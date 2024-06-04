Csn Week 11 June 3, 2024 2.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PAGE 1

https://www.arabnews.jp/en/japan/article_123159/

BREAKING NEWS

Major War Maneuvers in Europe Under US Command. Nuclear Weapons Directed against Russia

On June 1, Manlio Dinucci, Italian geopolitical analyst, reported: “President Biden has authorized Ukraine to conduct limited attacks inside Russia with American-made weapons, US officials said. Some US allies have already gone further. Britain weeks ago, allowed Ukraine to use its long-range Storm Shadow missile systems for strikes anywhere in Russia, and France and Germany have recently taken the same stance. The decision announced by President Biden is due in particular to the pressure exerted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to eliminate restrictions on the use of US weapons by Ukraine. At the same time, Poland announced its purchase of long-range missiles from the United States and declared that it was ready to host NATO nuclear weapons. …The Ukrainian army won’t be able to carry out such an attack deep into Russian territory on its own. The Ukrainian military is increasingly in dire straits, so much so that Kyiv has passed a law that allows recruiting common prisoners, including criminals, from prisons willing to go to the front in exchange for freedom. CONTINUED ON PAGE 5.

Find us here…

Welcome to Issue 11! See canadianshareablenews.substack.com/ to download and print off more copies for sharing with others.

Special Feature: NCI

In this issue, we include a special focus on the National Citizens Inquiry - three days of legally sworn witness testimony that just concluded in Regina, SK. A panel of independent commissioners heard from experts and lay people alike on what Canada did and could/should have done during the COVID crisis.

This is doubly important as the 77th annual World Health Assembly wrapped up in Geneva. Here, delegates were to ratify regulations that pave the way for a single person to declare future Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEIC) and for the Pharmaceutical backers of the WHO to divvy up the “benefits.” For recent updates and actions related to the World Health Organization, Canadians are invited to see: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/

We also introduce Conscience Canada which works on behalf of those who object to warfare.

PAGE 2

HOMEGROWN HEROES - Going beyond the call of duty

Sarah Choujounian worked as a licensed practical nurse in an ON longterm care setting. Once staff PCR tested positive for COVID-19, all residents in the building were locked into their rooms for 14 days, some sedated if they were prone to wandering. Others had their walkers taken away to ensure they did not leave their rooms. Sarah was dismayed especially after noting the predictable failure to thrive when residents were deprived of regular visits from their loved ones. She shared her concerns about the effects of lockdowns on her elderly patients in a private Facebook group hoping other nurses would also speak out. When providing her testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry in Regina on June 1, Sarah shared the full story. It also included the mainstream media identifying her as a terrorist, since she attended a health freedom event in Washington DC on January 6 (separate from the famed “insurrection” on Capitol Hill). Now, she faces a disciplinary hearing by the Ontario College of Nursing. See the 9:25 mark here: rumble.com/v4yvzz9-regina-hearings-day-3.html. Notes from both Sarah as well as NB longterm care nurse Sheena Clarke are posted on the substack entitled Followingthecovidscience under Regina Day 3.

Why Good Citizens Remain Silent

Brazilian pilot, filmmaker and human rights activist, Filipe Rafaeli, describes himself as an “unvaccinated leftist”. He shares statistics that most in mainstream media dare not touch: brownstone.org/articles/chronicles-of-an-unvaccinated-leftist/ “It seems that people trust that someone is conducting a sound risk-benefit calculation and believe that if the government, the media, and the sellers continue to recommend it, it’s because it’s undoubtedly worth it…. in the initial study of the Pfizer vaccine, the “gold standard,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine, with about 44,000 people, approximately 22,000 in the placebo group and around 22,000 in the vaccine group, more people died from all causes in the vaccine group than in the placebo group. … Yes, that’s exactly what you read. When they tallied the deaths in the study, there were more deaths in the vaccine group than in the placebo group: 22 to 16. And there was fraud in the study, according to an investigation published in the BMJ – British Medical Journal, one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world. Not a surprise for a company that has, in its history, the largest corporate fine in US history, specifically for fraud….[S]omeday someone should write a lengthy essay attempting to unravel why the entire Western left suddenly turned into defenders of big American imperialist corporations.”

Media silence around known science, unprecedented all cause mortality statistics, and dehumanization of a segment of society reminded Rafaeli of the silence of “Good Germans” during the 1930s and 40s.

He asks “[H]ow do you, an ordinary citizen, accept that a family of neighbors is removed on trains to concentration camps? How do you accept that your Jewish friend's neighborhood business is closed, with the owners removed from society, without any protest? Hate speech, the book "Mein Kampf", defamation, repression, dictatorship, censorship, and Goebbels' massive propaganda, no matter how devilishly brilliant they may have been, in my view, were never enough to explain the contempt of almost a whole society for the lives of other human beings”.

When looking at how pro-vaccine propaganda completely contradicts the published scientific data, and ignores unprecedented fraud and censorship, that Rafaeli finally understood the phenomenon of the “Good German” or “Good Citizen”. In particular, when reading about doctors’ refusal to perform an organ transplant on a child because his parents were not vaccinated, Rafaeli understood CONTEMPT FOR THE LIVES OF OTHERS,. (Ed. Note. This article is well worth bookmarking as it contains hyperlinks to much of the published data known already in February 2022 - data many are still not aware of now in 2024.)

Anti WHO Protest on Risk Alert List

Crisis24, a risk management organization, listed the June 1 Geneva demonstration denouncing the WHO along with severe storm warnings or other events that could tie up traffic, frustrate motorists, etc. as “alerts” on its platform. crisis24.garda.com/alerts/2024/05/switzerland-activists-to-hold-protest-march-in-geneva-june-1 The event was not mentioned by Canada’s public broadcaster.

PAGE 3

nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/

What is the National Citizens Inquiry?

South African lawyer and health activist Shabnam Palesa Mohamed interviewed Ken Drysdale, the chair of Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry Commission on May 20, 2024, shortly before the Regina hearings. He explains that the NCI is a people-funded independent inquiry which operates outside of political parties or governments. He explained that the NCI testimonies provide Canadians who were harmed by government COVID policies a chance to hopefully find healing in the knowledge that their experiences are being heard and recorded for future reference. The NCI repository of legally sworn testimonies provides a reliable reference base for researchers, lawyers, journalists and others who are reviewing the past four years of Canadian history. The testimonies also provide Canadians with a record of which scientific evidence was known, published and silenced when during the course of the past four years. Over a thousand volunteers are involved in everything from booking rooms, recording videos, translating testimonies so that the end product is accessible to readers in French and English. Drysdale, a retired engineer from Manitoba, also spoke about the NCI Commission Recommendations based on the 2023 hearings. Visit worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/ and scroll to minute 19 on the May 20 recording: What Really Happened with Canada’s Covid Response.

SK Vaccine Mandate Decision not made in-house

Testifying before the independent commissioners of the National Citizens Inquiry, Hon. Nadine Wilson MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, stated the requirement that all provincial government employees provide proof of vaccination as a condition of employment was not discussed within the Legislative Assembly. She testified that the mandate was announced immediately following a meeting between the Prime Minister and various premiers, including those from Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. No data was provided to the elected representatives to review and no deliberation or debate occurred.

Wilson also testified that while other Saskatchewan MLAs closed their offices and did not take phone calls from constituents, she kept her office open. She even had to hire extra staff to keep up with the flow of correspondence heading her way from citizens living in other parts of the province. Her testimony is posted here: rumble.com/v4ysu5i-hon.-nadine-wilson-mla-may-30-2024-regina-saskatchewan.html.

Vax Mandate cost too high

Canada could not afford its vaccine mandate and purposely change the EI claim review process to end up denying EI to every applicant. BC data analyst Lex Acker shared this conclusions with the NCI after examining a copy of his wife’s file obtained after filing a Freedom of Information request. Acker calculates that the number of vaccine mandate refusal claims might be close to 10% of Canada’s population with 7% likely eligible for EI under the policies in place pre-COVID. He posits that to properly pay out all claims would have been too costly for the government. Therefore, a second track to deny mandate related claims was developed outside of normal procedural processes. See notes: followingthecovidscience.substack.com/p/nci-testimonies-regina-day-3

Global Agreements

With the recent focus on the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the question may be asked:When did Canada start signing over certain decision making powers to supranational organizations?

Author Gene Balfour shares a list of agreements entered into by various past governments starting in 1945 when we signed on to the International Monetary Fund. This document can serve as a reference tool for anyone wanting a history lesson on the increasing influence of globalist organizations on national decision-making powers. gbalfour.substack.com/p/is-this-misinformation

PAGE 4

US to Pay a Price?

US Economist Jeffrey Sachs posted the question: “What might the US owe the world for COVID-19?” This operates on the assumption that since the US funded the Gain of Function research that led to the development of the virus that had such unprecedented global impacts, the US might just need to pay for the damage. A list of evidence is found here: www.jeffsachs.org/newspaper-articles/t335agp59fnltwp4te9zggsta6rmc8

Disciplining Judges?

As early as November 2020 the reliability of the PCR test was determined to be 3% when set at 35 cycles of amplification. (And only 20% at 30 cycles.) This was referenced by Portuguese appeal court judges in a case involving four German tourists www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/11/28/landmark-legal-ruling-finds-that-covid-tests-are-not-fit-for-purpose-so-what-do-the-msm-do-they-ignore-it Later, the appeal judges were to be “disciplined” for having made the “mistake”. [This] was characterized as an “unacceptable interference by an administrative branch in a sovereign body of judicial power … [one that] can only be characterized as a violent blow to the rule of law”….. For citizens, “it means they cannot count on the independence of the courts or judges”. www.portugalresident.com/portuguese-judges-who-queried-reliability-of-covid-tests-at-risk-of-being-disciplined/

LongCOVID, LongVAX & ME/CFS similar

On Day 3 of the Regina NCI hearings, US Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist, Dr. Pierre Kory presented the latest published data on a range of topics. He explained that Chronic Fatigue Syndrome has come to be known as a complex post-viral disorder that affects the brain and the mitochondria, the energy producing parts of the body’s cells. ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis) presented after Lyme disease, or other viral infection. People no longer test positive for the original illness, yet continue suffering from a host of neurological symptoms along with debilitating brain fog (so that they cannot think through or process simple tasks or instructions), and post-exertional malaise (so that after a short trip to the mailbox, their body takes hours to rebuild enough energy for simple tasks). More recently, many people who no longer test positive for COVID-19 are left with the same disturbing set of symptoms. When all tests come back negative, they are often told there is nothing that can be done for LongCOVID patients. They should simply learn to “pace themselves” and to “re-evaluate their priorities.”

Dr. Kory and a number of other academic physicians find that therapeutics which counteract and break down vaccine-generated spike protein also help alleviate the symptoms of certain LongCOVID and ME/CFS patients. Dr. Kory starts at the 1 hour 2 minute mark here: rumble.com/v4yvzz9-regina-hearings-day-3.html He begins with the coordinated attack on ivermectin, a successful anti-viral medication used in many countries to prevent and treat COVID-19. The FDA unethically denigrated it as “horse paste” clearly concealing its healing properties in order to pave the way for much more lucrative and less tested COVID-19 injections. At the 1 hour 55 minute mark, Dr. Kory addresses transfer of vaccine-generated spike protein from those injected to those not injected. Vaccine “shedding” was recognized in the scientific literature well before 2020. Following that discussion, he explains the mechanism through which therapeutics like those listed in FLCCC treatment protocols provide a measure of relief to some patients. https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-long-covid-treatment/

Tongue-Tied Babies not able to nurse well

Lactation specialist Yvonne Nickel testified that a surprising number of babies born to mothers who received the COVID-19 injection during their pregnancy were born with a condition that makes nursing nearly impossible (at 8:53 here https://rumble.com/v4yvzz9-regina-hearings-day-3.html).

PAGE 5

War & Peace

MORE DANGEROUS THAN COLD WAR

(Continued from page 1) … an attack of this type requires a military satellite network which Ukraine does not have. The ones carrying out attacks of this type against Russia are US forces and NATO forces under US command. Countries like Italy, which “host” US nuclear weapons, violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty, are therefore transformed into the front line of a nuclear confrontation with Russia, more dangerous than that of the Cold War. https://www.globalresearch.ca/major-war-maneuvers-europe-us-command/5858753

This map was published at www.globalresearch.ca/putins-nuclear-red-line/5814568 on April 3, 2024. (Editor’s Note: As explained by Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, NATO countries squandered the “peace dividend” they were granted by the fall of the Soviet Union and Russia’s request to join NATO. The “neo-Con” faction of the US administration has not let go of the Cold War vision of Russians being a threat to their dominance. Russia launched its military operation to support Russian Ukrainians being victimized by the Ukrainian military for seven years despite guarantees in the Minsk Accord to uphold their rights as Ukrainian citizens. See also Dialogue Works for more insider analysis. https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/introducing-dialogue-works)

AI directed killing in Gaza

In 2023, independent author and publisher Ken McCarthy produced “The Artificial Intelligence Question and Answer Book”. Here he outlined plans to develop “autonomous killing machines” that use AI to advance drones toward human targets deemed risky by certain pre-programmed algorithms. McCarthy goes into chilling detail here: www.brasscheck.com/video/autonomous-killing-machines/

The History of the war in Ukraine …

Breaking the myth that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was totally unprovoked, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs leads listeners back to the US-coup in 2014, the violations of the Minsk accord, and much of what our mainstream coverage does not address. “This is a war fought between the US and Russia. It is part of a longstanding US idea of not ever letting Germany and Russia too close together economically. … We are living in an environment where the people in power think its a game and they think it’s not their job to tell us, and where they’re playing “RISK” with our lives, with Ukrainian lives. They don’t have to tell us the truth. We don’t have to have any serious discussion. We don’t have to call anyone for any… hearing… investigation. …. Almost daily, the government says what it wants…and pretty much everyone knows it is lies.” “I don’t like the risks that we are being put under. I don’t like the games… If we told the truth about Ukraine, that war would stop today.” The whole interview is posted here: tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeffrey-sachs.

The right to conscientious objection has been recognized in Canada for over two hundred years. Since 1978 Conscience Canada and its forerunner, The Peace Tax Fund Committee, have worked for securing the right of conscientious objectors to direct their taxes to non-military peaceful programs only. To learn more about the Peace Tax Return and other initiatives and events promoted by Conscience Canada, readers can visit https://www.consciencecanada.ca/.

PAGE 6

Cellphone Free classes

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has been researching the impact of technology use since 2012. Findings show that continuous connection via social media is associated with increased rates of anxiety, depression and lack of focus, said Phil McRae, the ATA’s research co-ordinator. https://teachers.ab.ca/news/efforts-underway-restrict-cellphones-schools

Similar results are reported in the book entitled “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt.

Senior Adventurer

Imagine working in and travelling through 156 countries between the ages of 57 and 81. And then publishing a book about your jobs and travels at age 87? That is exactly what Joyce Perrin did. Read about the places she worked which includes the UN and the WHO. Read also where she travelled (including Mount Kilimanjaro). See www.joyceperrin.com/about-the-book.

Canada Road Trip

Back on tour with Matt & Karla, let’s visit the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia. www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYivoOzJqFk

CANADIAN COMMUNITY HEALTH SURVEY PREVALENCE FIGURES

On May 7, 2024, the Canadian National ME/FM Action Network reported: “Statistics Canada recently provided the National ME/FM Action Network … prevalence figures for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, and Multiple Chemical Sensitivities.” The 2022 Canadian Community Health Survey, showed 443,896 people reported having ME/CFS and 571,183 Fibromyalgia. www.mefmaction.com. Stats Can 2020 prevalence data shows a combined total of over 1,846,800 people, or over 4.9% of the population of Canada having either Chemical Injury (MCS), Fibromyalgia or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. https://www.hrni.ca/chemical-injury-information/prevalence

TOXIN WATCH

In 2004, the Environmental Health Association of Nova Scotia produced www.lesstoxicguide.ca/ to inform the public about alternatives to chemical-laden cleaning and personal care products.

As chemical based “scents” are increasingly added to our households, including to our garbage bags (!!?), the number of people developing multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS) has predictably continued to increase. Statistics Canada counted 954,400 people reporting MCS in 2020 up from 139,000 in 2015. Interestingly, the 2023 figure was down to 563,018. (Statistics from the source in the previous article.)

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA

Not quite “media” but absolutely amazing for his depth and insights, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, is a US economist, advisor to many governments, WHO, UN and much more. Dr. Sachs writes on sustainable development, including his work on Sustainable Development Goals, on the Origins of COVID as chair of a Lancet Commission and much more. See: www.jeffsachs.org/.