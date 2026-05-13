Here is a question for readers: Are you aware of courageous and commited independent filmmakers and the crowd funding enterprises that back them?

Why do we need to go through back doors of buildings hidden away in our cities in order to hear the stories that should have been making front page news all along?

Here at CSNews, we have recently received invitations and links to a number of different documentaries, crucial for our time. For those fortunate enough to live where the film premieres are being shown, please share your write ups with as many independent media outlets as you can, and repeatedly ask why mainstream (government funded/corporate backed) platforms are keeping these stories OUT OF THE PUBLIC EYE?

For those living near independently-owned cinemas, or with contacts to operators of public venues, consider helping organize film showings. Even homes with large screen TVs could be a venue to introduce the public to some of these news stories. See the end of this post for a link to over 80 publicly available documentaries. And/or reach out to the filmmakers of the new documentary projects being featured below, for information about setting up showings.

Given that we recently noted PRESS FREEDOM DAY, why not set up a travelling film festival, with as many of these documentaries as possible… have them travel the country together, and invite journalists to the showings? They can’t ignore these topics forever.

And yet, censorship is leading to a clear divide within the populations…. those who KNOW and those who DO NOT KNOW about issues that mark our time.

We asked the large language model GROK-4 to identify coverage of key issues among the taxpayer funded media and have come up woefully short.

Question:

Please identify major Canadian news outlets (online or TV or print) and/or significant influencers who both receive federal government funding and cover any or all of the following in impartial terms (i.e. not referencing them as conspiracies or mis/disinformation): Sean or Dan Hartman; Det. Helen Grus; how the US military treated personnel resisting Covid vaccination; the toll of mask policies in care homes; the 700 days spent in jail without a trial (Carbert/Olienick); the effects of current weather modification techniques; a critical analysis of the United Nations Agenda 2030 & the interests of those who develop and support it

************ Note the first sentence in the following answer!!!

(GROK-4 search as of May 12, 2026)

We do not know what we do not know!

(Text copied straight from invitations being shared via multiple sources)

SEAN HARTMAN’S STORY - A dad who is not giving up!

See the trailer and more information here: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/the-shot-sean-hartmans-story-documentary-film/

DETECTIVE HELEN GRUS - Asking questions re: a rash of unexplained baby deaths

Come meet Detective Grus and her Legal Council Bath-Sheba van den Berg. Bath-Sheba will be available for a 30 minute Q & A after the documentary.

Here is the link to watch the trailer: vimeo

Check out the Grus Justice Project site: Home - Grus Justice Project

BUY your tickets ASAP! They are selling fast! $20 OR $25 at the door but as it looks now we will be sold out and it is unlikely tickets will be available at the door...

Ticket Link: Events from May 19 – May 19 – Grus Justice Project

Enter at the side door facing the parking lot… It is a bit hidden.

DARE TO DISOBEY… A look inside the US Military

What really went on inside the US Military machine during the COVID proof of vaccination mandate? Who knows about the US service members who paid a price for not complying during COVID?

Now showing in Red Deer, Alberta. Why not everywhere?

See the trailer here https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com/

A viewer of the film stated: “I believe it could lend great momentum to a somewhat already forgotten trauma from the C19 mandates and re-activate people’s emotions - which is necessary to activate action. People, so soon after this trauma, returned to ‘normal’ and have chosen to forget and move on.”

Related issues and Canadian angles are found here:

See more here: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/duty-to-disobey-new-chd-documentary-reveals-the-cost-of-standing-on-principle/

And here as spoken in 2023: “Alberta lawyer Catherine Christensen, describes the terrible impact that COVID mandates had on the Canadian military and she speaks on behalf of many military who feel that their trust for the Canadian government is now gone.” Hear her testimony here: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/catherine-chistensen/

“Masking Humanity: The Human Toll of Mask Policies in Care Homes and Hospitals”

LAST EXIT TO COUTTS - How long can someone be held before a trial? (Try over 2 years!)

Can this really have happened in Canada — having “salt of the earth” men consigned to spending 700 days in custody WITHOUT A TRIAL? What was the impact on their mental health? Their families? The critically thinking dissident community as a whole?

July 15th, 2025 Chris Carbert was released on Bail pending his Appeal Hearing Sept 11th, 2025. January 27th, 2026 Tony Olienick was released on Bail pending his Appeal Hearing Sept 11th, 2025. Do you know when they were apprehended? Or how many others experienced a similar fate in this country?

As of Feb 2, 2026 - $3,195.00 raised for ‘Last EXIT to COUTTS’ Film. Thank you to everyone who has supported to this documentary.

Please support the making of ‘Last EXIT to COUTTS’ documentary.

Some stories just need to be told!!

Follow https://matadorfilms.ca to learn when the TEASER is posted. This documentary has the power to shatter our perception of what kind of regime we are living under.

CHURCH UNDER FIRE - Pastors holding the line on Religious Freedom

Another crowd-funded documentary highlighting what happens when churches pointed at science that the state was trying to suppress. When the population accepts bans on worship gatherings while bars remain open, not only does this pave the way for more state interference over the rigth to gather, it

JUST LOOK UP — When Conspiracies are Realities, not just Theories

https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/new-documentary-film-just-look-up-exclusive/

BRASSCHECK TV - multiple documentaries on multiple subjects (based in the USA)

https://www.brasscheck.com/video/canada-the-whole-story/

HOW WE TOOK FAUCI DOWN

WHAT THE NURSES SAW (+ References)

OUT OF THE SHADOWS (CIA Connection inside Hollwood)

STAR DREAMERS Part 1 - The 19th Century get rich quick system

Other topics include FBI, Gaza, Zionism, Kennedy assasinations, Neo-cons, MK Ultra, harming the public by censoring science and many many more (over 24 pages!!)

And finally, for those who belive there is no such thing as a global governance mechanism or a technocratic control grid, or a transhumanist agenda, here is a documentary that explains what many have long suspected… Other people have plans for y(our) future. Are we going to respond with denial, stand by in learned helplessness or share this information with others?

The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) | Full Documentary (4K).

For more on the team behind this documentary, check out the September 2024 OmniWar event - https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar. Here they have this a 4 part slide show....

Starting with some graphics from Lissa Johnson

The presentation by DAVID HUGHES can be used for widespread sharing. When control via the US-based financial system fell apart, new mechanisms for control were developed. (Yes it sounds weird, but as the saying goes “Truth can be stranger than fiction.” The complete and total decline of the health of many in the Western developed world can be a testament to the idea that something is off.)

David Hughes pulls it all together, including Palantir, surveillance, drones, chem trails, smart dust... all referenced and documented via his work at the Brownstone Institute.

An informed public can take action. An uninformed public can only comply.

OVER 88 Titles in this Library of publicly available Documentaries

https://freedomrising.info/documentaries/

Note: the content of this Substack is being researched, written and shared independently of our affiliations with other publications and organizations.