-Governmental Organisations, is that all the science around CO2 being the primary driver of a fluctuating climate is "NOT SETTLED" while we all have been told it is. In fact, as a Chamber of Commerce, your organisation might be the perfect venue for the hosting of opportunities to let proponents of the CO2 climate change theory share their data alongside of climatologists belonging to the independent foundation called Climate Intelligence (or CLINTEL) and others who are also looking at the same climate data and coming to opposite conclusions. The economic and social implications, if it turns out the CO2 theory is NOT correct, are stunning. Given that our corporate and government-backed media has abrogated its responsibility to ensure that a diversity of viewpoints is represented in the public discourse, perhaps you as advocates for local businesses could take on that role in the quest for clarity. It turns out that much of what is being recycled in the public domain around climate science, has since been disproven via more recent research findings. A quick way for Chamber members to test their knowledge of CURRENT understandings around climate is this brief Quiz.

b) Please also find attached a press release re: Canada's Bill C-293 (re: Pandemic "prevention" and preparation)

The focus in the c40 agenda on stopping meat consumption is also a key component of Canada's Bill C-293 (the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill) currently awaiting second reading in the Senate. Here again, we are seeing a corporate-backed effort to censor out the real reason that animal to human transfer of viruses can turn into pandemics -- i.e. IF they are artificially manipulated to become more virulent as part of bioweapons research. Studies such as this one showing 71 occurrences from 1975 to 2016 of the release of pathogens with pandemic potential related to biodefense, bioweapon, bioterrorism or related research are simply not making their way into mainstream discourse. When the transnational corporations doing the censoring are also investing in other transnational corporations who stand to benefit from controlled messaging, this conflict of interest will not be publicly reported on. It does not take much effort to find out, for example, that the owners of the search tool Google (ALPHABET) rely heavily on the combined forces of the three top investment funds (Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street) which in turn invest heavily in "green technologies" along with the pharmaceutical and military industrial complexes. https://stockzoa.com/ticker/googl/ Or that the cricket flour manufacturer is being taxpayer funded through Next Generation Manufacturing Canada. https://www.datanyze.com/companies/aspire-food-group/371833612 So he who pays the piper controls the tune - to our detriment. For Chamber Members to hear Lawyer Lisa Miron address the enormous flaws in Bill C-293, search 293 here:

See also the attached press release and try this 12 question quiz/. Essentially if Canadians by their silence allow the Senators to pass Bill C-293 as is - we end up permanently legalizing all the measures which when applied for the COVID-19 pandemic likely negatively affected your members (lockdowns, social distancing, business closures, 'no jab, no job' policies etc.) And our governments will have the go-ahead to ramp them up to include closure of commercial agricultural and forest practices in your region. You may have noted how Canada's "Food Professor" wrote about this very real threat: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/charlebois-is-bill-c-293-canadas-vegan-act

It would appear we are at a crossroads where our input as citizens is not engaged or desired. It is time to reverse this trend. Thank you for bringing both of these issues to the attention of your executive and membership.

Sincerely,

….

