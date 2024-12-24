Image source: mungfali.com

Christmas Message From Canadianshareablenews (2024) 199KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Many Canadians traditionally watch the royal Christmas message.This year marks King Charles' third Christmas speech to those in Commonwealth nations who still feel an affinity for the Royal Family. Others point at the soap opera-like shenanigans of the “royals” as a reason to disregard the annual speech. Still others are more blunt. Independent Australian senator Lidia Thorpe stated “This is not your land, you are not my king!” as the royal couple toured Australia this past October. And yet others point at King Charles’ long association with the world’s largest corporate lobby group, the World Economic Forum and its CEO, Klaus Schwab. It is the vision both men have for a “great reset” that is being forced upon the planet at this time - a vision for a centrally planned society in which production is drastically curtailed, consumption is limited, and most humans are relegated to the status of “useless eaters.” But listeners will find no references to these themes in the traditional Christmas Day speeches coming from the head of the British Royal Family.

The small team at Canadian Shareable News took a peek at the speech given in 2024. Last year, the royal Christmas Day address focused on thanking the many volunteers everywhere. As King Charles put it: “Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities.”

We, at Canadian Shareable News, also salute the countless Canadians who help ease the suffering coming at us from all directions - people working hard since 2015, for example on First Nation territories, to combat the horrible effects of opioid addictions (a major income source for the manufacturers of both OxyContin and Fentanyl.) In the last ten years, many families have been decimated as they have lost multiple members across generations to opioid addiction and death. These losses often led to further tragedy when grieving family members died by suicide. Funeral homes report impossibly high death rates in affected communities during 2022 and 2023. However, there is hope, as some reports show death rates decreasing thanks to community-wide efforts.

We also want to honour the many people who have been holding the hands of the dying at bedsides across the nation, alongside those who are doing their best to provide professional care. We also appreciate those who diligently raise money for medical research, from common diseases like cancer to misrepresented illnesses like ME/CFS and rare conditions such as porphyria. And we salute those who are quietly working to counteract the negative effects of mRNA COVID-19 injections—those advocating on behalf of the vaccine-injured and those seeking to set the record straight on the efficacy and safety of alternative means of preventing and treating illness.

We thank the people who provide outreach to those living unhoused across this land, many of whom struggle with mental health issues arising from a whole-scale breakdown within society. In the past, people received help naturally through extended families, local organizations, and caring neighbours. Pandemic lockdown measures were often the final nail in the coffin for those struggling to keep human connections in already fragile lives. We cheer on all efforts to rebuild local communities and human connections through initiatives such as “men’s sheds” and community gardens.

Speaking of gardens, the 2024 Royal Christmas address, predictably, included references to the topic that has been at the heart of King Charles’ pre-occupation for most of his life:

"During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.”

Looking closer, we note the king does not mention protecting Earth from harmful "solar radiation management" or the worldwide release of sulfur particles in the sky. This controversial practice is intended, apparently, to block the sun’s rays while actually being a source of income for the chemical industry. It undoes the gains environmentalists won in decades past in the fight against acid rain. For King Charles, Klaus Schwab and many of the so-called “agenda shapers” at the World Economic Forum, “protecting the Earth and our natural world” simply means the implantation of massive CO2 reduction schemes as a means of social control.

Institutional media have been uncritically “reporting” on human-caused climate change ever since Al Gore began showing his climate graphs on his 2006 Big Corp-backed lecture circuits. The media-industrial complex has hidden the fact that it is changes in the sun's activity which warm the oceans and the Earth. This then, leads to higher CO2 levels, not the other way around. Increased CO2 levels lead to more, not less, plant and animal life. There is nothing carbon taxes or other human measures can do to impact natural solar cycles. Yet such measures do everything to impoverish individuals and de-industrialize nations while increasing worker vulnerability and reliance on government ‘benevolence’. These measures also, not surprisingly, create new profit streams for those investing in carbon credit, usage and surveillance schemes

For nearly 40 weeks, Canadian Shareable News has been presenting under- or un-reported news stories from around Canada and beyond. We have become painfully aware of how impenetrable the mainstream news bubble is… so many crucial geopolitical developments, peace movement actions, as well as citizen awareness actions around health, censorship, surveillance, government bills, biodigital convergence, financial control grid options, environmental toxins, weather manipulation, and major global gatherings signing off on pre-written corporate-driven agenda-related documentation are NEVER reported on by most institutional government or corporate backed media outlets. When people share well-researched information about these topics, they are often dismissed as conspiracy theorists or accused of spreading false information. This goes against journalism ethics, which require Canadian reporters to cover diverse viewpoints, remain unbiased, and avoid promoting corporate interests.

LEADERSHIP

So if we at Canadian Shareable News were given the task of writing a Christmas Day speech to go viral across our nation, we would definitely continue recognizing hardworking volunteers.

Then we'd talk about leadership - especially relevant given the current Liberal party situation, but with wider lessons for everyone. The recent movie Conclave (featuring Ralph Fiennes) shows similar leadership challenges in choosing a new Pope. Should they pick someone who was so eager to welcome all viewpoints and all voices that no one had a clear idea of where such a contradictory vision could lead? Absent clear guidelines, this highly liberal “big tent” form of diversity would soon be stymied, leading the organization to a standstill.

Or was it to be the super conservative candidate, whose rigid and firm dogmatism would soon lead to division, and possibly, hatred and violence? When a surprise candidate emerges, someone who has deeply known suffering, someone who has experienced war and violence firsthand, someone who would lead in order to serve, not out of ambition or self-flattery or greed, people see a clear option.

This could be an excellent lesson for those seeking strong and wise leadership in this country. Look closely at the past service record of the candidates. Do they have a decades-long history of putting their own needs and agendas aside, in tireless service to the unnoticed in their communities? Leadership candidates who aspire upwards, and swear loyalty to the very transnational organizations that have been promoting agendas amounting to “profit before people” can in no means be serious contenders.

FREEDOM OF THOUGHT, BELIEF, SPEECH & INFORMATION

Our second theme would be the need to return to an ethic of open, balanced, free and non-compromised media. Right now, our leaders at all levels only get half the story when making decisions. News organizations let corporate fact-checkers decide what Canadians can learn, blocking different views on important issues. Unlike truly free media that shares various viewpoints, mainstream news outlets only show what their corporate and government supporters want us to see. Everything else is to be considered ‘disinformation’ and radically suppressed. Most Canadians do not know how many ethical truth tellers are already currently in prison in “democratic” countries for their very act of speaking out in defiance of censorship.

The news we hear daily on institutional media is coming at us from an “empire” perspective — “us vs. them” thinking desperate to hold back the evolution from a unipolar world view (with the USA and its allies at the top of the power chain) to a multi-polar world view in which the balance of power is shared among numerous equally powerful nations. More Canadians now see how the media industrial complex tries to silence, block, and criticize people who bring different views and opposing perspectives into the public conversation.

On September 30, 2024, in its 28th issue, Canadian Shareable News pointed at our government’s reliance on the claims made by DFRLab that Russia is spreading misinformation. We suggest journalists look deeper and note the flimsy methodology used by that and other “fact checking” agencies. And we follow the money to note that DFRLab is a project of the Atlantic Council, and that the Atlantic Council, in turn, is funded by major finance & military interests as well as tech/censorship corporations. By not freely seeking a diversity of perspectives, our mainstream directed media weaponizes our politicians to continue beating the drums of war for the express benefit of the military-industrial complex. (See Question 37 here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-press-room-weekly-shorts-599 )

Non-compromised servant leadership at all levels and genuine and ethical media coverage of a wide range of viewpoints are essential for our democracy. Without them, even well-meaning politicians can make decisions that hurt Canadians and have serious worldwide effects. This explains why we face problematic laws like Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Bill. Our elected officials do not fully understand how this bill could affect Canada. Its harmless-sounding name hides its true impact. Because they remain unaware of a decades-long movement by some toward global governance, the MPs have all but signed away Canada’s decision making powers on health matters, land use, agricultural policy, media censorship and more, to an unspecified authority working hand in glove with transnational corporations.The bill has passed in Parliament and now only needs Senate approval to become law.

ENDING GLOBAL PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS

After the 2008 financial crisis, the CEO of the World Economic Forum drafted the 600 page report entitled Global Redesign Initiative. In this vision, “the government voice would be one among many, without always being the final arbiter”. This vision moved transnational corporations away from being focussed on increasing shareholder value (shareholder capitalism) and laid out the concept of “stakeholder capitalism”. Here, corporations and governments would jointly be “stakeholders” in a multi-stakeholder model of global governance. Now envisioned as “an international organization for global public-private partnership”, the World Economic Forum was to be much more than simply a lobby group for corporate interests such as the major global energy, pharmaceutical, agricultural and military manufacturing corporations. The vision, since renamed “The Great Reset”, would promote corporations as the official stakeholders in global decision making. Meanwhile, governments would be seen as merely one of many other stakeholders. This amounts to governments taking a back seat in decision making, not ensuring that the considerations of people who elected them would be the leading drivers of policy. When in 2019, the World Economic Forum entered into an official partnership with the UN, there was next to no coverage in the directed institutional media. Likewise, entire definitions (of terms like ‘pandemic’, ‘vaccine’, ‘immunity’, even ‘anti-semitism’) are being redefined without coverage in the institutional media. (We address the latter in Issue 36 of Canadian Shareable News.)

Looking up the term “agile” on the World Economic Forum website, we note thousands of publications written by industry representatives expressly for the use of government regulators. Industry is asking that regulators “Design, administer and enforce regulation in a way that… minimizes unnecessary costs and side effects.” (From p. 7 here.) It is precisely for this reason that Health Canada eliminated the steps requiring pharmaceutical companies to properly trial COVID-19 vaccines. Our regulators then fast-tracked products without due diligence. There are plans to continue doing so with each new application for products built on the toxic and unpredictable mRNA platform. We are witnessing a very clear increase in corporatism or corporate fascism where governments no longer reflect the will of the electorate but instead let themselves be captured by and do the bidding of corporations while the media stays silent. This makes an utter mockery of the democratic process. When over 90,000 Canadians signed a petition demanding Canada’s withdrawal from the UN and all of its subsidiary organizations, including the World Health Organization, the media too, remained silent. Canadians are apparently not supposed to learn how the UN/WHO's comprehensive "Agenda 2030" undermines national sovereignty and personal autonomy; or how International Health Regulations (IHR), One Health and similar programs are being rapidly implemented, absent the awareness and consent of the people or their elected representatives; or that Agenda 2030 and secretly negotiated amendments to the International Health Regulations could likely impose unacceptable, intrusive universal surveillance, violating the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Despite the silence of the institutional media, Canadians are learning how these sweeping impacts on public and private life serve the interests of unelected private entities, such as members of the World Economic Forum, while diminishing the health rights and freedom of Canadians. A growing number of individuals are also questioning the use of government funding to study and promote bio-digital convergence, or the merger between man and machine. Who is benefiting from the work of Policy Horizons Canada on the commercialization of biological data? And on biodigital convergence defined as “the full physical integration of biological and digital entities”? Is our government actively funding or promoting robots with biological brains, digital implants in humans, and neurological control systems in insects? With no coverage on Canada’s ‘trusted news leader’ the Canadian Press news agency, who is to know?

ESCALATION TO NUCLEAR WAR ON MULTIPLE FRONTS

In closing, in our address to the nation, we would let Canadians know that under the cover of media silence, corporatist influence has also taken hold within governments on the topic of militarism. Unbeknownst to most Canadians, the world now finds itself on the precipice of potential nuclear war on two fronts. The current situation is even more fraught than at any time during the Cold War. To learn more about this, Canadians cannot rely on our institutional media like the Canadian Press, or CBC, CTV, Global, etc. Instead, they need to tune into weekly meetings of the International Peace Coalition with its regular updates from MIT professor emeritus Dr. Theodore Postol and atomic scientist Steven Starr. Or they can listen to the retired military, intelligence and geopolitical analysts being interviewed daily on the YouTube Channel Dialogue Works. As mentioned earlier, military backed “fact checking” agencies lead Parliamentarians to seek ever more investment in weapons contracts. When institutional media report on Russia’s involvement in Ukraine without including US actions going back to 2014 and when they report on Israel/Palestine without including Israel’s interest in the large deposits of oil and natural gas off the coast of Gaza, they are guilty of promoting misinformation by omission and not teaching Canadians the backstory of both current theatres of war. As a result, our politicians have a one-sided perspective and are authorizing impossible wars with tragic death counts for invalid reasons. No mainstream Canadian journalist presents voices critical of military mouthpieces who claim that the use of “limited nuclear strikes” is even possible. It is not. For the past few years, the big media platforms have not given the Canadian public full and accurate assessments of Russia’s formidable military technology. As a result they are complicit in the resulting deaths of untold Ukrainians. Neither did they correct the initial stories circulating about the start of the Israel Hamas War, continuing to pit blame on the Palestinian side only. Tonight, on Christmas Eve, the birthplace of Jesus Christ remains under the rubble. None of Canada’s major TV news outlets even mentioned that three days ago already, Bethlehem pastor Rev Munther Isaac has had to deliver yet another tragic Christmas message in which he asks “What happened to humanity? I really fear for our collective humanity when a genocide of such scale is normalized, even celebrated.”

It is our guess that when the Royal Speech is broadcast on Christmas Day, it will once again honour volunteerism while promoting platitudes around “protecting the Earth and our natural world”. It will not touch upon the issues we have outlined here - issues around servant leadership, free open media, undoing global public private partnerships and the urgent need to de-escalate our way back from the brink of nuclear war while also putting an end to Israel’s violent colonial project in the Middle East. And ending corporate driven agendas before they drive the population into trans-humanist bio-digital convergence. To truly prevent pandemics, we need all our governments to recommit to the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, as genetic manipulation of viruses is the main reason for pandemic illness. We need to honestly look at the role corporate driven censorship and data manipulation continue to play in the so-called “climate crisis” as they did in COVID-19 polices as well. When our politicians return from their Christmas Break, there is much work ahead of them, as truly addressing these issues is not partisan theatre. Truly informed and unbiased dialogue is essential for the continued existence of a strong Canada and a peaceful world.

Wishing all a Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays and a safe and peaceful New Year.

Canadian Shareable News