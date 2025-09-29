Given all the recent events at the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood BC, and given how many journalists are slowly starting to venture beyond CFIA talking points in their coverage, we at CanadianShareableNews once again sought answers to new questions from UBC research professor Dr. Steven Pelech.

To see what information he shared with us four months ago, please visit this post: Demystifying Complexities around Antibody Research at the Universal Ostrich Farm.

See this post for Dr. Pelech's response to the CBC's interview with Dr. Angela Rasmussen.

Dr. Pelech also informed us that he had written an Op Ed article and had offered it to four very different currently popular Canadian news outlets. The article included his expert assessment of the CFAI’s reasons 399 live healthy animals should be “depopulated”.

Why did none of the four outlets respond to or choose to publish this expert viewpoint of a very timely issue? We look into that question further below.

But first, here is the OP ED itself:

Scientific Arguments for Preservation of the Universal Ostrich Farm’s Birds

By Steven Pelech, Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia

Contact: spelech@shaw.ca Phone: 604-218-2019

September 25, 2025 version.

On December 31st, 2024, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a cull order for all of the 399 ostriches residing at the Universal Ostrich Farm (UOF) remotely located in central British Columbia near Edgewood. This was based on positive PCR results from two dead birds tested for the H5 gene of influenza virus within 41 minutes of the agency’s notification of the results from a local testing lab in BC. This was despite a lack of data that the influenza virus was positive for the N1 gene or that it was in fact a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. Subsequent full genome sequencing confirmed that the recovered virus was a hybrid mix of high and low pathogenicity H5N1 virus. It is likely that such a mixing of influenza genes would typically result in reduced pathogenicity in the hybrid. HPAI typically kills about 85% of an infected bird flock, whereas only 15% of the UOF ostriches succumbed to the disease.

By January 15, 2025, there was no further evidence of sickness from the H5N1 virus in the UOF flock. Nine months later, the ostriches have remained healthy and disease free. Nevertheless, the CFIA has remained committed to the extermination of the ostriches despite a large public outcry and even the requests of the US Administration for Health and Human Services (HHS) to preserve these birds due to their scientific value.

While the ostriches presently offer no threat to each other, wild birds, other animals and people, the CFAI has maintained in court proceedings with their experts that the ostriches may be still be asymptomatic and shedding active virus. Yet, the CFIA has forbidden testing of the ostriches to support this highly unlikely hypothesis. Moreover, the agency has expressed concerns that the soil of the UOF may also contain active virus that could infect other wild birds even a year later. Such claims are based on a single study of highly filtered water (which removed any other virus, fungi or other microbe above 200 microns in size) that was kept in the dark and near freezing temperature for only up to a year. It did not represent real-life conditions where sunlight with uv and microbial action in soils would quickly degrade an influenza viral particle.

It is also noteworthy that despite the roosting and fouling of hundreds of school yards and parks in BC by hundreds of thousands of wild migratory ducks and geese infected with HPAI, there have been no government warnings about the risk of H5N1 influenza to humans and pets from their excrement in the past few years. This is for good reason, because the chances of spread of influenza in this way is exceedingly low.

Over the last 4 years, there has been 533 Canadian outbreaks of avian influenza mainly at commercial poultry operations. Imposition of the stamping-out policy by CFIA has resulted in the destruction of at least 14.46 million domestic fowl on farms in Canada. The claim has also been made by the CFIA that this policy remains the only viable strategy to control the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. This is despite the option that the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) allows for regaining of “disease-free” status after one year for a zone if an HPAI infection is allowed to “burn-out” instead of being stamped-out. The UOF is located in its own zone, so the outbreak at this farm has not materially affected the poultry industry international trade for other farms in BC or elsewhere in Canada.

The CFIA has claimed that the H5N1 virus genome sequenced from the genetic material recovered from two of the dead ostriches from the UOF represent a unique assortment of low and high pathogenicity virus, and proceeded to make the unsubstantiated and unlikely claim that this hybrid virus may permit infection and sickness of other species such as humans, when in fact the sequencing studies demonstrated that any mutation that might permit this was not actually found in the sequence of the recovered virus. In the courts, CFIA experts revealed under cross-examination that there have actually been about a hundred cases of reassortment of the H5N1 virus recovered from the outbreaks of the virus on commercial poultry farms in Canada in the last few years. These reassortments clearly developed in the wild bird population and not in the limited number of commercial birds that were tested on farms in Canada, since this is normally a very rare event and would have to be occurring within a large population of birds.

Some have suggested that the CFIA’s handling of the UOF affair as an example of government over-reach, whereas the agency has maintained that their actions are to safeguard the health of Canadians and preserve the poultry industry in Canada by preventing the spread of HPAI. However, the evidence of the effectiveness of the stamping-out policy, which has resulted in financial hardship and closure for many smaller poultry farms, is questionable, especially in view of the wide-spread distribution of the virus in wild birds and other animals in North and South America.

The CFAI has admitted on their website that “there is no evidence to suggest that eating cooked poultry or eggs could transmit the virus to humans.” In fact, with the current HPAI pandemic that started in 2021, there has only been one H5N1 case in a person in Canada, who was a 13-year-old BC girl that recovered. There have been about 70 cases of H5N1 in the US during this time with only one fatality in a 65-year-old male with comorbidities. Most US cases were mild, and arose in dairy rather than poultry farm workers. Nevertheless, the CFIA has argued that nearly half of the people that have been historically infected with H5N1 have died, which is based on data from decades prior to 2020. However, between 2003 and 2014, there were only 407 human fatalities associated with 701 confirmed H5N1 infections world-wide, of which 89% of the deaths were recorded from Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, China and Egypt.

In a twist of irony, the main business activity of the UOF is the production of antibodies against infectious diseases and other health by-products found in the eggs from the ostriches. The UOF had been engaged in research into the creation of antibodies against the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is responsible for COVID-19. All of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market have targeted the spike protein. What makes ostriches ideal for industrial scale antibody production is that the yolk of their large eggs is rich in a type of antibody that is uniquely highly stable to almost boiling and very acidic and basic conditions.

Ostriches can live up to 75 years, and each female can produce 30 or more eggs in a season. Most of the ostriches at the UOF are more than 20 years-old and could lay eggs for up to 55 years. However, it can take up to a few years before an ostrich is comfortable around its handlers, and these prehistoric creatures are well-equipped with clawed toes to take on even lions in the wild. Ostriches are the largest and heaviest of the bird species, with weights that can exceed 150 kilograms.

The typical purchase price of a full-grown ostrich is over $6,000, but if the antibodies produced in an egg are against an important target protein in research, the purified antibodies recovered from a single egg could fetch tens of thousands of dollars in the research reagent market.

With almost anything the ostriches are immunized with, such as proteins from an infectious pathogen, they will produce antibodies in their blood and eggs that specifically target a virus, bacteria or fungi. Such antibodies are valuable for research purposes, for development of diagnostics such as rapid antigen tests, and even therapeutic antibodies to treat an infection.

Recently, the provincial ministry of agriculture in BC has created a 2.5 million-dollar fund for Fraser Valley poultry farms to install air filters and uv lights to protect their birds from HPAI. One of the applications that was being studied with a UOF research collaborator from Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan was the development of anti-spike antibody-coated air filters and masks that could capture the SARS-CoV-2 virus and detect the presence of the pathogen. With the recovery of the UOF ostriches from H5N1 influenza virus, these birds and their eggs are likely to be replete with antibodies against the virus, which could be used to coat air filters and masks to protect the commercial bird flocks and their handlers. Testing by Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation in Vancouver of UOF ostrich egg yolks recovered in the summer of 2024 has confirmed that the ostriches possessed antibodies, likely from previous exposures to H5N1 influenza viruses.

Due to the overzealous application of the stamping-out policy in Canada and other countries, there are very few flocks of birds in a controlled environment where the effectiveness and duration of naturally acquired immunity to the H5N1 virus can be studied. As 85% of the ostriches survived the last outbreak of H5N1 infection on the UOF site, the remaining birds clearly have natural immunity, a fact acknowledged by the CFIA. Robert Kennedy, Jr., the Director of the US HHS has reached out a few times to the Canadian Government requesting that these valuable birds be saved for their scientific importance. At least the US Government recognizes their worth, and it is now time for the new Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, to reign in the CFIA to prevent the unwarranted execution of the UOF flock.

Not quite what the CFIA is saying…

Taking a brief look at the Inspections Canada website, we run into different-sounding statements:

Industry has been highly supportive of the CFIA in its response to HPAI.

All avian influenza viruses, particularly H5 and H7 viruses, have the potential to infect mammals, including humans.

Stamping-out is the internationally recognized standard and is a primary tool to manage the spread of HPAI and mitigate risks to animal and human health as well as enable international trade.

the CFIA works with poultry farmers to develop the most appropriate plan, and see that it is completed humanely

Post-outbreak surveillance and testing are also done

Allowing a domestic poultry flock known to be exposed to HPAI to remain alive means a potential source of the virus persists.

Even when ostriches appear healthy, they can still spread disease.

Ostriches are known to spontaneously develop mutations making the virus more infectious to mammalian species

The list goes on.. there has been one death among humans, one illness in Canada that took long to recover, trade is impacted, the farm has not complied with all orders, the farm hasn’t supplied records that THEIR birds have been involved in various research endeavours, etc.

When only the CFIA is given space on the airwaves or in print, it does come across to non-specialist viewers as authoritative. Its statements seem to carry weight (as seen by the orange paint pot). In this graphic, the countervailing view appears pretty light-weight at first.

But upon further examination, the knowledge and expertise presented end up casting a different light on the apparently unquestionable statements coming from authority. Informed experts with relevant content to share can bring about some doubt and mistrust of the officially held positions on an any issue. AND THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT APOLOGISTS OF THE OFFICIAL POSITION SEEK TO PREVENT!

Casting doubt on any aspect of the official government stance on a topic is the LAST thing some people want to do. If Canadians were to doubt their government’s word on one topic, could they not then doubt the official stance on any other topics?

Opening the door to uncertainty can open a Pandora’s box of revisionist thinking. Could it maybe NOT BE TRUE that the CFIA has this thing under control? That the policies they are following are NOT consistent with world wide practices and trade policies as they have been telling us? That there is MORE to the issue than they have been letting on?

Once DOUBT and UNCERTAINTY get into our collective brains, and we start questioning WHY a benevolent government would not really be as benevolent as we have been led to believe, Canadians can start to speculate and FEAR what the driving factors might be. What do you mean, other forces could be pulling the string behind our governmental policy makers? Especially with regards to polices that have money to be made or global control systems to be rolled out? The idea that our democratically elected government officials might not have the last say is spine chilling…. If not them, then WHO? Someone at the WHO (i.e. at the World Health Organization perhaps?) But then WHO pull their strings? Someone with money to be made and control to be had? But WHO could that be?

This all too much to bear, so it could very well be that one editorial policy at some media outlets could be…

“Let’s avoid anything that could trigger FUD (Fear Uncertainty Doubt).”

In fact, the charge of FUD-producing has often been used against those trying to engage in scientific debate around official policies. Many news platforms reliant on the good-will of as wide an audience as possible will try to avoid running “questionable content”. They certainly do not want to be included in lists of so-called “disinformation spreaders” run by various self-appointed gatekeeping organizations.



And yet, when we start opening the door to countervailing views, their combined weight (represented by the feather) while seemingly unsubstantial in the graphic, does start to weaken the authoritative nature of the “official narrative” (in this case, the statements by the CFIA.) By given more airtime to the data that until now has not been shared, we give it more weight.

By “industry has been supportive” the CFIA is referencing the loudest voices - representatives of the factory farms who can easily afford to take the compensation money and restock with new chicks.

By saying “All avian influenza viruses, particularly H5 and H7 viruses, have the potential to infect mammals, including humans.” they are not providing the full context. In the case of the Edgewood Ostriches, the cull order was proclaimed 41 minutes after the presence of the H5 gene was noted, before the N component was examined. So it is not accurate to say that the birds were ordered culled because an H5N1 diagnosis was made. As well, the symptoms resembled those of a pseudomonas infection (and the first CFIA agent had noted that visually, it didn’t look like the birds were dealing with a typical H5N1 infection). So the cull was ordered before it could be verified if H5N1 might be from a secondary infection instead of the primary cause of death. Additionally, the CFIA claim that these viruses have the potential to infect humans ignores differences in attachment mechanisms between birds and humans.

As seen in Dr. Pelech’s OP ED or in his response to an interview with someone who seeks to uphold CFIA’s talking points, once new data is gathered and new observations are made that challenge the existing hypothesis, it is normal and totally acceptable to revise or reject one’s original hypothesis.

Image Source: https://jpellegrino.com/images/scientificmethod.png

What is stunning is that an agency that claims to be following scientfic processes is actually blocking the scientific process by resolutely refusing to let any antibody or other testing be done on the birds or their eggs. Which crime or misdemeanour in Canada is punishable by fines of $200,000 or six months of jail time?

What would make gathering data to test scientific hypotheses a criminal offence in Canada?

Source: https://www.grandforksgazette.ca/local-news/edgewood-ostrich-farm-calls-for-tests-not-cfia-cull-8045972

On the Scale from Simple to Complex

The more complex a subject is, the less likely it is that busy journalists can report on it correctly. “Dumbing down” a topic inevitably introduces the likelihood that oversimplified renditions miss key aspects and lead to false interpretations.

Turning oversimplified content into soundbites further exacerbates the problem.

Ideally once a news room assigns a topic to a journalist, the SAME journalist should be allowed to stay with that topic indefinitely. One reason why True North was able to present such in depth reporting on the case of Detective Helen Grus, was because reporter Jason Unrau was able to follow the complexities over months. It seems larger, corporate-backed, government funded news platforms tend to assign different people to pick up stories without granting reporters the time to truly understand the complexities involved.(Look up Detective Grus on most other platforms and note whether anyone followed her case, and if so, if it was the same journalist every time.)

Why Turn Down an Expert? Potential Editorial Responses

This list is purely based on speculation. I am trying to put myself in the mindset of a newsroom. Why would news outlets NOT jump at the opportunity to create a balanced learning opportunity for their readers? This is a generalized list, not focussed specifically on the four newsrooms approached by Dr. Pelech.

We don’t have the time and staff resources to dedicate in order to get a fuller understanding of the differences between data by scientists working with the farm and with the CFIA. (I.e. “We currently don’t have the bandwidth to do this well.”)

OR We don’t have the time and staff resources to look into this but we are aware of other newsrooms who are already prioritizing this story, so we will leave it to them.

We don’t think our readers will care.. I mean OSTRICHES? What’s the deal with that? Aren’t they just glorified zoo animals?

Opportunity Cost - or need to apologize for changing viewpoint… We already wrote supportively of the CFIA’s rationale in the past, to now introduce another side might mean we have to admit we wasted our time or even that we were wrong.

We don’t want to be seen asaligned with the Convoy Crowd… the party hardy atmosphere at the farm looks and sounds like what we didn't deem positive at that time.

We don’t want to be seen as advocating for anything other than government policy.

We don’t want to be accused of spreading FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) in the minds of our readers. In this uncertain time, we don’t want do destabilize our government by casting doubt on their policies. (Particularly true if we may risk losing our Local Journalism Initiative or Canadian Journalism Collective or even philanthropic funding from those with certain priorities and interests that can be diminished by this story.)

We believe this scientist must be misinformed because he seems to be reflecting a minority viewpoint. (Or even be acting out of some conflict of interest.)

If we were to show a critical stance on culling, what about the reaction among the community of those who are suffering from avian flu in some way? Avoiding harm is important to us.

We wonder about the impact on the news we are reporting about vaccines for avian influenza. If we ran this “contrarian” op ed, would we be encouraging “vaccine-hesitancy”?

Why Turn Down an Expert? Case by Case

We now turn our attention to the four news outlets approached one week at a time by Dr. Steven Pelech.

NATIONAL POST

We discover that the venerable National Post, along with the Vancouver Sun, is simply one of many “Brands” being touted by PostMedia Solutions.

Essentially, PostMedia Solutions is using the Audiences that follow its various Brands as opportunities for “Awareness”, “Engagement”, “Conversion” and other steps along the marketing pathway.

In other words, the National Post, along with the Financial Times, the Gazette, and the plethora of other “brands” listed here are not seen by decision makers at the top of the corporate org chart as primarily news organs with the sole focus of ensuring Canadians are well informed on the issues of the day. When we look into what “solutions” PostMedia might want to offer, we see that today’s PostMedia is clearly an advertising agency, it becomes clear that their focus on marketing and on providing “conversion” or sale opportunities for the corporate clients is at least as important to them as it is to build up their various “brands”.

Here is a quick peek at their promotional and news pages as seen today, on September 28, 2025. In June, it appears PostMedia also moved itself into the Parcel Delivery space as yet another income stream, with the “memorializing lives” as their newest venture.

Considering the Avian Flu Vaccine angle

The Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday it’s purchased 500,000 doses of a human vaccine to protect against avian influenza for those most at risk from being exposed to the virus by infected animals. PHAC said it had secured the initial supply of GSK’s Arepanrix H5N1 A/America vaccine by leveraging an existing agreement.

(This article was posted on February 19, 2025: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/h5n1-vaccine-canada-1.7462802)

It is very likely that this purchase was made as a result of reports like this one published in June 2024 by Global News that Canada was not stockpiling avian influenza vaccines in case of a coming outbreak.

Here is something for intrepid investigative journalists to dig into…

How will Canada justify its purchase of 500,000 doses of vaccines against an illness that it agrees does not generally produce symptoms worse than pinkeye? And for an illness that as of June 2024 had “no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread of the virus in any cases found in the world”?

This while Health Canada is also saying:

“You have to have global endeavors to vaccinate almost everyone on the face of the planet. So we need to have plans in place for not only vaccinating Canadians, but also vaccinating the entire world,”

Meanwhile “pharmaceutical company Moderna already has a bird flu mRNA vaccine in very early-stage human testing. In a statement, Moderna confirmed that “we are in discussions with the U.S. government on advancing our pandemic flu candidate…”

(All quotes from this article posted just over a year ago: https://globalnews.ca/news/10541146/h5n1-bird-flu-vaccine-canada/)

And what’s with Moderna’s plant in Laval Quebec, as announced in February 2025? Will human avian flu vaccine be on their line-up? Who would be the customers?

With all this potential business underway, could PostMedia be eyeing new marketing contracts in an otherwise contracting economy?

Maybe competing commercial interests are the reason The National Post did not jump at Dr. Pelech’s opportunity to set the record straight on Avian Influenza. And as just another “brand” in the whole enterprise, decisions by the Vancouver Sun may also be shaped by the higher ups at PostMedia Solutions. Ergo, no uptake of Dr. Pelech’s article there either.

JUNO NEWS

Over the past year the independent news platform True North (True North Wire) formerly run by Candice Malcom received its designation as a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO).

The qualification is the first step in becoming what the government calls a Registered Journalism Organization (RJO).

While True North transitions over into becoming a full fledged News Wire service (like Canadian Press), Candice Malcom stepped back from her leadership role with True North.

She has now partnered with Keean Bexte, the founder of The Countersignal, to jointly launch Juno News.

Bexte and Malcom envision Juno News as “a one-stop hub for trusted and fact-based news, honest and hard-hitting opinion, provocative and compelling videos and podcasts, and urgent need-to-know scoops exclusive to our subscribers.”

While The CounterSignal did include a focus on agricultural news, including the massive Dutch farmer protests and made a point of connecting that with the attempts to roll out global governance, JUNO appears to focus more on Canadian political (and “culture war”) issues.

Currently Keean Bexte has been focused on a criminal investigation launched against him and Juno News under section 91(1) of the Canada Elections Act as described here by the Independent Press Gallery on September 2, 2025.

Bexte is facing potential charges for his reporting on Liberal candidate Thomas Keeper — reporting that was sourced, corroborated, and followed by the Liberal Party itself dropping Keeper from the ballot.



Section 91(1) has already been ruled unconstitutional by Ontario courts and condemned as vague, unnecessary, and dangerous to free expression. Using it against independent media is censorship by prosecution and a chilling threat to democracy itself.



This case is part of a disturbing pattern.



The 2025 election campaign was rife with targeting of independent journalists by the Liberal Party and its leader, Mark Carney. Journalists from independent outlets, including Juno News, were repeatedly barred from Carney’s press conferences, where police were even used to keep reporters from asking questions. Now, post-election victory, the Liberal government is escalating from exclusion to criminalization through the abuse of an over-reaching and purposefully murky law.

It appears that Dr. Pelech’s op ed re: CFIA vs. Ostrich Science appeared in JUNO’s inbox at an inopportune time, given their current focus of fighting off these potential charges.

EPOCH TIMES

In 2000, a number of Chinese Americans founded a news organization in support of the Falun Gong religious movement and in opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. That organization has now grown internationally and reported earnings of $122 million in 2021. According to Wikipedia, “Epoch Media Group’s news sites and YouTube channels have promoted conspiracy theories such as QAnon, the Great Replacement, anti-vaccine misinformation and false claims of fraud in the 2020 United States presidential election.”

Canadians willing to take that accusation with a grain of salt, have appreciated Epoch Times coverage particularly in the health space. According to Epoch Media Group, there are an estimated 200,000 subscribers in Canada. Recent hard-hitting documentaries produced by Epoch Times include: How Euthanasia Became an Epidemic in Canada | Amanda Achtman; Smartphones Are Rewiring Our Brains—Here’s How Parents Can Say No | Clare Morell and Is Overprescription Fueling Veteran Suicides? | Derek Blumke.

Epoch Times is currently running a survey on this question:

A recent study found three-quarters of Canadian university students censor themselves on campus on topics of politics, religion, race, and gender. Do you think it has become harder to speak your mind freely on social and political issues in Canada? https://ca.theepochtimes.com/survey/free-speech-p

It is unclear why the Epoch Times did not appear interested in printing the above submission by Dr. Steven Pelech. Possibly, as the ostrich story falls into a gap between AGRICULTURE, HEALTH, SCIENCE, ENTREPRENEURSHIP, GEOPOLITICS/GLOBALISM etc. anyone receiving the email may have been bouncing it around from person to person, letting it fall between the cracks. This is a possibility when rapid growth of an organization outpaces its own information flow system.

A Model to Apply When Reporting

What? What happened?

Dr. Steven Pelech provided an expert review in the form of an Op Ed letter to four news outlets. None responded or chose to publish it.

So What? Why is this relevant?

Partial truths, Mis- and Disinformation are being circulated by various players in the story, in particular by the CFIA and those who appear to support the cull of healthy animals without giving thought to the larger context and the precedent setting nature of such actions. This information makes its way to those being asked to carry out all aspects of the cull — truck drivers, police officers, CFIA agents, etc. as well all those involved within the justice system. Without a full reporting of all available scientific data, harmful and unnecessary polices are being carried out. They then also become precedent setting within Canada.

Choosing to ignore a crucial part of the scientific process… that of testing previous hypotheses and revising those hypotheses based on new data … is unscientific. Not only that, when it comes to life and death matters, matters of crucial importance to the economy, to food security and to public trust in government institutions, ignoring countervailing information is highly unethical and contravenes all journalistic guidelines.

Now What? What can we learn from and apply given what we now know?

For those providing News Tips or other Information to News Platforms

Consider Ownership Structure and possible Conflict of Interest with a potential angle of critique. Continue sharing information but do not wait for responses. Consider the Size of Operation / Bandwidth available. Ideally, well before news tips or article suggestions are to be sent out, work at establishing relationships with the news outlet to learn how to more effectively direct any submissions (i.e. which name and email to use, what other issues they may be dealing with, etc.) (Re: overloading bandwidth — CSNews has been approached with topic suggestions that we simply have not gotten to or that we feel go “over our heads”. It might be better to do fewer things well than more things at a shallow level.)

For those receiving News Tips or other Information from the public